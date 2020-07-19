1091
Dugout Discussion July 19

Over 50% of the top 10k on Ings for Southampton’s clash with Bournemouth

1,091 Comments
Three days after they drew with Brighton and Hove Albion, Southampton have another meeting with a fellow south coast club this afternoon.

The Saints this time make the short trip across the New Forest to take on Bournemouth, with kick-off at the Vitality Stadium at 14:00 BST.

The result of this fixture will have huge ramifications in the three-way battle (we’re assuming West Ham United and Brighton are safe now) to beat the drop, with Eddie Howe’s troops three points adrift of Watford and with a marginally inferior goal difference.

Bournemouth wouldn’t be relegated this afternoon if they do lose but, should Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side emerge with a win today, the Cherries would drop to the Championship if Watford take a point or more from their remaining two games.

This match is also significant from a Fantasy perspective, although only one of the players on show has a double-digit ownership in Fantasy Premier League.

That player is Danny Ings (£7.6m), who makes his eighth successive post-resumption start – and his third in six days – this afternoon.

Almost one in three of FPL managers overall own Ings, while just over half of the top 10,000 are also in possession of the in-form striker.

Ings has been captained by 2.03% of the top 10k and 1.48% of FPL managers overall.

He was also the most-bought FPL forward of Gameweek 37+, with 112,345 managers snapping him up.

Ings is partnered by Shane Long (£4.6m) in the Southampton attack today, with the Irishman replacing Michael Obafemi (£4.9m) up front.

He is one of five changes from Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Stuart Armstrong (£5.2m) returns at the expense of Will Smallbone (£4.5m), while three of the regular back four are also recalled: Ryan Bertrand (£4.8m), Jack Stephens (£4.4m) and Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.4m) are in for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£4.8m), Jan Bednarek (£4.4m) and Jake Vokins (£4.0m).

Speaking ahead of kick-off, Hasenhuttl said of Bednarek’s absence:

Yesterday, he had a light muscle injury and it was too risky to bring him in with a busy week so it doesn’t make sense.

Bournemouth have made two changes from the side that lost 2-1 to Manchester City, with Callum Wilson (£7.4m) and David Brooks (£6.1m) replacing the benched Dominic Solanke (£5.1m) and Dan Gosling (£4.8m).

Aside from Ings, only one other player in today’s two starting XIs – Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) – has an ‘effective ownership’ of over 1% in the top 10k, which is often a better gauge of popularity than the overall figure given the number of dead teams that currently exist.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale; Stacey, Cook, Kelly, Rico; Brooks, Lerma, Billing, Stanislas; King, C Wilson.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond; Long, Ings.

1,091 Comments Post a Comment
  1. tucaoneo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    I for one haven't forgotten investing heavily in Cherries at the beginning of the season and Ryan Fraser giving me 4 points against two newly promoted teams.

    Open Controls
  2. GARY AND JAMIE
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Effectively 9 points from Ramsdale without owning him

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      His 2 owners will be annoyed they benched him again.

      Open Controls
  3. COK3Y5MURF - UJFC
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    DCL looking essential against this Bournemouth side next week.

    Open Controls
    1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      lol

      Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Nah, Rich or Digne if your going there.

      Open Controls
  4. TheDragon
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Final Baps?

    Open Controls
  5. Lucy2019
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Gutted I missed out on Ings 4 point haul. Apart from his 2 hauls he has been average since restart. Unlucky owners.

      Open Controls
    • Never Sell Salah
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I sold Salah 😮

      Open Controls
      1. Lucy2019
          3 mins ago

          Going against your name.

          Open Controls
        • Little Red Lacazette
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Change your profile name.

          Open Controls
      2. ClassiX
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Really feel for Bournemouth, who will actually go below AV on goals scored. Also, got to hand it to Southampton finishing like they have after losing 9-0 earlier in the season.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          57 mins ago

          Did they? I never hear that scoreline mentioned, ever.

          Open Controls
      3. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        3 - Ramsdale (38)
        2 - Adams (32)
        1 - McCarthy (30)

        Open Controls
      4. Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        Remember when Wilson hadn’t blanked in like 8 games start of the season

        Open Controls
        1. Trophé Mourinho
            2 mins ago

            Wil5on and his steady 5's lol, I had him for that haha

            Open Controls
            1. Trophé Mourinho
                1 min ago

                he even got an England call up on the back of that lol

                Open Controls
          • Grounderz
            • 8 Years
            1 hour ago

            Nigel sacked. Hope Watford loses the next two and Bournemouth to stay up.

            Open Controls
            1. TyroneGAA
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Agree ...

              Open Controls
          • BNMC
              1 hour ago

              Bench Ings and start Pulisic next GW?

              Open Controls
              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 11 Years
                47 mins ago

                Only 2 games to go before then.

                Open Controls
            • TheTinman ❗
              • 4 Years
              59 mins ago

              Thats what you get when you blow the transfer budget on Solanke and Ibe 😆

              Open Controls
            • TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              58 mins ago

              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/07/19/aurier-starts-again-as-leicester-and-spurs-name-unchanged-teams/

              Open Controls
            • Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              58 mins ago

              What are the chances of Villa, Bournemouth AND Watford all finishing on 34 points with -26 goal difference? Ouch!

              Open Controls
            • Monkey Hanger
              • 6 Years
              58 mins ago

              Bournemouth and Norwich at least try to play entertaining football.

              Open Controls
            • gauzah
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              55 mins ago

              So tempted to ditch all United assets for last gameweek. That game is gonna be 1-0 or 1-1.

              Open Controls
              1. BobbyDoesNotLook
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                This

                Open Controls
            • BobbyDoesNotLook
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              55 mins ago

              Went to LiveFPL to confirm Ings' 3BAPs until I found out that Ramsdale has 3 and Ings 0. That's the moment I understood that Soton nust havr had a pen and for some reason Ings took it and missed it and probably lost 9p in that occassion. Nice nice.

              Open Controls
            • wulfranian
              • 3 Years
              53 mins ago

              Howe knows better but why he subbed off his two best players(King and Stanislas)?I believed in Bournemouth(watched their last 3 games)and so i transferred them in this gw.I think they played really well and of course that offside...

              Open Controls
            • Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              52 mins ago

              Why don't they show the off-side lines when teams like Spurs are playing?

              Open Controls
              1. Van der Faart
                • 8 Years
                39 mins ago

                Because there was no offside? Son was in own half

                Open Controls
            • Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              46 mins ago

              Own goal given

              Open Controls
            • Owenuk
              • 1 Year
              19 mins ago

              Memory blank! I normally play wildcard and leave the team so stupid question... I can play my wild card today and keep tinkering until the deadline?

              Open Controls

