Features July 26

Aleksandar Antonov wins 2019/20 Fantasy Premier League crown

A fantastic Gameweek 38+ for Aleksandar Antonov was enough for the Bulgarian to leap from third to first in the overall Fantasy Premier League standings and clinch the 2019/20 crown.

Aleksandar – who appeared as a guest on last Thursday’s Scoutcast – scored a whopping 93 points without the aid of a chip, with his successful captaincy of Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) proving key.

Double-digit hauls for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) and Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) also boosted his score, with almost 70% of his Gameweek 38+ total coming from those three aforementioned players.

The two managers who had been immediately above our new champion, Joshua Bull and erstwhile leader Chris McGowan, both used chips in Gameweek 38+ but were edged out on the final day.

Joshua used his second Wildcard and racked up 68 points, overtaking Chris but finishing 18 points short of Aleksandar.

Our runner-up captained Harry Kane (£11.0m) on the concluding afternoon of football but even if he had handed the armband to De Bruyne, would still have finished in second spot.

Above: Aleksandar’s winning team

Chris used his Triple Captain chip on Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), meanwhile, with the Egyptian only registering a ‘one-pointer’ after coming off the bench in the second half on Tyneside.

Again, though, handing the armband to his vice-captain, Raheem Sterling (£12.0m), wouldn’t have stopped Aleksandar from winning.

Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen had a Gameweek 38+ to forget after a memorable season, captaining Salah after taking a hit to bring the Liverpool winger in.

Magnus’s Gameweek score of 40 saw him drop from fourth to 11th in the overall standings.

Fantasy Football Scout Leagues

Aleksandar and Chris finished as first and second in our Fantasy Football Scout league, with Bill Wilkins claiming the bronze medal after a successful Free Hit on the final day.

Our Members League was won by Nathan Woollaston, who finished three points clear of regular contributor Lateriser.

Tom Russell claimed the third podium spot in that league.

Ismail Hossan Rasel was the victor in our post-restart mini-league, with TopMarx coming out on top amongst the Mods and Cons.

Congratulations to all of the above managers on their hugely successful seasons.

We’ll have more reaction to come on these success stories in the next few days and weeks.

701 Comments
  1. Queens of the South Age
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    So, finally got round to watching Match of the Day after a long day out where phone signal was crap to non existent. Nice timing by the Mrs that one! 🙂

    Happy I managed to scrape 3rd overall but what a day to miss such important leaked lineups and have a shocker. Salah wanting to catch golden boot and Klopp benches him. Couldn't believe it. Likely would have stuck KDB in for Mane instead and triple captained Sterling. Haven't worked out if that would have been enough to take 1st. Don't want to know actually!

    Congrats to Alexsandar for an amazing last week to take the crown.

    Open Controls
    1. L S P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      You had a FANTASTIC season - congrats!

      Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Unlucky QOTSA, great season by you all the same.

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Absolutely. So much you did went right this season, and Gameweek 38 is such a nutty matchday for myriad reasons. Luck definitely needed on the final day. Very well done, regardless!

        Open Controls
        1. Queens of the South Age
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          11 mins ago

          Thanks mate. Same to everybody else.

          Just shows how important these leaked lineups are and what they can change. KDB in for Mane might have stole it. I wanted one of the guys I started with in GW1 and figured most would have KDB and just hoped Salah would outscore him.

          I'll moan at the Mrs in the morning but to be honest, she won't care and I had a great day out with her and my wee boy so all was not lost. 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Skonto Rigga
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 2 Years
            just now

            If it's any consolation, so many of us - me included - were worse off for actually getting those leaks and making hasty last-minute decisions. KDB for Mane would obviously have been beneficial but who knows what choices you would have made at the time. I, for some reason, brought in Richarlison late on, as a perfect example...

            Open Controls
    3. jason_ni
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      holdon.. I read this thinking.you meant 3rd in your work ml.or something!
      Wow mate.. unreal effort, and unlucky not getting the win.
      For.sure id have been postponing those plans with the missus in your shoes!

      Open Controls
    4. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      Congrats mate!

      Open Controls
    5. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Congrats on a great season.

      Open Controls
    6. Ghost
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Fantastic season - well done!

      Open Controls
    7. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Congrats on a great season! Superb achievement.

      Open Controls
    8. BERGKOP
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Unbelievable achievement. Well done.

      Open Controls
    9. Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Well done mate!

      Open Controls
    10. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Hard luck. Early team news was vital. Well done on a great season.

      Open Controls
    11. SomewhatPleasing
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Congratulations on a truly superb season.

      Open Controls
  2. Mr. Chimes
    37 mins ago

    Fell from 110K to 178K in final GW. Comment if you did worse

    Open Controls
  3. FOO FIGHTER
    35 mins ago

    If there is a 4.0 starting GK from one of the new boys next season, would you punt?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Relax

      Open Controls
  4. jason_ni
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    So, did motd challenge to end the season, was fun, and just discovered 83 all out, only regret was not capping kdb!

    20k rank jump to 53k.

    Also 3rd in cash ml going into the day, pipped my cash ml 2nd place by 8 points( he tc dilva, so.dodged a bullet)

    Nice end to an otherwise frustrating season!

    Open Controls
  5. JAC THE CAT
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    It’s been a long time boys and girls.

    I hope you are all keeping safe and had a good FPL season.

    For me...
    Overall rank- 63,189
    Total points - 2289

    A slightly disappointing season, my 5th best finish and 2nd spot in my main mini league!

    We go again in 6 weeks!

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Know the feeling! Enjoy the off-season and let’s come back refreshed!

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      just now

      2314 here . 35 K overall. Not great to be honest.

      Open Controls
  6. Squires FC
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    First ever top 5k finish, buzzing! Thanks ffscout, see ya soon

    Open Controls
    1. jason_ni
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Congrats nice rank.. I was there last year, but slipped about 50k places this year!!
      Work back up next year!

      Open Controls
    2. BERGKOP
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Well done!

      Open Controls
    3. Squires FC
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Cheers guys. Good luck for next season!

      Open Controls
    4. SomewhatPleasing
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Congratulations on a great season, well played.

      Open Controls
  7. Maddocio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Once upon a time in the West soundtrack at the end of Match of the Day, magnificent and clever at the same time 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeah, I really liked that too. They do that kind of thing really well.

      Open Controls
  8. FOO FIGHTER
    24 mins ago

    Pope going to be 6.0 next season ain't he...

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      just now

      £5.5m a definite possibility. He was raised from £4.5m to £5.0m after his last stand-out season, but he's bettered 2017/18 this time around.

      Open Controls
  9. PascalCygan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    What a season, eh? Got to admit, I’m glad it’s finally over - just because it was so long!

    Finished inside 15k for the first time. A couple of years in on here and an improvement from last year’s 50k, first season I really went for it.

    Fell just short in one ML I really wanted to win but won a few as well. Just got to hold your hands up sometimes. I’m at peace with it now.

    Thank you all for your company over the past year. I’m looking forward to a few weeks of not thinking about FPL, then to start tinkering in pre-season!

    Take care of yourselves, stay safe and I’ll speak to you all soon.

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      1 min ago

      Well done bro, see you soon...

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks man, you too. Take it easy

        Open Controls
  10. Dušan Citizen SPC Ch…
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    What a season... Ended up with rank of 39k which is good having in mind that I was 125k after the restart. That's my 5th top 50k rank in 7 seasons playing, and also have 2 top 5k ranks.

    But before the season started, my friend asked me to make him an account, but he gave up completely at the very start so I led that account and changed it's name to mine and ended up with overall rank of 285!

    Had a chance to be 1st in Serbia, but finished 4th unfortunately. I made transfers and captained players on that account for which I wouldn't have cojones to make on the old one. However, I started overthinking even on that one on FH for the last GW...

    Open Controls
  11. wulfranian
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    I will miss Stanislas and King.That last ride though was amazing.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes mate,

      Open Controls
  12. Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Just finished watching MOTD, that is the season over. I love football, love this stuff 🙂

    Open Controls
  13. DA Minnion
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    The team I support in fantasy football for the first time . Should make it more fun or not.

    Open Controls
  14. KennyKickIt127
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Congratulations Aleksandar!

    Personally I am happy with a 15,064 placed finished on 2,346 points! Although I was in the top 8k this morning and bought in Sterling instead of KDB based on thinking KDB wouldn’t start! Doh ... woulda captained him as well!

    Finished 22k last season on 2,350 points!

    So looking at improvement, won my mini league last year and my best friend won this year!

    I have to say a big thanks to the FFS community and to all the articles and all the experts on here! Last few years I’ve really started playing this game seriously with my head and not my heart and now it’s starting to bare fruits! Really looking forward to continuing this momentum next season.... can’t wait!

    Open Controls
  15. tucaoneo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Very happy I won my ML 3rd year in a row, overcoming a 54-point deficit pre lockdown 😉

    Open Controls

