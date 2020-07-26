Aleksandar Antonov wins 2019/20 Fantasy Premier League crown

A fantastic Gameweek 38+ for Aleksandar Antonov was enough for the Bulgarian to leap from third to first in the overall Fantasy Premier League standings and clinch the 2019/20 crown.

Aleksandar – who appeared as a guest on last Thursday’s Scoutcast – scored a whopping 93 points without the aid of a chip, with his successful captaincy of Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) proving key.

Double-digit hauls for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.9m) and Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) also boosted his score, with almost 70% of his Gameweek 38+ total coming from those three aforementioned players.

The two managers who had been immediately above our new champion, Joshua Bull and erstwhile leader Chris McGowan, both used chips in Gameweek 38+ but were edged out on the final day.

Joshua used his second Wildcard and racked up 68 points, overtaking Chris but finishing 18 points short of Aleksandar.

Our runner-up captained Harry Kane (£11.0m) on the concluding afternoon of football but even if he had handed the armband to De Bruyne, would still have finished in second spot.

Above: Aleksandar’s winning team

Chris used his Triple Captain chip on Mohamed Salah (£12.5m), meanwhile, with the Egyptian only registering a ‘one-pointer’ after coming off the bench in the second half on Tyneside.

Again, though, handing the armband to his vice-captain, Raheem Sterling (£12.0m), wouldn’t have stopped Aleksandar from winning.

Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen had a Gameweek 38+ to forget after a memorable season, captaining Salah after taking a hit to bring the Liverpool winger in.

Magnus’s Gameweek score of 40 saw him drop from fourth to 11th in the overall standings.

Fantasy Football Scout Leagues

Aleksandar and Chris finished as first and second in our Fantasy Football Scout league, with Bill Wilkins claiming the bronze medal after a successful Free Hit on the final day.

Our Members League was won by Nathan Woollaston, who finished three points clear of regular contributor Lateriser.

Tom Russell claimed the third podium spot in that league.

Ismail Hossan Rasel was the victor in our post-restart mini-league, with TopMarx coming out on top amongst the Mods and Cons.

Congratulations to all of the above managers on their hugely successful seasons.

We’ll have more reaction to come on these success stories in the next few days and weeks.

