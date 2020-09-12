2440
Dugout Discussion September 12

Alexander-Arnold starts for Liverpool as £4.0m Leeds defender features

2,440 Comments
Share

Liverpool come into the first Premier League match of 2020/21 with their strongest key players all involved from the off.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) has not turned out for the Reds since the end of last season, missing out on pre-season friendlies through injury, but he starts against Leeds United.

While he was not fit enough to go on a summer tour with his club, the right-back did get some game-time in while away on international duty with England.

Naturally, he is joined in the back-four by the usual suspects of Andrew Robertson (£7.0m), Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) and Joe Gomez (£5.5m) while Neco Williams (£4.0m) misses out on a place in the match-day squad entirely.

Mohamed Salah (£12.0m), the second-most-captained player of Gameweek 1, starts on the right-hand side of Liverpool’s front-three, as do Sadio Mané (£12.0m) and Roberto Firmino (£9.5m).

In their first Premier League game for 16 years, Leeds line-up in Marcelo Biela’s favoured 4-1-4-1 formation.

The key Fantasy talking point is a start at centre-back for Pascal Struijk (£4.0m), although it remains unclear how long he will last in the team. The budget defender takes the place of club captain Liam Cooper (£4.5m) who is unexpectedly absent from the squad today.

The Scottish international’s late injury means a centre-back pairing of Struijk and new signing Robin Koch (£4.5m) for Leeds, while Stuart Dallas (£4.5m) and Luke Ayling (£4.5m) are set to staff the full-back positions.

Patrick Bamford (£5.5m) has been trusted with a start at Anfield, keeping new signing Rodrigo Moreno (£6.0m) on the bench while key man Pablo Hernández (£6.0m) is also in from the beginning, joined in midfield by Mateusz Klich (£5.5m), Jack Harrison (£5.5m) and Helder Costa (£5.5m).

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Keïta, J Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Dallas, Struijk, Koch, Ayling; Phillips; Costa, Hernández, Klich, Harrison; Bamford.

Best players by position:

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

2,440 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Next week when Leeds arent attacking solely down the left side and arent manmarking Mane it may well be a different story. Marathon not a sprint.

    Open Controls
    1. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Really impressed by Ayling's performance. Had Mane in his pocket, and looked threatening going forwards. Seemed to be everywhere...

      Open Controls
      1. Garlana
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I was impressed with the hairstyles, a very stylish team.

        Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      That’s why I got Rodrigo. Hoping he gets a start and gets off the mark next week.

      Open Controls
  2. Podge
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Sterling got an opening day hattie last year then did feck all for about 2 months

    Open Controls
    1. Niho992
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      OkKkKkKk

      Open Controls
    2. doher.ty
      15 mins ago

      You're not wrong

      Open Controls
    3. The Mandalorian
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sterling isn’t called Salah for a reason

      Open Controls
    4. Drizz ✅
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Salah hater?

      Open Controls
  3. fauxfatale
    27 mins ago

    Sorry newbie post. Where can i see the transfers in and out of players and see who is likely to increase in value?

    Open Controls
    1. JustSomeGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 mins ago

      Don't be sorry 🙂

      http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/

      Open Controls
    2. kinghenry14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/

      Open Controls
  4. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    2 - Virgil van Dijk has made two errors leading directly to a goal in his last four Premier League games, more than he registered in his first 154 appearances in the competition (1). Lapse.

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Won it all now, can relax

      Open Controls
    2. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Clearly in decline.

      Open Controls
  5. kinghenry14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    early thoughts for next week? 0.5 itb

    mccarthy
    tierney davies justin
    salah auba son zaha asm
    werner ings

    A) ings -> martial as planned
    B) save FT and then after gw2 ings auba -> bruno kun

    cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Podge
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      Captain Werner 😉

      Open Controls
    2. Totalfootball
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Wow , what score did u get this week ?

      Open Controls
      1. kinghenry14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        65 from 6 including C and bonus

        Open Controls
    3. Boywiththesoupdragontattoo
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice team, nothing really needs to change so I’d say B. It’s a great plan for getting a top quality differential in Kun, but gives you the chance to get another look at each team / identify fires / see City once etc and switch to someone else if needed.

      Open Controls
  6. GloryManUnited
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    Going no Pool attack don’t I don’t have to feel this way all year. Mane to Bruno and never looking back.

    Open Controls
  7. Orbiter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    24 mins ago

    Will the player prices change tonight? Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. King Sheep
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Was gonna ask this too, anyone know when the first player rises/falls will be?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Google fplstats

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          just now

          http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk

          Open Controls
      2. JustSomeGuy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 mins ago

        In theory, first opportunity for changes is tonight. 2/3am BST I think

        Open Controls
  8. mynameisq
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    I thought you guys were just joking but it actually seems some are serious

    Salah in decline is a literal fact in fpl points terms, it doesn't mean he can't hit the first season heights again, it doesn't mean he's crap, it doesn't mean he's not good. It just meant year on year his score declined, jeez. That's pretty much all that poster said if I recall correctly, happy to be proven wrong if he went ott and said Salah is crap or something but I don't think he did

    Salah (C)

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      That's the error of drawing any conclusion from small samples (like 3 seasons) 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Manani
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        by that logic, we also can't draw conclusion that Salah is a better FPL pick than Stephens, as we only got a small sample size of 3 seasons

        Open Controls
        1. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          In this case you have a sample size of over 100 games. If you draw a conclusion that Salah will score fewer points this season than last because he's got fewer points in 2 consecutive seasons, that reasonig is very flawed imho

          Open Controls
    2. JustSomeGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      18 mins ago

      Not this again.

      Open Controls
  9. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    I know it may sound mean, but I want Antonio not to score. Transfered him out in the last minute and I wouldn't stand another 4 goals. Those missed oppurtunities hurt the most...

    Open Controls
    1. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      Meany

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      I hope they put you away for this

      Open Controls
      1. Werkself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        🙂

        Open Controls
    3. Werkself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      It's not mean to wish a player doesn't score. It IS mean to hope he gets injured so he doesn't score.

      Open Controls
      1. JustSomeGuy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        17 mins ago

        This ^

        Instead, cheer for a red card that doesn't result in injury 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Werkself
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          I hope they miss the team bus.

          Open Controls
      2. Sgt Frank Drebin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        What about scoring an own goal? Or missing a penalty?

        Open Controls
        1. Werkself
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Negative points. Even better!

          Open Controls
    4. The Mandalorian
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Bady

      Open Controls
  10. Lalrota
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    No Salah. Although sticking to the strategy.

    McCarthy
    TAA Digne Tierney Ayling
    Auba (C) Havertz Alli
    Werner Martial DCL

    Vinagre 4.5 4.5

    Ings>Martial is the transfer to be made.

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Targeting Palace to stop your strikers scoring? 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Lalrota
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thats the worry actually. But i had preplanned it. So wilk likely go with it.

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          I'm just messing, good luck not like Southampton can attack like Utd can. Giving Ings more time myself

          Open Controls
    2. Drizz ✅
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ouch

      Open Controls
  11. Son is Rising
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    No United and feeling pretty good for next week. Palace looked organised.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      GK saved them big time.

      Open Controls
      1. Lalrota
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Agree. The Adams save was great. Even the Ings one at the end.
        United also are different quality. Plenty of creativity to open up that Palace defence.

        Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Because he's one of top 6 or so keepers in the Prem. Does it regularly

        14 cs in last 28 against non top 8. It's something you can plan for

        Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Palace also won at OT last season

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        And put 2 past Chelsea at the end of the season 😀

        Open Controls
    3. Garlana
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      It was easier when they went 1-0 ahead. I still think Utd will smash them, hope others will be thinking this though as hopefully less will go with Martial

      Open Controls
  12. Pukkipartyy
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Is Rashford worth 2mil over Greenwood?

    Open Controls
    1. JustSomeGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. kinghenry14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      on pure comparison and without any context i would say yes

      but i find martial for 9.0 better

      Open Controls
  13. JustSomeGuy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 mins ago

    Carroll gonna haul 😆

    Open Controls
  14. mynameisq
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Interesting to see Mane takes 0 flack for a performance like today, guess everybody always wants to come for the king (Mo)

    Open Controls
  15. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    To think there is such high onwership in a West Ham - Newcastle game... Not gonna lie, I would be very thankfull for a 0-0 draw.

    Open Controls
  16. Orbiter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 mins ago

    Everyone dropping players tonight before man u/man city players prices go up?

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      I don't think they're going up, tonight, far from it

      Open Controls
      1. Orbiter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        10 mins ago

        When are the prices going up? any ideas? trying to figure out when to pick up a couple of players.

        Open Controls
        1. Sgt Frank Drebin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Check out this site http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/

          Open Controls
        2. Harrypottermus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          The first week always has a lag in order to build up sufficient Transfers In - Transfers Out. You can monitor progress on https://www.fiso.co.uk/crackthecode.php and http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/

          Open Controls
        3. ManofKent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          We haven't a clue - sometimes they lock them at start of season.

          Open Controls
  17. Garlana
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Only having soucek in this game is worrying...yes I'm worried about Newcastle and west ham assets...what a sad life I lead.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yeh, It's nearly 2 am here and I'm really tired. But I've got Soucek and Wilson and I'm 19 points behind (with triple Chelsea at the end, mind)

      Open Controls
      1. Garlana
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Went with Che adams and I'm looking myself I couldn't find the extra 0.5 for wilson.He worries me most

        Open Controls
        1. Garlana
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Kicking myself*

          Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.