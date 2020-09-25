454
Spot the Differential September 25

Jesus still offers reliable differential potential ahead of FPL Gameweek 3

After a disappointing start in Gameweek 1, we’re back on track having tipped Timothy Castagne (£5.6m) and Raheem Sterling (11.5m) last week.

This time, we’ve selected three differentials who are already off the mark this season, including two forwards who hit double figures last term, and a midfielder who we think is a viable alternative to community favourites Daniel Podence (£5.6m) and Phil Foden (£6.5m), without the rotation worries.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

Gabriel Jesus

  • FPL ownership: 3.0%
  • Price: £9.5m
  • GW3-7 fixtures: LEI | lee | ARS | whu | shu

With Sergio Agüero (£10.4m) still recovering from a knee injury, Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) looks set for an extended run in Manchester City’s starting XI, which hands FPL managers a potentially explosive differential option.

Having undergone knee surgery back in June, Pep Guardiola confirmed last week that Agüero is yet to train with his team-mates and will require longer than other players to get back up to speed – potentially up to two months.

In his absence, Jesus will most likely be tasked with leading the line, and his statistics from last season highlight just how influential he can be. 

His 101 shots, 92 of which arrived inside the box, and 34 big chances ranked second amongst all forwards, while of those who played a significant number of minutes, only Agüero could improve on his 0.78 expected goals (xG) per90. Despite, at times, being wasteful in front of goal, it demonstrates his ability to consistently get into good shooting positions.

Jesus was on the scoresheet in Manchester City’s first match of the season in Gameweek 2, as he returned deep into injury time in a 3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Interestingly, Guardiola paired Rodri (5.5m) and Fernandinho (5.5m) up at the base of his midfield, with Foden, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.6m), Sterling and Jesus in front in a flexible 4-2-3-1, and it worked rather well. The Brazilian’s link up play, work rate and physicality stood out, while his two shots in the box matched that of Foden and De Bruyne.

Currently owned by just 3.0% of FPL managers, Jesus is a big differential who can provide a medium-term solution till Agüero returns from injury.

Matheus Pereira

  • FPL ownership: 2.5%
  • Price: £6.0m
  • GW3-7 fixtures: CHE | sou | BUR | bha | ful

Matheus Pereira (£6.0m) lit up the Championship last season, and finished the campaign with a total of eight goals and 16 assists.

116 chances created – more than any other player – and 111 shots over 42 appearances highlights his importance, but how will he fare in the Premier League?

Well, so far, pretty well, and it’s been a testing couple of weeks for newcomers West Bromwich Albion.

Already, Pereira has been involved in both of his side’s goals. He provided an assist for Grady Diangana’s (£5.5m) opener against Everton and also scored a superb free-kick in the same match. He also leads the way amongst team-mates for shots, chances created, final-third touches and take-ons, while offering multiple routes to points via set-pieces.

Last season, as the standout player in Albion’s attack, Pereira operated either as a number 10 in a 4-2-3-1 or out wide in a 4-3-3. However, this season, manager Slaven Bilić has mainly, and somewhat surprisingly, opted to use a back three system, which has seen the playmaker drift infield from his starting position on the right, with wing-back Daniel Furlong (£4.5m) offering width down that side. Whether or not this is a long-term solution, or simply to combat tough opposition, time will tell.

A Gameweek 3 home encounter at home to Chelsea is followed by a promising run of fixtures which sees the Baggies take on Southampton, Burnley, Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham, and while this weekend’s matchup isn’t ideal, it’s worth pointing out the Blues have given up more chances down their left-side than any other zone in the opening two Gameweeks.

The likelihood is that West Brom will struggle this season, but if they can get Pereira on the ball often enough, they’re sure to create chances and score goals.

Chris Wood

using-the-top-10000-ownership-to-increase-your-fpl-rank-andys-article 7
  • FPL ownership: 2.2%
  • Price: £6.5m
  • GW3-7 fixtures: SOU | new | wba | TOT | CHE

2019/20 was the third season in a row that Chris Wood (£6.5m) has scored double figures in the Premier League.

The focal point of Burnley’s attack hit 14 goals in 29 starts, while only three forwards in the entire division registered more than his 31 big chances.

What’s particularly impressive is that he accumulated those numbers off of a modest 65 shots on goal, of which 41 arrived at Turf Moor, where he thrived and scored 64% of his goals.

Having finished the season strongly with goals in each of his last three appearances, Wood has continued from where he left off, as he found the back of the net in The Clarets’ first match of the season at Leicester City, logging three shots in the box and a further two big chances.

Burnley’s tenth placed finish last term possibly hasn’t been talked about enough. After a run of four defeats around the New Year, they lost just twice in 16 games, one of which was against Manchester City, and the other on the final day of the season.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Wood could find some joy against Southampton if they continue with their high defensive line. The 28-year-old loves to operate on the shoulder of the last man in an attempt to stretch the game. It resulted him in being caught offside more times than any other player last season, which is something he discussed in a recent interview with The Athletic: “It really doesn’t bother me, getting caught offside, because I know that the one time that I don’t, I’ll be in on goal.”

The closer Wood is to goal, the more dangerous he becomes, and ahead of a home tie against a vulnerable Saints defence, is a tempting differential.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 3

  1. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    OK I'm going native but..........I have a sneaky feeling West Ham will beat Wolves.......@3/1

    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      Haven't scored against them in 10 years

    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      With no manager? Madness

      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        To be fair, they're prolly better off without their manager. But yeh, nah. Wolves will tear them a new one.

      2. Corgzzzz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Precisely why this bet is sound .....

    3. Ser Davos
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Honestly, I'm loding up on Wolves and sense there'll be an inevitable upset

    4. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Wolves to win but Soucek to score

    5. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      0-2 wolves...

  2. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Just C KDB and have a good VC. If he doesn't play City aren't ass effective anyhow so wouldn't be too worried not having City cover for one week only.

    1. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      But will foden start? That is the question

      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        6 mins ago

        If you ask that question you're better off not having him tbh

        1. Pukki Blinders
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          In other words his ownership should be 0%?

          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            No? Just that if you're worried about rotation, you're better off picking a guy like Chris Wood.

        2. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Pep roulette the age old issue. But they have no options so I think he'll start, for now at least

      2. Hadebayor Mum
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        I'm going to play a 3-4-3 with two decent defenders on the bench if Foden no-shows. I'll take a one pointer on the chin if it happens.

        1. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          This. But hopefully he plays and scores a hatrick or two

          1. Warby84
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Who Sterling??

  3. Fero1905
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    How look this WC Team

    MARTINEZ ( STEER)
    TAA SAISS LAMPTEY ( MITCHELL DUNNE)
    SALAH KDB SON PODENCE ( BURKE)
    WERNER JIMENEZ ADAMS

    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      LOUD NOISES

      Personally think you've squeezed in too many mid priced players and your def is weaker for it in the long term

      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I think he has nailed a lot of potential bargains.
        Plus never understood why CAPS = loud. It is script after all! 😀

    2. Vimes (No Arsenal Players)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Great, if a bit template. (But with the wealth if options this early, not sure there really is a template). Podence and adams the weaknesses I reckon

    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Very easy to read and looks good.
      Have one Chelsea's Liverpool Wolves and Spurs key players. Adams, Martinez, Saiss and Podence could be bargains.

      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 11 Years
        just now

        And Lamptey looks great

    4. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Lovely

  4. Hadebayor Mum
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    16 mins ago

    Pretty set on Jesus and Jimenez, so one striker spot left. I'm still reserving judgement on Werner, not convinced DCL can keep up his output and same for Richarlison. Want to see more of Man Utd before going on on Tony. So I'm personally down to two 'proven' FPL assets with reasonable fixtures.... drum roll...

    1. Ings
    2. Wood

    Thoughts?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Ings - no cup fixtures til January so should play 90 mins most weeks

    2. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ings all day long, not the sexiest option but a striker on form, his team create chances and try to attack + now he has pens too

    3. ManofKent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wood has three great fixtures - would go Wood if happy to swap in a few weeks, Ings if longer term. Big price difference though...

  5. Ninja Škrtel
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    am i the only one who can't see the poll results?

    1. grumpyman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Nope.

    2. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      DeB 19.6%
      Werner 16
      Salah 11
      Son 10

      Never C top pick always 2nd or 3rd (haha)

    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      If you make a submission and click on see previous responses you see a nice little pie chart of the captain poll
      https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd_szdNGKIOm0XB7amE7cAsjRF4x0OqjQaqVNBmhJO6xGCi6g/viewanalytics

      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Yup and hold down on the pie chart if can't see the corresponding name. Surprised Salah so low

  6. Ask Yourself
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Tinkering with the final 2 spots which is never a good sign
    A) Werner + Barnes/Zaha
    B) Richarlison + Havertz

    1. K_UN_DE_BRU_YNE
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Werner + Barnes for me

    2. Kitsune
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Werner Barnes

  7. Bobby_Baggio
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Anyone think Azpi will get much gametime in the prem?

    1. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      As long as Reece plays well, no.

    2. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Cant see it

    3. tm370
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Yes. When Lampard spoke about him a few days ago it did not sound like he was now a permanent understudy. It's possible he is still reaching match fitness and will displace James even. But I expect rotation around UCL and James, for now, to continue at rb.

  8. IRBOX ⚽
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Don’t be averse to hits early in the season to jump on bandwagons and build value. I’ve opted for the following -8 this week:

    Auba, Adams, Davies > Son, Jimenez, Saiss

    May not pay off in isolation this week, however, over the next 4-5 GW’s I expect it to pay off handsomely. Also gives me more options next week for additional transfers in future GW’s and WC still at my disposal. Eg) Werner > Jesus next week without having to worry about other issues in the team

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thoughts on Martial to Jesus (-4) given that a price drop for Tony will force me out of the move without a hit elsewhere next GW

    2. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yeah my hit last week to protect value worked a treat.
      Kane + Son > Bruno + Martial saved me 0.1m and only cost me 45 points in total

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        That's awful mate, I'm sorry. Price changes really are annoying.

      2. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Can’t be taking out good players before great fixtures, despite price drops. That’s not the point of my post

        1. Ask Yourself
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          No one in any respectable football media thought spurs would turn it around. I agreed. We were wrong but I wouldn’t have done any different and I only made the move because son was dropping

    3. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Think one of those could’ve waited till next for free

      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Why? Davies likely to be benched. Auba to Son is a no brainer and Jimenez to comfortably outscore Che. As I said if not this week, they will pay off very shortly and gives me much more flexibility with my transfers moving forwards

    4. Kitsune
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good long term additions

  9. Pumpy Pro
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    https://socialblade.com/youtube/user/andy85wsm

    Andy ain't doing bad is he .Not bad at all for pulling a few numbers out an OPTA table and presenting on graphical form . We need to quit our jobs 😆

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      £5.8K - £93.5K

      ESTIMATED YEARLY EARNINGS

      Is that right? That is one hell of a range.

      1. Pumpy Pro
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yer there are a lot of things that can affect it but even at the bottom range ..wtf???

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I mean he puts out a lot of videos which all have to be written up in advance and then edited afterwards, would be tough to manage that and a full time job elsewhere

  10. wasp3000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Man i'm glad i didnt pull the WC trigger as I wouldn't have a notion who to pick. So many options.

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      I am delighted I did wildcard gw2. I worked out my team will be about 2m better off factoring in price rises and drops.
      Great to have real choice after a good few years of sameness.

      1. wasp3000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Ya fair play if you jumped on early but i needed a couple of days to assess and then just felt it was too late and wouldn't know who to go with. Fresh off the Son to Rashford catastrophe, it would be typical of me to lose Werner and him bang a hatty v WB lol

  11. meechamspowders
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    on a WC:

    a) TAA & podence
    b) castagne & hamez

    I have DCL and jimi.

    1. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A

    2. Phil's Stamps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

  12. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Best 4.5m defender? Lampety / KWP / Taylor?

    1. ManofKent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      L

    2. amit1964
      • 4 Years
      just now

      1) l
      2) t
      3) k

    3. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Lamptey for me, he looked brilliant

  13. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 mins ago

    This site is painful to use on mobile. Release that app already!

    1. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      It's one of the better websites on mobile. They just need to make the members area mobile friendly.

      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Disagree personally

    2. Wild Rover
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Are you aware you can switch between desktop and mobile modes?

      1. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        I am now. How would I make the switch?

        1. Gandalf
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          An icon in the bottom left corner to click on my phone. Makes things very easy to view after

  14. NateDogsCats
    10 mins ago

    Hodgson on Mitchell:
    "Aaron [Wan-Bissaka] looked very much like Tyrick when he came in and took the game by storm, and he made the position his own very quickly.

    "I wouldn't disagree that in terms of being thrown in with no-one knowing much about him, I think there's a direct parallel between the two players."

    Might not be a simple case of PVA taking the LB spot back the moment he's fit.

    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He should play PVA on the wing

  15. Ranger3
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Egans(suspended) to Reece James for a hit ? Or play Justin ?

    1. ManofKent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Only take a hit if it's a move you like over the long term

      1. Ranger3
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yes would be good for the long term but scared that Azpi plays sometimes

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Would actually go James for a hit in this case

      1. Ranger3
        • 4 Years
        just now

        thanks

    3. skodaole2
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Play Justin, Lei have a good fixture next week and he may give attacking points

      1. Ranger3
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Not going to transfer justin out

    4. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      If you think Chelsea keep a CS then do it

      1. Ranger3
        • 4 Years
        just now

        looks like it

  16. Seminole
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    First question this season:

    A Jesus + Wood
    B Jimmy + DCL

    On WC so this would be a set and forget setup up top

    Much appreciate any thoughts

    1. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B for me

    2. ManofKent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Long term B, short term A

  17. Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    On WC:

    A. Semedo + 4.5m def (Pieters/Vinagre if Marcal is ruled out)

    OR

    B. Saiss + Coady/Keane/Coleman

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

  18. Gaffa914
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Greenwood over james on a wildcard?

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Definitely not

    2. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Prefer James myself, especially if penalties

    3. HurriKane
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Hamezz all day long

  19. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    WC squad folks :

    Martinez / 4m
    Vvd James Saiss Lamptey Mitchell
    Salah KDB Havertz Son Podence
    Jimenez DCL Brewster

    Thoughts?

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Havertz? Wow

      1. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Any reason why not?

        1. ManofKent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Could be a good differential once the other mids are back

    2. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      You’ve got my WC squad exactly, I like it.....(except I’ve got Ings over Jimenez). I am going back and forth though on upgrading to Jesus and taking James out.

  20. dshv
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mccarthy
    Taa mitchell davies taylor (justin)
    Salah kdb bruno soucek (asm)
    Werner dcl (davis)

    I am on -4.. wilson do dcl, auba to kdb

    And maybe this week asm to podence

    What do you think??

  21. amit1964
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    hii
    martinez or ryan? and why please

  22. Lingard’s Shin Guards
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    WC gtg?

    Martinez
    TAA Saiss James
    Salah KDB (vc) Foden Podence
    Werner (c) Jimenez DCL

    Steer Lamptey Mitchell Anguissa

    1. Hybrid.power
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Looks great to me

  23. PogBruno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Prediction for Liverpool and City games?

    1-1
    4-0

    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      3-1 pool
      2-1 city

    2. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      3-0, 3-2

    3. Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      3-1 both

    4. Shark Team
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      3-0
      4-1

  24. K_UN_DE_BRU_YNE
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    1) TAA + wood(3-4-3)
    B) ROBBO + Harvey Barnes(3-5-2)

    1. Shark Team
      • 3 Years
      just now

      1

  25. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    A) Ings & RJames
    B) Jesus & Dunne (start Lamptey)

  26. IRBOX ⚽
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    What’s with the new captain poll format? Awful..

    1. dshv
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yes

  27. mattk lfc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    A) C.Taylor + J.Rodriguez
    B) R.James + H.Barnes

    Thoughts? Already own DCL

  28. Bennyboy1907
    just now

    RMT WC:

    Martinez (steer)

    VVD Taylor Saiss Lamptey (mitchel)

    Salah KDB Son Zaha (burke)

    Werner Jiminez (Brewster)

    How does it look? Or possible changes to get Everton cover can be zaha to Rodriguez and VVD to Digne?

