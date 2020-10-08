554
Pro Pundits - Holly October 8

How underlying statistics can help cut through variance of FPL this season

554 Comments
It has been the most remarkable start to a Fantasy Premier League season in recent memory and arguably the hardest to predict accurately. So what now for FPL managers?

There has been a bucket-load of goals, an abundance of penalties, and yet so many of us are struggling to gain real traction in the Fantasy rankings.

As each team has come into the campaign with different preparations, and some even starting on a Blank Gameweek has hampered transfer progress for Fantasy managers and robbed us of easy access to consistent trends.

But the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members Area holds the key for isolating these from the perspective of underlying statistics.

Delving deeper into the data yields greater clarity on the reliable trends for our FPL sides going forward as we try to pinpoint our transfers and potential wildcard plans for Gameweek 5 and beyond…

554 Comments Post a Comment
  1. balint84
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    recommended 5.0 defender?

    A) Zouma
    B) Keane
    C) Cash

    Open Controls
    1. 2OLEgend
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Cash looks really good imo.

        Open Controls
      • Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Cresswell

        Open Controls
    2. 2OLEgend
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        I have no idea what to do with my 2FT. Don't want to sell TAA, KDB or Bruno just yet.
        I've got 2mil ITB - any suggestions?

        Team is:
        McCarthy (Steer)
        TAA, Saiss, Taylor (Ayling, Mitchell)
        KDB, Bruno, Son, Podence (Bissouma)
        Vardy, DCL, Mitro

        Thanks 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Zrinkec
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Mitro to Maupay.

            Open Controls
          • Black Knights
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            We're in similar boats. Guess you've gotta look at Mitro and Podence as your holes. Watkins and roll the other one?

            I'm:

            Martinez (McCarthy)
            TAA, Saiss, Justin (Dier, Lacelles)
            KDB, Salah, Son, Podence (Bissouma)
            Ings, DCL, Mitro

            and can only think of changing Mitro for 1 FT, and 2 or 3 of TAA/Podence/Mitro if i want a shake up.

            Open Controls
          • KneejerkJoe
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            I would transfer Mitro for someone like Antonio, or maybe Bruno to Salah.

            Open Controls
        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Confidence inspiring for Zaha owners.

          https://twitter.com/wilfriedzaha/status/1314148671156555776

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            He did good for me for a few weeks. Happy to get rid for Grealish now 🙂

            Open Controls
          2. Amey
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            There is no filter for racist comments on twitter ??

            It must be a hell !?

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Their is no filter on social media except dog and cat filter

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 2 Years
                27 mins ago

                Don't like it at all

                Open Controls
            2. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              The sooner they have to link IDs to social media accounts the better but then that opens up a whole new world of data the social media companies will have access to.

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 2 Years
                27 mins ago

                It's simply pathetic. I don't like Twitter at all !

                Open Controls
        3. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Bottomed.

          I'm seeing some debate come up about fixtures vs form again. We have this debate every year. Inevitably someone defies the fixtures and goes on a hot streak and then everyone says fixtures don't matter any more.

          I don't think that's the case. I think what is the case, is that we are not evaluating the fixtures correctly.

          Home and away advantage is much diminished this year, so I would amend the fixture ticker to give the home team a much slimmer advantage. A team's absolute strength is now a bigger determining factor.

          Everton, Villa and West Ham off the back of their strong results should be given upgrades in terms of fixture difficulty, Sheffield United, Fulham, West Brom and Burnley given feeder status. The latter 4 are particularly good to target for defensive returns.

          More trends will show, but once we can actually know who the good and bad teams are, we can work on our fixture tickers and target the bad ones.

          Open Controls
          1. skodaole2
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Its a combination of fixtures and form. Fulham have great fixtures, but people sell Mitrovic. WHU have great form, but people sell Soucek and did not see people getting Bowen. Doesnt need too much skill to have a midfield of Son, KDB, Salah, Rodriguez despite the form and fixtures. Its all about the skill and hunch i d say.

            Stats are there to show form, favourable fixtures are announced every week but nobody can blame the KDB captainers last week. It was a very logical move and someone who did a not logical move and captained Son could be the leader of a league now.

            Fixtures for me are useful for defence, although cs points are very rare and random at this point. When you have teams like MCI, Che, teams that can have 5-6 different goalscorers its very difficult to predict which player will haul. Safest bet is going with players from teams who have 2-3 possible goalscorers but those teams usually score less goals.

            Totally agree with your Home - Away comment, for me this season away team has a slight advantage since the home team has more pressure and no fans.

            Open Controls
          2. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Nice one, which players now should we target for the next 5 GWs based on that analysis?

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              I made a personalized ticker basically ramping up Everton, Villa, West Ham, lowering Burnley, Sheff Utd.

              Which gives: Fulham, CPL, Chelsea and Wolves as the top 4 teams to target for fixtures in the next 5. Spurs would be 2nd if it's just the next 4 (they play City in GW9).

              Open Controls
          3. Major League Shocker
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Yeah, I like the predicted table at FiveThirtyEight -- it gradually moves teams up or down based on their results by a reasonable amount. Based on my limited understanding of Bayesian statistics, that's how Bayesian statisticians make predictions:

            https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/soccer-predictions/premier-league/?ex_cid=rrpromo

            An appropriate FDR currently seems like we should ignore home/away and just say something like:
            5: MCI, LIV
            4: CHE, TOT, LEI, MUN (arguably lower if bad results continue), EVE, ARS
            3: AVL, WOL, WHU, SOU, BHA, LEE
            2: CRY, NEW, BUR, SHU
            1: FUL, WBA

            Open Controls
        4. Pep Roulette
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Any Adams owner who's still keeping? Can I ask why?

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            I'm beginning to think that he might not be very good or cut out for this level

            Open Controls
          2. jay01
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Not an owner but he does seem to get chances. Probably would keep unless on a wildcard or have no other transfer to make

            Open Controls
          3. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            58 mins ago

            Looks lively and been "victim" of a couple of great saves but Will remove when I have a FT

            Open Controls
          4. Pep Roulette
            • 3 Years
            17 mins ago

            Cheers everyone

            Open Controls
        5. jay01
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          No way Sheffield spent £23 million for a striker to warm their bench when they have only scored one goal this season. I have Brewster from the start (no wc played). Hes definitely in my 11 this week vs fulham.

          Brewster brace incoming imo.

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            He'll play. Doesn't mean he'll score though

            Open Controls
            1. jay01
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              Ofc but its football he has every chance to score. I think he will

              Open Controls
          2. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Even if he/they can't score against Fulham, still better than any 4.5 mid.

            Open Controls
            1. jay01
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Yeah great enabler, but i think he will score on opening debut

              Open Controls
          3. KneejerkJoe
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            He is certainly bought to play, but is he ready and match fit enough to start this game?

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Why not? I think he'll play.

              Open Controls
              1. KneejerkJoe
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Because he is young and inexperienced in PL, with not many minutes of gametime the last weeks. Also its a new team.

                Im just asking tho, really hope he plays, cause I got him in my starting 11 right now!

                Open Controls
                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  They paid 25M quid for him. He is going straight into the team.

                  Open Controls
        6. jay01
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          IB points check..

          After 4 weeks of fpl, what would you say for overall points is a:
          A) great score
          B) average score
          C) below average score

          Open Controls
        7. gauzah
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Trent is not worth 7.5 with Adrian in goal. Clean sheet potential is diminished and the attacking stats are not great either.
          Chillwell at 5.6 the likely replacement for me.

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            You telling that to yourself ?
            🙂

            Open Controls
            1. gauzah
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              I'm telling you.

              Open Controls
              1. Amey
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                Thanks. No thanks 😉

                Open Controls
          2. jay01
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Go for it

            Open Controls
            1. gauzah
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              I will watch them against Everton and make a decision. Any funny business from Adrian and I will be selling.

              Open Controls
          3. COK3Y5MURF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            If this is based on their last result, Adrian wasn’t the reason they got smashed. He was only at fault for the first goal. The rest were a combination of poor defending from a high line and wicked deflections.

            Open Controls
        8. wilson007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          McCarthy Steer
          TAA Justin Taylor Mitchell Vinagre*
          Salah KDB JRod Soucek Bissouma
          Werner DCL Martial*

          1FT 0.0 ITB

          Thoughts?

          Thanks guys 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Tony will get you nothing if suspended - Brighton guy? Or that plus Werner out for Kane for a -4 probably worth it.

            Open Controls
        9. Captain_Shirokov
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          I hit the button, couldn't look at my team any longer. Team value is poor. Help me cut 1.4m from this WC team:

          Martinez, 4m
          Robertson, Chilwell, Saiss, Ayling, Mitchell
          Salah, Son, Pulisic, Rodriguez
          Kane, DCL, Maupay

          Current option would be Pulisic to Grealish, but I think I much prefer Puli.

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            It is either that or rethink double Spurs or lose Robbo.

            Open Controls
        10. New Article Posted
          Gregor
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/10/08/the-latest-news-and-updates-from-the-scout-network-2/

          Open Controls
        11. Alexis Nonsense
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Considering I have missed 3 out of 4 captain choices so far, 1m rank is not the worst

          Where can I see the amount of points up to top 10k etc?

          Thanks

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            livefpl?

            Open Controls
        12. Tartanjock
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Ryan
          Coleman Saiss James
          Salah De Bruyne Hamez Fernandes
          Kane Wilson Brewster

          Button Bissouma Lamptey Mitchell

          Not sure if James will get a game but happy for Lamps to replace.
          Low level defence but too many goals going in.
          I think I'll let Brewster start seeing its against Fulham. I know they've not got a good goal scoring record but that's why they've bought him.

          Open Controls
        13. Fit_to_drop
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Votes Please

            WC Team A or B? KDB or Sterling almost same price so will decide before deadline day. Thanks.

            A: Martinez
            Saiss Robbo* Chilwell
            Son Grealish* Hamez* KDB/Sterling
            DCL Kane Antonio

            Forster ASM* Mitchell Kilman

            B: Martinez
            Saiss Castagne* Chilwell
            Son McGinn* Salah* KDB/Sterling
            DCL Kane Antonio

            Forster Bissouma* Mitchell Kilman

            Open Controls
          • I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
              just now

              Who would be the best defender to replace Mitchell? 4.1m max

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.