The latest news and updates from the Scout Network

This week has been another busy one for the Scout Network and this regular round-up recaps what its members have been producing.

We are thrilled to announce that FPL Gameweek has joined the Scout Network this week. FPL Gameweek has been one of the most exciting additions to the FPL community, alongside fellow Scout Network member Live FPL, as it gives managers access to live in-play data updates.

FPL Gameweek allows Fantasy managers to track their points, their rivals’ points and managers’ live ranks during each Gameweek.

Using your FPL team ID or your team name to show your points, substitutions and rank in real-time, it negates the need to wait for an official game update.

FPL Gameweek is a great tool for assessing the impact of the decisions you have made and it enables you to see the weaknesses in your FPL team that you may need to rectify ahead of the next Gameweek deadline.

The FFS International branch of the Scout Network has also had a busy seven days.

This week saw the launch of commenting on the Arabic language part of the website and we are working on launching the Arabic language community articles to allow further growth of that initiative.

We have also now set up the FFS International page on our site.

You can read more about FPL Greece in the FFS International article.

The Scout Academy also had a busy month in September and you can read all about what they have been doing here.

If you would like to be part of the Scout Network or the Scout Academy, you can contact us here.

FPL Family

Alongside FPL Family’s normal Sunday evening live stream, last week Lee appeared on the Official FPL Podcast talking about all things Gameweek 4.

Sam also wrote her most recent Pro Pundit article on the importance of underlying stats and the eye test in deciding on what to do with your FPL players.

FPL Nymfria

Nymfria released her lasted video on her YouTube channel reviewing her Wildcard and also previewing Gameweek 4.

She also recorded her Fantasy Football Scout-sponsored Dream Team Stream, where the community helped to pick the team that they thought would make the FPL Dream Team for the coming Gameweek.

El Statto

This week, El Statto published two articles.

The first looked at the fallout of playing a Wildcard in Gameweek 3 when FPL returns were generally low and how it effected forward planning, while the second piece looked at hauls versus returns and who is best placed to return big.

FPL Poker Player

One of the newer members of the Scout Network, FPL Poker Player this week published his weekly FPL Poker Tables blog. The tables contain the usual mix of reviewing and contextualising the performance of his spreadsheet’s predictions from the previous Gameweek, and highlighting key points of interest regarding the upcoming Gameweek’s scoreline predictions, clean sheet probabilities, expected goals and player points.

FPL Poker Player also made his blog public for the first time. This is the first instance in which the FPL Poker Player spreadsheets are available for purchase, and season-long subscriptions have also been made available.

The betting-arm spin-off account from FPL Poker Player identified five bets that met the twin criteria of being consistent with his spreadsheet’s predictions and representing value at the current odds available.

We Are Brighton

The folks at We Are Brighton published their Gameweek 4 preview article (courtest of Fantasy Football Scout!), looking at the best Brighton assets for the week as well as a short review of the other FPL options and go-to captaincy options.

Spotlight: FPL Take the Hit

FPL Take the Hit is the culmination of two Australian brothers’ love of both the beautiful game and the Premier League.

Mick and Joff go live every Thursday evening at 8.30pm (Melbourne time)/11.30am (London time) on Youtube, with the subsequent replay and audio podcast version also available.

The FPL Take the Hit boys lay out their hilarious take on the FPL world with a dose of brotherly love, wisdom and positivity that will hopefully elevate managers to new levels.

With 14 years of experience under their belts and eight top 15k finishes, Mick and Joff love playing the game in their own style, taking hits and enjoying the ride, no matter whether a red or green arrow falls their way.

The one key principle that the boys share is a fearless attitude to playing FPL.

“Coming together once a week to talk FPL is what we do, we have done it for years now, so why not record it? I mean, we know what we are talking about, we are pretty funny fellows, I’m sure other managers will love listening to us ramble on, don’t you?”



“Yeah alright, let’s do this.”

This fateful conversation between the brothers bore the fruit of their first podcast over two seasons ago. That podcast has blossomed into a fully-fledged YouTube channel with interactive streams every week.

Mick runs the Twitter account while Joff runs the Instagram page.

FPL Take the Hit also have their own Patreon account.

This week. FPL Take the Hit have introduced a brand new live stream format, with interactive timed intervals for those managers that would like to skip to their favourite parts.

They have included all-new graphics and videos to make their live streams an even nicer experience for their viewers, by using a green screen to add to the quality of the content they produce.

As FPL Take the Hit always say: remember to stay positive, accept the reds and embrace those green arrows!

