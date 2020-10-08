189
Scout Network October 8

The latest news and updates from the Scout Network

This week has been another busy one for the Scout Network and this regular round-up recaps what its members have been producing.

We are thrilled to announce that FPL Gameweek has joined the Scout Network this week. FPL Gameweek has been one of the most exciting additions to the FPL community, alongside fellow Scout Network member Live FPL, as it gives managers access to live in-play data updates.

FPL Gameweek allows Fantasy managers to track their points, their rivals’ points and managers’ live ranks during each Gameweek.

Using your FPL team ID or your team name to show your points, substitutions and rank in real-time, it negates the need to wait for an official game update.

FPL Gameweek is a great tool for assessing the impact of the decisions you have made and it enables you to see the weaknesses in your FPL team that you may need to rectify ahead of the next Gameweek deadline.

The FFS International branch of the Scout Network has also had a busy seven days.

This week saw the launch of commenting on the Arabic language part of the website and we are working on launching the Arabic language community articles to allow further growth of that initiative.

We have also now set up the FFS International page on our site.

You can read more about FPL Greece in the FFS International article.

The Scout Academy also had a busy month in September and you can read all about what they have been doing here.

If you would like to be part of the Scout Network or the Scout Academy, you can contact us here.

FPL Family

Alongside FPL Family’s normal Sunday evening live stream, last week Lee appeared on the Official FPL Podcast talking about all things Gameweek 4.

Sam also wrote her most recent Pro Pundit article on the importance of underlying stats and the eye test in deciding on what to do with your FPL players. 

FPL Nymfria

Nymfria released her lasted video on her YouTube channel reviewing her Wildcard and also previewing Gameweek 4.

She also recorded her Fantasy Football Scout-sponsored Dream Team Stream, where the community helped to pick the team that they thought would make the FPL Dream Team for the coming Gameweek.

El Statto

This week, El Statto published two articles.

The first looked at the fallout of playing a Wildcard in Gameweek 3 when FPL returns were generally low and how it effected forward planning, while the second piece looked at hauls versus returns and who is best placed to return big.

FPL Poker Player

One of the newer members of the Scout Network, FPL Poker Player this week published his weekly FPL Poker Tables blog. The tables contain the usual mix of reviewing and contextualising the performance of his spreadsheet’s predictions from the previous Gameweek, and highlighting key points of interest regarding the upcoming Gameweek’s scoreline predictions, clean sheet probabilities, expected goals and player points.

FPL Poker Player also made his blog public for the first time. This is the first instance in which the FPL Poker Player spreadsheets are available for purchase, and season-long subscriptions have also been made available. 

The betting-arm spin-off account from FPL Poker Player identified five bets that met the twin criteria of being consistent with his spreadsheet’s predictions and representing value at the current odds available.

We Are Brighton

The folks at We Are Brighton published their Gameweek 4 preview article (courtest of Fantasy Football Scout!), looking at the best Brighton assets for the week as well as a short review of the other FPL options and go-to captaincy options.

Spotlight: FPL Take the Hit

FPL Take the Hit is the culmination of two Australian brothers’ love of both the beautiful game and the Premier League.

Mick and Joff go live every Thursday evening at 8.30pm (Melbourne time)/11.30am (London time) on Youtube, with the subsequent replay and audio podcast version also available.

The FPL Take the Hit boys lay out their hilarious take on the FPL world with a dose of brotherly love, wisdom and positivity that will hopefully elevate managers to new levels.

With 14 years of experience under their belts and eight top 15k finishes, Mick and Joff love playing the game in their own style, taking hits and enjoying the ride, no matter whether a red or green arrow falls their way.

The one key principle that the boys share is a fearless attitude to playing FPL.

“Coming together once a week to talk FPL is what we do, we have done it for years now, so why not record it? I mean, we know what we are talking about, we are pretty funny fellows, I’m sure other managers will love listening to us ramble on, don’t you?”

“Yeah alright, let’s do this.”

This fateful conversation between the brothers bore the fruit of their first podcast over two seasons ago. That podcast has blossomed into a fully-fledged YouTube channel with interactive streams every week.

Mick runs the Twitter account while Joff runs the Instagram page.

FPL Take the Hit also have their own Patreon account.

This week. FPL Take the Hit have introduced a brand new live stream format, with interactive timed intervals for those managers that would like to skip to their favourite parts.  

They have included all-new graphics and videos to make their live streams an even nicer experience for their viewers, by using a green screen to add to the quality of the content they produce.

As FPL Take the Hit always say: remember to stay positive, accept the reds and embrace those green arrows!

  1. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Who loses out from CFC when Puli and Ziyech come into the team ??

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Probably Abraham

      Open Controls
    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Abraham you would think.. And prolly Mount

      Open Controls
    3. JBG
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Abraham/Mount and Hudson-Odoi. Imo.

      Open Controls
    4. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Abraham definitely. Then Mount.

      Open Controls
      1. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • 9 Years
        just now

        That said, Chelsea will want (demand) a better CL showing this season and will keep some powders dry.

        Although they have been given a relatively kind Group in the draw, their toughest opponent - Sevilla - is first up on 20 October so the 17 October team at home to Southampton will be interesting.

        Open Controls
  2. Rondon9
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here lads?

    Martinez
    Robbo TAA Semedo
    Salah Grealish Son Podence
    Kane DCL Wood

    0.6m ITB 0FT

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Nice team GTG

      Open Controls
      1. Rondon9
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks MS

        Open Controls
    2. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Wood over-achieves - Burnley don't create much and this season look weak.

      Double Liverpool defence?! Feels like last season's points.

      I would rather have Bissouma over Podence, but not worth a hit.

      Open Controls
      1. Rondon9
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Thinking Wood can get wba then ditch, Burnely pretty bad atm

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  3. Hint
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    RMWCT

    Martinez Martin
    KWP Sakho Chilwell Lamptey Mitchell
    Salah KDB Son Grealish Stephens
    Kane DCL Watkins

    Open Controls
    1. polis
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Really nice

      Open Controls
  4. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Any Leeds fans/observers have views on who the Mid/Forward five will be after transfer day dealings?

    Raphinha, Rodrigo to start? Who drops out if so? Costa, Harrison, Hernandez? Bamford? (less likely). Costa looks the most vulnerable. (Hernandez is injured, which 'complicates' judging the best starting eleven).

    Open Controls
  5. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Help is needed please

    Afternoon

    Which 3 out of

    Nyland
    Werner
    James
    TAA
    Davies
    JWP
    KDB

    should I sell for a -4

    0.7 ITB 2FTs

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. polis
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      JWP and Davies.

      Then James if you think he's going to be benched for Azpi.

      Open Controls
    2. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      James probably. But Azpili may well start against Sevilla and James play against Soton. Not sure you need to do any hit.

      Open Controls
  6. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Would you do Bissouma to Son for -4 here or play Brewster this week and get Son in for free after they played West Ham?

    McCarthy
    TAA Ayling Justin
    Salah KDB Hames Podence
    DCL Brewster Jimmy

    Steer Bissouma Mitchell Vinagre

    Open Controls
    1. Rondon9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Son -4 if you want to C him

      Open Controls
    2. polis
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would you captain Son?

      Open Controls
      1. Gazza2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Not sure yet, on KDB atm

        Open Controls
  7. Pointless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is Kilman fairly set in the Wolves defence now? 4m starter?! (Wildcard juggling!)

    Open Controls
    1. Pep Roulette
      • 3 Years
      just now

      No he is not. They signed a LWB. Saiss will be back at LCB.

      Open Controls
  8. Pep Roulette
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Kane or Son? And why?

    Open Controls
    1. polis
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Son for value but it's the closest of close.

      Both short term?

      Open Controls
  9. Dexters Laboratory
      2 mins ago

      Martinez Forster
      Saiss James Semendo Lamptey Mitchell
      Salah KDB Havertz Son Foden
      DCL Jim Brewster

      2FT

      A) KDB, Foden, Brewster - Kane, Grealish, Biss (-4)
      B) Hav - Grealish (Bank a FT and do Foden to Rod next GW)

      Open Controls
    • Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Guys. Straight fight......
      A, Zyech
      Or.
      B, James Rodirguez

      Open Controls
    • I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        just now

        Hello alla!

        Who would be the best defender to replace Mitchell? 4.1m max

        Open Controls

