86
Champions League October 12

UEFA Champions League Fantasy – Who are the top picks for Goalkeepers and Defenders?

86 Comments
Share

The UEFA Champions League returns and brings with it that stirring anthem, star-studded mid-week matches and a brand new chance for fantasy glory via the official UEFA game. Whilst the basics will be broadly familiar to FPL managers, the intricacies of strategy and diversity of pan-European player selection pose many new challenges. Which is why we’re putting together a series of guides and recommendations to boost your chances of bossing your mini-league and scooping prizes including CL match tickets, Playstation 5 consoles, cash in the UEFA store or FFS memberships (if you enter our FFS league – PIN: 65KAB8EHX307)

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

Core Strategy – Prepare your Poker Face

The group stages of the Champions League are divided into three distinct parts, which I feel broadly compare with the key stages of a poker hand: the flop, turn and river. In the the first two games teams bed themselves in, get a feel for the group and effectively place their first bets on how they’ll fare as they face off against two different opponents, which is what distinguishes them from ‘the turn‘, where teams then face one opponent home and away, back to back.

This is the key for most teams; by close of play on Matchday 4 their fate may not yet be sealed, but they will have a very clear idea of where they stand and what they (and their opponents) require. This sets up the real excitement for Matchday 5 and 6 – as with the river, fortunes can be won or lost and even champions league royalty can find themselves flushed out.

The big difference in the group stage this year, is the compactness of the schedule. Although this changes the traditional fixture grouping of three twos, the frequency should make the fantasy game slightly easier to stick with as there’s less chance to miss a key gameweek amidst FPL deadlines.

From the first kick-offs in Kiev and St Petersburg on 20 October, teams will play once a week for three consecutive weeks, then a three week break between Matchdays 3 and 4 before a further three week burst of matches from 24th November. This gives the group stages two distinct halves and provides a natural break to regroup and recover from a poor start or conversely a lot of time for your starting line-up to collect injuries and risk rotation.

Chip’s Challenge

As with FPL, chip strategy needs considering from the very get-go in UCL Fantasy. The Wildcard can be played just once, but at any time. There are unlimited transfers between the group stage and the knockout phases, and a whopping eight transfers a round between the first and second legs of each knockout round (3 after the first, 5 after the second). This normally leads me to use my wildcard in the group stage, and I plan on using it between Matchdays 2-4 depending on injuries/ fixtures. The thinking here is that, by employing it during the group matches, you have twice the amount of players to choose from and therefore a much better chance to get ahead early or utilise differential picks, compared to the knockout rounds when teams begin to look more and more similar. So plan when to use your wildcard and pick your Matchday 1 team accordingly!

Over the following week, I’m going to be writing a position-by-position introduction for UCL Fantasy, starting with the goalkeepers and defenders.

Who to choose between the sticks?

Premium Goalkeepers (5.5-6m)

For goalkeepers, points scoring is essentially the same as FPL and, like FPL, the top keepers in UCL Fantasy all cost 6m. My picks of the six most expensive keepers in the game are Thibaut Courtois (6m), Manuel Neuer (6m) and Marc-Andre ter Stegen (6m). Whilst Courtois perhaps has the toughest group of the three (Inter, Shahktar, Gladbach), his Real Madrid defence was statistically the strongest in Europe last season and has two clean sheets from three domestically so far this season. You can definitely trust him to deliver some clean sheets if you go for a premium keeper.

UEFA Champions League Fantasy - Who are the top picks for Goalkeepers and Defenders?

Neuer and Bayern Munich celebrate their 2020 Super Cup victory

Neuer is fresh off the back of winning European Goalkeeper of the Year and playing in the best team in Europe. His fiercest attacking opponent is potentially RB Salzburg – Atlético have just played out back-to-back goalless draws for the first time under Simeone. Of the three, I‘m most inclined towards ter Stegen. Although he‘s playing in the weakest defence of the three, games against Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kiev should be easy for Barcelona. Unlike the other two 6m keepers, he‘s the best option across their whole defence as Koeman grapples with his limited options to find their clear starting 11.

For 0.5m less, you can have PSG’s Keylor Navas or Juventus’ Wojciech Szczesny (5.5m). For Navas, PSG have only conceded twice this season in six Ligue 1 games and four of their games are against a dysfunctional Manchester United and Istanbul Basaksehir (who are currently in the Turkish relegation zone). As with Barcelona, games against Ferencvaros and Dynamo Kiev spell clean sheets for Pirlo‘s Juventus and their Polish keeper.

Mid-priced and Budget Goalkeepers (4-5m)

The ability to make substitutions between days of a Matchday shouldn‘t be taken for granted, and a good rotating pair can be far more important to UCL Fantasy than in FPL. Sevilla keeper Bounou (5m) is my pick at that price point, although the apparent cheapness of his colleagues means he’s not the best option in his own defence.

At 4.5m, Liverpool’s Adrian is a rare gem. Assuming not every game in the near future will follow the story of their 7-2 drubbing to Aston Villa, Adrian seems set to start at least the first three, if not the first four, games of the UCL Group stages with Alisson ruled out for a likely six weeks. Liverpool are in Group D, the first half of the draw, so you’d need someone in the second half to rotate with him. This could be a premium option such as ter Stegen, Szczesny or Navas, but if you prefer two budget keepers, Zenit‘s Kerzhakov (4.5m) could be a steal with games against Club Brugge and an out of sorts Lazio side. This rotation includes a potentially lucrative defensive fixture run – Club Brugge at home, Midtjylland at home and Lazio home and away.

Liverpool’s current Goalkeeper Adrian, who is standing in for the injured Alisson Becker

If you don’t want Adrian, Olympiacos’ Jose Sa (4.5m) is another good budget option in the first half of the draw. The Greeks have only conceded one goal in their first five games this season, including shutting out Omonia home and away in the playoffs.

How defenders score points

There is one key difference in points scoring between FPL and UCL Fantasy, and it affects defenders the most. For each game, every 3 balls recovered for a defender gains a point. With some defenders racking up 10+ recoveries each game (these will be highlighted below), this can leave them with 4-5 base points each game, before clean sheets or attacking input have even been considered.

Premium Defenders (6-6.5m)

Having already talked about the strength of the defences they’re playing in in the goalkeeper section and their UCL pedigrees, Sergio Ramos (6.5m) and Joshua Kimmich (6.5m) should need no introduction. Ramos is on penalties in a rock-solid Real Madrid defence, and with 13 goals in 44 games last season he seems a near essential pick. Kimmich plays as a defensive midfielder and it’s a miracle he’s been classified as a defender. With 2 goals and 2 assists already this season, he looks set for a great season at both ends.

Alongside these two, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk (6m) needs no introduction. He led for balls recovered last season with 81. As a result, 24 of his 41 points came from this stat alone. If he puts up numbers like that again, he will easily outscore his two flying fullbacks Alexander-Arnold and Robertson (6.5m), even with their attacking output.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson celebrate for Liverpool

Mid-Priced Defenders (5-5.5m)

With a huge amount of options at this price range, I’ve whittled them down to 10 options. Top of the list for me are Atalanta’s two flying wing-backs Robin Gosens (5.5m) and Hans Hateboer (5m). Opening the group stages against Midtjylland and Ajax, the pair have already both scored in the league and look set to bring this form to Europe.

Mats Hummels (5m) was second to VVD for balls recovered last season with 79, and Dortmund’s form alongside their group games should bring clean sheets too. A similar option is RB Leipzig’s Lukas Klostermann (5m), who also had 79 recoveries last season, albeit having played more games. His fixtures against Istanbul Basaksehir and Manchester United definitely have scope for clean sheets and more recoveries for this great young Leipzig side.

Staying in Group H, PSG’s Marquinhos (5.5m) and Alessandro Florenzi (5m) are great mid-priced options playing for the best team in their group. Marquinhos is nailed in the heart of the PSG defence and with 50 balls recovered last season in the UCL seems a more attractive option than his keeper Navas. Florenzi is 0.5m cheaper, with more attacking threat.

The final three mid-priced options up for discussion are Leonardo Bonucci (5.5m), Raphael Varane (5.5m) and Niklas Sule (5m). Nailed centre-backs in top teams are always solid options and Bonucci’s regular goal threat potentially makes him a priority over Szczesny in goal, whilst Varane and Sule offer a cheaper (albeit likely slightly lower scoring) alternative.

Budget Defenders (4-4.5m)

As in all fantasy games, picking the wood from the chaff in terms of budget defenders is easier said than done. Surprise packages often come to the fore and blow other options out of the water, and that’s precisely who I’m hoping to identify below.

UEFA Champions League Fantasy - Who are the top picks for Goalkeepers and Defenders? 2

Sevilla’s Jules Kounde pictured during the 2019/20 Europa League

The best option in this bracket is unquestionable. Nailed in a Sevilla defence with great form and fixtures, Jules Kounde at 4m looks incredibly underpriced at this point. He’ll most likely start every game in a group that Sevilla will fight to win and was key to their UEL-winning run last season. Elsewhere at 4m, RB Salzburg’s starting CB Jeremy Onguene has a tough group but took home 12 points for balls recovered last season, and we should keep an eye on young Barcelona CB Ronald Araujo’s progress throughout the group stages, as injury and rotation may see him getting games.

UEFA Champions League Fantasy - Who are the top picks for Goalkeepers and Defenders? 1

Jerome Onguene in action against Liverpool’s Sadio Mane during the 2019/20 Group Stage of the Champions League

At 4.5m, Atlético Madrid’s Felipe seems a steal. He seems nailed on in Simeone’s mean defence, has games against RB Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow and hoovered up 15 points for balls recovered last season. Alongside him, Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni (4.5m) looks underpriced provided he recovers from COVID-19 in time.

Zenit’s Yaroslav Rakits’kyy had 13 points for balls recovered last season and as with Kerzhakov in goal has some kind fixtures outside of the Dortmund games in Matchday 3 and 4. The same goes for Olympiacos’ Rafinha (4.5m) in their great defense with some nice fixtures outside of Manchester City (who I haven’t discussed thanks to Pep roulette).

The final option is Rennes’ Nayef Aguerd (4.5m). With 2 goals in 6 games so far this season he definitely holds attacking threat, and Rennes’ place at the top of Ligue 1 shows that they won’t simply be rolled over by the likes of Chelsea and Sevilla.  

That’s all for now. We’ll be back with Midfield and Forward picks in the next few days, in the meantime you can check out our introduction to the UEFA Champions League Fantasy game here and sign up for the FFS League for a chance to win bragging rights and FFS Premium Memberships with code: 65KAB8EHX307

Potentially late return for Rodríguez as Salah and Son get international break off

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

86 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Zim0
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Bonjour

    Open Controls
    1. Over The Mounié
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      RMWCT

      James, James J, Jimmy D
      James R, James W-P, James M, James, James McC
      Rodriguez, Jamie V

      Unsure on the keeper.

      Open Controls
      1. Jimmers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        I'd go with that team. 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. Stram Dunk
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 mins ago

        Solid

        Open Controls
      3. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I'd rather Jimi than James.

        Open Controls
  2. Cometh The Aouar...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Where is everyone?

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      56 mins ago

      The abyss

      Open Controls
    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 3 Years
      47 mins ago

      Taking a break.. Pricechanges are at a minimum right now.. wait a couple of days and then site will be back to normal..

      Open Controls
    3. Seanigula
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      I’m watching The People’s Court...why aren’t you?

      Open Controls
  3. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Are Liverpool and Everton players now a no go area?

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes don't touch their nono areas

      Open Controls
    2. Oggle22
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Why?

      Open Controls
  4. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    What to do? - will likely go b. because it is boring with minimal probability to backfire...

    a. Burke + Jiménez -> Pulisic + Brewster
    b. Dunne -> 3.9 million defender, to add 0.1 million to the bank and save the other transfer for next gw

    Martínez
    TAA, Saïss, Lamptey
    Son, Salah, KDB, Pereira
    Ings, Mitrovic, Jiménez

    Button, Burke, Mitchell, Dunne
    2 free transfer, 0.4 million in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      Mitchell to Ayling/Dallas and bank the last FT

      Open Controls
      1. fc_skrald
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        38 mins ago

        Not enough money for that move, 0.1 million more than I have

        Open Controls
        1. FC Hakkebøf
          • 3 Years
          34 mins ago

          Damn... okay.. well.. then I guess your proposed transfer looks ffine if you can live with having a non-playing defender on your bench

          Open Controls
          1. fc_skrald
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            26 mins ago

            Thanks. I normally don't care about the bench, 1 or 2 playing bench players is fine.

            Open Controls
            1. FC Hakkebøf
              • 3 Years
              22 mins ago

              Covid times + UCL / EL ... Could be in for a burn if you don't have all three available

              Open Controls
              1. fc_skrald
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                Maybe but I guess I am too used to only use the money on my 11 main players. I will take the chance I think

                Open Controls
            2. Jimmers
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              22 mins ago

              A lot of rotation coming up. CL and EL games scheduled every midweek during the next 4 gameweeks

              Open Controls
  5. DIMITRIS
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    What to do with this team?
    Martinez (Forster)
    TAA - James - Saiss - Lamptey (Mitchell)
    Sterling - KDB - Hamez - Barnes (Burke)
    Werner - Jimenez (Davis)

    0.6 ITB and 1 FT

    Open Controls
    1. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Save or Werner to someone else

      Open Controls
      1. DIMITRIS
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    2. Zrinkec
        21 mins ago

        Salah for one City player and next week Werner out if he dont start playing as 9 and actually score some points. James in future would be probably someone good to change somewhere in future, but no rush with tthat you have good defensive rotation, especially while PVA out.

        Open Controls
        1. DIMITRIS
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Cheers and thanks for advice! If Sterling is injured than he's gone, and Salah is in.

          Open Controls
          1. Seanigula
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            I don’t think Sterling is injured...even if he was, it will have been 2 weeks

            Open Controls
            1. DIMITRIS
              • 2 Years
              just now

              That's another headache bc I fancy Sterling at home against Arsenal more than Salah awaybat Goodison Park. Might just save a transfer...

              Open Controls
    3. Drafting Away
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      Hey guys I can’t see Cavani or Partey yet on the fantasy transfer options...are you the same?

      Open Controls
      1. Jacky boy
        • 4 Years
        37 mins ago

        next page

        Open Controls
        1. Drafting Away
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Got it sweet!

          Open Controls
      2. FC Hakkebøf
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        You don't need them. The site is trying to do you a favour

        Open Controls
      3. Zrinkec
          34 mins ago

          Avoid for sure.

          Open Controls
      4. Birds of Prey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        42 mins ago

        which?thx
        A) Patricio Justin
        B) Ryan Castagne

        Open Controls
        1. Zrinkec
            30 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          • Dexters Laboratory
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          • bring back diop
            • 6 Years
            33 mins ago

            Any changes to this WC team?
            Martinez - (4)
            TAA - Rob - KWP - (Lamptey) - (3.9)
            Salah - KDB - Son - James - Podence
            Calvert - Watkins - (Brewster)

            0.1 itb

            Open Controls
            1. Zrinkec
                11 mins ago

                I would take Maupay or Antonio over Watkins. Double Liverpool defense i would avoid honestly for now.

                Open Controls
              • Seanigula
                • 11 Years
                7 mins ago

                I’d go just Robbo and get yourself a 5th defender that plays and upgrade Brewster (or bank what’s left)...is Podence nailed? If not, avoid

                Open Controls
              • Iceball
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                I have Podence and wanna get rid. Wouldnt have him in WC team

                Open Controls
              • GREEN JUMPERS
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                Double Liverpool defense isn't for me anymore. TAA to Chilwell, and upgrade either Podence or Watkins? Antonio in a few weeks for sure.

                Open Controls
            2. Will J 256
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              23 mins ago

              Who would you rather play Jack Harrison or Rhian Brewster?

              Open Controls
              1. GREEN JUMPERS
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 mins ago

                Brewster could be gold. Home debut against Fulham and then his old team.

                Open Controls
                1. Will J 256
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  just now

                  Thanks!

                  Open Controls
            3. Front 442
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              21 mins ago

              On a WC
              (A)Chilwell, Grealish, Watkins?
              Or
              (B)Lamptey, Barkley, Maupay?

              Open Controls
              1. FC Hakkebøf
                • 3 Years
                10 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              2. GREEN JUMPERS
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                8 mins ago

                Like Brighton players, but A.

                Open Controls
              3. Dexters Laboratory
                  8 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
                • Jimmers
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  A ... by a distance

                  Open Controls
              4. FC Hakkebøf
                • 3 Years
                19 mins ago

                Feel like I am right on the money with this WC team...

                Martinez
                TAA Chilwell Ayling
                Salah Son Pulisic Grealish
                Kane DCL Maupay
                ____
                4.0 Lamptey KWP Stephens

                potentially 0.5 itb (currently on 0.2 - rest depends on TAA dropping, Saiss rise and a Rodriguez rise). Tempted to do KWP / Ayling -> Marcal if he is fit and I got enough funds.

                Thoughts?

                Open Controls
                1. totaalvoetbal
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  13 mins ago

                  Like it. The only question mark lack of Man City

                  Open Controls
                2. Dexters Laboratory
                    12 mins ago

                    Great team.. would nearly do TAA to Robertson to make it happen. Happy with Kane over KDB?

                    Open Controls
                    1. FC Hakkebøf
                      • 3 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      I feel like Robertson is a bigger rotation risk than TAA with the new LB that LFC bought. No real competition for TAA on the RB. Still on spot kick duties etc. 0.5 is a lot though.. so it's a close call for sure

                      Open Controls
                      1. GreennRed
                        • 9 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Klopp might play Fabinho CB and Gomez RB for games that need better defensive cover on the right than Trent offers. But Trent and Robertson places will be rarely under threat.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Pep Roulette
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          This

                          Open Controls
                  • FC Hakkebøf
                    • 3 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    To reply to both of you. Yes I am happy with going Kane over KDB for the moment. Better fixtures, in form etc. Would worry more about going without Kane as he has the potential to monster haul against weak opponents whereas KDB is just the source of steady points (and a few hauls every now and then ofc). Will go with a City player when Spurs' fixtures turn

                    Open Controls
                3. Pepeye
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  15 mins ago

                  Man City in big trouble now. Sterling, Aguero, Jesus and now KDB all injured
                  Can only see Arsenal victory

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dexters Laboratory
                      11 mins ago

                      KDB injured??

                      Open Controls
                      1. RedLightning - Top 10k Any …
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • Has Moderation Rights
                        • 10 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Sterling and KDB are only 75% injury doubts.
                        KDB has returned home early with a knock and will miss the Iceland game but could well be fit for GW5.

                        Open Controls
                    • AuFeld
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Source?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Seanigula
                        • 11 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Sterling didn’t play for England with a supposed injury...KDB supposedly asked to come out of the Belgium game due to injury (or maybe just embarrassment)

                        Open Controls
                    • Seanigula
                      • 11 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Stay off the crack

                      Open Controls
                  2. Vikram Solanki
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    new horizons:

                    Martinez - Steer
                    Robertson - Saiss - Lamptey - Dallas - Ferguson
                    Salah - Sterling - Son - Pulisic - Rodriguez
                    DCL - Maupay - Brewster

                    Open Controls
                  3. Will J 256
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    12 mins ago

                    Sorry I know I have just asked a similar question above, but what do you guys make of Jack Harrison? Is he being a bit overlooked or am I going crazy!

                    Open Controls
                    1. AuFeld
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      He's a shoo-in.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Will J 256
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        just now

                        Thanks!!

                        Open Controls
                  4. FPL Kaka
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Which combo is best?

                    A) Semedo and Mane

                    B) Saiss and Salah

                    Open Controls
                    1. Pep Roulette
                      • 3 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      B

                      Open Controls
                      1. Will J 256
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        just now

                        B

                        Open Controls
                    2. Dexters Laboratory
                        1 min ago

                        B 100%

                        Open Controls
                    3. Firmino
                      • 5 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      RMWCT

                      Martinez
                      Robbo Lamptey Dallas
                      Salah Bale Son Pulisic
                      Aguero DCL Maupay

                      Button; KWP, Stephens, Douglas

                      Open Controls
                    4. Pepeye
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      7 mins ago

                      Latest on KDB, he may miss the Arsenal game but could be fit for Porto on Wednesday. City working hard on getting Sterling fit. Aguero no chance

                      Open Controls
                      1. Pep Roulette
                        • 3 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Source?

                        Open Controls
                      2. Rhinos
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        ignore

                        Open Controls
                    5. Pep Roulette
                      • 3 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Hey fam! 2 FTs! Which move?

                      A. Barnes + Adams to Son + Watkins. Keep Podence.
                      B. Podence + Adams to Son + Brewster. Keep Barnes.
                      C. Barnes + Podence to Son + Barkley/Trossard. Keep Adams.

                      Open Controls
                    6. Dexters Laboratory
                        6 mins ago

                        Defense currently
                        Saiss James Semendo Lamptey Mitchell

                        James to (5.1m or under)
                        A) Bellerin
                        B) Zouma
                        C) Other

                        Start
                        1) Foden
                        2) Brewster

                        Open Controls
                        1. Pep Roulette
                          • 3 Years
                          1 min ago

                          A2

                          Open Controls
                        2. Corgzzzz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          A2

                          Open Controls
                      • Tambling5
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Well I was worried that not playing early wildcard would mean missing lots of value on players this gameweek, but not one players gone up or down 0.2 yet. Seems like all the activity is wildcards. Am I right in thinking they don't influence price changes in that gameweek, as they could all theoretically be changed to a different player?

                        Open Controls
                      • Pepeye
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        4 mins ago

                        MEN and Man City inside info are the source. Local radio says KDB doubtful for Saturday if he can't play against Iceland this week

                        Open Controls
                      • GREEN JUMPERS
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        4 mins ago

                        First RMT. On a WC. Imbalanced with heavy midfield?

                        Martinez (Steer)
                        Robbo Chilwell Lamptey (KWP 3.9)
                        Salah Grealish KDB Son Pulisic
                        DCL Brewster (Antonio)

                        0.1 ITB

                        Open Controls
                        1. Pep Roulette
                          • 3 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Looks amazing

                          Open Controls
                      • Corgzzzz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Guys, Can you pick one.......

                        A, Mahrez.
                        B, Pulisic.
                        C, Harvetz

                        Open Controls
                        1. Pep Roulette
                          • 3 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          B if fit to start

                          Open Controls
                        2. Dexters Laboratory
                            1 min ago

                            B

                            Open Controls
                        3. Dexters Laboratory
                            1 min ago

                            B

                            Open Controls
                          • Pep Roulette
                            • 3 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Regardless of the KDB injury rumours! Would you do KDB & Adams to Son & Kane for free?

                            Open Controls
                            1. FC Hakkebøf
                              • 3 Years
                              just now

                              Hell yes. Kane (C). Get on board early

                              Open Controls
                            2. GreennRed
                              • 9 Years
                              just now

                              Son and Vardy.

                              Open Controls

                          You need to be logged in to post a comment.