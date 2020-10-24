1344
Dugout Discussion October 24

De Bruyne, Foden on Man City bench as Aguero starts

Kevin de Bruyne (£11.5m) is back in the Manchester City fold after missing out through injury in Gameweek 5.

The Belgium star was also sidelined for City’s 3-1 win against Porto on Wednesday night but returned to training the following day.

Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) was also pictured back on the training pitches, though is not part of Pep Guardiola’s matchday 18. Nathan Aké (£5.5m) also misses out for the Citizens.

Joining KDB on the bench is Phil Foden (£6.6m), who fails to earn a place in the starting XI despite only being used as a substitute in the Champions League. Raheem Sterling (£11.6m) captains the side.

Sergio Aguero (£10.4m), who netted a penalty in that Porto clash, starts for the third consecutive game in all competitions.

On the striker, Guardiola explained in his pre-Champions League press conference:

Having Sergio on the pitch, we are better, we are safer. We missed him a lot in important moments in the later part of the season. Now it is good news for us that he is back.

The important thing is that Sergio comes back in good physical condition, starts to get his rhythm, doesn’t get more injuries and and plays good.

At his pre-West Ham news conference, Guardiola said of his other senior striker Gabriel Jesus (£9.3m):

He’s getting better but a tough injury. Hopefully still he couldn’t train with us.

He will be ready when he does train because he gets the form quickly but maybe one week, two weeks before that [happens].

On new centre-back Ruben Dias (£5.5m), the City boss added:

He settled good. He came from Benfica fully fit. He still needs time to get some situations, some ideas, some rhythm and process we need. He’s open minded.

In Laporte’s absence, Dias is partnered by Eric Garcia (£4.8m) at centre-back while Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m) keeps his place from the XI that beat Arsenal 1-0 in Gameweek 5.

Joao Cancelo (£5.4m) looks set to operate at left-back in a 4-3-3 system, though Guardiola’s set-up against the Gunners saw the full-back tuck into midfield for large portions of the game.

While the City manager has named an unchanged XI from the Porto tie – his first time doing so since October 2017 – there are two changes from that win over the Gunners with Garcia and Ilkay Gundogan (£5.4m) replacing Aké and Foden.

On his line-up, Guardiola told BT Sport:

It is what it is. For the teams who play in Europe and international competitions, the schedule is tight with a lot of games. It happened last season, so with the covid situation we have to adapt.

We didn’t have much preparation and we have to get it during the game. That’s why today is another opportunity to improve what we’ve improved the last games and get up to the table.

We decide to continue with the same guys to get the rhythm as quick as possible for some players.

Yeah, he’s important [De Bruyne]. Aymeric is close too and Nathan as well so it’s important players come back.

David Moyes names an unchanged West Ham XI for the third straight gameweek, with the Hammers fresh off a thrilling 3-3 comeback draw against Spurs in GW5.

Michail Antonio (£6.3m) Tomas Soucek (£4.9m) Aaron Cresswell (£5.0m) and Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) are among the names that FPL bosses will be eyeing up ahead of fixture turn for the Hammers in Gameweek 8.

On new signing Saïd Benrahma (£6.0m), who does not make the matchday squad, Moyes explained on Friday:

He needs to get up to speed with what we want and where we are at so it has given me the opportunity to take a bit more time with him.

But I have said the same before with the boys from the Championship, I am not in any rush to put them in. I like to give them the opportunities at the right time.

I will take my time with him, bring him on when he is ready and get him in a good condition to start to then play well when he does.

West Ham United XI (3-4-3): Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Balbuena; Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Coufal; Fornals, Antonio, Bowen.

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Garcia, Dias, Walker; Bernardo, Rodri, Gundogan; Sterling, Aguero, Mahrez.

1,344 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Does Foden have a haircut? Or wears an Alice band in a very forward position?

    Open Controls
  2. Booked4Dissent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 mins ago

    Who thinks man of the match should count towards BPS?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      No. Why should Glenn Hoddle who knows jack s*** and thinks disabled people did something in a past life to be that way, have a role in FPL points?

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I don't think it should. Subjective.

      Open Controls
  3. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    The English commentators absolutely creaming themselves over Foden 😆

    Open Controls
  4. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 mins ago

    So my boy Sterling blanked? Maybe someday he'll learn end product, 20 goals down the drain

    Open Controls
  5. Gabbiadini
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Think I might trade Sterling back to De Bruyne after watching that.

    Open Controls
  6. Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Whatever Sterling. Stealing a living.

    Open Controls
    1. Seanigula
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      We all enjoyed his performance

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Stat pads against relegation fodder a lot

      Open Controls
    3. Tinkermania
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      You are right. Over 20 goals +assists, 3 seasons in a role. He us uSeLeSs!
      https://www.flashscore.co.uk/player/sterling-raheem/pfm9avwi/

      Open Controls
    4. Joey Tribbiani
      3 mins ago

      I liked his performance.
      .
      .
      .
      as a non owner

      Open Controls
    5. Babelcopter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Stay strong fudgy! You are the real hero of this community.

      Open Controls
    6. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      get over yourself

      Open Controls
  7. Forza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Sterling and Mahrez are pathetic.

    Open Controls
  8. Make United Great Again
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Nobody on here can convince me Sterling is a bad player. Nonsense

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      knee jerking over reacting and pure hatred are common here

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • 8 Years
        just now

        It’s so immature

        Open Controls
    2. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      He's not bad, but he's consistently failed to deliver in the big moments for far too long.

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Oh yeah don't forget big matches stinking up the place in 99% of them

        Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      he's not a striker. Not a good player with his back to goal, injuries are really hurting City.

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Exactly. Here’s some rational analysis. People are overreacting

        Open Controls
    4. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Don’t know what Sterling you’ve been watching mate

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Let me guess you prefer someone like Dan James because he runs for the badge?

        Open Controls
    5. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      He's not a bad player, he's a good player, his world class trait is making runs that get him chances. Everything else is average to good at best, he can't pass, can barely control a football, dribbles into himself half the time

      English and overhyped

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Okay we agree. Those saying he’s a bad player are talking rubbish

        Open Controls
    6. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tends to have either a wonder day or a mare. No real consistency

      Open Controls
  9. Goodricke
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    1-1 is the perfect score when you have no-one on the pitch in your team.

    Open Controls
    1. Das Boot
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Seanigula
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      or just have Foden

      Open Controls
  10. A Pain in Niasse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Sterling missed chances after chances. Pep should have taken him off at the half-time instead of Aguero.

    Open Controls
  11. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    Sterling end product is just horrendous man. Imagine if we had Son instead

    Open Controls
  12. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Should have done sterling to Salah!
    A) sterling to kdb
    B) sterling and James to Salah and balbuena/kilman
    C) sterling and James to Mané and Lamptey

    Open Controls
    1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Lol. Keep Sterlo

      Open Controls
  13. Ashante'Kotoko
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Lads anyone know why Aguero was subbed for injury or sluggish performance ?

    Open Controls
    1. King Mo
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not injured so tactical is my guess.

      Open Controls
      1. Ashante'Kotoko
        • 8 Years
        just now

        King Mo please don't score too many today 😀

        Open Controls
    2. NULL-X-VOID
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      The latter

      Open Controls
    3. Seanigula
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Hairdresser appointment

      Open Controls
      1. Ashante'Kotoko
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Haha ok thanks all

        Open Controls
  14. JONALDINHO
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    West Ham have now beaten Wolves 4-0, Leicester 3-0 and drawn against Spurs and City. Completely unexpected. Fair play to Moyes

    Open Controls
  15. The Dance
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    My lord Sterling is shocking, so glad i’ve not trusted him again this season, nit allowed anywhere near my side. Imagine if you’d captained! Man......

    Open Controls
  16. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ok. Now Brewster scoring 5 goals 🙂

    Open Controls
  17. Teriyaki 69
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Will foden be able to nick a bap?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Missed out by 1 BAP, in Members Zone

      Open Controls
  18. lordkippe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sterling to Kane for a hit before SHU away ? Doesnt look that dangerous

    Open Controls
    1. King Mo
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      They're different positions so who's the other striker and midfielder involved?

      Open Controls
      1. Scrumper
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Thinking the same, sterling to Rashford, Jimi to Kane

        Open Controls
  19. NULL-X-VOID
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Why. The. Hell. Isn't. PVA. Starting.

    Open Controls
    1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Because Mitchell is awesome

      Open Controls
      1. Teriyaki 69
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Not Fit.

        Open Controls
        1. NULL-X-VOID
          • 6 Years
          just now

          oh, damn. I thought he was fit enough.

          Open Controls
      2. NULL-X-VOID
        • 6 Years
        just now

        umm Roy doesn't judge his players from their FPL value. The guy has been really poor in Def.

        Open Controls
      3. Seanigula
        • 11 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
  20. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Imagine giving the biggest bottler and whiner in your squad the armband... Just lol @ pep

    Open Controls
  21. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Was Cancelo good today or was Coufal bad?

    Open Controls
    1. King Mo
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I thought Cancelo was poor. Gave possession away an awful lot. Did get an assist though but that was more down to Foden's work than anything else.

      Open Controls
      1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Lol. Did we watched the same game!?

        Open Controls
    2. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Cancelo was amazing 2 gw's in a row

      Open Controls
  22. The Mandalorian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Foden scored 9, 2, 2, 6, 6 in his first 5 games and owners are moaning.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm not moaning. Well happy with a sub return.

      Open Controls
    2. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Moaning he didnt start for sure. Hopefully Pep redressea that

      Open Controls
  23. Railwayman
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Wha isn't PVA starting ? Strange decision from Roy...

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Not match fit clearly

      Open Controls
  24. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    The amount of people hating sterling either because they are unhappy he is in their team or gloating because he isn’t. Get a grip.

    Open Controls
    1. King Mo
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I've been saying the same thing about him for years despite him being in my team the majority of that time. He's an excellent FPL choice. He isn't the world class player he's made out to be.

      Open Controls
  25. DA Minnion
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Should I get rid of sterling? Didn't see the game.

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Sell sell sell

      Open Controls
  26. Teriyaki 69
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Foden pretty much nailed on for the next game.

    Open Controls
  27. Babelcopter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    No baps for Foden??? If that’s true someone should be fired.

    Open Controls

