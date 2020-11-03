25
Champions League November 3

UCL Fantasy Panel: GW3

25 Comments
The Champions League is well underway as we head into Matchday 3, with both the real competition’s groups and fantasy players’ mini leagues taking shape. Therefore, there is no better time for the panel of experts to reconvene and offer their advice to give you a leg up over your mates.

On the panel are Fantasy Football Scout’s own Geoff, and Community Members and seasoned UCL players Darth_Krid, Stats Don’t Lie, JK, AK, FFFrog and Pirlo’s Pen.

Who is the best differential for Matchday 3 (and beyond)?

Each panellist was asked to name one player (or multiple players) who have an ownership of 5% or less and is likely to give owners a handy boost up the rankings should they haul.

Darth_Krid – With a double-header against Olympiakos to come, it seems crazy that Kevin de Bruyne is only owned by 4% of managers. City might have temperamental form in the Premier League, but they’re flying in Europe and will look to sew up their group as quickly as possible. With two assists in his last CL appearance and almost certainly on penalties, KDB is primed for points.

Stats Don’t Lie – Few players have the sort of European pedigree offered by my FWD differential, Karim Benzema, one of the most prolific scorers in Europe in recent years. 3g, 3a in 7 league games this season, this is a man in form. In midfield, my pick is João Felix. He was a fantastic punt on my Limitless WC chip last week and has now got 4g in his last 2 games. Moreover, he scored in both group games against Lokomotiv Moscow last year and has the early KO this GW to ease starting worries. He even plays OOP as a ST. In defence, I have gone for another Portuguese man in Guerreiro. The adventurous Dortmund FB has an eye for goal and takes his fair share of set pieces. Dortmund have a few favourable games so potential should be there at both ends of the pitch.

JK – Ahead of a double header with Olympiacos Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan (6.5m) is owned by just 4%. Yes I know it’s Pep but somehow, Gundogan always seems to end up as the City option to own in UCL and back to back goals in the opening 2 games reinforce this.

AK – The disastrous stint at Chelsea for Alvaro Morata may not have been forgotten by many, but he seems to have put those times to bed. Having scored 4 goals and assisted 2 more in 6 games this season, Alvaro Morata looks in great form right now. In the midfield, my pick would easily be Hakim Ziyech. Having taken a punt on him on my Limitless chip in Matchday 2, he returned with a goal and also scored in the league over the weekend. At the back, I’m going for Jordi Alba. With 3 favourable fixtures coming up, Alba is a very safe pick as he has the ability to get returns on both ends of the pitch.

FFFrog – I’ve gone for a pick at each outfield position. Up front, Antony (6m) has been in sparkling form for Ajax and seems a sure starter for their great game this week after the COVID problems across their squad. In midfield, Juventus’s Dejan Kulusevski (8m) has two goals in the league for the Old Lady and was rested ready for their game in Hungary this week. At the back, Atletico Madrid have their easiest defensive games in the next two and Renan Lodi (5m) looks like their best option. He’s great for balls recovered and holds good assist threat, as well as being rested at the weekend.

Pirlo’s Pen – If you want a reliable differential, I wouldn’t look any further than Diego Carlos of Sevilla. With back to back games against Krasnodar, I expect him to add to his already 9 points per match average.

Hopefully this helps you make some decisions, whether you’re using your free transfers or going down the Wildcard path.

As always, Community Articles about UCL are the best place to discuss the Champions League fantasy game. All FPL-related content will be removed from the comment section here, so we can have a focused discussion on the key UCL topics!

 

  Geoff
    
    
    
    24 mins ago

    Thanks for putting this together Darth Krid!

    
  2. Champions League Fantasy planning
    Geoff
    
    
    
    23 mins ago

    Who are you bringing in with your transfers in CL Fantasy?

    Who are your captains?

    And for those on WCs.. who are the players you think are a must?

    
    Pirlø's Pen
      
      
      15 mins ago

      Ronaldo!

      
      Geoff
        
        
        
        3 mins ago

        I can't decide between him and Messi

        
        FC Hakkebøf
          
          just now

          Me neither! Let me know what you decide on

          
    pundit of punts
      
      14 mins ago

      Playing my WC

      
      Geoff
        
        
        
        1 min ago

        I am too. Trying to figure out all the picks now.. WC in CL is great fun

        
    Long ago I drew a walrus
      
      
      6 mins ago

      Nice, new article. The old one was getting a bit out of date ngl 😀

      Having used my WC last week I'm in an OK spot with fixtures but struggling a bit with COVID and injuries. Onana and Hummels out, can cope with the former but might do Hummels to Kounde to free up a bit of cash. In midfield, happy to roll with Jota again but Tolisso and Tete seem like bad picks now. Fortunately both rose in price last week so that might help a little. Got Bruno as well, not sure what to do with him, seems like he should start after being subbed early over the weekend but we'll see.

      The marquee transfer I want to make is Mbappe to Ronaldo. I think he'll be a bit of a differential having earned 0 pts so far and probably has a bit of a point to prove after a lengthy absence, we saw on the weekend already that he's fired up for it. Messi on the other hand is highly owned, has increased in price making it harder to get him back, has 0 goals from open play and I question how much longer he can continue playing 90 mins in every match. Will keep an eye on the COVID news regarding Kiev though.

      Contemplating also bringing in someone from City, would be for a hit. I see them putting 3 past Olympiakos quite easily in arguably the standout fixture tonight.

      
    Stats Don\'t Lie
      
      
      4 mins ago

      Playing WC, excited to unleash my saucy differentials. So many lovely low owned players!

      
  pundit of punts
    
    17 mins ago

    Lacina Traore to start for Ajax?

    
    Klaren
      
      
      11 mins ago

      He should. Especially now that Ajax has a reduced squad with some players having Covid.

      
      FC Hakkebøf
        
        9 mins ago

        Huntrlaar is in the squad as well. They could opt for experience here

        
        Klaren
          
          
          5 mins ago

          They could but Huntelaar only played 55 minutes in all competitions so far this season.

          Traore started the last 3, scored 5 against Venlo, scored against Atalanta and won 2 penalties against Fortuna Sittard so is on great form and seems to be first choice.

          I was more worried about Tadic replacing Traore as striker but Tadic is out.

          
  turbonas991
      11 mins ago

      I am playing my WC this week.
      My team consists of:

      GK: Mendy, Trubin
      DEF: S.Roberto, Meunier, Pavard, Kounde, Danilo
      MID: Fati,Sterling,Felix, Casemiro, Barrios
      ATT: Haaland, Traore, Lewandowski

      There are couple of players I am not sure of: like Felix for example. I am choosing between him or Rashford. But are there any alternatives for 9mil.?
      I am also not sure about Traore knowing that 11 of Ajax players are tested positive for Covid, but you can't get anything better for only 5mil I guess.
      I chose all of my players based on their remaining fixtures, so I am pretty positive about their impact in the game.
      If you have any advices considering my team feel free to share them.

      
      FC Hakkebøf
        
        6 mins ago

        Would have Messi or Ronaldo for the next two

        
        FC Hakkebøf
          
          5 mins ago

          Fati's start is under threat due to Pedri and Osmane Dembele

          
      Stats Don\'t Lie
        
        
        just now

        I think your team looks great tbh.

        
    Klaren
      
      
      10 mins ago

      Thoughts on these moves?
      A) Tete to one of Rashford/Felix/Fati
      B) Florenzi to Diego Carlos (would probably captain Diego Carlos instead of Haaland in MD2)

      
      Stats Don\'t Lie
        
        
        just now

        B

        
      Long ago I drew a walrus
        
        
        just now

        Hard to answer this one because A) is such a mismatch (4m in the bank?!), it's obviously going to be an upgrade but the question is what else can you do with the money.

        
    FC Hakkebøf
      
      9 mins ago

      Kulesevski or Ziyech?
      Ronaldo or Messi?

      
      Stats Don\'t Lie
        
        
        3 mins ago

        Kulu
        Ronnie

        
    Would Ed Woodward
      
      9 mins ago

      Playing for the first time and enjoying this, taking my mind off a dismal FPL start, might be less fun when I'm not using a chip every week though.

      
    turbonas991
        just now

        I don't think Lewandowski will keep blanking. Lewandowski has now gone three consecutive games without scoring in the competition but, given the amount of goals he has been scoring in the Bundesliga and at international level, dictates that Fantasy returns are surely just around the corner.

        
      FC Hakkebøf
        
        just now

        Acuna or Mazraoui?

        

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.