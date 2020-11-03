UCL Fantasy Panel: GW3

The Champions League is well underway as we head into Matchday 3, with both the real competition’s groups and fantasy players’ mini leagues taking shape. Therefore, there is no better time for the panel of experts to reconvene and offer their advice to give you a leg up over your mates.

On the panel are Fantasy Football Scout’s own Geoff, and Community Members and seasoned UCL players Darth_Krid, Stats Don’t Lie, JK, AK, FFFrog and Pirlo’s Pen.

Who is the best differential for Matchday 3 (and beyond)?

Each panellist was asked to name one player (or multiple players) who have an ownership of 5% or less and is likely to give owners a handy boost up the rankings should they haul.

Darth_Krid – With a double-header against Olympiakos to come, it seems crazy that Kevin de Bruyne is only owned by 4% of managers. City might have temperamental form in the Premier League, but they’re flying in Europe and will look to sew up their group as quickly as possible. With two assists in his last CL appearance and almost certainly on penalties, KDB is primed for points.

Stats Don’t Lie – Few players have the sort of European pedigree offered by my FWD differential, Karim Benzema, one of the most prolific scorers in Europe in recent years. 3g, 3a in 7 league games this season, this is a man in form. In midfield, my pick is João Felix. He was a fantastic punt on my Limitless WC chip last week and has now got 4g in his last 2 games. Moreover, he scored in both group games against Lokomotiv Moscow last year and has the early KO this GW to ease starting worries. He even plays OOP as a ST. In defence, I have gone for another Portuguese man in Guerreiro. The adventurous Dortmund FB has an eye for goal and takes his fair share of set pieces. Dortmund have a few favourable games so potential should be there at both ends of the pitch.

JK – Ahead of a double header with Olympiacos Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan (6.5m) is owned by just 4%. Yes I know it’s Pep but somehow, Gundogan always seems to end up as the City option to own in UCL and back to back goals in the opening 2 games reinforce this.

AK – The disastrous stint at Chelsea for Alvaro Morata may not have been forgotten by many, but he seems to have put those times to bed. Having scored 4 goals and assisted 2 more in 6 games this season, Alvaro Morata looks in great form right now. In the midfield, my pick would easily be Hakim Ziyech. Having taken a punt on him on my Limitless chip in Matchday 2, he returned with a goal and also scored in the league over the weekend. At the back, I’m going for Jordi Alba. With 3 favourable fixtures coming up, Alba is a very safe pick as he has the ability to get returns on both ends of the pitch.

FFFrog – I’ve gone for a pick at each outfield position. Up front, Antony (6m) has been in sparkling form for Ajax and seems a sure starter for their great game this week after the COVID problems across their squad. In midfield, Juventus’s Dejan Kulusevski (8m) has two goals in the league for the Old Lady and was rested ready for their game in Hungary this week. At the back, Atletico Madrid have their easiest defensive games in the next two and Renan Lodi (5m) looks like their best option. He’s great for balls recovered and holds good assist threat, as well as being rested at the weekend.

Pirlo’s Pen – If you want a reliable differential, I wouldn’t look any further than Diego Carlos of Sevilla. With back to back games against Krasnodar, I expect him to add to his already 9 points per match average.

Hopefully this helps you make some decisions, whether you’re using your free transfers or going down the Wildcard path.

As always, Community Articles about UCL are the best place to discuss the Champions League fantasy game. All FPL-related content will be removed from the comment section here, so we can have a focused discussion on the key UCL topics!