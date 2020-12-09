113
Podcast December 9

Scoutcast Episode 355 – Double Gameweek and premium FPL player challenges ahead

113 Comments
Joe and Az are joined by the FPL Fan Show host Conor, aka FPL Prince, to look ahead to Gameweek 12 and assess the key developments impacting on Fantasy Premier League managers.

On last week’s episode, the Scoutcast crew pondered how to fit in all of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.3m), Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (£10.9m).

All three players delivered last time out but so too did the well-owned Tottenham partnership of Son Heung-min (£9.6m) and Harry Kane (£10.9m), who combined for double-digit hauls apiece once again.

Now, Az, Joe and Conor try to work out how FPL managers can squeeze in as many of this quintet as possible.

Cheap differentials in defence are likely to be needed. Our trio look at the merits of some of the highest-scoring bargain-basement options at the back and consult the Premium Members Area statistics to try to unearth some hidden gems.

Sacrifices are also likely to be needed in the search for multiple pricy picks. Almost 80,000 FPL managers have already severed ties with Everton’s sensational 11-goal striker Dominic Calvert Lewin (£8.0m) but Toffees fan Conor is certainly not keen on waving goodbye to his team’s star man.

Elsewhere, fixtures are frisked, transfers and captaincy plans for Gameweek 12 are revealed, and the crew’s very mixed fortunes in Gameweek 11 are reviewed, which proves an uncomfortable experience for Az.

There’s also the small matter of a Double Gameweek to look forward to in the New Year, due to West Ham’s FA Cup commitments.

This Scoutcast was first beamed live via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 11

J0E Podcaster and writer.

  Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    So... FH GW18, BB GW19?

    Open Controls
    Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ideally but I'll probably BB when I wildcard.

      Can't use 4 transfers to upgrade Steer, Kilman, Mitchell & Brewster.

      Open Controls
      Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I might go into the DGW with only two DGW subs and just get the chip done with. Coufal and Balbuena/Lewis with Brewster's 1 or 2 points and Button's 0 points

        Feels like a waste on first glance, but the issue is that my first XI really isn't going anywhere to stock the bench, and any sales would involve being unable to buy 'em back

        The other option is to just delay the bench boost... I'll wait and see how it goes

        Open Controls
    Holmes
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      GW18 is blank or something?

      Open Controls
      Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Blank for 4-6 teams most likely.

        Open Controls
        DA Minnion
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Which teams?

          Open Controls
          Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Only West Ham and West Brom confirmed for now. Check @BenCrellin and @FFScout on Twitter

            Open Controls
        Holmes
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          damn it, already a blank GW.

          Open Controls
      Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yup

        Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Yes that is my plan with WC16

      Open Controls
  KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    FT this gw:
    A) DCL --> Wilson (If match vs wba gets confirmed and team is in good shape) and switch to Bamford in gw15 (wc)
    B) DCL --> Bamford
    C) Keep DCL: I don't have value tied to DCL, only 0.1m so I don't mind losing it since he's up againstL CHE, lei, ARS, shu, MCI

    Open Controls
    DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      I had value tied up in Dcl but still sold last night for Bamford. Made 0.5 on him. Was time to cash in.

      Open Controls
    Holmes
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      If you dont need the cash then you can just keep Dom

      Open Controls
    Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Don't hold on to players only for value.

      Open Controls
    Mcgugan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Either A or B. Have to back those guys to outscore DCL over the next 6 or so

      Open Controls
  BEEZUS
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    A) Kane and Adams
    B) Werner and Bamford

    Open Controls
    Holmes
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    BERGKOP
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  Tonyawesome69
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    Who will score the most points GW12-15 Son or Grealish? Currently torn between transferring out Grealish (-4) or Son for Salah.

    Open Controls
    Holmes
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      tough to say, I guess Son will outscore Grealish

      Open Controls
    Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      41 mins ago

      I'd keep grealish if you got him for 7m. He has 2 extra fixtures too

      Open Controls
      Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Got Grealish at 7.1 and Son at 9.0. I plan to WC16 so can bring in Son then.

        Open Controls
    BERGKOP
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      I'm not seeing enough upside to sacrifice either for Salah

      Open Controls
      Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        Absolutely agree with this.

        Open Controls
      Tonyawesome69
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        Interesting. Which player would you transfer out for Salah?

        1FT 4.3itb
        Martinez
        Chilwell Justin Cancelo
        Son KDB Bruno Grealish
        DCL Bamford Watkins
        (Peacock Ayling Taylor Bissouma)

        Open Controls
      Mika-eel
        • 3 Years
        just now

        What about KDB, think it will be worth it swapping with Salah for 1 gw?

        Open Controls
  Forever In Our Shadow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Everyone talking about fh and wc in 18 & 19. What about the end of the season dgw's. Don't forget them guys.

    Open Controls
    BERGKOP
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Good point. It'll come down to which teams have the blank/double.

      Open Controls
  KGFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Any update if Newcastle match is going forward this week?

    Open Controls
    kime67
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      I think the training ground is still shut so looking very unlikely.

      Open Controls
    Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      They are training again and no sign of any cancellation of the match. The time on Twitter are saying this;

      Newcastle United have confirmed that their first-team squad will return to training today, after an outbreak of Covid-19, and believe Saturday’s game against West Bromwich Albion will go ahead, @mhardysport reports #NUFC

      Open Controls
      KGFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thank you for sharing, good man!!! Hopefully, Wilson bags a hattie!!!

        Open Controls
    kime67
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      ok great news

      Open Controls
  Forever In Our Shadow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    My team.Gtg?

    Martinez
    James Dier Coufal
    Salah (c) Bruno KDB Grealish
    Kane (vc) Bamford DCL

    Steer Soucek Mitchell Douglas 0.2ITB

    Open Controls
    KGFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Nice team!

      Open Controls
    RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Amazing frontline

      Open Controls
      Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        25 mins ago

        Yes. Pretty smitten with it. Not going anywhere anytime soon.

        Open Controls
    Trebadom
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Great mid/attack! Must have good team value

      Open Controls
      Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        104.4. Just got on them all early at good prices. With a few hits to help thought but feel set for a long while.

        Open Controls
  Agamenmon
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Want to get rid of Justin, only have 4.7m to spend. Who is the best option

    Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      Dallas, WHU def, Lewis are good options

      Open Controls
      Agamenmon
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
      RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Dallas yeah

        Open Controls
    Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Dallas I'd where I'm going next week. Watch the scoutcast above. They answer my question about cheap defenders and Dallas is one of the main targets.

      Open Controls
    leonickroberts
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Why get rid of Justin right before BHA at home? I'm planning on shifting to Dallas next week.

      Open Controls
      Agamenmon
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        It's for next week, already brought in KDB and Ings for a free this week

        Open Controls
        leonickroberts
          • 4 Years
          just now

          We're on the same page 😉

          Open Controls
  kime67
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Jota will start today and be benched against fulham.

    Open Controls
    RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Could haopen

      Open Controls
    wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Charles McKeown is you?

      Open Controls
  RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    Kane+Ziyech >> Bamford/Wilson+Salah(C) for -4?

    Which striker if yes?

    McCarthy
    James, Chilwell, Cresswell
    KDB, Bruno, Ziyech*, Jota, Grealish
    Kane, DCL
    (4.0, Justin, Mitchell, Davis**)

    Open Controls
    Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Bamford every time.

      Open Controls
    Keeptrying
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Bamford

      Open Controls
  thepirates
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Kane & Son out, Salah and Ings in (-4)? Or just leave hope for the best...

    Open Controls
    Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Imo. You need to keep one of those Spurs players. The 2 coming in are great too but all the same. If long term it's ok as I assume it's for a -4. If you want Kane or son back for gw16 onwards then you'll have the same problem again. They reasonably fixture proof as well. Find another way to get Salah

      Open Controls
    Sterling Archer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      the 2 top scoring players out? i would stop there

      Open Controls
  Forever In Our Shadow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    Thanks for answering my question guys about cheap defenders. Really helped my planning ahead. Not changing my front 8 unless injury or suspension hits. Oh and I really liked the banter with FPL Prince a good addition. Sorry AZ. I especially enjoyed him destroying you a couple of times. 😉

    Open Controls
    Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yeah, agreed re Conor on the scoutcast. I was determined to hate him with a ridiculous name of "FPL Prince" (I mean, come on ffs!!) but he came across well and the banter was fun.

      Open Controls
      Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        Certainly. I was thinking the same but he was very good for both AZ and Joe.

        Open Controls
    J0E
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Was a fun one to do too. Hope that came across. It helped as I've met Conor (FPL PRince) before at a west country FPL meet up, so there was a bit of rapport. Also his camera tech set up is the stuff of legend in FPL video world. 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Nunoooooooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Great show as always Joe and good chemistry with Prince. Enjoyed it a lot! 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Sure is. It was the first thing that struck my attention. He brought the best out of both you and Az.

        Open Controls
  13. George James
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Best move?

    A) Grealish + Werner >> Salah + Brewster -4

    B) Son + Werner >> Salah + Bamford -4.

    C) Werner / Vardy / Podence >> Bamford / Giroud / Salah -8

    Open Controls
    1. BERGKOP
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  14. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    Guys who would u bench

    A) Chilwell (eve)
    B) Zouma (eve)
    C) Justin(BHA)
    D Lewis (WBA)

    Open Controls
    1. Mika-eel
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Has the Newcastle game been cleared to go ahead?

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Dont jnow but if it doesnt the auto sub comes in anyway

        Open Controls
        1. Mika-eel
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Think Ill bench Lewis. Probably because I'm scarred of having him the first few gameweeks.

          Justin seems to be a bit more attacking than Lewis, and he has the late kickoff on Sunday.

          Open Controls
    2. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      One of the chelsea guys. Probably Chilwell based on the fact Zouma will get chances from corners.

      Open Controls
  15. Mika-eel
    • 3 Years
    30 mins ago

    Good afternoon people, Hope all is well.

    Team is pretty template, but if I want Salah I can think of only 2 options.

    Grealish and Kane out for Watkins and Salah or KDB and Saiss out for Salah and KWP.

    Feel like I'm losing 2 premiums by taking out Grealish and Kane, has to be the second option right?

    Or just go without Salah which could not end up well.

    Have 2 transfers.

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Nunoooooooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      depends on the rest of your team but out of those options B...

      Open Controls
      1. Mika-eel
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Martinez

        Chilwell Dallas Webster
        Grealish Son KDB Fernandes
        Kane Bamford DCL

        bench is crap. Suppose second option means I finally get rid of Saiss and strengthen my bench.

        Open Controls
  16. leonickroberts
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    McCarthy
    Bellerín Justin Chilwell
    Salah Raphinha Sterling Fernandes Ziyech
    DCL Bambo
    (4.0, Watkins, Coufal, Mitchell)

    2ft, 0.4m itb.

    Bye bye Ziyech, hello...
    a) Grealish
    b) Ward-Prowse
    c) Mahrez
    d) Jota
    e) Somebody else

    Open Controls
    1. PURPLE-RONNIE
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Nunoooooooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. BERGKOP
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A. Nailed. Great price. More fixtures than anyone.

      Open Controls
    5. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Comfortably Grealish. He's playing like a big-hitter, costs a whole lot less and has 2 DGW's coming

      Open Controls
  17. PURPLE-RONNIE
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Want to bring in Salah, unfortunately I’m 0.2 away from doing Kane and Jota to Salah and Watkins. best options lads?

    Martinez/ Forster
    Chilwell Robbo Dias
    Grealish KDB Bruno Jota
    DCL Kane Bamford

    Subs: lamptey Mitchell stevens
    1FT 0.7 in bank

    A: Kane/grealish to Salah/Watkins -4
    B: Kane/jota/lamptey to Salah/Watkins/ayling -8

    Open Controls
    1. Nunoooooooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Would Adams instead of Watkins work?

      Open Controls
      1. PURPLE-RONNIE
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Unfortunately no I’d only have 5.9 so slim pickings like welbeck who I guarantee won’t start every Xmas fixture, this is my dilemma

        Open Controls
        1. Nunoooooooooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          well if you really want Salah and Watkins I personally would get the 0.2 from Mitchell to Douglas as both are non-playing fodder

          Open Controls
          1. PURPLE-RONNIE
            • 5 Years
            just now

            I did consider that just thought aylings fixtures are better than lamptey and Leeds def in general

            Open Controls
  18. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Any help, please fellas.

    A) Lamptey + Podence > Dallas + JWP, then  > Bruno in GW13 (capitalise with Sterling on the derby)
    B) Hold the 2 FTs and go Cancelo + Sterling + DCL > TAA + Bruno + Bamford in GW13

    0.9 ITB
    2 FT

    Martinez
    Cancelo | Lamptey | Chillwell
    Salah | Sterling | Podence | Son
    Watkins | Werner | DCL

    GK: Steer | Cresswell | Anguissa | Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      B will be for -4pts

      Do Dominic to Bamford this week, other 2 moves in next

      Open Controls
      1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        I have 2 FTs, so if I do it next week it's free

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          14 mins ago

          You can have only 2FTs at a time. If you dont make any transfer this week, you will still have 2FTs only, not 3

          Open Controls
          1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
            • 2 Years
            10 mins ago

            Oh wow, didn't realise. Thank you, think in that case I will take your advice

            Open Controls
    2. Mika-eel
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      City has West Brom in GW 13, wouldn't personally get rid. I know the schedule is rough. Maybe remove Mitchell to strengthen your bench and save 1 transfer.

      Open Controls
      1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Man this is such a headache, I have no idea what to do

        Open Controls
        1. Mika-eel
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          I feel you. I have no Salah, but like my team.

          Will wait until Friday to see what I can do. Good luck!

          Open Controls
          1. MoSalalalalalalalalah
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Yeah we're all in the same boat, where if you have one then you can't have the other. Goodluck to you too!

            Open Controls
  19. Nunoooooooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Planning for GW13 and would welcome some opinions on this possible move:

    DCL - Jota - Robertson > Kane - Soucek - Dias (-4)

    Would give me:
    McCarthy
    Chilwell - James - Dias
    Salah - KDB - Bruno - Grealish - Soucek
    Kane - Bamford

    Covers the double GW West Ham fixture and gives me 4 premiums. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  20. BEEZUS
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    A) Kane and Adams

    B) Werner and Bamford

    Open Controls
  21. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Contemplating selling zouma now

    Already have chilwell and could use the cash up front. Made a nice prfoit on him but maybe its time to move on

    Open Controls
    1. Nunoooooooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Not a bad shout. Can't see him scoring headers every week?!

      Open Controls
  22. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    First hit this season and it's a -8... G2G?

    McCarthy

    Chilwell, Cresswell, Dallas

    Salah (c), Bruno, Jota, KDB, Grealish

    DCL, Bamford

    Subs: Button, Dias, Brewster, Mitchell

    Open Controls
    1. Nunoooooooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
  23. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    17 mins ago

    What do we think Salah’s ownership will be by the deadline ? And is anyone else going without ? If so why ?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I was close to going without. Decided to just pick him and done with it, either way, he is going to annoy me.

      Open Controls
  24. Kakashi Of The Leaf
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Lot a talk of WC FH and BB In Gw 18/19.
    Wont there be doubles at the end of the season? Not worth saving for then?

    Open Controls
  25. jdogg
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Kane and ziyech

    To

    Salah -c and bamford

    Worth a hit?x

    Open Controls
    1. Keeptrying
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Absolutely! Isn't Ziyech injured anyway?

      I might do a -4 to get Salah in for Kane (swapping bench players and formation)

      Open Controls
    2. jdogg
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good man cheers.x

      Open Controls
    3. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Yes

      Open Controls
    4. Sarri-ball
      • 11 Years
      just now

      For me yes

      Ziyach is out few weeks

      And for me salah outscores kane

      Open Controls
  26. quayle99
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    2FT 0.4

    McCarthy
    Lamptey Robertson Dallas
    KDB Son Fernandes Jota Phillips
    Kane DCL
    Martinez Taylor Mitchell Davis

    A. Jota Mitchell > Ward Prowse Dier

    B. Son Robertson > Salah Bednarek

    C. Kane Davis > Wilson Bamford (frees enough for Jota son > Salah, Ward Prowse later)

    D. Kane Davis son > Wilson Adams Salah -4

    Any others?

    Open Controls
  27. JamieC180
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hey guys - what to do with Wilson?

    Looks like West Brom may go ahead, so I'm hesitant to take him out this week - but if Newcastle are playing with a youth team, might not even be a good fixture..

    Open Controls
    1. Sarri-ball
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Got 2 wait for more info id be keeping wilson if still have.

      I sold before last gw and thinking want him back next few weeks

      Open Controls
  28. Old Gregg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best way to get Salah in. 0.2 shot of Bruno > Salah

    2FT

    A) Son + Werner > Salah + Ings
    B) Chilwell + Burno > James + Salah
    C) Bruno + Dcl > Salah + Wilson\Watkins
    D) Mendy + Bruno > Mesler + Salah
    E) Justin + Bruno > Aylling/Benarek/J Lewis +Salah
    F) any other Combo?

    Open Controls
  29. MoSalalalalalalalalah
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Keep Sterling or move to Bruno in GW13?

    Open Controls
    1. Lazaretti
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Keep

      Open Controls

