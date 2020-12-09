Scoutcast Episode 355 – Double Gameweek and premium FPL player challenges ahead

Joe and Az are joined by the FPL Fan Show host Conor, aka FPL Prince, to look ahead to Gameweek 12 and assess the key developments impacting on Fantasy Premier League managers.

On last week’s episode, the Scoutcast crew pondered how to fit in all of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£12.3m), Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (£10.9m).

All three players delivered last time out but so too did the well-owned Tottenham partnership of Son Heung-min (£9.6m) and Harry Kane (£10.9m), who combined for double-digit hauls apiece once again.

Now, Az, Joe and Conor try to work out how FPL managers can squeeze in as many of this quintet as possible.

Cheap differentials in defence are likely to be needed. Our trio look at the merits of some of the highest-scoring bargain-basement options at the back and consult the Premium Members Area statistics to try to unearth some hidden gems.

Sacrifices are also likely to be needed in the search for multiple pricy picks. Almost 80,000 FPL managers have already severed ties with Everton’s sensational 11-goal striker Dominic Calvert Lewin (£8.0m) but Toffees fan Conor is certainly not keen on waving goodbye to his team’s star man.

Elsewhere, fixtures are frisked, transfers and captaincy plans for Gameweek 12 are revealed, and the crew’s very mixed fortunes in Gameweek 11 are reviewed, which proves an uncomfortable experience for Az.

There’s also the small matter of a Double Gameweek to look forward to in the New Year, due to West Ham’s FA Cup commitments.

Lessons learned from FPL Gameweek 11

