457
Scout Network December 24

How the Scout Network are handling upcoming FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks

457 Comments
Share

Just before the Gameweek 14 deadline, the news broke about Blank Gameweek 18 and double Gameweek 19.

This news means that Fantasy Premier League managers around the world suddenly start looking further ahead with the transfers and start to plan a chip strategy that will, they hope, bring the most points returns.

We talked to the Scout Network to see how they are managing the extraordinary Gameweeks after the festive period.

Ted Talks FPL

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 9

I have already used my first Wildcard and my current team is only a few transfers away from a decent Double Gameweek 19 side. Therefore my plan is to Free Hit in Blank Gameweek 18, bringing in the likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Callum Wilson, Kevin De Bruyne, Heung-Min Son and Wilfred Zaha just for one week, reverting back to my permanent squad for double Gameweek 19.

By that time, I will have 15 playing players (12 of which have a double Gameweek) without taking any hits, making it an ideal time to activate the Bench Boost chip. The team will most likely consist of Emiliano Martinez and Alex McCarthy in goal, Vladimir Coufal, Ben Chilwell, Victor Lindelof, Stuart Dallas and Reece James (if fit) in defence, Mohammad Salah (who will be my captain), Bruno Fernandes, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Jarrod Bowen in midfield, with Patrick Bamford, Che Adams and Michail Antonio up front.

Ted Talks FPL

FF Titans

Calvert-Lewin offsets longest goalless streak with another Fantasy assist

Many FPL managers would be considering the use of several chips across Gameweeks 18 and 19 to maximise the advantage. We, however, believe in caution. There are three reasons behind our pragmatism – firstly, blank Gameweek 18 actually offers few genuine high-scoring options, in our opinion. We think FPL Managers should be fine with seven players who are players who will be playing so probably not worth using any chip here. 

Secondly, there will be 19 more Gameweeks after Double Gameweek 19, any over-utilisation of chips here will hamper your flexibility as the season enters its crucial stages around March and April. 

Thirdly, there will likely be other Double Gameweeks later in the season – although these will likely be smaller than the one in January. There are three games are yet to be rescheduled and both the FA Cup and the League Cup competitions will no doubt cause more fixtures to be reshuffled. Saving the Wildcard and Bench Boost for those double Gameweeks to come appears to be a safe option here.

We would advise on only using the Free Hit on double Gameweek 19. This offers more flexibility for you to plan your squad up to double Gameweek 19. If you plan to use the Bench Boost on double Gameweek 19 without the Wildcard on Gameweek 17 or Gameweek 18, you will need a lot of free transfers or even hits to build a team of 15 playing players. This may lead to sacrificing Manchester City players like Kevin De Bruyne (who plays Newcastle and Brighton at home on Gameweek 15 and Gameweek 18) or Everton players like Dominic Calvert-Lewin (who plays Sheffield United on Gameweek 15).

Double Gameweek 19 is still three weeks away but given current form, there is a need to target this trio with the Free Hit
1) Mohamed Salah (who has home games against Man Utd and Burnley) – the Egyptian cannot stop scoring, having found the net five times in the last four games. 
2) Bruno Fernandes (away games to Liverpool and Fulham) – the Portuguese is hardy, durable and consistent. He is first on Manchester United’s team sheet and is the architect of every meaningful United attack
3) Tomas Soucek (home games to Burnley and West Brom) – on paper the Hammers have the best fixtures and Soucek is the perfect enabler for other Premiums.

FF Titans

FPL Poet

How I plan to deal with FPL fixture swing in Gameweek 10

At this moment, I have seven players who will play in Gameweek 18, so my plan is to avoid using my Free Hit chip that week. Over the next four weeks I will try to make a squad that will have eleven starters (or at least ten) in Gameweek 18. My current plan is to play the Free Hit in Gameweek 19 so that I can have as many double Gameweek players as possible. 

By using this strategy this will keep my Wildcard and Bench Boost intact, which I plan to use later in the campaign when we will likely get another double Gameweek. I also have the Triple Captain chip intact, however I am someone who prefers playing the Triple Captain chip as late as possible. 

I think keeping the chips intact gives one better control over the last leg of the campaign.  However, taking a Wildcard in Gameweek 17 with an eye on Gameweek 18 and 19 and playing the Free Hit in the latter is also a good idea.

FPL Poet

FPL Family

The Complete Guide to Scout’s tips and advice for FPL Gameweek 13

Double Gameweeks are a gift to FPL managers. The opportunity to over achieve is huge, especially if you deploy a chip in that week too. For me attacking the Double Gameweek is aggressively is key. Using a chip like the Triple Captain or the Bench Boost can grow the points scored by a Manager with greater potential to over achieve than the Free Hit chip can. Free Hit’s are perfect, in my view, for blank Gameweeks as they allow the most aggressive approach to that Gameweek.

My plan is to use my free transfers to build a team for double Gameweek 19. Using free transfers I can get to a Gameweek 19 team which I think combines the perfect numbers of double and single Gameweek players (there are some single Gameweekers who have fixtures which are too good to overlook) meaning that the Bench Boost or Triple Captain chips look like a great option. I’ll likely play my Bench Boost as I will have 15 players who all look good ahead of that week.

With this likely to be the biggest blank and double of the season I will also use my Free Hit in Gameweek 18 to get a full squad of players. This will allow me to use my Wildcard to deal with any later blanks and hold my Triple Captain for a later double Gameweek.

FPL Family – Sam

What’s happening in the Scout Network?

Scout Network: Thinking ahead to the blank and double Gameweek in 18 and 19

In January we will be launching our new Scout Network Podcast – Scout The Gameweek hosted by Sam from FPLFamily. Each week Sam will be joined by a member of the Scout Network, Scout Academy or from FFS International. Sam will kick off the new Podcast with Ted from Ted Talks FPL to look back on blank Gameweek 18 and ahead to double Gameweek 19.

Ted Talks FPL

Ted appeared on the Gameweek 14 Scoucast alongside with Joe and fellow member of the Scout Network Sam from FPL Family. Ted lived through the highs of Lindelof’s assist and the lows of a Fernandes blank live on air which made from great viewing. Ted also had the chance to show off a couple of pieces of content that he produces regularly on the Scoutcast, which received a great response from the Scoutcast viewers. Ted also continued with his regular content across the week, however it was even more crowded with the additional Gameweek in the schedule last week. Ted also released a blank & double Gameweek fixture chart, which is pinned on his twitter page, along with a video and many other infographics.

El Statto

It’s been a good week for El Statto’s website Jumpers for Goalposts which has seen a 35% increase in visitors in comparison to the previous week. This increase was largely driven by two articles from his ABC Transfer guide series. The first looked at the players who fit into our hauls and return categories based on their previous six weeks form. The second looked at the Gameweek 13 games and how these players performed and whether there are any stand out players you need to be considering for your transfer plans.

FPL Family

Last week it was Sam’s turn to pick a differential on the Scoutcast – Sam went on to pick Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, who went on to register a brace and an assist straight away in Gameweek 14 – probably one of the best Scoutcast differential picks we have had. Lee also appeared on a late night FPL Show with Gianni last week, looking back at Gameweek 13 and ahead to Gameweek 14. This week you can catch Sam on the Official FPL Podcast as well as both halves of the FPL Family on the FPL Show on Christmas Eve.

FF Titans

The guys at FF Titan have been in the festive mood over the last week – writing about Christmas picks with an embedded quiz. They have also been talking about the “perfect” FPL gifts.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 15
Budget forward Welbeck in form as Blades’ set-play woes bode well for Everton

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

457 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ha.
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    Chilwell to

    A. Dias
    B. Dier

    Open Controls
    1. DeadStar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Dias for me

      Open Controls
    2. Tangosteps
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Not for me , I want GW19 players . He’s more likely dropping again tonight

        Open Controls
      • NABIL - I benched Mo GW14
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 50 mins ago

        I did A exactly.

        Will probably do Lamptey to Dier next GW

        Open Controls
    3. Halftime
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Given Wilson's bad fixtures is it worth a -4 to swop him out?

      Open Controls
      1. DeadStar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        I'm considering removing him this GW. No DGW for him either.

        Open Controls
        1. Tangosteps
            3 hours, 50 mins ago

            Adams

            Open Controls
            1. Halftime
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 48 mins ago

              I was thinking the same

              Open Controls
              1. Tangosteps
                  3 hours, 44 mins ago

                  Seems most popular transfer this week is

                  Chilwell Wilson to Adams and Liverpool def

                  Open Controls
        2. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 26 mins ago

          Hello all.

          Bench order correct?

          Martinez
          Dallas Coufal Matip
          KDB Bruno Salah(C) Son
          Bamford Adams DCL

          Steer Bednarek Taylor Bissouma

          Open Controls
          1. NABIL - I benched Mo GW14
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 50 mins ago

            I think so

            Open Controls
        3. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 26 mins ago

          United TGW please, do your thing FA and don't reschedule for 18.

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 49 mins ago

            Only TGW i can remember was with Birmingham. Zigic cap blanked in all 3 games lol

            Open Controls
            1. Tangosteps
                3 hours, 48 mins ago

                Middlesbrough year when they were in uefa final ??

                Open Controls
            2. Tangosteps
                3 hours, 48 mins ago

                No TGW !

                Then players get rotated

                Open Controls
            3. DeadStar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 25 mins ago

              Morning everyone and Merry Christmas! Working backwards a little here... Am I right in saying that the teams that have a DGW26 will also have a blank in GW29 (as that's where the DGW26 is generated from)?

              So if you go for something like 15 DGW26 players on a wildcard you'll then actually have 15 players who blank just 3 weeks later? Unless you have the free hit chip still, that surely rules out a bench boost for DGW26 if correct?

              Thinking out loud here - happy to be corrected 🙂

              Open Controls
              1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                • 6 Years
                4 hours, 20 mins ago

                Yep, people are losing their minds over 18 and 19, but this could be child's play compared to negotiating 26 and 29.

                Open Controls
                1. DeadStar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  4 hours, 14 mins ago

                  I'm considering FH18, BB19. Then use the second WC to bring in a maximum of 11 DGW26 players BUT have a bench of 4 GW29 playing players. 3 free transfers later and in theory you can then have at least 7 GW29 players. Not ideal for team balance but it feels the only alternative to not holding FH.

                  Open Controls
                  1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                    • 6 Years
                    3 hours, 48 mins ago

                    Sounds like a plan. Small problem is we simply don't know who is doubling in 26 and who is playing in 29, so it's a bit of a leap of faith, but as long as everyone playing in 29 isn't totally shite this plan should work alright.

                    Open Controls
                2. BananaNose Maldonado
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  3 hours, 14 mins ago

                  This doesn’t add up. There are (currently) no teams that play in both 18 and 19. But there will be plenty of teams that play in both 26 and 29. Also, at least between 26 and 29 you can make three or four free transfers to alter the composition of your team.

                  People are rightly making a big deal out of 18 and 19.

                  Open Controls
              2. Don Kloppeone
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                4 hours, 17 mins ago

                This is why I’m wondering if I just take GW18 on the chin and keep my FH but the issue is I’m likely to only have 5-6 players!

                Open Controls
              3. Flair
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                4 hours, 11 mins ago

                That's why you'll have to pick viable SGW players on WC in GW26 if you're BBing that week.

                Open Controls
              4. The VAR Team
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 58 mins ago

                I’m considering bb in DGW26 with cheap double gamweekers on the bench and some good BGW29 players in the team

                Open Controls
            4. mr messi
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 25 mins ago

              Should I play Adams or Raphinha? Made the wrong decision last week!

              Open Controls
              1. LarryDuff
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 44 mins ago

                Adams

                Open Controls
            5. NABIL - I benched Mo GW14
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 24 mins ago

              For DGW19

              A. Kane and Dias
              B. Vardy and Chilwell

              Open Controls
              1. Flair
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 hours, 57 mins ago

                B by absolute light years

                Open Controls
            6. Tony Martial
              • 2 Years
              4 hours, 24 mins ago

              Lamptey -> Dier worth a -4?

              Open Controls
            7. timawflowers
              • 3 Years
              4 hours, 24 mins ago

              bringing in sterling over kdb mad?

              Open Controls
              1. LarryDuff
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 45 mins ago

                Yes, shown no form

                Open Controls
            8. Bavarian
              • 2 Years
              4 hours, 24 mins ago

              What to do with 2FT's and 0.4 itb

              Martinez
              Robertson-Coufal-Dallas
              Son-KDB-Grealish-JWP
              Kane-Vardy-DCL

              Steer-Taylor-Bissouma-Lewis

              Open Controls
            9. Catastrophe
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 23 mins ago

              A) BB19 with a -12:

              Martinez (Steer)
              Robertson*, Zouma*, Balbuena*, Bednarek*, Taylor*
              Salah*, Raphinha*, Soucek*, Fernandes*, Son
              Bamford*, Vardy*, Martial*

              B) TC19 with a -4:

              Martinez
              Robertson*, Zouma*, Bednarek*
              Salah(TC)*, Fernandes*, Soucek*, Raphinha*, Son
              Vardy*, Bamford*
              (Steer, Taylor*, Brewster, Douglas)

              Leaning towards B, saving BB for another DGW (with longer to prepare / less hits). Thinking that may yield overall more points than Martial*, Balbuena* and Taylor* (-8).

              Cheers

              Open Controls
              1. Tangosteps
                  3 hours, 46 mins ago

                  I’d never take a -12 , even for bb,

                  Why not leave bb for gw26?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Catastrophe
                    • 10 Years
                    3 hours, 24 mins ago

                    Thanks, that's why I am leaving towards B.

                    Open Controls
              2. The VAR Team
                • 1 Year
                4 hours, 23 mins ago

                Last night I dreamt that Son got two assists and a goal. While in the dream I realised it wasn’t real, what a relief!

                Open Controls
                1. LarryDuff
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 45 mins ago

                  So you were lucid dreaming? Nioce

                  Open Controls
                  1. The VAR Team
                    • 1 Year
                    3 hours, 44 mins ago

                    Clearly didn’t have any control over the dream haha!

                    Open Controls
                    1. LarryDuff
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      3 hours, 43 mins ago

                      Keep practicing 😛

                      Open Controls
                2. NABIL - I benched Mo GW14
                  • 8 Years
                  3 hours, 38 mins ago

                  It's a sign of things to come

                  Open Controls
              3. LarryDuff
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                4 hours, 21 mins ago

                Triple captain always burns me in DGWs, very tempted to put it on Salah this week

                Open Controls
              4. MikeLowrey
                • 2 Years
                4 hours, 21 mins ago

                2FT and not sure what to do?

                Martinez
                Chilwell* Robbo KWP
                Salah KDB Son Grealish Mount
                DCL Bamford

                (Forster Lamptey* Brewster Mitchell)

                A) Chilwell to Dias
                B) Lamptey to Dallas
                C) Lamptey to Stones
                D) Anything else?

                Want Bruno but need to move on Grealish or Son to do it

                Open Controls
                1. LarryDuff
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 44 mins ago

                  A and C

                  Open Controls
              5. JenkoJunko
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                4 hours, 19 mins ago

                Squad: 1FT 0.0ITB
                Mcarthy Forster
                Cresswell Dallas Chilwell Taylor Neco
                KDB Bruno Salah Grealish Bissouma
                Giroud Bam Ings

                A. Ings & Chilwell to Adams & Robbo
                B. Ings & Chilwell to Firmino & KWP

                Also anyone have any thought on weather i should keep Giroud at the moment? Thanks all and GL

                Open Controls
              6. michaelington
                • 10 Years
                4 hours, 18 mins ago

                Is Robertson worth the 0.1 over TAA? And if so, why ?

                Open Controls
              7. HollywoodXI
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                4 hours, 17 mins ago

                There’s something really comforting about having triple Liverpool again - Salah, Robbo and Trent 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 41 mins ago

                  Nice

                  Open Controls
                  1. HollywoodXI
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    3 hours, 39 mins ago

                    I’m hoping for lots of lovely hauls from all three over the coming weeks

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                      • 4 Years
                      3 hours, 37 mins ago

                      I am sure there will be.

                      Open Controls
              8. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                • 4 Years
                4 hours, 14 mins ago

                Planning to do James + Mitchell to Holding + SHU defender just for the BGW. Will give me 8 + Davis (Villa) for that GW. Makes sense?

                Open Controls
              9. BilalM
                • 4 Years
                4 hours, 8 mins ago

                Would anyone do Fernandes -> Salah?

                Seeing as United have 2 home games in the next 3. and Liverpool have the better fixtures.

                Open Controls
              10. tabby98
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 59 mins ago

                Mccarthy (Nyland)
                Chilwell*. reece james*, Justin, KWP, (Mitchell)
                Salah, KDB, Fernandes, Grealish (Stephens)
                DCL, Wilson, Bamford

                1FT £1.1m ITB

                A) Reece James ---> Coufal/Cancelo
                B) Wilson---> Adams
                C) Options A+B (-4)
                D) Wildcard?

                Open Controls
              11. Tony Martial
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 56 mins ago

                Which is better?

                GW 15=Greenwood and Chillwell > Trent and Soucek free
                GW 16= KDB and Mitchell > Son and Robertson -4

                or
                GW 15= Greenwood and Chilwell -> Raphina and Trent free
                GW 16= KDB and Mitchell -> Zouma and Son -4

                Open Controls
                1. Tony Martial
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 20 mins ago

                  In GW 16 it would’ve be Lamptey instead of Mitchell

                  Open Controls
              12. Ronnies
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 52 mins ago

                Best option;

                A) Play Ayling / Justin

                B) Coady > Coufal (-4)

                Plan is to BB and want Coufal for DW19.

                Thanks.

                Open Controls
              13. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 44 mins ago

                With Tomkins now fit, will he feature regularly for Palace? Who do you think are the most nailed on defenders in that team?

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.