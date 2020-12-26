1633
Tips December 26

The complete guide to our Gameweek 15 tips and advice

1,633 Comments
With so many of us worrying about outstanding last-minute Christmas preparations, Fantasy Premier League managers don’t want to be searching high and low for FPL advice too.

You need all the most important information at your finger-tips ready for snap judgement calls ahead of Gameweek 15.

Lucky for you, our complete guide to all our content is back once again, ready to make this part of your Christmas as seamless as possible.

And if it’s Blank Gameweek 18 and/or Double Gameweek 19 that’s specifically on your mind, head on over to our dedicated standalone page here.

WHO IS THE BEST FPL CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 15?

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 15?

WHO ARE THE BEST PLAYERS TO OWN FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 15?

The Scout Squad’s top picks for FPL Gameweek 15

GAMEWEEK 15 TEAM NEWS AND INJURY UPDATES

Catch the full team news round-up on Christmas Eve.

Until then, use our Predicted Line-Ups page for the latest information.

BEST STRATEGY AND TIPS FOR FPL GAMEWEEK 15

The best FPL defenders to replace Chilwell and James following recent injuries
How I’m using the Wildcard to plan for the Blank and Double Gameweeks
When will the Blank and Double Gameweeks take place in FPL this season?
How I plan to make the most of Blank Gameweek 18 and Double Gameweek 19 in FPL
The best FPL chip strategies for upcoming Blank and Double Gameweeks
My favourite teams to target for upcoming FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks

  1. The Sociologist
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Can feel a Zouma thunderb*st*rd of a headed goal against Arsenal this week.

    Open Controls
  2. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    I'll settle for just the two goals for Bruno today ....... in a 5-2 defeat.

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Didn't you captain Kane against your team last GW?

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Yes indeed - dickhead that I am. Either way I was going gain, but it was just plain stupid not to captain Bruno. (I did expect Kane to do well against us but I was delighted with the result)

        Open Controls
  3. JBG
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Who's the best GK for GW19? Is it Fabianski?

    Open Controls
  4. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Salah 170% EO

    Kane down to 52%

    KDB only :7%

    Open Controls
    1. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      37 KDB

      Open Controls
    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Double digits please KDB!!

      Open Controls
    3. Jindaljain
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      It is me vs rest of world..let's goo KDB cappers

      Open Controls
  5. Rassi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Lol Salah top10k EO 172 %

    Open Controls
  6. Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    I have Salah captain. Will I lose rank if he scores?

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      No. You will gain it. 172% EO.

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Nearly at that stage

      Open Controls
    3. Milkman Bruno
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Lol probably

        Open Controls
      • ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Yes, you will need to quit FPL

        Open Controls
      • Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Lay off the xmas cocktails 😉

        Open Controls
    4. Milkman Bruno
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        I’d have thought Shaw would play LCB and Telles LWB in that formation. From an attacking perspective, I like the prospect of James in a RWB position but defensively remains to be seen.

        Should be a cracking game this

        Open Controls
      • Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Top 10k captaincy stats:

        Salah 82.8%

        De Bruyne 5.2%

        Kane 3.3%

        Fernandes 2.4%

        Calvert-Lewin 2.1%

        Son 1.6%

        Sterling 0.4%

        Grealish 0.4%

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Close

          Open Controls
        2. DA Minnion
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          If you don't have Salah captained and he hauls . Oh dear.

          Open Controls
        3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Tales from a mythical land

          Open Controls
        4. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          That’s nuts but also not surprising really
          Easy decision this week knowing so many others were doing the same

          Open Controls
        5. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          82.8% are going to be disappointed...

          Open Controls
        6. Frucke
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 31 mins ago

          Ty

          Open Controls
        7. Jindaljain
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          I am from 5.2%

          Open Controls
      • Londongeezaa
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        How on earth did Chilwell’s price not drop?

        Over 700k sales and was showing as 130 on FPL

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 37 mins ago

          Almsot as if the whole thing is being manipulated cause they got his price wrong to start

          Open Controls
        2. Jindaljain
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Will get drop by Sunday

          Open Controls
      • The Head-Ake
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Wc this week lads?

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          Think I'll leave it this year

          Open Controls
          1. The Head-Ake
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            Could help to make minor changes like losing deadwood no?

            Open Controls
        2. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Of course.

          GW16: 1st Wildcard
          GW18: Free Hit
          GW19: Bench Boost

          https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1342155069870006274?s=20

          Open Controls
      • Milkman Bruno
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Updated!

          Open Controls
        • g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Rashford G
          Bruno A

          Open Controls

