All eyes on well-owned Kane and Son in final fixture of Gameweek 15

The final match of Gameweek 15 sees Wolverhampton Wanderers entertain Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux.
Kick-off in the Black Country is at 19:15 GMT.
Those Fantasy Premier League managers who handed the armband to Son Heung-min (£9.7m) or Harry Kane (£11.0m) in Gameweek 15 will be hoping their nominated captains can take advantage of Mohamed Salah‘s (£12.6m) unexpected blank earlier today and gain ground in the overall rankings.
Kane and Son were the second and third most-captained players of the current Gameweek.
Among the top 10,000 FPL managers, there were fewer takers:
Both players feature today, maintaining their 100% ever-present starter status in the Premier League this season.
There are four changes for Spurs from their previous top-flight fixture.
Matt Doherty (£5.7m), Davinson Sanchez (£5.3m), Harry Winks (£5.2m) and Ben Davies (£4.6m) are all handed recalls.
Serge Aurier (£5.2m), Moussa Sissoko (£4.8m) and Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) are benched, while Giovani Lo Celso (£6.9m) is injured.
Adama Traore (£6.1m) returns to the Wolves starting XI as boss Nuno Espirito Santo makes three changes from the side that lost to Burnley last time out.
Fabio Silva (£5.2m) and Fernando Marcal (£4.8m) are also recalled.
Budget defender Max Kilman (£4.2m) is benched, along with Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.0m) and Owen Otasowie (£4.5m).
Willy Boly (£5.4m) and Gareth Bale (£9.3m) aren’t involved in their respective clubs’ squads.
Kane and Son are the only two players on show tonight who have an effective ownership in excess of 10% in the top 10,000:
Wolves XI: Patricio, Marcal, Saiss, Coady, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Traore, Podence, Neto, Silva.
Spurs XI: Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Ndombele, Son, Kane.
FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 15
- Leicester 2-2 Man Utd
- Aston Villa 3-0 Crystal Palace
- Fulham 0-0 Southampton
- Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea
- Man City 2-0 Newcastle
- Sheffield Utd 0-1 Everton
- Leeds 1-0 Burnley
- West Ham 2-2 Brighton
- Liverpool 1-1 West Brom
- Wolves 1-1 Spurs
