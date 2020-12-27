All eyes on well-owned Kane and Son in final fixture of Gameweek 15

The final match of Gameweek 15 sees Wolverhampton Wanderers entertain Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux.

Kick-off in the Black Country is at 19:15 GMT.

Those Fantasy Premier League managers who handed the armband to Son Heung-min (£9.7m) or Harry Kane (£11.0m) in Gameweek 15 will be hoping their nominated captains can take advantage of Mohamed Salah‘s (£12.6m) unexpected blank earlier today and gain ground in the overall rankings.

Kane and Son were the second and third most-captained players of the current Gameweek.

Among the top 10,000 FPL managers, there were fewer takers:

Both players feature today, maintaining their 100% ever-present starter status in the Premier League this season.

There are four changes for Spurs from their previous top-flight fixture.

Matt Doherty (£5.7m), Davinson Sanchez (£5.3m), Harry Winks (£5.2m) and Ben Davies (£4.6m) are all handed recalls.

Serge Aurier (£5.2m), Moussa Sissoko (£4.8m) and Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) are benched, while Giovani Lo Celso (£6.9m) is injured.

Adama Traore (£6.1m) returns to the Wolves starting XI as boss Nuno Espirito Santo makes three changes from the side that lost to Burnley last time out.

Fabio Silva (£5.2m) and Fernando Marcal (£4.8m) are also recalled.

Budget defender Max Kilman (£4.2m) is benched, along with Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.0m) and Owen Otasowie (£4.5m).

Willy Boly (£5.4m) and Gareth Bale (£9.3m) aren’t involved in their respective clubs’ squads.

Kane and Son are the only two players on show tonight who have an effective ownership in excess of 10% in the top 10,000:

Wolves XI: Patricio, Marcal, Saiss, Coady, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Traore, Podence, Neto, Silva.

Spurs XI: Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Ndombele, Son, Kane.

