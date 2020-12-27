1652
Dugout Discussion December 27

All eyes on well-owned Kane and Son in final fixture of Gameweek 15

1,652 Comments
The final match of Gameweek 15 sees Wolverhampton Wanderers entertain Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux.

Kick-off in the Black Country is at 19:15 GMT.

Those Fantasy Premier League managers who handed the armband to Son Heung-min (£9.7m) or Harry Kane (£11.0m) in Gameweek 15 will be hoping their nominated captains can take advantage of Mohamed Salah‘s (£12.6m) unexpected blank earlier today and gain ground in the overall rankings.

Kane and Son were the second and third most-captained players of the current Gameweek.

Among the top 10,000 FPL managers, there were fewer takers:

Both players feature today, maintaining their 100% ever-present starter status in the Premier League this season.

There are four changes for Spurs from their previous top-flight fixture.

Matt Doherty (£5.7m), Davinson Sanchez (£5.3m), Harry Winks (£5.2m) and Ben Davies (£4.6m) are all handed recalls.

Serge Aurier (£5.2m), Moussa Sissoko (£4.8m) and Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) are benched, while Giovani Lo Celso (£6.9m) is injured.

Adama Traore (£6.1m) returns to the Wolves starting XI as boss Nuno Espirito Santo makes three changes from the side that lost to Burnley last time out.

Fabio Silva (£5.2m) and Fernando Marcal (£4.8m) are also recalled.

Budget defender Max Kilman (£4.2m) is benched, along with Rayan Ait-Nouri (£5.0m) and Owen Otasowie (£4.5m).

Willy Boly (£5.4m) and Gareth Bale (£9.3m) aren’t involved in their respective clubs’ squads.

Kane and Son are the only two players on show tonight who have an effective ownership in excess of 10% in the top 10,000:

Wolves XI: Patricio, Marcal, Saiss, Coady, Semedo, Moutinho, Neves, Traore, Podence, Neto, Silva.

Spurs XI: Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Ndombele, Son, Kane.

1,652 Comments Post a Comment
  1. JustSomeGuy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    I'm considering a punt on Auba. I think I've tinkered enough with my WC draft today.

    Open Controls
    1. Lev Yashin
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Ooh. Good luck with that.

      Open Controls
    2. Klaren
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Is he even fit?

      Open Controls
  2. Lukakwho
    • 3 Years
    17 mins ago

    Vardy or Kane for one week punt

    Open Controls
    1. yosim
      • 1 Year
      just now

      lot of talk on here about vardy being rested

      Open Controls
  3. Lev Yashin
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    1) Grealish + DCL -> Son + Rodrigo (-4)

    2) KdB -> Son

    Open Controls
    1. RESULT
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
  4. Klaren
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Chilwell to:

    A) Dier
    B) Holding
    C) Other non City defender who plays in GW18

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. RESULT
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  5. Orion
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    KDB & DCL ———> Son & Kane for a hit? Yes or no?

    Open Controls
    1. RESULT
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Over next 2 gw then yes, similar situation

      Open Controls
  6. RESULT
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Which will score more over next 2 gw and by how many points
    A. Kane son sakha
    B. Vardy kdb grealish

    Open Controls
    1. Orion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Would go with A here mate

      Open Controls
    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Is this part of FFS xmas quiz? I already sent my answers on a postcard ..

      Open Controls
  7. andres
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    are there any podcasts tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      just now

      FPL Blackbox

      Open Controls
  8. Easy Cheesy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Anybody looking at Wood? Next two fixtures are good and then a double

    Open Controls
    1. Cahill
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Behave

      Open Controls
  9. Arctic monkeys
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    KDB to Bruno for a hit ?

    Open Controls
    1. Cahill
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No no

      Open Controls
  10. Sprinterdude
      4 mins ago

      Watkins looking like a good pick 2 games behind everyone else, but still up there on good points been very unlucky but still averaging well. Against the better teams he's getting more space.
      He's the one to get in now

      Open Controls
      1. Cahill
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I have him! Been so unlucky! He looks quality

        Open Controls
    • Cahill
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Start

      1 PVA
      2 Coufal

      Open Controls
    • Malkmus
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Evening. Which of these is best for dgw19?

      A - BB
      McCarthy - Fabianski
      Justin - Dallas - Zouma - Struijk - Coufal
      Son - Salah (c) - Bruno - Grealish- Anguisa
      Kane - Dcl - Bamford

      B - TC Salah

      McCarthy
      Zouma - Coufal - Justin - Dallas (3.8)
      Son - Salah (Tc) - Bruno (Grealish- Anguisa)
      Kane - Dcl - Bamford

      With b not sure to play Grealish or Dallas.

      Ta

      Open Controls

