Salah returns to Klopp’s starting XI and carries captaincy hopes of millions

The penultimate fixture of Gameweek 15 sees Liverpool defend their 66-match unbeaten league run at home against a West Bromwich Albion side led by the last manager to taste success at Anfield.

Sam Allardyce, whose Crystal Palace side were victorious on Merseyside in April 2017, takes charge of the Baggies for the second time today.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

The headline team news sees the most-captained player of Gameweek 15, Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) return to the Liverpool starting line-up after his benching last weekend.

The Egyptian was transferred in by over 500,000 Fantasy Premier League managers ahead of Saturday’s deadline, swelling his ownership figure to over 45%.

Around 2.4 million FPL bosses handed him the armband for this fixture, with just over 100,000 of us using their Triple Captain chip on FPL’s most expensive asset.

Curtis Jones (£4.4m) is also recalled to the Reds’ team, with the benched Takumi Minamino (£6.0m) and the absent Naby Keita (£5.2m) making way.

Keita misses out with a “fitness issue”.

Allardyce’s only change from the 3-0 home defeat by Aston Villa is an enforced one.

Callum Robinson (£5.4m) returns in place of Jake Livermore (£4.7m), who is suspended.

Matheus Pereira (£5.6m) is available again after serving his own three-match ban and is among the substitutes.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Robertson, Jones, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

West Brom XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Gibbs, Ajayi, Robinson, Phillips, Diangana, Gallagher, Sawyers, O’Shea, Grant.

FPL Lessons Learned from Gameweek 15

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT