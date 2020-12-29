1429
Dugout Discussion December 29

Extensive rotation hits FPL teams in latest round of Gameweek 16 matches

1,429 Comments
Heavy rotation has struck Fantasy Premier League managers once again as the gap between Gameweeks 15 and 16 takes its toll.

Owners of West Ham and Brighton assets are suffering the most from Tuesday’s team selections while Southampton and Leeds have proved the more reliable squads to rely on.

David Moyes has dropped Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m), Jarrod Bowen (£6.4m), Issa Diop (£4.3m) and Ben Johnson (£3.9m) to the bench, where they are joined by the returning Michail Antonio (£6.2m).

Sebastien Haller (£6.1m) still leads the line supported by Pablo Fornals (£6.1m), Manuel Lanzini (£6.4m) and Andriy Yarmolenko (£5.5m) in attacking midfield, while Ryan Fredericks (£4.2m) occupies Coufal’s right-back berth.

By contrast, a relatively unchanged Southampton have kept key Fantasy assets such as Che Adams (£6.1m) and Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.8m) in the starting line-up, where there is also a relatively surprise return of Danny Ings (£8.3m), who missed the last match with a hamstring problem.

Marcelo Bielsa has gone for a similar approach for Leeds’ trip to West Bromwich Albion naming a completely unchanged side, which means another start for Patrick Bamford (£6.5m), Raphinha (£5.4m), Stuart Dallas (£4.8m) and Illan Meslier (£4.6m).

West Bromwich Albion line-up in a 4-4-2 formation with Callum Robinson (£5.4m) and Karlan Grant (£5.8m) leading the line.

FPL midfielder Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.4m) returns to the Arsenal line-up for the first time since sustaining an injury ahead of Gameweek 14.

The Arsenal star is set to lead the Gunners’ line ahead of attacking midfield trio Gabriel Martinelli (£4.9m), Emile Smith-Rowe (£4.4m) and Bukayo Saka (£5.2m).

Aubameyang is the sole change to Mikel Arteta’s line-up from the 3-1 win against Chelsea in GW15, as Alexandre Lacazette (£8.2m) drops to the bench.

A positive Covid test rules Gabriel (£5.0m) out of Gameweeks 16 and 17, at least.

Graham Potter has made six changes from the XI that began the 2-2 draw at West Ham on Sunday.

Alexis Mac Allister (£5.3m), Pascal Gross (£5.8m), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (£5.4m), Davy Propper (£4.8m), budget defender Bernardo (£3.9m) and Joel Veltman (£4.3m) are all drafted in for the Seagulls.

Adam Lallana (£6.2m) misses out through injury while Ben White (£4.4m), Solly March (£5.0m), Leandro Trossard (£5.8m), Neal Maupay (£6.1m) and Danny Welbeck (£5.5m) are all on the bench.

Tariq Lamptey (£4.7m) is still sidelined with a hamstring injury. On Sunday, Potter said of the right-back:

“Tariq is going to be a few days, maybe weeks. He won’t be ready for the next game [Arsenal].” – Graham Potter

Chris Wilder has made just one change to the Sheffield United XI for their clash with Burnley at Turf Moor.

Lys Mousset (£5.8m) replaces budget midfielder Oliver Burke (£4.4m), with the Scot only fit enough for the bench due to an ongoing back issue.

That means Rhian Brewster (£4.5m) earns a third consecutive start in the Sheffield United forward line.

Having announced today that they recorded a number of positive Covid-19 tests, the Blades name seven substitutes out of a maximum of nine.

The Clarets also show just one alteration to their Gameweek 15 line-up, as Robbie Brady (£5.0m) replaces Josh Benson (£4.5m) at right-midfield.

Sean Dyche had hoped to also have Dwight McNeil (£5.7m) available, though the winger is not even fit enough to make the Burnley bench.

On the two widemen, the Burnley boss said in his pre-match press conference:

“With the two games in three days, we had to make a judgement call. We think they both have a chance [of facing Sheffield United] but we just felt the fatigue element of two games and what it might do, when you are coming out of a minor injury, we just had to make a decision.” – Sean Dyche

Gameweek 16 Line-ups

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez; Burn, Dunk, Webster; Bernardo, Propper, Bissouma, Veltman; Mac Allister, Gross; Jahanbakhsh.

Arsenal XI: Leno; Tierney, Mari, Holding, Bellerin; Xhaka, Elneny; Martinelli, Smith-Rowe, Saka; Aubameyang.

Burnley XI: Pope; Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Lowton; Pieters, Westwood, Brownhill, Brady; Wood, Barnes.

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale; Robinson, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Osborn, Ampadu, Baldock; McGoldrick, Mousset, Brewster.

Southampton XI: A McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, J Stephens, Walker-Peters; Walcott, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Djenepo; Adams, Ings.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Dawson, Fredericks; Rice, Soucek; Fornals, Lanzini, Yarmolenko; Haller.

West Bromwich Albion XI: Johnstone; Gibbs, Ajayi, O’Shea, Furlong; Diangana, Gallagher, Sawyers, M Phillips; C Robinson, Grant.

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Alioski, Ayling, Struijk, Dallas; K Phillips; Harrison, Klich, Rodrigo, Raphinha; Bamford.

Article written by David Munday and Colm Hayes.

1,429 Comments Post a Comment
  1. tbos83
      3 mins ago

      Did BamBam just get another assist? Whoop whoop

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        No

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
        2. Cilly Bonnolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
        3. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Oh yes he did. Christmas panto reply.

          Open Controls
      2. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Just saw that yippee

        Open Controls
    • Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      It was an assist per their own rules tbf.

      Open Controls
    • yalala
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Big Sam fraud

      Open Controls
      1. Slouch87
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Why is he a fraud ? He's only been there a matter of days.

        Open Controls
    • BrockLanders
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      SECOND BAMMY ASSY ADDED!! YAAAAAAAASSSSSSS

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        just now

        wowwwwwww

        Open Controls
      2. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Didn't touch it according to some

        Open Controls
    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Is it me or does everyone I sign turn to complete rubbish, Raphinna playing like Timothy attouba

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Everyone I sign gets injured in the first game.

        Open Controls
      2. All Hail K
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        It's you. Stop signing my players...

        Open Controls
    • Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      BAMFORDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Goal?

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          2nd assist given

          Open Controls
      2. GOTHAM City F.C.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        TM wondering if such posts needs deleting or not

        Open Controls
    • Cilly Bonnolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bamford given the assist? Where's the "read the rules" guy at?

      Open Controls
      1. Salan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        nice

        Open Controls
      2. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Read the rules

        lol

        Open Controls
      3. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        just now

        hahaha

        Open Controls
    • moment
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      pOiNtS fOr EvErYoNe

      Open Controls
    • CRO KLOPP
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      bam gets his 2 nd ,Mark doing his magic

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        By doing his magic, do you mean bringing in a prolific player long after everyone else?

        Open Controls
        1. badgerboy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          😀

          Open Controls
    • KAALI_DAAL
        2 mins ago

        Salah (C) to rescue my GW.

        Open Controls
        1. Tango74
            just now

            Do we want vc Bruno to do well incase game called off

            Open Controls
        2. Dele
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Mayhem

          Open Controls
        3. Africa United
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Draw with City and Liver and concede 4 from Leeds till now ?!!!!! Ok Johnstone thanks for blocking Kane and Salah 🙁

          Open Controls
        4. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bamford x 2 assits !!

          Open Controls
        5. jonnybhoy
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Podence on the bench. Literally have 10 players including Taylor lol

          Open Controls
        6. Duke Silver ☑
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          When will my Lukaku assist be added?

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Kane's claiming it

            Open Controls
          2. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            After Brunt's

            Open Controls
          3. Yank Revolution
            • 9 Years
            just now

            It was off McCauleys hair

            Open Controls
        7. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          CS points incoming soon to ruin the GW!

          Open Controls
          1. Super Saints
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I'm missing out on Coufal Taylor Lamptey clean sheets this week

            Open Controls
        8. Rolls-Royce
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Score Sheffield United and west ham ....

          Open Controls
        9. Salan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          We should captain Bamford

          Open Controls
        10. TomSaints
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Urgh DCL to martial not looking so good now.

          I thought rashford was injured and martial nailed then?!

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Nobody said martial was nailed, quite a few expected him to make way for cavani

            Open Controls
        11. Pompel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Taylor off injured and Leeds + Southampton cs's - looks like I'm in for the biggest red arrow this season

          Open Controls
        12. COLLIN QUANER
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Very happy Bamford has a 2nd assist as I have him in my team!!!!

          Open Controls
        13. Niho992
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Come on Soton score pleasee

          Open Controls
        14. Bookkeeper
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Che Adams for the double is a bad move

          Open Controls
        15. Dele
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Need a Soucek goal plz

          Open Controls
        16. Ha.
          • 5 Years
          just now

          All these clean sheets and none for me

          Open Controls
        17. Duke Silver ☑
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          A Bam Bam goal on 60 mins then a nice rest would be perfect scenario.

          Open Controls

