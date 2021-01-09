117
Sky Sports January 9

Sky Sports Fantasy Football: Sticks and Stones? Who to bring in before the Overhaul?

117 Comments
With a few Gameweeks, some Double, still to go until the overhaul on February 6, which players could you bring into your side to give your team a much-needed boost heading into the period of unlimited changes?

John Stones

What is there to say about John Stones that has not been said in the last couple of weeks or so? In the last eight games in all competitions, Stones has helped his side to keep seven clean sheets alongside Ruben Dias, winning seven and drawing one of those matches.

On a Sky Sports Fantasy Football front, the England international has posted 52 points from his last seven matches, despite not featuring in City’s 1-1 draw against West Brom. These have stemmed from five clean sheets, four tier two passing bonus points and a Man of the Match award in the Manchester derby.

Brighton, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa all await Pep Guardiola’s team at the Etihad, before trips to West Brom and Burnley in between a home fixture against Sheffield United. I expect Stones to comfortably pick up 40 points from these six games alone, so now more than ever is a superb time to bring the revitalised centre-half into your side.

Phil Foden

Latching onto the fixtures, one man who is set to feature more is Phil Foden. The youngster shone against Chelsea and played his part in the Carabao Cup derby victory too, but there is an opportunity for some serious standing-swinging points in City’s next six fixtures alone.

Foden has only started six games this season, so there is always a case of potentially falling victim to the ‘Pep Roulette’. In the six games he has started, the City attacker has scored on two occasions and assisted twice, as well as scoring and assisting from the bench against West Ham and Burnley.

He only has 48 points for the campaign, but he does have the capacity to double this if he features in at least four or five of Man City’s next six. Particularly if you are bringing in Foden to captain, he could well surpass this for your Fantasy Football XI. Will you take the leap?

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has been the man in form for Arsenal, and has just landed their December Player of the Month. The third England international featuring in this week’s tips has recorded 29 points from his last three games, scoring twice and assisting once, picking up two Man of the Match awards in that period.

Saka is the highest-scoring Arsenal midfielder in Sky Fantasy Football, and a promising aspect of a move to the 19-year old is the fact that there are single games and therefore concrete captaincy choices with an Arsenal asset. If you bring in Saka ahead of Thursday, you can captain him against Crystal Palace and Newcastle, both of which are at home.

Move fast, as currently only 5.4% of the top 1,000 Sky Fantasy Football players are on board with the Arsenal winger. I expect this to move into the double figure mark by next weekend, so do not miss out on a potential steal.

With less than a month to go before the Overhaul is active, make sure your last couple of transfers pay dividends and fire you up the table.

117 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PlumaPiedra
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    PLAY UP POMPEY!

    Open Controls
  2. Stormbringer22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    The article has been up for 15 mins now and only one comment so far. Things seem to be quite chilled out on here after yesterday's dramas

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Many have given up on this train wreck of a season probably- at least temporarily

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        I think we just need to accept this season for what it is and get on with it. It is outside of our control, all we can do is find the best ways of adapting to the changes every week.

        Open Controls
    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      What happened yesterday?

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        The usual flapping Bubz - potential suspension of games, potential circuit breakers, etc

        Open Controls
    3. diesel001
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      No point thinking about FPL until Monday night (UK time). Let all the FA Cup fixtures finish, find out who is injured, suspended, and the PL fixtures that are being postponed or rescheduled.

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        100% agree. I haven't even tinkered with my FH team yet because I don't see the point until closer to the deadline when we have more information. A bit demotivating this whole situation really

        Open Controls
    4. Team Bobcat
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Dont speak too soon. Bit less chilled but same issues remain

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Absolutely agree, just think people have come to accept the unpredictability a bit more now. At the end of the day, not much we can do about it

        Open Controls
    5. Bruce Lee
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      What happened yesterday?

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Just a lot of people flapping about the Spurs v Villa game, the usual talks of a circuit breaker, etc. Nothing new really

        Open Controls
        1. Bruce Lee
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          What is a circuit breaker?

          Open Controls
          1. Stormbringer22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Putting the season on hold for a few weeks

            Open Controls
            1. Bruce Lee
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Glad I missed that episode yesterday then lol thanks

              Open Controls
      2. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    6. davidfromkent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      What we need is footballers and every other member of society to follow the rules, trouble is there are always individuals who think they know better and it will never happen to them, well news for you it can and likely will. No coincidence the two big rises in cases in the PL were following Christmas and New Year celebrations that shouldn't have happened!!!

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        With the amount of social media coverage on all of those players you would think that they would take things a bit more seriously. Salah was at a wedding of hundreds of people, surely you would know that at least one or 2 would snap a picture of you and post it on social media. Some of them clearly don't care it seems

        Open Controls
      2. Olson
        • 6 Years
        49 mins ago

        No, what we need is clubs to lead by example. In the Villa game yesterday no less than a day after their entire first team got quarantined they let both teams and all supporting staff leave the field of play after the match high fiving, elbow bumping, patting each other's heads before cramming about fifty people down a small tunnel at the same time.

        Clubs just don't get it. There will always be individuals who either don't get it or disregard it, but when you have leadership at that level who are so clueless then telling off naughty players is not going to make a difference.

        Expect the FA Cup this weekend to have an impact. This is likely to get worse before it's gets better

        Open Controls
        1. Doggy daddy
            45 mins ago

            We have top level players playing binmen, supermarket workers etc this weekend. Makes whole premier bubble thing pointless

            Open Controls
            1. Olson
              • 6 Years
              39 mins ago

              When you see how absolutely clueless the top level clubs are then you wonder whether lower league teams could actually be any worse in their practices. It's all a nonsense anyway. Imagine actually thinking that it's a good idea in a pandemic to put a large group of men together in a tunnel and a small room who all have elevated ventilation from the exercise. Numbskulls

              Open Controls
      3. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        49 mins ago

        Because this season is over. No point discussing what is essentially a glorified version of flip a coin.

        Open Controls
        1. G-Whizz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          38 mins ago

          When was that annoucement made I must have missed it...

          Open Controls
    7. Gravless are for Kinnear
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      Who's the stick? Saka or Fodden?

      Open Controls
      1. Stormbringer22
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Saka and/or Smith-Rowe I would say

        Open Controls
    8. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Some were suggesting Everton now have the likes of Digne and Hamez fit and would be back to their early-season form.

      Now struggling to beat Rotherham.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Tbf they have no Rich or DCL though.

        Open Controls
      2. Sz21
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Cesk Tosun, 2-1. They'll take it.

        90 mins for J Rodriguez too it seems.
        That's huge.

        Open Controls
        1. ALI_G
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          take what?

          Open Controls
          1. Ron_Swanson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            2-1 win?

            Open Controls
    9. Right In The Stanchion
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Bloody Hell how are Everton struggling against Rotherham.

        You wouldn’t think they haven’t won a trophy for 25 years.

        I need you to win for my acca. SCORE

        Open Controls
        1. Team Bobcat
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Everton will struggle in equal measure againstany team. They dont score a whole pile and with DCL and Rich not playing they will score less. Such is Evertons way

          Open Controls
      • Sz21
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        If you owned Bruno, Salah, Mane, Son- would you move for KDB right away and which of the aforementioned would you replace if yes?

        Mane seems the obvious choice but Son, Salah may be options to remove too.
        Probably going to be FH'ing this GW and then TC in 19.

        Open Controls
        1. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Mane. Son should have plenty of DGWs coming once they get around to making up the missed fixtures.

          Open Controls
          1. Sz21
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Yeah. Makes sense. I've owned Mane for 2 games and was hoping he'd have delivered by now. Think he is still a decent shout but the other power 4 look good too and a bit more must have.

            Open Controls
        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Mane easily.

          Open Controls
        3. Stormbringer22
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Mane I think

          Open Controls
      • The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        TOOOOSSSSUUUUNNN

        Open Controls
        1. Lord.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Ahem

          Open Controls
      • Pepeye
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Ruled offside

        Open Controls
      • Slitherene
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Martinez ¦ Forster
        Maguire Holding Lascelles Taylor*
        Bruno KdB Saka
        Wilson Watkins* Kane*
        ¦ Salah* Coufal Soucek

        1.3 ITB, 1 FT

        A) Kane, Watkins -> Martial, Jesus
        B) Salah, Watkins -> Sterling, Richarlison

        Just in case the Villa match gets called off..

        Open Controls
      • Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        I would probably have said Mane a few days ago, but Son/Kane could be the best option now with cancellations. I'd wait for the dust to settle. Are you being pushed by price?

        Open Controls
        1. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          *Reply fail

          Open Controls
          1. Flair
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            12 mins ago

            😆

            Open Controls
      • diesel001
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Want Tosun to join WBA. Perfect Big Sam signing. Don't want him on form now.

        Open Controls
        1. Would Ed Woodward
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          He was rubbish under him last time.

          Open Controls
      • Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Is Haller going a good thing for Antonio?

        Open Controls
        1. diesel001
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Yes. But they are looking for another forward.

          Open Controls
        2. Pep bites Kun
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Marginal I think, but depends who they bring in. Antonio was/is the preferred option

          Open Controls
      • JP\'s
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          If neither Spurs or Villa play, I’ve got six players for GW18 (Pope, Dias, Bellerin, Bruno, DCL, Brewster). Thoughts on whether to play the wildcard?

          Open Controls
          1. Stormbringer22
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            No, maybe do a -4 and get a couple more players and your are gtg

            Open Controls
          2. Pep bites Kun
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Yes. Depends on the rest of your team for gw19 and onwards whether you FH or WC

            Open Controls
            1. JP\'s
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                Thanks guys

                Open Controls
            2. Weasel Boy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Saving FH?

              Open Controls
          3. Stupendous
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Are we expecting to know about Spurs Villa BEFORE deadline?

            I haven't planned a single FH team but would need to in the event of cancellation/postponing.

            A cancellation afterwards would be a nightmare for this game.

            I'm almost tempted to FH now anyway but would be utterly ticked off if it was for nothing and that match went ahead.

            Open Controls
            1. ALI_G
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              draft your FH team and hold on playing the chip till closer to DL

              Open Controls
              1. Pep bites Kun
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                This - always better to be prepared

                Open Controls
            2. Lord.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Well obviously it would be unthinkable for the PL to cancel fixtures a couple of hours before kickoff.

              Open Controls
              1. Stupendous
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                Hahaha.

                Best league in the world.

                Fair point. So we won't know then! Ugh!

                Open Controls
          4. drughi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Best fh draft

            A

            DDG
            Cancelo Dias Tierney
            KDB (C) Bruno (VC) Saka Rashford
            DCL Lacazette Wilson

            Ramsdale Neto Saiss Holgate

            B

            DDG
            Cancelo Tierney Saiss
            KDB (C) Bruno Saka Rashford Sterling
            Lacazette Wilson

            sanchez holgate brewster mitchell

            Open Controls
            1. saurabh.06
              • 6 Years
              46 mins ago

              Easy B

              Open Controls
          5. Right In The Stanchion
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              On free hit is anyone getting Aubamayang and Lacazette?

              Open Controls
              1. ALI_G
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                nope

                Don't like either

                Looking at Saka, Holding and Terney

                Open Controls
                1. GreennRed
                  • 9 Years
                  57 mins ago

                  Smith Rowezil 😉

                  Open Controls
              2. Studs Up
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Auba the ultimate diff. Saka, Holding, Tierney, Laca will be in a lot of teams imo.
                It's only a one week failure if it backfires

                Open Controls
              3. ritzyd
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Yep, both (although only assuming there is no spurs fixture)

                Open Controls
              4. GreennRed
                • 9 Years
                58 mins ago

                No, though would prefer Lacazette if picking either.

                Open Controls
              5. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                53 mins ago

                Just Laca.

                Open Controls
                1. Daniel - WCGW18, BB/TC19, N…
                  • 11 Years
                  52 mins ago

                  No Boom and Saka? 🙂

                  Open Controls
              6. G-Whizz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 3 Years
                32 mins ago

                If Spurs v Villa is called off then yes, I will bring in Lacazette in place of Kane and make other changes elsewhere.

                My plans do not, and will not involve Auba...

                Open Controls
            • Pepeye
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              extra time at goodison

              Open Controls
            • JJeyy
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              If there is no definitive answer on if Tottenham and villa game will go ahead before deadline it will be carnage. Whether to get Kane/Son against an under23 team, or the game could be called off all together

              Open Controls
              1. drughi
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                might leave son in then and have a strong bench

                Open Controls
              2. Lord.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                Jose banging on about the impact of the fixture pile up, and the possibility of Spurs v Fulham being rescheduled for GW18, might prompt the PL to take early action; but I wouldn’t count on it.

                Open Controls
                1. Team Bobcat
                  • 3 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  They took their action a few weeks back and allowed Newcastle postpone.

                  Only fair villa are allowed do same when in much worse position than city and co. were a week ago.

                  Jose merely said teams were given the rules from the outset, and league chiefs balked when pressure (small presure at that) came on from Newcastle.

                  Prepare for carnage until this wave blows over at the very least.

                  Jose is making sense

                  Open Controls
                  1. Lord.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Jose has made a number of reasonable points, including that Spurs were forced to squeeze in Carabao Cup and Europa Cup qualifiers earlier in the season while City and United got GW1 breaks; and now faces the prospect of triple game weeks being imposed. Sooner or later, the PL are going to have to find a way to navigate the fixture pile up.

                    Open Controls
              3. Pep bites Kun
                • 4 Years
                58 mins ago

                If there's no confirmed decision before deadline then I'm going to assume it's off. I don't see AVL agreeing to play u23s in PL or how they can be forced to do so.

                Open Controls
                1. Team Bobcat
                  • 3 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  I think this is the most likely scenario and outcome too

                  Open Controls
              4. Would Ed Woodward
                • 2 Years
                30 mins ago

                I have no idea why so many people seem to think Villa will field a youth side just because they did it in the cup.

                Open Controls
                1. Studs Up
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  17 mins ago

                  This

                  Open Controls
            • tambourineman
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Evans, Fofana, Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Praet, Albrighton, Barnes, Perez

              Subs: Ward, Morgan, Soyuncu, Amartey, Fuchs, Thomas, Mendy, Choudhury, Iheanacho

              Open Controls
              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                Yesss Vardy and Maddison rested for the double

                Open Controls
                1. Ron_Swanson
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 11 mins ago

                  They’re both injured aren’t they?

                  Open Controls
                  1. aleksaa2
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    Yes, Vardy has a hip injury and Maddi a knee problem.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Pep bites Kun
                    • 4 Years
                    45 mins ago

                    Jan 07: "They've had issues. Jamie around his hip and groin area. And James with his knee. This weekend [is] where they will miss out."

                    Open Controls
                  3. Ruth_NZ
                    • 6 Years
                    40 mins ago

                    Not exactly. Rodgers said they have both been playing at 80% fitness and this is a chance to get proper rest and repair for 2 weeks so they can hopefully be 100% when they next play.

                    If today were an important game, they'd be playing.

                    Open Controls
              2. Daniel - WCGW18, BB/TC19, N…
                • 11 Years
                51 mins ago

                No Party, no Pereira

                Open Controls
            • Milkman Bruno
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                Chorley that’s the winner

                Open Controls
                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  It should be, but don't call me Chorley

                  Open Controls
              • HonestBlatter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                57 mins ago

                Fixture news / rumours for PL?

                Open Controls
                1. Daniel - WCGW18, BB/TC19, N…
                  • 11 Years
                  51 mins ago

                  come back monday evening

                  Open Controls
                  1. HonestBlatter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    I will

                    Open Controls
              • Daniel - WCGW18, BB/TC19, N…
                • 11 Years
                47 mins ago

                So Peacock Farrel is no longer Pople replacement?

                Open Controls
                1. Daniel - WCGW18, BB/TC19, N…
                  • 11 Years
                  46 mins ago

                  Norris is starting and Pope is on the bench. probably a change of mind since Farrel was terrible when he played? or there is some kind of injury? Does anyone know?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pep bites Kun
                    • 4 Years
                    40 mins ago

                    No injuries reported that I can see.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Daniel - WCGW18, BB/TC19, N…
                      • 11 Years
                      38 mins ago

                      thanks,

                      done, changed for my WC team, see it below. please advise

                      Open Controls
                2. tambourineman
                  • 6 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  A few Burnley fans on Twitter are guessing he could be one of the Covid cases that Dyche mentioned earlier this week.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Daniel - WCGW18, BB/TC19, N…
                    • 11 Years
                    32 mins ago

                    aham. got it. so in a no mans land then

                    Open Controls
                    1. GreennRed
                      • 9 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      https://www.lancs.live/sport/football/football-news/burnley-mk-dons-lineups-confirmed-19594210

                      Do they only name the positive test COVID players, not any contact players who have to isolate?

                      Open Controls
              • Daniel - WCGW18, BB/TC19, N…
                • 11 Years
                38 mins ago

                RMWCT

                Pope Norris

                Mitchell Dallas Stones Cancelo Maguire

                Aubameyang De Bruyne Fernandes Rashford Soucek

                Antonio Bamford Wilson

                I maybe will go Creswell instead of Maquire though.

                Auba goes to Salah with my FT next week.

                ----------------
                This week the team is:

                Pope

                Mitchell Stones Cancelo Maguire

                Aubameyang De Bruyne Fernandes Rashford

                Wilson

                0.2m ITB

                Open Controls
                1. saurabh.06
                  • 6 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  How will you get salah for Auba from 1 ft with .2 itb?

                  Open Controls
              • Daniel - WCGW18, BB/TC19, N…
                • 11 Years
                33 mins ago

                Auba and double City defense or Sterling and no double City defense?

                Open Controls
                1. G-Whizz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 3 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  If you must, the latter imo...

                  Open Controls
                2. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Latter

                  Open Controls
                3. ivantys
                    21 mins ago

                    I rather get 2 Sakas instead of Auba now.

                    Open Controls
                  • Flair
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    13 mins ago

                    Latter

                    Open Controls
                  • Qaiss
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Auba and double City defence. No point being dull if you’re on a free hit. City will keep a clean sheet and Auba could start scoring again. People are just too scared to think outside the box.

                    Open Controls
                4. JY84
                  • 5 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Still waiting for the Villa Spurs confirmation b4 i can make a decision whether i shd FH or just use my transfers.... Just curious though...
                  My current team is:
                  Martinez
                  Holding Stones (Coufal, Justin, Dallas)
                  Son Grealish Fernandes (Salah, Soucek)
                  DCL (Bamford & Adams)...

                  Planning to take a -4 n get Wilson n KDB in for Adams & Salah in GW18 which gives me 9 players.... Assuming e Villa game is on, do u think my team is strong enough for BGW after e two transfers or shd i just FH n save e -4??

                  Open Controls
                  1. G-Whizz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 3 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    That confirmation might not come until after the BGW18 deadline...

                    Open Controls
                  2. Bobby Digital
                    • 3 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    I hope they force Villa to play their U23s

                    Open Controls
                5. Canarinha
                  • 2 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Damn am the only broke one here?

                  Open Controls
                6. Canarinha
                  • 2 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Cant afford to ship out Kane and Son (too expensive to buy back...owned sinxe 10.5 and 9.2)

                  Open Controls
                  1. GreennRed
                    • 9 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    If your keen to get them back later, for more, downsell a third player.

                    Open Controls
                7. Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  10 mins ago

                  Shef U have scored!

                  Hold on

                  Nope, oggy

                  Open Controls
                8. Killitzer
                  • 10 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  If you play the FH chip can you make as many changes as you like up to the deadline?

                  Open Controls
                  1. King Kohli
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Yes

                    Open Controls
                9. King Kohli
                  • 8 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Would you play the FH if Villa Spurs is postponed? Can get this team out

                  Cancelo Stones Taylor Mitchell
                  KDB Bruno

                  Not sure if the FH is worth it as I already have triple city and Bruno.
                  Will stand to lose ground only in the Ars fixture which is hard to call imo

                  Open Controls

