February 6

Top 10k managers holding transfers as popular captain Fernandes delivers

Fantasy Premier League managers ranked inside the top 10,000 appear to have been rather conservative with their transfers for Gameweek 23.

Ahead of Double Gameweek 24, there was less fluctuation in the template than we usually see among the upper echelons.

That could indicate that the number of managers with two free transfers for the Double Gameweek could be significant.

For the first time in 2021, there were no names to enter the top 10k template for the latest round.

As things stand, just five of these players have two fixtures in Double Gameweek 24, namely João Cancelo (£6.0m), John Stones (£5.2m), Rúben Dias (£6.1m), Ilkay Gündogan (£5.9m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m).

Meanwhile, Alex McCarthy (£4.6m) and Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) are the only top 10k template options with two fixtures in Double Gameweek 25.

Even among these unchanged 15 players, there were some interesting ownership alterations.

Mohamed Salah (£12.6m) came into Gameweek 22 owned by 92.1% of the top-10k but only 83.9% of them possessed the Egyptian after Saturday morning’s deadline.

Some managers may have sold Salah to get their hands on Son Heung-min (£9.7m) for Sunday’s meeting with West Bromwich Albion.

His ownership at this level has increased by 2.2 percentage points between the two most recent Gameweek deadlines.

Even with a clean sheet against Burnley and Double Gameweek 24 around the corner, Cancelo, Stones and Dias each saw their ownership in the top 10k drop for Gameweek 23 by 0.3, 3.0 and 1.35 percentage points respectively.

Can Jesse Lingard follow up on his West Ham debut FPL haul 10

A combination of form and fixtures helped Bamford, Michail Antonio (£6.7m) and Calvert-Lewin increase their stock in the upper echelons.

Two fixtures in Double Gameweek 25 helped Bamford to an ownership-rise of 1.4 percentage points for Gameweek 23.

Antonio’s went up by 7.2 percentage points although his new owners were dealt just a two-point score against Fulham.

And, ahead of facing Fulham (home) and Manchester City (home) next time out, Calvert-Lewin’s top 10k ownership has grown from 45.8% to 47.9% between Gameweeks 22 and 23.

Bruno Fernandes (£11.5m) was the top 10k’s favourite captain option for Gameweek 23.

After winning the Fantasy Football Scout captain poll, 44.6% of those in the top 10k handed him the armband for Saturday evening’s meeting with Everton.

His latest attacking returns will be welcome for those managers, although they may still have half an eye on the runner-up Son.

24.1% of the top 10k are banking on the South Korean bucking the trend of his recent form and capitalising on a West Brom defence that has conceded at least twice in each of their last seven Premier League matches.

Those who captained Antonio for his uninspiring outing at Fulham will certainly be disappointed but might take some crumbs of comfort from knowing they were not alone.

The West Ham forward convinced 20.6% of the top 10k to captain him for Gameweek 23, almost certainly influenced by Fulham’s recent lapse from their defensive improvements which, of course, proved to be only a temporary one, based on their 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Bamford (4.3%) and Salah (2.2%) are the extreme differential captains this round as they prepare to face Crystal Palace and Manchester City respectively.

This week’s captaincy statistics made for some interesting figures in the effective ownership department.

Fernandes was the only asset above 100% for effective ownership in the top 10k, his total ending up at 143.5%.

Antonio was in second place with 96.7% while Bamford (88.5%), Salah (84.0%) and Son (76.3%) complete the top five.

Gameweek 23 was a quiet week for chips among the top 10k, just 0.4% of them deploying their second Wildcard.

That was the most popular of the chips with 99.3% of the top 10k electing not to use one ahead of Double Gameweeks 24 and 25.

Chip Use Overall

For the second Gameweek in a row, the Wildcard has received more attention outside the top 10k than inside it.

When we look at the worldwide chip usage for Gameweek 23, we can see 1.6% of all managers played their second Wildcard.

That works out at roughly 127,000+ managers pulling the trigger on a new squad this weekend.

  1. fcsaltyballs
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Who’s everyone captaining ?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      No idea, maybe Bruno

      Open Controls
    2. J ⚒ Salah & Vinagre
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Pope

      Open Controls
    3. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Cancelo possibly

      Open Controls
    4. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      DCL - I want my benched points from this week back

      Open Controls
    5. djman102
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      It's on Gundogen at the moment

      Open Controls
    6. Alisson WondHaaland
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      Bruno, DCL or one the City lot, tough one

      Open Controls
    7. lugs
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      on Gundogan atm, semi tempted to to have a wild punt on someone like Burnley's Barnes though

      Open Controls
    8. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Possibly Dias but probably Bruno away at WBA

      Open Controls
    9. jdp219
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Whoever someone tells me to, because my decisions aren't cutting it.

      Open Controls
    10. GE
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Cancelo, Dias, Gundo or DCL

      Open Controls
      1. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Dias time to shine!!

        Open Controls
    11. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Gundo atm. Unsure though

      Open Controls
  2. IRBOX ⚽
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Score check? 54 here and a huge green into top 80k

    😎

    Open Controls
    1. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      massive score that

      Open Controls
      1. jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        29 with triple City, Son and Maddison to go

        Open Controls
    2. LSK
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      47, 5 to play

      Open Controls
    3. mad_beer ✅
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      I'm not a big fan of score checks, but well done.

      Open Controls
    4. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      34 into top 18 K so there.

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Solid. Would be in those echelons if could select an appropriate captain just occasionally

        Open Controls
        1. DA Minnion
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          Have Watkins 9 first sub. Kane starting so 11 a.m. tomorrow will be interesting.

          Open Controls
          1. IRBOX ⚽
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yeah wow. Surprised you’ve kept Kane. Hope he doesn’t play?

            Open Controls
            1. DA Minnion
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Same . Well done. Keep going.

              Open Controls
    5. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      30, 6 to go including Son C

      Open Controls
    6. Alisson WondHaaland
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      43, 5 to play

      Open Controls
    7. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      36 with with 5 to go, hopefully maintain top 5-6k

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        Would have been 48 had I left my team alone this morning at 10:59 grrr

        Open Controls
      2. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        25 mins ago

        Nice rank

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          24 mins ago

          Cheers, slipping though....

          Open Controls
    8. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      39 Son (c) + 4 to go

      Open Controls
      1. aleksaa2
        • 4 Years
        just now

        +1

        Open Controls
    9. Doctor Evil
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      56 but used TC on Bruno

      Open Controls
    10. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      19 with 6 to go.

      22 on the bench 😎

      Open Controls
    11. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Well done

      19 with 6 to play.

      Massive red so far 89k > 122k

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Plenty of players left to turn that arrow green mate

        Open Controls
        1. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Hmm not so sure. No differentials left. Captain played and I don’t even have Cancelo!

          Was at 59k in GW19. Just seems to have been imploding since then!

          Open Controls
    12. SH1M1
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      30 from 4 with Son (C), x3 City defence & others to go.
      (Salah & Mane on the bench lol)

      Open Controls
  3. Make United Great Again
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    People laugh at other people’s teams on here all the time.

    Is laughing at someones score that serious? So sensitive...

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Depends how it comes across mate.

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      I see it both ways. I don’t know why an adult would want to go on a football forum and lol at a player blanking or being subbed.

      At the same time though, too many people take this game far too seriously. Getting genuinely upset about it or letting it affect your mood negatively is when you should just stop.

      Open Controls
  4. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Martinez DDG
    TAA Shaw Cancelo Dias Coufal
    Son Salah Fernandes Gundogan Smith-Rowe
    Bamford Antonio Calvert-Lewin

    Only 1 free transfer, is worth saving?? Or downgrade Trent? I remember last Boxing Day 24 pointer!!

    Open Controls
  5. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    For week 24 have
    Pope
    Gundogan Dias Cancelo

    With 2 free transfers will get DCL. Which other double week player would you get for Robertson ( which will give me cash in bank for Kane following week)
    A Mee
    B Digne

    Open Controls
    1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. LSK
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  6. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Would you bench Madison and play Mee this gw ?

    Open Controls
    1. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Close as Maddison is in great form

      Open Controls
    2. LSK
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yeah but could be close

      Open Controls
  7. Hybrid.power
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    I did say the other day that I will be benching the wrong players, turned out I was right. DCL and Pieters with 20 points between them. To top it off I captained Antonio and brought in Soucek. I think it's time to retire, getting too old for this s**t.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Get unfortunate that.
      I know the game has its highs and lows, but when it’s a low you really do get bitten badly!

      I mean what is the combined chance of both DCL hauling away at United and an inform Soucek not only blanking against Fulham but also red carded!

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        *Very, not Get

        Open Controls
    2. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      Similar tale of woes

      Brought in Pope and played over Martinez. Benched DCL for Soucek and picked Antonio captain over Bruno

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Similar week here dude. Sucks but there's always next week.

      Will you take the flop this week if it means your DGW next week goes extremely well?

      Open Controls
    4. ZAMUNDA
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Feel you man, I benched Watkins for Soucek and went with Fabianski in goal as differential keeping Martinez on bench.

      Open Controls
  8. Qaiss
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Anyone else tempted to just hold out till GW26, do a bench boost and then WC in 27 or even later. After today (Martinez, DCL benched) and Bamford last week, I never wanna have good players on my bench again really. Had that strategy all season up until last week and today I dropped from 38k to 70k.

    Open Controls
  9. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    Lost on last page

    2FT and a benching headache before I begin! What would you do?

    Robbo > Lowton and roll?
    Is the luxury transfer of Dias/ Stones > Cancelo worth it?

    2FT 1.2itb
    Pope
    Dias, Stones, Coufal
    Salah, Bruno, Son, Gundogan (C)
    Antonio, Bamford, DCL
    (Martinez) (Soucek*, Robbo, Dallas)

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m in a situation where I might save as I prefer Leeds double, so I might not go to Burnley defense, otherwise I would have to take another hit (haha). I prefer Tark or Mee unless you have a certain plan for 25??

      Open Controls
      1. Don Kloppeone
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeh I’d like to have 2FT again for GW25 ideally.

        Maybe I’ll go Mee. Should still have enough to get Kane back then if fit and firing

        Open Controls
  10. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/02/03/fernandes-punishes-saints-ailing-defence-as-man-united-face-more-appealing-fixtures/?hc_page=3&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23353725

    Open Controls
  11. Mr. O'Connell
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Nervous wait for Spurs teamsheet tomorrow having started Kane and DCL 1st sub. They've been that s*** that I expect he will have to play some part.

    Open Controls
  12. DK_13
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Will WC in 25. So players coming in are only for this week.
    A) soucek to gundo(c). Bench laca
    B) salah to sterling captain. Bench soucek(0)

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Benching Laca will just lead to points being on your bench tbh.

      Open Controls
      1. DK_13
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Can't help it. Going 4 ATB. Double city, Cresswell mee. Laca probably will score less than all of them.

        Open Controls
  13. DA Minnion
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Having Shaw last two weeks has been a real rollercoaster. 3 assists and still only 10 points.

    Open Controls
    1. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      I bought him in after last weeks performance..

      Open Controls
    2. wulfranian
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Unlucky that Shaw was subbed off vs Sou but lucky that Antonio blanked!

      Open Controls
      1. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        It's all a game of luck.

        Open Controls
  14. jia you jia you
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    2FTs so went Marty to Pope for DGW punt...dont see Spur scoring v City myself...who would you bench next GW from my lot?

    Pope(C)
    Cancelo Dias Digne Maguire
    Sterling Bruno Grealish Maddison
    Richarlison Antonio
    (Forster Son Coufal Brewster)
    1FT
    0.0

    Open Controls
  15. Bobby
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    This game has a tendency to ensure you only focus on the points you've lost. It's quite incredible so many of us play it

    Open Controls
    1. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      true and almost every GW. we are upset over something... crazy game to be involved with especially as nothing really at stake lol

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Yep when it comes to July you think, what was that all about, then August comes...

        Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      FPL is overrated. We all fell in love with football because of a team or a player. Now many people watch football to play FPL. FPL points over watching and enjoying the actual match.

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Truth

        Open Controls
    3. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      It’s very akin to gambling really in how it grips you. It can become unhealthy if not reigned in

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Particularly as there are games virtually every day now! This should be more enjoyable than it is (speaks somebody whose fearing 12.00 tomorrow due to not having son!)

        Open Controls
    4. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tell me about it. I finished 204th and 549th OR the last two season. Both season I was angry or crying 99%of the time.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        I guess it's even tougher when you get to that level- every point becomes ever more important!

        Open Controls
      2. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This season is a nightmare, sitting at 220k, not much happiness. I can tell you that. Hahahaha

        Open Controls
  16. FPL Pillars
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Areola
    Cancelo Dias AWB
    Salah Bruno Gundo Saka
    Bamford Watkins Antonio
    2FT 4.4ITB

    Martinez Son Coufal Dallas

    Four DGW players currently.

    DCL likely will come in. Will wait until al the matches are finished etc however. Not sure on the other transfer yet.

    Open Controls
  17. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Looking OK for dgw24?
    Have 1FT left -- save it?

    Pope
    Cancelo, Stones, Mee
    Salah, Bruno, Grealish, Gundo
    Antonio, DCL, Bamford
    (Martinez; Coufal, Kilman, Soucek)

    Open Controls
    1. ZAMUNDA
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Either you get Rodriguez or save FT to get more Leeds/Soton cover for gw25

      Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes good team

      Open Controls
  18. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Will we know the DGW26 fixtures before GW24 deadline does anybody know please?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. DA Minnion
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Can guess them I guess.

      Open Controls
    2. aleksaa2
      • 4 Years
      just now

      BenCrellin

      We should find out DGW26 fixtures *before* GW25 deadline, but there's a small chance that they're announced in the midweek before the GW26 deadline

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers both

        Open Controls
  19. ZAMUNDA
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Guess we'll never time Soucek right. On bench he hauls, and blanks once he gets in.

    Open Controls
  20. jonnybhoy
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Benched DCL and played Soucek. Gameweek going as good as ever

    Open Controls
  21. FantasyHero
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    DCL!!! DCL!!!

    Glad I didn't leave him on the bench 🙂

    Open Controls

