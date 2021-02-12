FFS Mini League & Community Competitions Gameweek 23

Welcome to the Gameweek 23 round-up of the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

League code: 5u05vz

Eligibility: Open to all

Pandin Bruyne is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league and has risen to tenth overall, six points ahead of last week’s leader Kevin Rose (aka FPL Saffer). This is Pandin’s eighth season, his best previous finish was last year when he came 54,613th.

49,173 teams are currently participating in this mini-league, with at least 20 more waiting to be added at the next results update.

It is now the third Best League in FPL based on the average score of the top five teams, just behind Pro Pundit Andy LTFPL’s youtube.com/letstalkfpl mini-league in second. Our current top five are all in the overall top 24.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

League code: Available on Members and Home pages when signed in.

Eligibility: Open to all those who have a registered Fantasy Football Scout account – paid or free.

Kevin may have lost the lead in our Open League, but he has gained the lead in our Fantasy Football Scout Community Members mini-league, one point ahead of Maruf Hossain and eight ahead of last week’s leader Adam Jenkins. Kevin dropped one place in the overall standings from 13th to 14th.

The table below, courtesy of Mini-League Mate, shows the top 20 leaderboard.

This is now the fourth Best League in FPL. Our current top five are all in the overall top 30.

Maruf Hossain managed his first green arrow since Gameweek 16 with an impressive 94 points. Former league-leader Maruf was the most out-of-form manager in the top 20, but bounced back with the top score in Gameweek 23.

He remains the only member of the leading group yet to play any of his chips, aside from the first Wildcard.

According to Fusen’s FPL Statistico, Maruf has done particularly well with the captaincy, bagging seven armband hauls over 25 points. The captaincy makes up 25.6 per cent of his total 1,617 points this season.

Harry Kane has been an especially reliable source, returning 122 points on the five occasions he’s been handed the armband.

Kane is one of five players Maruf has based his success on this season along with Son Heung-min, Patrick Bamford, Emiliano Martinez, and Jack Grealish. He’s owned each for at least 19 Gameweeks with Kane and Bamford present since the off.

A reminder that to receive your free copy of the Dossier for the Community Members mini-league, please go to the Mini League Mate website to sign-up. The League ID is 584. The Dossier will be emailed to you at the end of each Gameweek.

We’re dishing out £2,500-worth of giveaways throughout the season, however only those who have registered a Fantasy Football Scout account (paid or free) will be able to claim a prize. Also, managers must be registered one month in advance of the awarding of a specific prize to be eligible.

The manager of the month for February will be announced after Gameweek 26. The previous recipients of a £50 Amazon voucher are:

September Hamdy Sameeh October Emmanuel Oloche November James Frimpong December Josh Paulin January Ed Salinger

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Ville Tuominen (aka Santigold) and Aleksander Våge Nilsen (aka AleksanderVN) both won again in League 1. They are still level on points (48 points out of a possible 69) but Ville has regained the lead because his overall rank is now better than Aleksander’s.

Alex Barnes suffered only his second defeat of the season in League 8 Division 64, but he is still the highest scoring manager in our head-to-head leagues with 61 points.

A fixtures table will be published in the Scout’s Guide to Gameweek 24 ahead of the deadline. However, if you can’t wait to find out who you are playing next, follow this link. Use your browser’s find in page function (Ctrl+F) to locate managers.

All this information and more is contained in the main Head-to-Head page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 23 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition was 57, which saw another 96 managers removed.

In total there were 4,557 entries to this year’s competition and just 737 go through to Gameweek 24, when the elimination threshold will again be 10%.

Aside from bragging rights, the winner will receive a free Fantasy Football Scout Membership for the 2021/22 season.

The highest-scoring manager was Paul Mitchell with a Bench Boosted 120 points for a Gameweek Rank of 69. This is Paul’s 14th season, with a best finish of 4,400th in 2014/15. He is currently 27,777th overall.

You are able to keep tabs on the action throughout the season via Ragabolly’s website Live FPL.

PROS AND CONS

Andy LTFPL is still the highest ranked of our Pro Pundits despite slipping from 479th to 613th overall.

The Man United fan remains in control of the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league, but his lead over Jack Penn (aka ZoumasBloomers) was reduced to 28 points.

Babis Kokkinis of FPL Greece is unmoved at the top of the Fantasy Football Scout Network mini-league (which is for the Scout Network and includes six of our Pro Pundits). Babis is now up to 14,138th overall, 15 points ahead of LiveFPL creator Mohamed Ragab (aka Ragabolly).

‘TOP’ MINI-LEAGUES

Alaa Khaled Mokhtar remains at the summit of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code: 8kcvzq) and has risen to 122nd overall, ten points ahead of Vegard Knutsen.

Paul Strange held on to first place in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame >Top 1k< mini-league (league code: mr8dyh) but is now only three points ahead of Phil Olorenshaw after slipping to 784th overall. Paul is 989th in our Career Hall of Fame and Phil is 550th.

Phil has, however, regained the lead in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code: 8t42p6) and is up to 973rd overall, six points ahead of last week’s leader Olly.

And he’s also reclaimed the No 1 spot in PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league (league code: 2agvvx), nine points ahead of last week’s leader Marcus O’Toole.

Killingholme Clay moved back to the top of the Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code: xptbn4) and is now 10,551st overall, 12 points ahead of last week’s leader Tanner Fahl.

Meanwhile, 2017/18 Champion Yusuf Sheikh is still top of Simon March’s FPL Champions League and has entered the top 100k in 99,357th position, nine points ahead of 2009/10 Champion Jon Reeson.

BEST OF THE REST

Despite slipping to 1,633rd overall, Greg Brożyński still leads Greyhead’s The Next Great and The Good mini-league and has increased his advantage over Daniel Coughlan to 11 points.

Like Maruf, Andy Short picked up his first green arrow since Gameweek 16, although his lead in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league was cut by a further four points. Sng Junyang is slowly closing the gap but remains 35 points behind. Andy is now 3,110th overall.

And Alan Biegelman retained the lead in my January to May League (league code h62bh1) six points ahead of John Forshaw. Alan has risen from 853k to 48,291st overall since the league started scoring in Gameweek 17.

GET INVOLVED

