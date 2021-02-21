1215
Dugout Discussion February 21

Grealish absent through injury as Castagne returns for Leicester’s trip to Villa

1,215 Comments
Share

Jack Grealish (£7.7m) is absent from the Aston Villa squad for the visit of Leicester City this afternoon.

Rumours had swirled about the midfielder’s potential absence over the last 48 hours and grew louder closer to kick-off, with the Athletic’s Gregg Evans reporting that Grealish will also miss the first part of Villa’s Gameweek 26 double-header against Leeds United, too.

The England international is owned by 37.0% of Fantasy Premier League managers overall and just over 35.0% in the top 10,000, so his absence will be keenly felt and cause a headache or two ahead of next Saturday’s deadline.

Anwar El Ghazi (£5.3m) is the man who benefits from Grealish’s absence and will line up on the left flank of Villa’s attack.

Dean Smith’s other alteration from Gameweek 23 is also enforced, with Matty Cash (£5.0m) ruled out for several weeks due to injury.

Ahmed El Mohamady (£4.3m) makes just his second league start of the campaign in Cash’s place at right-back.

Brendan Rodgers has also made two changes from the side that beat Liverpool last weekend.

The fit-again Timothy Castagne (£5.7m) and Luke Thomas (£4.2m) are recalled, with Daniel Amartey (£3.9m) and Marc Albrighton (£5.2m) dropping to the bench.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Traore, Barkley, El Ghazi, Watkins.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Ndidi, Tielemans, Castagne, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25 SO FAR…

Grealish absent through injury as Castagne returns for Leicester's trip to Villa 2

West Ham United defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the first Premier League game of the day, with Jesse Lingard (£5.9m) continuing his purple patch of form in east London.

Lingard’s goal was his fourth attacking return in as many appearances for the Hammers and turned out to be the match-winner, which looks set to secure him maximum bonus points and a double-digit haul.

Michail Antonio (£6.6m) was passed fit to play and marked his return with an early goal, although his comeback was ever-so-slightly tainted with a second-half booking.

Grealish absent through injury as Castagne returns for Leicester's trip to Villa 3

Tomas Soucek (£5.3m) also picked up a yellow card en route to a one-pointer, with FPL’s most-owned defender, Aaron Cresswell (£5.8m), losing his clean sheet when Lucas Moura (£6.6m) nodded home Gareth Bale‘s (£9.3m) corner.

Soucek and Vladmir Coufal (£4.7m) were involved in separate collisions but recovered to finish the game.

Son Heung-min (£9.5m) and Harry Kane (£11.1m) both blanked but came within inches of a return: the former striking the woodwork late on with a freak, looping touch, with the latter seeing a potential assist go up in smoke in the process.

Kane had also teed the impressive Bale up for a second-half attempt that clipped the bar.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,215 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HollywoodXI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Sterling striker today?

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      KDB I think

      Open Controls
      1. Would Ed Woodward
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Probably KDB and Gundo rotating during the game, that seemed to be what was happening before KDB's injury. KDB starts there then drops deep while Gundo pushes through or vice versa.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          This see below

          Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      KDB up top.

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      KDB and Gundo support each other through the middle? Would be interesting watch to figure out who’s further up.

      Open Controls
  2. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    This GW is going wonderfully well. All 9 of the players I purchased on WC that have played so far have blanked, and Gundo who is on my bench plays so will probably now outscore my entire starting 11 !

    Open Controls
    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Same here. 9 players 9 blanks with Gundo on bench. Sold double Burnley defence, Richarlison and Antonio on WC too

      Open Controls
    2. Rhodes your boat
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Similar here but at least I got an areola clean sheet! Took antonio and lowton out, planned for Barnes in next week rather than this week

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Highest score C Bambam & Raphinha on 4, have Aina on the bench 8 points, everyone else 2 pointers!

      Open Controls
  3. BeWater
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Stay in your bloody goal Emi you are not coming up for a corner.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Come up & allowing Barnes to get a breakaway goal.

        Open Controls
    • Chandler Bing
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      How seriously injuries did Maddison looked?

      Open Controls
      1. Chandler Bing
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Injured**

        Open Controls
        1. Chandler Bing
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Look*

          Open Controls
      2. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Looked more like a precaution to me

        Open Controls
      3. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Continued on for a bit and walked off. Looked like an impact injury and precautionary.

        Wait and see but I’d expect he’ll be fine for the DGW.

        Open Controls
    • Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      If Martinez went up and scored 😆

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        It wouldnt have been surprised

        Open Controls
    • Egg noodle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Uh Oh sold Gundo on WC...

      Open Controls
      1. UNDERWORLD7
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Why would you do that

        Open Controls
        1. Egg noodle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          To buy back next week. Wanted Raphinha this week

          Open Controls
    • JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      This game has a 3-0 City win written all over it. Wish I had KDB, Gundo and Cancelo going into it

      Open Controls
      1. Super Saints
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        3-1

        Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Exact triple I have but with Gundogan first on bench

        Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      El Mohamady looked ok? Likely to retain spot for the double?

      Open Controls
      1. Ragabolly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Looked a suspect to be honest

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Ouch bit worrying then, though can’t think who else could play there

          Open Controls
      2. Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Was poor tbh

        Open Controls
      3. Scholes Out Forever
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Barnes torched him all game

        Open Controls
      4. Would Ed Woodward
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        He was so bad that I'm now worried Pope outscores Martinez.

        Open Controls
      5. hullcityfan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Worst player on the pitch arguably.

        Having said that, I’m not sure who they have to replace him so he should be ok.

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Ok, funny cos he’s 3rd highest BPS as well for Villa!

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            2nd even

            Open Controls
    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      FT: 1-2

      Open Controls
    • fedolefan
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Phew Martinez 2 pointer. Glad that 6th save never came else it'd have come with a bap as well.

      Open Controls
    • Forgetmeknot
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Is Martinez still best gk on wc?

      Rank is c.150k so could do with a few differentials, thought Mendy could be a good option until kepa started the last one

      Open Controls
      1. Would Ed Woodward
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        I don't think that's a position I'd be looking for a differential in.

        Open Controls
      2. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        ederson

        Open Controls
    • Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      90 minutes so a Thursday night rest for Harvey, Brendan!

      Open Controls
    • Silecro
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Anyone else playing Lowton with his not so great double (tot, eve) or should i take a hit for someone with better fixtures?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        If you have a doubler don’t take them out for a hit I’d say

        Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Yes I am unless Going ahead with my FH option

        Open Controls
    • Straight Edge
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Anybody sold grealish yet ? If it's a long term injury I want to sell him asap before his price drops.

        Open Controls
      • Cali
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Playing around with WC options right now. Probably too top heavy but this is tempting:

          Areola (Fabri)
          Shaw Dias Rudiger (Burn, Struijk)
          Salah Bruno KDB Gundo Barnes
          Kane DCL (4.3)

          Open Controls
          1. Stupendous
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Fantastic imo

            Open Controls
          2. UNDERWORLD7
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Looks good

            Open Controls
            1. UNDERWORLD7
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              Don’t fancy Digne?

              Open Controls
              1. Cali
                  2 hours, 9 mins ago

                  I do. Have him right now. Unfortunately, too expensive if I’d want to go for this attacking lineup.

                  Open Controls
                  1. UNDERWORLD7
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 59 mins ago

                    Ahh ok. Well I’m glad you posted this anyway, excellent attacking team and had given me food for thought for sure!

                    Open Controls
            2. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              I am FH ing, the same attackers but in defence I will have Ederson Shaw Pereira Aina.

              Open Controls
            3. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              Son over Salah and bulk up defense

              Open Controls
            4. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 9 mins ago

              Very dangerous defence, you may be fielding 1-2 defenders some weeks. Burn and Struijk will lose their spots soon

              Open Controls
            5. tomasjj
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 59 mins ago

              Keeper too weak for me, plus I would like a more nailed 4th defender as you play 352.
              Maybe need to let go of a big one

              Open Controls
              1. Cali
                  1 hour, 56 mins ago

                  That’s probably the sensible thing to do. Cheers!

                  Open Controls
            6. Stupendous
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              Castagne or Pereira pass the eye test?

              Worth considering for DGW and BB?

              Open Controls
            7. JabariParkersEyelid
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              Thoughts on this defensive minded minus 8 for bench boost?

              Peacock-Farrell, Mitchell, Dallas, Grealish
              To
              Martinez, Targett, Aina, Barnes

              Means bench boosting: Pope, Shaw, Aina, Bamford

              Open Controls
            8. seewhyaxe
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              hope Arteta repeats the FA Cup classic.

              Open Controls
            9. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              People forgetting that Barnes won’t be playing on El Mohamady every week?

              Open Controls
              1. UNDERWORLD7
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 34 mins ago

                He’s been scoring for fun against non El Mohamady’s

                Open Controls
            10. wulfranian
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              Harvey Barnes you beauty!

              Open Controls
            11. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 19 mins ago

              NEW ART: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/02/21/gundogan-fit-to-start-as-de-bruyne-returns-to-city-xi-and-foden-drops-to-bench/

              Open Controls
            12. AC/DC AFC
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              Sterling. KDB. Mahrez.

              Gundogan. Fernandinho. Silva.

              Back 4 pivot Cancelo to 3-4-3 with the ball.

              Open Controls
            13. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              Did Luke take -16 or -20 before dgw? I just started to consider BB 26 strategy with -12 or -16. The idea would be getting rid off deadwood (Coufal) and getting 2nd gk Martinez in for his later doubles. Since everyone I get in would have good dgw it could work in theory. Then FH 29 and WC 30/31. For me it looks like that players like H Barnes might match likes of Son and Trashford for some game weeks. It would be a gamble, but in order to attack and ditch too templatish team... What do you think about this strategy?

              Open Controls
            14. AC/DC AFC
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              Goal

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Mahrez to Sterling

                Open Controls
            15. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 52 mins ago

              Son or Barnes for the coming DGW, please folks?

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.