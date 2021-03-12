The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

The first round of our FFS Members Cup competition took place in Double Gameweek 27, as did the second round of our FFS Open Cup.

The draws have now been made for the next rounds of each tournament, with the details below.

Thanks go to TopMarx for his assistance with the results breakdown.

FFS Open Cup

The results from the second round of our FFS Open Cup can be viewed here.

The draw for the third round of our FFS Open Cup can be viewed here.

Lokomotiv and Leon Harris are still flying the flag for the former winners of this competition.

The former squeaked past Kadd by 72-71 in round two, with the latter – who sits well within the top 10k – was a 79-64 victor over Mountnaldo.

The appropriately named the special one amassed the biggest score of Gameweek 27, defeating Archie Kendall by 119-71.

Munchen KfC can count themselves unfortunate to bow out, with their score of 90 – which was 12 more than the average tie winner posted – not enough to see off Pessi Pete, who managed two points more.

Golden Gelhaars meanwhile progressed despite scoring just 48, which was still enough to eliminate arun777akj.

The Fighting Cock is our best-performing remaining entrant, sitting at 307th in the world.

Our only other round three participant who has a top 1k overall rank is EJAAZ11, who lies 539th in the world.

FFS Members Cup

The results from the first round of our FFS Members Cup can be viewed here.

The full draw for the second round of our FFS Members Cup can be viewed here.

Three of the four previous champions who entered this year’s tournament were eliminated at the first hurdle.

Malaikat Jahad lost 57-82 to Acventura, rrcmc was edged out 59-67 by Chaballer and waltzingmatildas was defeated 44-73 by RAMAJAMA.

Pep Pig was a comfortable 77-38 winner over Darzinho, however, and will now face Fitzy. in round two.

Atl0r was the highest-scoring manager of round one, racking up 121 points en route to victory over L.F.C K.9.

The ‘unluckiest’ tag goes to Muc1999, who lost out by overall rank after a 91-all tie with TedTalksFPL despite accumulating 14 points more than the average winning score.

GivetNgog‘s 51 was the lowest winning score of the round and enough to see off COSTALOT by four points.

A.J., who sits at 207th in the world, is our highest-ranked manager left in the competition.

The aforementioned EJAAZ11 is still fighting on two fronts having made it through to round two of the FFS Members Cup.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

FFS Open Cup

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 25

Round 1 – Gameweek 26

Round 2 – Gameweek 27

Round 3 – Gameweek 28

Round 4 – Gameweek 29

Round 5 – Gameweek 30

Round 6 – Gameweek 31

Round 7 – Gameweek 32

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

FFS Members Cup

The FFS Members Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 2 6

6 Round 1 – Gameweek 27

Round 2 – Gameweek 28

Round 3 – Gameweek 29

Round 4 – Gameweek 30

Round 5 – Gameweek 31

Round 6 – Gameweek 32

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 33

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 34

Final and third-place play-off – Gameweek 35

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

