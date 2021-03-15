316
Dugout Discussion March 15

Salah most-sold and third-most captained FPL asset for Gameweek 28

All Fantasy Premier League eyes are on Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) at Wolves tonight.

The Liverpool midfielder has been a divisive figure in the community this week after blanking in each of his last four matches.

As a result, Salah was the most-sold Fantasy asset ahead of Gameweek 28, losing more than 500,000 owners before Friday evening’s deadline.

However, following a decent Champions League display last week, Salah is also the third-most captained player for Gameweek 28, backed by over 800,000 armbands.

The Egyptian’s away form could be a factor in that decision too. No FPL midfielder has found the net more often on the road this season than Salah (10), his last three away matches producing three goals and 25 points (8.3 points per game.

Salah will be helped in attack by another start at centre-forward for Diogo Jota (£6.6m), who returns to his former club tonight.

Sadio Mané (£11.8m) joins the pair in Liverpool’s front-three but is still owned by just 4.9% of Fantasy managers, Gameweek 20 the last time he produced a goal or assist in the Premier League.

Andrew Robertson (£7.2m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) start at left and right-back respectively, either side of Ozan Kabak (£5.0m) and Nathaniel Phillips (£4.0m).

That centre-back pairing allows Fabinho (£5.4m) to return to central midfield, a tactical tweak that could bring out the best of Liverpool’s forward line.

Meanwhile, Wolves line-up in 3-4-3 formation with Pedro Neto (£5.7m), Willian José (£6.9m) and Adama Traoré (£6.0m) in attack.

Gameweek 28 Line-ups

Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Jonny, Moutinho, Neves, Semedo; Neto, Willian J, A Traoré.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, Kabak, N Phillips, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Mané, Jota, Salah.

  1. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    From Ben Crellin:
    Everton - Villa now unlikely to move to GW30 or GW31 due to latest fixture amendments. He now considers midweek GW35 or GW37 as the most likely.

    DCL -> Antonio for GW29 it is for me then

    Open Controls
    1. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      May do this myself.

      Open Controls
    2. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      My 3 Everton hold looks even more stupid now

      Open Controls
      1. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        +1. My cunning Everton plan up in flames with everything else this nightmare season.

        Open Controls
    3. Ruth_NZ
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      "Now" unlikely? It was never likely, same as his "65% chance" DGW28 was never likely.

      Despite leading his followers down one rabbit hole after another it still seems Guru Crellin can do no wrong for them. 🙄

      Mind you, to admit that the Emperor has no clothes also means admitting that you were deluded in the first place. Easier to just continue to believe in his pronouncements no matter what, eh?

      Open Controls
      1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Blasphemy

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          TRuth

          Open Controls
      2. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Hehe, guess you have a point there but as the way I look at it , this is only a silly game after all, and being quite clueless myself, instead of spending too much time digging into all kind of analyses, I choose to play dullard and use a few sources like FFS, FPL Scout and Ben Crellin. Worst that can happen, I'll end up below OR 1m again

        Open Controls
    4. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      cheers for that!

      Open Controls
    5. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Good thing about this is that I can use GW30 FT to get a Chelsea defender or Mendy

      Open Controls
  2. Torres76
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    Jota in after this gameweek. All aboard the Diego train!

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Cho chooo!

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Impossible for me 😉

      Open Controls
    3. Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Room for one more?

      Open Controls
      1. Torres76
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        At the moment, plenty of room. Will fill up soon 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Utopsis
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Nice, budge over a bit!

          Open Controls
    4. gonzalocampos
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      When you said "all aboard" it came to my mind the 90's techno song "The Nightrain" by Kadoc.
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-0NXVJtHus&ab_channel=AltraModaMusic

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        I’m on the night rain
        Bottoms up
        I’m on the night train
        Fill my cup
        Riding the night train
        Never to return

        *guitar solo*

        Open Controls
        1. gonzalocampos
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          GNR #cheers

          Open Controls
    5. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Maybe I should stay away and not ruining a good thing.

      Open Controls
  3. Isca Extremadura
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Probably. He’s the only one who can score !

    Open Controls
    1. Zogzeg
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      If you want to reply to a post, you need to click the green "Reply" in the bottom-right corner of it.

      Open Controls
  4. Del Griffith
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    36 mins ago

    Salah is so yesterday....

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Yesteryear.

      Open Controls
  5. Torres76
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    Got all four chips left. When do you think I should play them

    WC
    TC
    BB
    FH

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Ages ago

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 10 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    2. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      what rank?

      Open Controls
      1. Torres76
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Don’t ask mate..

        Open Controls
    3. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Save them for next season

      Open Controls
    4. A Kun & Mateta
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Gw2:-6 like me next season.

      Open Controls
    5. rackus
        26 mins ago

        why are you even telling us this?

        Open Controls
      • Stupendous
        • 8 Years
        24 mins ago

        FH this week, WC 30, TC save for the best available time (is there even another dgw? Eventually perhaps?), and BB whenever.

        Open Controls
        1. Torres76
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Cheers pal. Thanks for the help..

          Open Controls
    6. A Kun & Mateta
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      If City win the CL, would the pool qualify for next season from 5th in the league? Asking for a friend (tall German with great teeth).

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        If Spurs win the Europa, and Pool win the CL... and both finish outside the top 4 - do 6 teams go into CL next year?

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          No, think it's a max 5 so intjat instance 4th place loses their spot

          Open Controls
      2. Torres76
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Don’t need the help, going to win the Champs League.

        Open Controls
      3. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yes, unless Arsenal or Spurs wins the EL. Think it's maximum 5 to qualify from England

        Open Controls
        1. JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          So if City win UCL or United win Europa League 5th will go through?

          Open Controls
          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yes, I think so

            Open Controls
          2. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            No, I'm wrong. Only way 5 go through is if the 5th team win CL or EL

            Open Controls
    7. waltzingmatildas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      So happy my jota punt paid off!

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        Lovely.

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        26 mins ago

        Are we almost alone?!?

        Jota 9 pts, net gain 8.79 pts 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          Very strange, but it's pretty quiet here. Usually even when a big differential scores, a lot of people seem to login and celebrate.

          Open Controls
          1. waltzingmatildas
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Finally a differential that does well for me!!! Enjoy 🙂

            Open Controls
    8. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Jota ownership extremely low 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Not a jota owners.

        Open Controls
    9. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      What was that stat? Did they say Wolves haven’t scored in the first half since promotion? That can’t be true.

      Open Controls
      1. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        they scored 2 in 5 minutes vs Sheffield united in September

        Open Controls
    10. Stupendous
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      News on Bamford or Son?

      Open Controls
      1. djman102
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Great American sitcom back in the 70s. Redd Foxx was hilarious...

        oh, wait...no new injury news that I've heard today.

        Open Controls
      2. Zogzeg
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwi4gfv0mLPvAhWjoFwKHc_9BvUQxfQBMAF6BAgFEAg&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmilpitasbeat.com%2Fpeak-cancellation-mumford-sons-winston-marshall-gets-mobbed-on-twitter-for-liking-the-wrong-book%2F&usg=AOvVaw09h-fssEPyen5e3ZhCa2zE

        Open Controls
      3. Stupendous
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Pretty close tbf haha!

        Let me rephrase...

        Is there any news on the injury status of Patrick Bamford and Heung-Min Son?

        Open Controls
    11. KEVIN DE CLAUS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      2nd in my ML actually brought in Jota.

      Open Controls
      1. seanie3
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Fair play to him,

        Open Controls
    12. shabalala
        23 mins ago

        I have a free hit but I have no idea who to bring in. This season is too crazy I dont know what to do any more.

        Open Controls
        1. Dirty Harry
          • 5 Years
          7 mins ago

          Bring in 11 players that aren't injured and have a game to play in GW29

          Open Controls
        2. Lindelol
          • 2 Years
          6 mins ago

          same

          Open Controls
        3. rackus
            5 mins ago

            no matter how carefully you plan to use it outcome is always the same, I have FH and TC and don't know how to waste them.

            Open Controls
          • shabalala
              just now

              Thanks guys

              Open Controls
          • Dirty Harry
            • 5 Years
            23 mins ago

            Who to keep?

            1. Stones
            2. Cancelo

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Party
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              2

              Open Controls
            2. tbos83
                6 mins ago

                1

                Open Controls
              • Pompel
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                1 out of those two

                Open Controls
            3. Lindelol
              • 2 Years
              20 mins ago

              Jota(C) paid off

              Open Controls
              1. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Not for you either regrettably

                Open Controls
              2. Dthinger
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Nice call

                Open Controls
                1. Lindelol
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  nope, just trying to make people hate fpl even more

                  Open Controls
            4. tbos83
                19 mins ago

                Who would win a fight out of Traore and Antonio?

                Open Controls
                1. Marvin: Phantom der Nacht
                  • 4 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Traore wouldn't land many of his shots.

                  Open Controls
                  1. tbos83
                      2 mins ago

                      *applauds*

                      Open Controls
                  2. richarlison2348
                      3 mins ago

                      Traore, Antonio's hamstring would go with his first punch

                      Open Controls
                    • Firminoooo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Would end up in man love.

                      Open Controls
                    • Dthinger
                      • 4 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      It would be a mutual forfeit in the second round, both fighters having done their hamstrings.

                      Open Controls
                  3. Says
                    • 10 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Joe O'Moutín and Joe O'Cancel should be breaking from the Wolves and City teams into the Irish national squad any day now

                    Open Controls
                    1. JONALDINHO
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Racist

                      Open Controls
                      1. Says
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        I'm Irish!

                        Open Controls
                  4. Zilla
                    • 3 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Dropping double City defence?

                    Open Controls
                    1. kennethrhcp
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      many will to make space for kdb in midfield with gundogan

                      Open Controls
                    2. Mr. O'Connell
                      • 8 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      I'm gonna drop all City defence. If you only own one, I doubt you'll even want them to keep a clean sheet.

                      Open Controls
                    3. Stupendous
                      • 8 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      100% since I don't own Ederson and Dias. I would keep both if I did.

                      One of Stones and Cancelo is gone for me. Triple Chelsea likely.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Says
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        Same, it was Cancelo for me, the clue was in the name.

                        Open Controls
                    4. Zilla
                      • 3 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Makes sense, cheers all.

                      Open Controls
                    5. Pompel
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Think so, but hard to call between Dias and Stones. Former more nailed, latter better value and goal threat

                      Open Controls
                  5. JONALDINHO
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Never seen someone slide tackle whilst on the spot

                    Open Controls
                  6. Don Kloppeone
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Jota’s 9 pointer knocking me down a brutal 0.14 points.

                    Uber differential!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Milkman Bruno
                        just now

                        Take that sucker!!

                        Open Controls
                    2. Gazwaz80
                      • 1 Year
                      9 mins ago

                      Up to 73 points with that Jota goal, one of those weeks where almost everything falls into place 🙂

                      Open Controls
                      1. Milkman Bruno
                          2 mins ago

                          Jota the only thing that worked for me. Captained Werner. Had Mahrez and Gundogan with two 1pointers first and second sub and a 6 pointer third sub.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Gazwaz80
                            • 1 Year
                            1 min ago

                            It’s swings and roundabouts, you could smash it next week 🙂

                            Open Controls
                            1. Milkman Bruno
                                just now

                                *season 😆

                                Open Controls
                          2. Revival
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            1 min ago

                            opposite for me. 38 points all out, 2 players injured coming in with 1 pointers

                            Open Controls
                        • Drogo
                          • 8 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          Ive given up the hopes of getting more than 2 points from Robertson. So I am gonna jinx by saying that this is his 2 game in 12 matches that he gets > 2 points.

                          Open Controls
                        • g40steve
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          W Jose is rubbish

                          Open Controls
                          1. Hazz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            Yean, that Silva kid they have is a better talent.

                            Open Controls
                        • Stand By Mee
                          • 4 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Salah(C) fail

                          Open Controls
                        • JOELIO8701
                          • 5 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Salah!!!!! Get in!!!

                          Open Controls
                          1. Mr. O'Connell
                            • 8 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Clean sheet point banked

                            Open Controls
                          2. The Units
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Is he holding up the queue to board the bus?

                            Open Controls
                          3. Revival
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            just now

                            had me wondering just how far behind my stream is

                            Open Controls
                        • Eat my goal!
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Salah off pens

                          Open Controls
                          1. JONALDINHO
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            They’ve gotten one in the last 1530 mins I don’t think it matters

                            Open Controls
                        • KAPTAIN KANE
                          • 4 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Salah 5 mins left

                          Open Controls
                          1. JONALDINHO
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            *DGW TC flashbacks

                            Open Controls

