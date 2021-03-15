Salah most-sold and third-most captained FPL asset for Gameweek 28

All Fantasy Premier League eyes are on Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) at Wolves tonight.

The Liverpool midfielder has been a divisive figure in the community this week after blanking in each of his last four matches.

As a result, Salah was the most-sold Fantasy asset ahead of Gameweek 28, losing more than 500,000 owners before Friday evening’s deadline.

However, following a decent Champions League display last week, Salah is also the third-most captained player for Gameweek 28, backed by over 800,000 armbands.

The Egyptian’s away form could be a factor in that decision too. No FPL midfielder has found the net more often on the road this season than Salah (10), his last three away matches producing three goals and 25 points (8.3 points per game.

Salah will be helped in attack by another start at centre-forward for Diogo Jota (£6.6m), who returns to his former club tonight.

Sadio Mané (£11.8m) joins the pair in Liverpool’s front-three but is still owned by just 4.9% of Fantasy managers, Gameweek 20 the last time he produced a goal or assist in the Premier League.

Andrew Robertson (£7.2m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) start at left and right-back respectively, either side of Ozan Kabak (£5.0m) and Nathaniel Phillips (£4.0m).

That centre-back pairing allows Fabinho (£5.4m) to return to central midfield, a tactical tweak that could bring out the best of Liverpool’s forward line.

Meanwhile, Wolves line-up in 3-4-3 formation with Pedro Neto (£5.7m), Willian José (£6.9m) and Adama Traoré (£6.0m) in attack.

Gameweek 28 Line-ups

Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Jonny, Moutinho, Neves, Semedo; Neto, Willian J, A Traoré.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, Kabak, N Phillips, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Fabinho; Mané, Jota, Salah.

