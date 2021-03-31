137
Podcast March 31

Scoutcast Episode 372 – Double Gameweek 32 disrupts run-in planning

Joe, Ted from Ted Talks FPL and Fantasy Football Scout head honcho Chris look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 30.

On Tuesday afternoon, just minutes before Joe was about to send his Scoutcast production notes over to his guests, the Premier League announced the next Double Gameweek of the season.

After a quick rewrite, the crew were as prepared as they could be for Tuesday night’s live show, to discuss the news that Tottenham Hotspur will face both Everton and Southampton in Gameweek 32.

For Joe and Chris, it means tweaking their Wildcard plans for Gameweek 31, with Spurs assets understandably taking centre stage. Will Joe use the north London side’s extra fixture to deploy his Bench Boost as well? These and many more issues are considered during the episode.

Meanwhile, a chipless Ted is left wondering what to do with a possibly out-of-favour Gareth Bale (£9.7m), who is currently in his FPL squad.

In addition to this look-ahead to the coming week’s fixture mayhem, the Scoutcast trio chat about Gameweek 30’s one-week punts. Could this weekend’s top defensive differential pick help propel FPL managers up their mini-leagues?

Elsewhere, Ted drops his latest graphs, detailing the players who are most likely to score and the teams who are prone to conceding goals.

The events of Blank Gameweek 29 are mulled over and, crucially, Joe, Ted and Chris reveal their captaincy and transfer plans for the full set of fixtures that await over the Easter weekend.

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 30

  1. Biggsy
    8 hours, 17 mins ago

    Any thoughts welcome. Still have WC so short term punts ok.

    Meslier (Martinez)
    Dallas, Dias, Cancelo, (Coufal, Aina)
    Bruno, Mount, Raphina, _______ (Gundo)
    Kane, Watkins, DCL

    Currently thinking Son for the blank spot (replacing Soucek)

    Have one more FT
    A. Gundo -> another mid, bench Watkins (maybe Jota, Grealish)
    B. Aina -> Shaw or Azpi

    1. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 hours, 14 mins ago

      I'd probs move Aina to Alonso if you are looking to WC soon.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 13 mins ago

        Seems to be a lot of love for Alonso around given he hasn't started many games recently. Any reason not to go Azpi?

        1. Tinfoil Deathstar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          7 hours, 59 mins ago

          Yeah it's the conundrum this week. I'd for for Alonso as a punt if you are WC'ing next week as he has the higher ceiling. But would prefer Azpi for long-term.

    2. artvandelay316
        8 hours, 12 mins ago

        B

    3. artvandelay316
        8 hours, 12 mins ago

        Was planning on getting rid of Salah for this GW, but now thinking of doing just one FT and seeing how his form is after the international matches...
        A) GW30 - Holding > Rudiger for free, GW31 - Salah > Mahrez/Jota + Mitchell > Azpi/Shaw for -4
        B) GW30 Salah > Mahrez/Jota + Mitchell > Azpi for -4, GW31 Holding > Rudiger/Shaw for free

        If I go A, he has one more chance before I boot him out next GW, if on form the GW31 transfers will be cancelled.
        If I go B Mahrez/Jota could already be scoring me points this GW, and I do have enough cover on the bench for Mahrez (Mount/Lingard), but of course Salah could make a comeback and has some good fixtures coming up.

        What is the better option?

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 hours, 9 mins ago

          I got rid of Salah for 29. Feels like a breath of fresh air waiting not having to worry how many more chances he needs.

          Although I do have WC to jump back on any return to form...

          1. artvandelay316
              8 hours, 1 min ago

              Cheers. I have no cards left to play and am trying to stay ahead of my main mini league rival, who has Salah and a couple of other point-earners that I have (Gundo, Bruno and similar defence) so trying to find a good way to increase the points distance.

        2. Nay08
            8 hours, 11 mins ago

            I will WC on 31 so I need one week punt this week. any suggestions?

            Team:
            Martinez/(Button)
            Dias/Creswell/Dallas/(Dunk/Mitchel)
            Salah/Son/Bale/Raphinha/(B.Traore)
            Kane/DCL/Bamford

            Preferably someone to replace Dias as fixture against LEI not really favorable
            but not really certain with Son/Bale, so a midfielder suggestion is welcome

            1. Nay08
                8 hours, 10 mins ago

                oh yea, 0.8 ITB at the moment

              • artvandelay316
                  8 hours, 8 mins ago

                  Dias > Azpi/Rudiger
                  Son/Bale > Mount/Jota/Mahrez?

                  1. Nay08
                      7 hours, 50 mins ago

                      thanks. azpi is one of my consideration too

                • TLF
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  8 hours, 9 mins ago

                  Afternoon all, tempted by Cancelo to Rudi/Azpi but may just save FT this week and reassess form post IB. Feels like the transfer may be better spent elsewhere. Any thoughts?

                  Martinez
                  Cancelo, Regi, Digne
                  Son, Lingard, Raph, Havertz
                  Kane, Antonio, DCL
                  (Pope, Ødegaard, Tierney, Velt)

                  1. TLF
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    8 hours, 8 mins ago

                    FH only remaining chip, no WC.

                  2. artvandelay316
                      7 hours, 54 mins ago

                      If your bench can cover Cancelo's risk of Pep Roulette, I'd say keep the transfer.

                      Open Controls
                      1. TLF
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        7 hours, 53 mins ago

                        I think it can to be honest, that's my feeling at the moment, cheers

                  3. AYLD28
                    • 5 Years
                    8 hours, 8 mins ago

                    1 FT before I wildcard, would like some chelsea... what do I do?

                    Martinez
                    Cresswell Dallas Digne
                    Fernandes Lingard Raphina Son
                    DCL Kane Bamford

                    Pope Gundog Dias Dunk

                    3.3 ITB 1 FT

                    1. Dunk > Alonso
                    2. Gundog > Havertz or Mahrez

                    In both options above I’d have to bench Cresswell or Lingard. Thoughts?

                  4. rnrd
                    • 6 Years
                    8 hours, 8 mins ago

                    Are some of you considering WC33 as a viable option?
                    Many players among our Mini Leagues will WC in 31 to be able to deplay TC in 32 and I believe you can navigate quite easily until DGW32 to head into it with free transfers

                    Pros are:
                    - you will be wildcarding with the knowledge of your opponents team
                    - you prevent yourself from injuries, postponements etc before DGW31 (imagine WC in 31 to bring in Kane/Son and they get injured etc..)
                    - you get more info about line ups and which team will put Europa/UCL as the priority

                    1. Biggsy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      7 hours, 53 mins ago

                      Yes. May depend on whether I bring Son in this week but I think having ability to hold three Spurs + keep some City for Leeds and Villa and then ditch the lot before they blank is a strong one.

                      1. Would Ed Woodward
                        • 2 Years
                        7 hours, 51 mins ago

                        But you'll want Spurs for Sheff Utd anyway so you'll just be benching them when you WC.

                  5. g40steve
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    7 hours, 52 mins ago

                    Does this look like the best playing combo & bench order?

                    Mendy,
                    Dallas, Rüdiger, Shaw,
                    Son C, Bale, Lingz, Raphinha, Bruno,
                    Kane, Bamford,

                    Martinez, Watkins, Dias, Cresswell,

                    4m

                  6. Earn your Spurs
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    7 hours, 51 mins ago

                    Hi !

                    Where can I see what postponed games are yet to be rearranged please?

                    thanks 🙂

                    1. Thomas Magnum
                      • 5 Years
                      7 hours, 40 mins ago

                      I think all that's left now is Everton and Villa. I may be completely wrong though

                      1. Earn your Spurs
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        7 hours, 39 mins ago

                        Thanks Thomas

                      2. Kabayan
                        • 4 Years
                        7 hours, 34 mins ago

                        Soton vs Palace

                    2. avfc82
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 11 Years
                      7 hours, 34 mins ago

                      Two postponements are yet to be rescheduled...

                      CRY vs SOU
                      AVL vs EVE

                  7. Bonus magnet
                    • 4 Years
                    7 hours, 50 mins ago

                    By the way, why did Bale not play the last Spurs game in BGW29?

                    1. Would Ed Woodward
                      • 2 Years
                      7 hours, 42 mins ago

                      People can only speculate.

                    2. Earn your Spurs
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      7 hours, 37 mins ago

                      2 possible reasons.

                      Firstly he's still too big a risk to play 90 minutes and he'd played most of the previous weekend plus 60 minutes in Europa Cup midweek - so another game might have risked an injury

                      Secondly Mourinho didn't like his attitude at these games and decided to try Vinicius instead

                      1. Studs Up
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        7 hours, 21 mins ago

                        Yip, after Europa defeat Jose rambled about players attitude and for that reason started Rodon vs Villa as well

                  8. Nay08
                      7 hours, 49 mins ago

                      as one week punt, who is better?
                      Azpi
                      Targett
                      Shaw
                      KWP
                      Reguilon

                      1. Nay08
                          7 hours, 48 mins ago

                          *one week punt for this week. (GW30)

                        • Thomas Magnum
                          • 5 Years
                          7 hours, 42 mins ago

                          Azpi followed by Shaw

                          1. avfc82
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • Has Moderation Rights
                            • 11 Years
                            7 hours, 35 mins ago

                            Yeah, I'd agree with this.

                      2. Eightball
                          7 hours, 49 mins ago

                          Martinez
                          Digne, Dias, Creswell
                          Fernandes, Raphina, Bale, Lingard, Gundogan
                          DCL, Kane (c)

                          (Pickford, Watkins, Targett, Aina)

                          Thoughts on this as a bench boost for GW30? I have 2.7m in the bank. Likely to bring in a chelsea defender as my free transfer. Either for Aina or Pickford if he is out.

                        • Scots Gooner
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          7 hours, 48 mins ago

                          Who else burnt their wildcard on DGW26?

                          I did and think it was a seriously bad call. A poor gameweek score compared with others who opted not to wildcard, plus my past 2 gameweeks being absolutely terrible. Derailed my season.

                          I've got a team now which would require more than a few hits to get where I'd be happy and I'm envious of those wildcarding these next few weeks.

                          1. Il Capitano
                              7 hours, 36 mins ago

                              WC26 was a bit of a mixed bag for me, was off the back of big scores in 24 and 25, then dropped rank in 26 and 27.

                              It did allow me to get Kane though and I could ditch the triple Leeds and Saints I had in 25.

                            • Tinfoil Deathstar
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              7 hours, 33 mins ago

                              I did quite well using WC in GW26 (96 points) but definitely guilty of having too much of an eye on GW29 (as already used FH), which has cost me in last couple of GW's.

                              I went Reguillon over Shaw, and also put Maja, Burn, and White on my bench to cover 29. Burn didn't play, and Maja and Regi scored a combined 2 points between them. Only scored 38 points last week despite trying to plan as well as I could.

                          2. Ruinenlust
                            • 3 Years
                            7 hours, 44 mins ago

                            Play Trossard, Coufal or Soucek?

                            1. Thomas Magnum
                              • 5 Years
                              7 hours, 43 mins ago

                              Soucek

                          3. Thomas Magnum
                            • 5 Years
                            7 hours, 43 mins ago

                            Who to have in the side from now on and most likely until end of the season
                            A) Salah
                            B) Son (would mean double up with Kane)
                            I want Kane in my WC and seems the only way to do so is to lose one of these two

                            1. avfc82
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • Has Moderation Rights
                              • 11 Years
                              7 hours, 36 mins ago

                              Hard to look past Son now he has a double, but maybe consider switching to Salah for the last three.

                          4. Soto Ayam
                            • 1 Year
                            7 hours, 40 mins ago

                            Who would you rather?

                            A) richarlison

                            Or

                            B) DCL

                            Cheers

                            1. Thomas Magnum
                              • 5 Years
                              7 hours, 38 mins ago

                              A, only because B has burnt me so many times this season and I doubt he finds his early season form again now. Better options out though imo

                            2. avfc82
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • Has Moderation Rights
                              • 11 Years
                              7 hours, 38 mins ago

                              Calvert-Lewin.

                            3. Soto Ayam
                              • 1 Year
                              7 hours, 35 mins ago

                              Cheers all

                            4. Studs Up
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              7 hours, 19 mins ago

                              Depends on Eve formation i think....DCL less effective in a two up front imo

                              1. Soto Ayam
                                • 1 Year
                                7 hours, 4 mins ago

                                Thanks

                          5. marcos11
                              7 hours, 27 mins ago

                              Shaw or Struijk this weekend?

                            • Tinfoil Deathstar
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              7 hours, 24 mins ago

                              Keep flip-flopping between which Chelsea asset to bring in this week between Rudi/Azpi/Alonso. I have no WC or FH left and £1.6m ITB. Also need to get through GW33 with a full XI (I already have 6 blankers) so Alonso giving me the fear of not showing for the GW33 fixture vs West Ham.

                              Martinez
                              Dias - Cresswell - Reguillon
                              Son - Bruno - Salah - Raphinha - Gundo
                              Kane - Antonio

                              Bench: Fabri, Maja, White, Burn

                              Potential transfer plans

                              GW30: Burn -> Azpi
                              GW31: Gundo -> Saka (or roll FT if Gundo looks likely to play vs Leeds)
                              GW32: Maja -> Iheanacho (potentially + Gundo > Saka)
                              GW33: Regi -> Shaw

                              Thoughts?

                            • jimbobmij
                              • 6 Years
                              7 hours, 19 mins ago

                              Greenwood or Ziyech as a punt for draft?

                              (Assuming Greenwood is fit)

                            • Nay08
                                7 hours, 15 mins ago

                                another question. what to do with Son?

                                Transfer him to the likes of Mount/Lingard/Rashford?
                                or
                                keep him and hope he can play and do Dunk to Azpi instead?

                                WC on 31 so needs one week punt.
                                I have Bertrand Traore as cover for Son though.
                                this my team:

                                Martinez/(Button)
                                Dias/Creswell/Dallas/(Dunk/Mitchel)
                                Salah/Son/Bale/Raphinha/(B.Traore)
                                Kane/DCL/Bamford

                                1. Nay08
                                    7 hours, 14 mins ago

                                    if i do Dunk to Azpi, Dias will be benched

                                  • Tinfoil Deathstar
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    7 hours, 13 mins ago

                                    Keep Son, he should be fine this week based on latest reports.

                                  • Jimmy Boy
                                    • 4 Years
                                    6 hours, 36 mins ago

                                    If you've kept him through the injury in 29 may as well hold on for this GW, could haul against newcastle

                                2. Silecro
                                  • 3 Years
                                  6 hours, 58 mins ago

                                  Oi guys! Any ideas what to do here? Antonio to Kane maybe?

                                  Martinez
                                  Dias, Dallas, Digne
                                  Bruno, Son, Raphinha, Gundo
                                  Bamford, Antonio, Watkins

                                  Pope, Lingard, Coufal, Dunk

                                  8.6 itb
                                  Plan is to GW31..for now

                                3. Jimmy Boy
                                  • 4 Years
                                  6 hours, 37 mins ago

                                  Which defender do you think is the best option long-term? (I have no wildcard left but plan to FH 33, these are some of the options I've picked out)
                                  A) Rudiger - seems fairly nailed, Chelsea currently the best side defensively
                                  B) Coady - Absolutely nailed, Wolves have a solid fixture run coming up, close to zero goal threat
                                  C) Semedo - Seems to have locked down the RWB spot, Wolves fixtures with a bit of extra attacking threat (and fun)
                                  D) Tierney - Solid fixtures and attacking threat but Arsenal are a suspect source of clean sheets
                                  E) Other suggestions?

                                  My current defence for reference:
                                  Martinez - Areola
                                  Alonso - Dawson - Konsa - Castagne - Burn*

                                  1. Tinfoil Deathstar
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    2 hours, 31 mins ago

                                    Rudiger for me. Nice foil for the riskier Alonso pick and a great fixture this week.

