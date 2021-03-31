Scoutcast Episode 372 – Double Gameweek 32 disrupts run-in planning

Joe, Ted from Ted Talks FPL and Fantasy Football Scout head honcho Chris look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 30.

On Tuesday afternoon, just minutes before Joe was about to send his Scoutcast production notes over to his guests, the Premier League announced the next Double Gameweek of the season.

After a quick rewrite, the crew were as prepared as they could be for Tuesday night’s live show, to discuss the news that Tottenham Hotspur will face both Everton and Southampton in Gameweek 32.

For Joe and Chris, it means tweaking their Wildcard plans for Gameweek 31, with Spurs assets understandably taking centre stage. Will Joe use the north London side’s extra fixture to deploy his Bench Boost as well? These and many more issues are considered during the episode.

Meanwhile, a chipless Ted is left wondering what to do with a possibly out-of-favour Gareth Bale (£9.7m), who is currently in his FPL squad.

In addition to this look-ahead to the coming week’s fixture mayhem, the Scoutcast trio chat about Gameweek 30’s one-week punts. Could this weekend’s top defensive differential pick help propel FPL managers up their mini-leagues?

Elsewhere, Ted drops his latest graphs, detailing the players who are most likely to score and the teams who are prone to conceding goals.

The events of Blank Gameweek 29 are mulled over and, crucially, Joe, Ted and Chris reveal their captaincy and transfer plans for the full set of fixtures that await over the Easter weekend.

