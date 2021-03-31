Sign up to FanTeam’s £1m Euro 2020 game and get a free Weekly Monster ticket

73
FanTeam March 31

Sponsored by FanTeam

The final international break of 2020/21 comes to a conclusion on Wednesday evening, which seems like an appropriate point to spotlight FanTeam’s £1m Euro 2020 game.

Yes, that’s right – there is £1m guaranteed in prize money up for grabs in FanTeam’s Fantasy event for this summer’s European Championship, with £200,000 of it heading straight into the pocket of the winner.

There are prizes all the way down the ranks, too, from £100,000 for the runner-up to £30 for a finish in 10,377th place (click the below image to expand).

Entries cost £20 (or €23) per team and, if the prize kitty isn’t enough motivation for early birds, new users and non-depositors (up until this point) will receive a free €20 Weekly Monster* ticket if they buy an entry to the Euro 2020 Fantasy game.

This offer is valid from March 29 to April 12.

ENTER YOUR EURO 2020 FANTASY TEAM HERE

*The Weekly Monster is FanTeam’s big-money ‘Free Hit’-style tournament for each individual Gameweek.

RULES AND SIMILARITIES/DIFFERENCES TO FPL

Here’s the great news: anyone with any sort of Fantasy Premier League experience should be able to pick up FanTeam’s Euro 2020 game without issue:

  • Build a squad of 15 players that includes two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards.
  • A maximum of three players from a single national team can be selected during the group stage and last 16, with the budget for the initial squad set at 105.0m.
  • A starting XI is then selected for each Gameweek from that squad of 15.
  • One free transfer is allowed each Gameweek during the group stages, with each additional transfer costing minus four points. Managers can roll a Gameweek transfer forward but can never have more than two free transfers in their locker.
  • One Wildcard (to be used ahead of the last 16) is handed to each manager.
  • A captain and vice-captain have to be nominated every week; that player will score double points if they are handed the armband.

Sound familiar? That’s because FanTeam‘s rules and scoring are very similar to FPL – it just comes with huge cash prizes.

Click the below image to expand the full rule breakdown, which includes tweaks to the rules/transfer allocations in the knockout rounds.

There are also one or two key differences to watch out for:

KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM AND FPL
  • Player prices can rise and fall based on form and in-game transfer movement but, unlike in FPL, a player’s ‘sell price’ is the same as their ‘buy price’.
  • Other than the aforementioned Wildcard, there aren’t any chips in FanTeam.
  • More than one team (up to 100, in fact) is allowed per person, with each entry costing £20.

HOW DO PLAYERS SCORE POINTS?

Seasoned FPL managers should have no problem in adjusting to FanTeam and running a squad with its familiar scoring system, which is shown in the above image (click to expand).

KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM AND FPL
  • There is no Bonus Points System, which is replaced by plus/minus points if a team is winning/losing during the period a player is on the pitch.
  • Goalkeepers get 0.5 points for every save made, unlike the one point awarded in FPL for increments of three stops.
  • Committing a foul that leads to a free-kick goal or converted penalty is penalised by minus two points.
  • Midfielders and forwards get an extra point for completing the full match.

Head over to FanTeam and start tinkering with your team. As is the case in FPL, unlimited transfers are allowed before Gameweek 1 and the player prices don’t change until the tournament is underway.

18+. Please gamble responsibly. http://begambleaware.org. #ad

73 Comments Post a Comment
  Gazwaz80
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 19 mins ago

    Play up England!!

    Open Controls
  Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Nice wee thread for anyone looking to bring in Chelsea defenders

    https://twitter.com/FPL_Mihir/status/1377290773029298176?s=19

    Open Controls
    TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Without reading it surely it will simply say

      - Azpi if want nailed on
      - Rudiger if want cheap
      - Alonso if want to shoot for the stars with some rotation risk.

      Open Controls
  EDUARDO DA SILVA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    England swimming u21

    Open Controls
  SUBMIT QUESTIONS TED TALKS FPL Q&A
Sam FPLFamily
    Sam FPLFamily
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours ago

    Twitter Q&A with Ted Talks FPL

    Over on the FFS_Community twitter account at 6:00pm tonight we will be running a Q&A with Ted Talks FPL.

    Post your questions for Ted in a reply to this Hot Topic, or head over to the community twitter account at 6 and ask them live.

    The onsite questions will be answered in an article tomorrow.

    Open Controls
    circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Thanks for giving us plenty of time before 6pm to get our questions in Sam!

      Open Controls
    JohnnyRev7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      "The onsite questions will be answered in an article tomorrow."

      That's questions asked on FFS tonight will be answered on FFS tomorrow.

      Nothing to do with the twitter deadline.

      Open Controls
  sirmorbach
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 56 mins ago

    A little help here, friends? (WC still available)

    Martínez / Forster
    Dias / Stones / Cresswell / Dunk /  Dallas
    Salah / Bruno / Gündogan / Raphinha / Soucek
    Kane / Antonio / Watkins

    A. Salah to Mount
    B. Dias/Stones/Dunk to Azpi/Shaw
    C. Both for a hit
    D. Hold

    Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      Dunk to Azpi.

      Salah has a good record against Arsenal so definitely keep

      Open Controls
      sirmorbach
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Thank you, Tony!

        Open Controls
    Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Yes I agree with Tony, Dunk to Azpi

      Open Controls
      sirmorbach
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Appreciate it, sir!

        Open Controls
  Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Guys, Who do I bench....

    A, Watkins ( H ) Fulham.
    B, Lowton ( a ) Southampton.

    Open Controls
    Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    sirmorbach
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    zotter
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      B easy

      Open Controls
  zotter
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Hi all. Couple of questions if I may for this week

    1 FT. 10.0 ITb

    Martinez
    Rudi. Shaw. Dallas
    Raph Auba. Bale. Gundo. Lingaard
    Kane. Watkins

    Fabri. Konsa. Veltman. Brewster

    Bench
    A. Konsa
    B. Bale
    C. Watkins
    D. Gundo

    Sell Auba for
    1. Don’t
    2. Salah
    3. Son
    4. Bruno

    Captain
    X. Kane
    Y. Bruno if being in
    Z. Raphinha

    Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      A, 3/4, X

      Open Controls
      zotter
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Thanks. Yeah think I’ll get Bruno in now.

        Then maybe Salah next week and Son week after once assessed if Bale will play the double or not

        Open Controls
    pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Depends which way you swing really

      I'd play Bale and leave bench as is and get Bruno in. There's enough on your bench if Bale is a no show. Think Bruno is more important to have going forward and there's no telling if you'll be able to get him in next time.

      Captain? I fancy Leeds and would go Raph but Kane is the safe choice.

      Open Controls
      zotter
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Thanks. You agree Auba out is the one though right? Leave Bale for now

        Open Controls
        pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Auba and Bale both look slightly dodgy.

          But Newcastle and Liverpool are two different propositions and I suspect Bale is less likely to get an annoying cameo.

          Open Controls
          zotter
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Yes plus if Bale turns it around I want him for the double. Don't want Auba

            Open Controls
    RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      A, 3 (4 if you are WC gw31), Z (that's what I'm doing anyway)

      Open Controls
  Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Another start for Chilwell surely cements Alonso to start in GW30

    https://twitter.com/England/status/1377309128280977411?s=19

    Open Controls
    zotter
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Not sure. I think Tuchel pencils in whoever is his first choice for the Porto games.

      Having said that I can see

      Alonso v wba
      Chilwell v Porto first leg
      Chilwell v CPA
      Alonso v Porto second leg
      Who knows v Brighton

      Who knows!!

      Open Controls
    tbos83
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Ditto Mount

        Open Controls
    manu4life99
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Who to bench?

      A) Dias
      B) Gundo
      C) Antonio

      Open Controls
      zotter
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Probably A

        Open Controls
      FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        I think the foxes will score against Citeh.

        Open Controls
    EDUARDO DA SILVA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Loser in every game

      Open Controls
    RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Best option? Still got WC.

      A. McCarthy+Dunk >> Mendy+Alonso (-4) and bench boost?

      B. Save FT and save BB.

      Martinez
      Digne, Dias, Dallas
      Bruno, Son*, Lingard, Raphina
      Kane, DCL, Bamford*
      (McCarthy, Soucek, Coufal, Dunk)

      Open Controls
    FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Bored watching Euros but:
      Jota, Foden and Neto look excellent. The biggest surprise is Mitrovic. He definitely does not play just as a target man. About time Fulham got theier act together and get the best out of him.

      Open Controls
      Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Problem with Mitro is that he doesn't fit the style Parker wants to play. Parker deliberately decided to sever his best supply of goals, and to play defense and counter, to go for a draw and try to survive in the league with point by point, and Mitro is just not suited to run around chasing opposition or running into space. He's more suited to slower positional play that includes creative force like Tadic.

        Open Controls
        FALSE PROFIT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          I hear all you say but if you watched him he has been mobile and very good with his feet. I have been pleasantly surprised just how good he is.

          Open Controls
          Nanoelektronicar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            I don't say he doesn't deserve to play starting 11 for Fulham, on the contrary, but I understand where does it come from regarding Parker. He wants Cavaliero, Lookman and DC-Ried to run and press.

Or maybe Mitro is already marked for

            Or maybe Mitro is already marked for sale and Parker doesn't believe he'll be committed enough in games?

            Open Controls
    7. zon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Evening lads, be kind to RMWCT, draft #2:

      Mendy / Forster
      Cresswell / Alonso / Rüdiger / Shaw / Stones
      Bruno / Son / Mahrez / Jota / Raphinha
      Kane / Lacazette / Antonio

      | Alonso, Raphinha, Antonio | could become | Konsa, Lingard, Bamford |

      Open Controls
      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        i like it. I would considering Laca and Creswell are the only differences to mine (smile)

        Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        I'm not convinced triple Chelsea is all that good - their fixtures through the end of the year aren't amazing. But I suppose Rudi is cheap.

        I'm interested in Mahrez as a high upside pick - having a strong 7 other attackers is good.
        I prefer Lingard over Raphinha, WH are a much better team. And maybe Antonio over Bamford...but understand splitting the difference.

        So hard to decide though....it's all educated guess work - good luck wherever you end up!

        Open Controls
      3. zon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Cheers. Triple Chelsea defence might be exaggeration, true. Quite fancy Alonso as a high upside pick, with a strong bench not too worried about benchings. Could go Konsa + Alonso

        Open Controls
      4. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Similar to my WC.

        Open Controls
    8. TheDragon
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      The go differentials & take risk mantra just doesn’t stack up logically does it.

      Taken to its extreme - Just pick a team of 0% ownership players as if they all perform awesome You’ll end up at OR1.

      Open Controls
      1. Blush Response
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        If you get the basics right: meet all the deadlines, maximise the chips, don’t take too many hits and get the form/bandwagons in at the right time then yes, on top of that base then calculated risks CAN work. Just look at Lateriser.

        Honestly though, just ignore ownership and what everyone else is doing it’s more fun.

        Open Controls
        1. TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          What does ‘calculated risk’ mean? Because if it means pick a low owners player with slightly lower expected points ... then you are effectively just hoping to get lucky

          Open Controls
          1. Blush Response
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            It means backing against the crowd in a calculated way.

            Open Controls
            1. TheDragon
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 14 mins ago

              What does ‘calculated’ mean? Someone with lower expected points?

              I agree that playing ‘sub optimally’ ie picking players with slightly lower expected points with lower EO is the only way to win but... taken to its extreme you are basically playing the lottery and hoping to get lucky. And there is nothing wrong with that if that’s how someone wants to play.

              Open Controls
              1. RogDog_jimmy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                I suspect it's something like this;
                I think player A will get a goal, and so will player B.

                Player A is 80% EO, Player B is 10% EO.

                "Safe" would be chose Player A because the downside risk of not owning would hurt you more (more people have them)

                "Calculated Risk" would be chose Player B - you think they'll score equally but the upside benefits are higher than the downside risk of missing on Player A.

                Open Controls
                1. TheDragon
                  • 2 Years
                  46 mins ago

                  Completely agree with that

                  And also if the ‘crowd’ has made a mistake ie a v high EO player has lower expected points than a low EO player that’s a huge opportunity to attack - which is what Lateriser did well in previous seasons (but not this season).

                  Open Controls
                  1. Major League Shocker
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    27 mins ago

                    A lot of the difference in opinion is just about what you base your idea of "expected points" on. If you had a perfect RMT tool, you could just follow what it said to do all the time, and on average, you would expect to beat others who act differently. The general opinion around here seems to be that RMT tools are not particularly good, often missing things like a player who has recently changed his role in the team so that humans would expect him to get more points (but a computer would miss this).

                    Or for example, a computer model might say a certain Man City attacker has played 50 minutes per match on average over the season, so it will predict he will play 50 minutes this week; but a human might say there is reason to believe (based on things the computer isn't taking into account) that he will play 90 minutes this week, so he is worth owning and even captaining.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Major League Shocker
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      4 mins ago

                      I have more respect for the RMT tool here than many of the commenters, but admittedly the way it works is not very transparent, so it's hard to put a lot of trust in it. Scientists tend to put more trust in models where it's explicitly stated what is taken into account, along with acknowledging the limitations of the model (which a human could try to adjust for).

                      For example, the FiveThirtyEight league prediction models explain their methodology in a fairly detailed manner, but they don't explicitly take into account injuries in their PL model like they do in their NBA and NFL (for quarterbacks only) models. This is a known limitation that I can try to compensate for. People who construct their own FPL models can try to do this as well, but people who merely use the models often don't understand why the computer is predicting what it does, and may reasonably have less faith in the computer than their own judgement.

                      Open Controls
              2. Blush Response
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                For example you own X who everyone is captaining - or many are - but you fancy Y and back them to do better. You cover yourself to an extent by owning X but if Y goes mental - as you think they will - you fly up the ranks.

                As I said though - I hate all this ownership nonsense and worry about what others are doing. CBA with it. Just play your own game.

                Open Controls
              3. Qaiss
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Who determines expected points though? Newcastle don’t let players haul at St James Park, as much as Sheffield United do when they play away.

                But yet everyone is captaining Kane and not Leeds players, as an example. Even the poll is massively in favour of Kane.

                Open Controls
                1. RogDog_jimmy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  54 mins ago

                  Ultimately the individual decides what to base their expectations on. There are stats that say one thing - others say something else. Eye-test might say another.

                  For example I am captaining Raphinha this week for the reasons to mention - also if he gets an assist and clean sheet it = a Kane goal (not including BPS).

                  I have Kane, Bruno, DCL, Bamford...just about every other captain option in discussion and so feel like Raph is the best option for me.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Qaiss
                    • 5 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Agree but from the poll and FPL twitter, Kane is by far the most popular choice. It’s a little surprising because Leeds and Chelsea, even Man United also have a strong fixture. He’s a strong option but not far and away the best.

                    Open Controls
      2. gogs67
          54 mins ago

          High EO team and you'll float around where you are, low EO and you'll either plummet or rise, all down to luck, there's not a huge amount of skill involved although we all like to think there is when it pays off lol

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            51 mins ago

            This isn't entirely true.

            I've had a template team approx 80% since gw17 onwards and have risen from 240,000 to now 690 OR.

            Having the right combination of high EO matters, obviously Captain and the 1 or 2 players that are low enough owned to make a difference (Shaw and Cress for me made a huge difference but they're still well owned generally).

            Open Controls
            1. gogs67
                3 mins ago

                Nailing the captain is the bonus, guaranteed rank rise if you manage that with a high EO

                Open Controls
        • SIGGYMETIMBER
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Anyone benching Mount? Surely he doesn't start on Saturday with the Champions League next week

          Open Controls
          1. tbos83
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              My thoughts exactly. But you never know with Tuchel Tombola..

              Open Controls
          2. Paul Psychic Octopus
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 20 mins ago

            I enetred the Fan Team PL game. Big mistake. Shocking game, shocking game support, shocking website software. Just avoid and save your money.

            Open Controls
            1. TheDragon
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              Shouldn’t you have foreseen that?

              Open Controls
              1. Paul Psychic Octopus
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                Oh I see, I get it - the Psychic Octopus bit. Not heard that one before over the past 9 seasons.

                Open Controls
                1. TheDragon
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 44 mins ago

                  You really should’ve foreseen my response too.

                  I’m starting to think you might not be psychic???

                  Open Controls
            2. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              Shocking game - “Paul the psychic octopus”

              Open Controls
          3. RED_ARMY
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            Who would you start this week:
            a) Gundo
            b) Watkins

            Open Controls
            1. FALSE PROFIT
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              depends on your team

              Open Controls
              1. circusmonkey
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                36 mins ago

                No it doesn't, it is an A or B question, I'll answer for you mate, I'm going with Watkins and I have both.

                Open Controls
                1. FALSE PROFIT
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Why the attitude? The missus shout at you today? If he has another 1 or 2 Citeh or Villa, it would affect my decision. TBH, it is an answer one cannot answer with any conviction. Chill bud.

                  Open Controls
          4. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Been so long since I’ve seen sterling to anything decent in a game of football

            Starting to think he might not be a very good player

            Open Controls
            1. Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Low and behold he wins a pen, wish he would run at his man more often

              Open Controls
          5. tbos83
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              Mount won't start on Sat now will he?

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.