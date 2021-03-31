Sign up to FanTeam’s £1m Euro 2020 game and get a free Weekly Monster ticket

Sponsored by FanTeam

The final international break of 2020/21 comes to a conclusion on Wednesday evening, which seems like an appropriate point to spotlight FanTeam’s £1m Euro 2020 game.

Yes, that’s right – there is £1m guaranteed in prize money up for grabs in FanTeam’s Fantasy event for this summer’s European Championship, with £200,000 of it heading straight into the pocket of the winner.

There are prizes all the way down the ranks, too, from £100,000 for the runner-up to £30 for a finish in 10,377th place (click the below image to expand).

Entries cost £20 (or €23) per team and, if the prize kitty isn’t enough motivation for early birds, new users and non-depositors (up until this point) will receive a free €20 Weekly Monster* ticket if they buy an entry to the Euro 2020 Fantasy game.

This offer is valid from March 29 to April 12.

*The Weekly Monster is FanTeam’s big-money ‘Free Hit’-style tournament for each individual Gameweek.

RULES AND SIMILARITIES/DIFFERENCES TO FPL

Here’s the great news: anyone with any sort of Fantasy Premier League experience should be able to pick up FanTeam’s Euro 2020 game without issue:

Build a squad of 15 players that includes two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards.

A maximum of three players from a single national team can be selected during the group stage and last 16, with the budget for the initial squad set at 105.0m.

A starting XI is then selected for each Gameweek from that squad of 15.

One free transfer is allowed each Gameweek during the group stages, with each additional transfer costing minus four points. Managers can roll a Gameweek transfer forward but can never have more than two free transfers in their locker.

One Wildcard (to be used ahead of the last 16) is handed to each manager.

A captain and vice-captain have to be nominated every week; that player will score double points if they are handed the armband.

Sound familiar? That’s because FanTeam‘s rules and scoring are very similar to FPL – it just comes with huge cash prizes.

Click the below image to expand the full rule breakdown, which includes tweaks to the rules/transfer allocations in the knockout rounds.

There are also one or two key differences to watch out for:

KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM AND FPL

Player prices can rise and fall based on form and in-game transfer movement but, unlike in FPL, a player’s ‘sell price’ is the same as their ‘buy price’.

Other than the aforementioned Wildcard, there aren’t any chips in FanTeam.

More than one team (up to 100, in fact) is allowed per person, with each entry costing £20.

HOW DO PLAYERS SCORE POINTS?

Seasoned FPL managers should have no problem in adjusting to FanTeam and running a squad with its familiar scoring system, which is shown in the above image (click to expand).

KEY DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FANTEAM AND FPL

There is no Bonus Points System, which is replaced by plus/minus points if a team is winning/losing during the period a player is on the pitch.

Goalkeepers get 0.5 points for every save made, unlike the one point awarded in FPL for increments of three stops.

Committing a foul that leads to a free-kick goal or converted penalty is penalised by minus two points.

Midfielders and forwards get an extra point for completing the full match.

Head over to FanTeam and start tinkering with your team. As is the case in FPL, unlimited transfers are allowed before Gameweek 1 and the player prices don’t change until the tournament is underway.

