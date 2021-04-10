Salah and Jota start together as Klopp benches Mané against Aston Villa

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Diogo Jota (£7.0m) start together for Liverpool as they host Aston Villa in Gameweek 31.

The two players contributed to the Reds’ impressive finish against Arsenal in Gameweek 30 and were both inside the top-five most-bought players for the most recent round of action.

Sadio Mané (£11.8m) is the man to make way this afternoon, dropping to the bench for the second time in four Premier League matches.

That means Jota starts on the left-hand side of Liverpool’s front-three, spearheaded by Roberto Firmino (£9.0m).

Curtis Jones (£4.4m) misses out as a precaution which means Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.3m), James Milner (£5.3m) and Fabinho (£5.4m) are the midfield trio today.

Nathaniel Phillips‘ (£4.1m) stock remains high, earning his fifth Premier League start from a possible six alongside Ozan Kabak (£5.0m).

There is also plenty of revived interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) this afternoon.

Having produced 33 points across his last five matches, the Liverpool right-back was purchased by 190,000+ managers ahead of the Gameweek 31, the most new owners for any defender this week.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are still without Jack Grealish (£7.5m) who recently suffered a setback on his return from a shin injury.

Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) and Trézéguet (£5.2m) provide the width either side of Ollie Watkins (£6.5m) while Marvelous Nakamba (£4.3m) and Douglas Luiz (£4.8m) both feature in midfield with John McGinn (£5.5m).

Gameweek 31 Line-ups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Kabak, N Phillips, Alexander-Arnold; Wijnaldum, Milner, Fabinho; Jota, Firmino, Salah.

Aston Villa XI (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; D Luiz, Nakamba; Trézéguet, McGinn, B Traoré; Watkins.

Gameweek 31 so far…

Fantasy Premier League managers who swerved from their Leeds assets found their Gameweek 31 win at Manchester City hard to watch.

Stuart Dallas (£5.1m) was the second-most benched player for the latest round of action but bagged a brace at the Etihad Stadium.

To add insult to that decision, Patrick Bamford (£6.6m), the third-most sold Fantasy asset ahead of Gameweek 31, provided the assist for his opener.

From a Manchester City perspective, this match was all about Pep Guardiola once again.

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m), Rúben Dias (£6.2m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.2m) were all unused substitutes while Ilkay Gündogan (£6.0m) and Phil Foden (£6.0m) both emerged from the bench for one-point cameos.

Ferran Torres (£6.9m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) got the only attacking returns of the afternoon.

Provisional bonus points

3 – Stuart Dallas

2 – Bernardo Silva

1 – Oleksandr Zinchenko

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT