1217
Dugout Discussion April 10

Salah and Jota start together as Klopp benches Mané against Aston Villa

Mohamed Salah (£12.5m) and Diogo Jota (£7.0m) start together for Liverpool as they host Aston Villa in Gameweek 31.

The two players contributed to the Reds’ impressive finish against Arsenal in Gameweek 30 and were both inside the top-five most-bought players for the most recent round of action.

Sadio Mané (£11.8m) is the man to make way this afternoon, dropping to the bench for the second time in four Premier League matches.

That means Jota starts on the left-hand side of Liverpool’s front-three, spearheaded by Roberto Firmino (£9.0m).

Curtis Jones (£4.4m) misses out as a precaution which means Georginio Wijnaldum (£5.3m), James Milner (£5.3m) and Fabinho (£5.4m) are the midfield trio today.

Nathaniel Phillips‘ (£4.1m) stock remains high, earning his fifth Premier League start from a possible six alongside Ozan Kabak (£5.0m).

There is also plenty of revived interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) this afternoon.

Having produced 33 points across his last five matches, the Liverpool right-back was purchased by 190,000+ managers ahead of the Gameweek 31, the most new owners for any defender this week.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa are still without Jack Grealish (£7.5m) who recently suffered a setback on his return from a shin injury.

Bertrand Traoré (£5.9m) and Trézéguet (£5.2m) provide the width either side of Ollie Watkins (£6.5m) while Marvelous Nakamba (£4.3m) and Douglas Luiz (£4.8m) both feature in midfield with John McGinn (£5.5m).

Gameweek 31 Line-ups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Kabak, N Phillips, Alexander-Arnold; Wijnaldum, Milner, Fabinho; Jota, Firmino, Salah.

Aston Villa XI (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Cash; D Luiz, Nakamba; Trézéguet, McGinn, B Traoré; Watkins.

Gameweek 31 so far…

Fantasy Premier League managers who swerved from their Leeds assets found their Gameweek 31 win at Manchester City hard to watch.

Stuart Dallas (£5.1m) was the second-most benched player for the latest round of action but bagged a brace at the Etihad Stadium.

To add insult to that decision, Patrick Bamford (£6.6m), the third-most sold Fantasy asset ahead of Gameweek 31, provided the assist for his opener.

From a Manchester City perspective, this match was all about Pep Guardiola once again.

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m), Rúben Dias (£6.2m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.2m) were all unused substitutes while Ilkay Gündogan (£6.0m) and Phil Foden (£6.0m) both emerged from the bench for one-point cameos.

Ferran Torres (£6.9m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.4m) got the only attacking returns of the afternoon.

Provisional bonus points

  • 3 – Stuart Dallas
  • 2 – Bernardo Silva
  • 1 – Oleksandr Zinchenko
  1. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Goal and CS time, Rudiger!

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - When to BB?
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      He is due a goal

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      That would be lovely ... can I request that the assist comes from Mount.

      Open Controls
  2. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Yeah bye bye baps for Phillips 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      All Mané's fault.

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Have they deducted the YC against Watkins yet? Still showing as 28 bizarrely

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        He was on 33 I think so looks like deducted already?

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          33?! Blimey where did they come from

          Open Controls
          1. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I know, I swear they just make this up as they go along ..

            Open Controls
  3. Daniel - When to BB?
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Give Jota the clear ASSSIST !!!

    Open Controls
    1. AzzaroMax99
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Any chance for that or good wish only?

      Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I wish it were so ... but I think us Jota owners are clutching ...

      Open Controls
    3. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Did he touch it?

      Open Controls
      1. Muchentuchel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        he was having the main impact on the ball
        this was actually a pretty clear assist.

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          I really hope they change it and give him the assist but I’d be pretty shocked if they do ...

          Open Controls
  4. Top Lad Dakes. - WC/TC left
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Wow 8 saves for Martinez

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - When to BB?
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      He is the king of saves

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Should have all 3 BAPs

      Open Controls
  5. rackus
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      salah, TAA and Watkins changing my GW, thank goodness.

      Open Controls
    • Pukki Blinders
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Trent can F right off. Biggest fraud in the game

      Open Controls
    • Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Trent absolutely not worth 3.3m more than Phillips for 93 minutes there.

      Open Controls
    • Daniel - When to BB?
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Will Kane outscore Salah ?

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        yes

        Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Very high probability but who knows

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - When to BB?
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          We might set and forget the armband on him, Salah doesn't like bonus pts

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Yup always been the case

            Open Controls
      3. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Expect so.

        Open Controls
    • Milkman Bruno
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Werner benched. My team is a disgrace really 😆

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - When to BB?
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Sell him asap

          Open Controls
      • Mile Plankton
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        This was the worst WC ever. I deserve bad things in life.

        Open Controls
      • Pukki Blinders
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/23668178

        I called the TAA goal 30 mins ago and I’m not proud of it :/

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Good for you, help yourself to another chocolate biscuit

          Open Controls
      • Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Jesurun Rak-Sakyi makes our bench 😮 great news - what a player, hope he stays.

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Yep

          He's just the sort of talent we need to keep.

          Open Controls
          1. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Yeah, really hope he signs - been watching our U18 games, flying top of U18 prem league and he has been so good! We have such a great U18 team right now.

            Open Controls
      • Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Need a goalfest in West Ham - Leicester tomorrow.

        Open Controls
      • diesel001
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Going to be funny when Chelsea CS is busted again.

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Stop this heresy at once!

          Open Controls
        2. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Lets hope so 😀

          Open Controls
      • Daniel - When to BB?
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        16 pts hit analysis.

        Jota would have been the captain = 4pts
        Gundo = 1pt
        Digne = TBC
        Dias would have been subbed in for either Shaw or DCL = TBC

        After the hit
        Salah captain = 14pts
        Jota =2pts
        TAA = 11pts
        Nacho = TBC

        Pre hits = 4 pts + couple of players
        Post hit = 27 pts -16 pts + Nacho

        That is 1GW only. Long term has to be taken itno account as well especially the GW 33 blank for my City players .

        So basically what you think is it a smooth ?

        Open Controls
        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          52 mins ago

          No.

          Open Controls
      • Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        That goal officially lifts TAA above Paul Parker, Tony Hibbert and Lee Dixon in Gareth Southgate’s right-back pecking order for the Euros.

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Lol PaddyPower ...

          Open Controls
      • GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        They're nearly off at Aintree.

        Open Controls
      • gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Zaha will score today.

        Open Controls
      • gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Why doesnt Abraham play? Probably the best striker they have.

        Open Controls
      • gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Why are we having a minute silence because a 99yr old man has died?

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Being old doesnt make u irrelevant

          Open Controls
        2. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Why are you so rude? Or maybe just ignorant.

          Open Controls
          1. Yozzer
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Not everyone cares about the Royal Family you know

            Open Controls

