GW 2 Allsvenskan Fantasy – Ones to Watch

This time I’ve picked out five players worth considering ahead of GW2. I’ve chosen players –– some of them out-of-the-box picks––who can deliver soon.

Eric Otieno (5.5)

The Kenyan left-back was one of the most exciting players to watch in GW1. Not only did he keep a clean sheet but he also delivered an assist. He flew under the radar in many fantasy drafts ahead of GW1 mainly because the now injured Eric Kahl (6.0) is still considered to be the first choice given the defensive solidity he brings to the side. However, if Otieno manages to impress the gaffer he may make that left-back spot his own.

Saky Ylätupa (6.1)

Ylätupa stole the show against Degerfors IF, but Otieno had a brilliant game too. No other defender completed more tackles than him in the match vs Degerfors. He also created one big chance. What makes him a stand-out pick is his crossing ability, which suggests he can rack up offensive bonus points if he is given space. He can offer value if he becomes the first choice left-back at AIK.

Amir Al-Ammari (6.5)

Despite not being involved in the goal scored by Mikael Boman (5.5), the Halmstads BK midfielder delivered 6 points. No outfield player in the league made more ball recoveries (13) than Al-Ammari in GW1. He also made 3 key passes, more than any of his teammates.

Even though he is a defensive midfielder, he has the potential to score some goals this season; he even scored in pre-season against Malmö FF. Halmstads BK may not be a very attacking side, but Al-Ammari’s numbers suggest he can be a creative force if he manages to benefit from set-piece duties. While at Superettan, Al Ammari scored 9 goals and gave 7 assists for Jönköpings Södra IF in 30 appearances. Owned by only 0.7 % of managers he happens to be a differential too.

Per Frick (8.5)

Elfsborg were somehow unlucky not to score versus Djurgårdens IF. Had it not been for some resolute goalkeeping by Aleksandr Vasyutin (6.0) and a good display by the whole defensive line, Elfsborg would have broken the deadlock as they had 10 shots, 4 of which were on target. Per Frick, though, didn’t have the best of games in spite of hitting the woodwork once after a great cross by Simon Strand (5.5) Nevertheless, he’s still on penalties and the fact he fares well in the bonus points department among strikers can’t be overlooked. He faces a Varbergs BoIS FC side that conceded 11 shots from inside the box in their last game. Elfsborg haven’t scored in their last 3 competitive games and will look to gain some momentum back.

Victor Edvarsen (6.5)

Degerfors IF were outplayed by AIK in what was their first Allsvenskan game since 1997. Edvarsen had a very quiet game having had only 3 shots off target, which in a way reflects the lack of aggressiveness shown by Degerfors. However, they now face a Kalmar FF side that, regardless of their clean sheet versus Östersunds FK, are still to prove they can handle defensive duties against attacking sides.

Degerfors are likely to adopt a more attacking-minded approach this time and if that is to happen Edvarsen will be instrumental. The Degerfors striker boasts a serious goal-involvement threat as he’s not merely a goalscorer but a creative force capable of creating chances from both set pieces and open play. He had 25 goal involvements in 29 appearances last season at Superettan.

Antonio Čolak (9.6)

It is no wonder the Malmö FF striker has gone up in price already. A decent display against Hammarby IF in the opening fixture of the season saw him deliver 6 fantasy points in spite of not finding the back of the net. He has a tough fixture away at BK Häcken but he looked really energetic and aggressive on his debut at Allsvenskan having had 8 shots (2 on target), and one fantasy assist. He also made 6 ball recoveries which gave him 1 defensive bonus point.

The visit to the Bravida Arena will be a hard challenge for the current champions and Čolak will be eager to score his first goal for Malmö. If he goes on a streak he will soon become a highly-coveted asset ahead of GW7.