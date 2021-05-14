GW 7 Allsvenskan Fantasy – Ones to Watch Double Gameweek Special

The first Double Gameweek of the season is here! Malmö FF and Elfsborg both play twice in GW7. I’ve selected some of the most promising picks regardless of the chip strategy you are planning to choose. Some of the best DGW assets have already been discussed in previous articles, so feel free to take a look. I’ve included a differential player with a single gameweek who can offer value for money in the (near) future.

Tim Rönning (6.0)

It’s always difficult to justify a goalkeeper transfer, particularly when the likes of Nilsson Säfqvist (4.7) and Mitov Nilsson (5.1) represent good value for money. However, goalkeepers with a DGW tend to stand out and Rönning has done it in the past (last season) despite conceding. Elfsborg haven’t been as solid as last season and the loss of Joseph Okumu (6.4) is a big one, but they managed to keep their second clean sheet of the season away to Sirius in GW6. Rönning came away with 7 points. Johann Larsson (8.0) and Simon Strand (5.6) can still be considered the best defensive options from Elfsborg, but if you are not planning to activate Park-the-Bus chip, he can be a great differential. Owned by merely 2.5% of managers, Rönning can be relied upon to deliver save points and there’s a chance he can keep at least one clean sheet.

Jonas Knudsen (7.2)

The Danish left-back goes into the ones-to-watch selection for the second time this season. Out of all Malmö defenders, he is the one with more guaranteed game time and that’s crucial when choosing a DGW player in virtually every fantasy football game out there. While it is true that Malmö haven’t kept a clean sheet so far this season, they are under pressure. If they are to defend their title, they need to show some defensive prowess. Kalmar FF have been a completely different team from the one that struggled last season: they haven’t lost yet, but the visit to the Swedbank Stadion will be the real test. The 29-year-old defender has lost some form recently. He has been more conservative in the last two gameweeks and that has negatively influenced his bonus points output, but with two home games in a row it is difficult to ignore the former Ipswich Town man, who can hit double digits for the first time this season.

Abdelrahman Saidi (4.8)

The Degerfors IF midfielder can be the perfect enabler for those who are willing to get more DGW players. Saidi may have played only 209 minutes this season but he’s managed to deliver one goal and one assist during that period. While at Superettan, he scored 7 goals and delivered 8 assists for Norrby IF in 26 games. He’s started just one game so far this season: he was given the nod against Norrköping and he rewarded the manager’s faith in him with an equalizer. The ex-Norrby IF man sits in under 1.0% of all Allsvenskan Fantasy teams and has the potential to become the most enticing budget midfielder if he is given more gametime. Degerfors IF will entertain Örebro in GW7, a side that has conceded 10 goals this season.

Anders Christiansen (12.3)

The Danish international may be an obvious pick almost every gameweek, but, in a gameweek in which some managers are likely to play the “Park the Bus” chip, he can be a powerful asset to captain. He has only scored one goal so far this season via the penalty spot, but his bonus points output remains constant. He’s joint-top for big chances among all midfielders and he has rewarded managers with at least one defensive bonus point in almost every game. For those who want to attack the DGW by playing the two captains chip, he is definitely the best pick on paper as he ticks all the boxes.

Marokhy Ndione (5.4)

Only Samuel Adegbenro (7.8) has scored more goals than the in-form Elfsborg striker. While it is true that Frick has a “higher ceiling” as he is on penalties, Ndione is attractive because of his budget-friendly price tag. The injury of Rasmus Alm (7.9) has boosted Ndione’s chances of starting both games. He has accumulated 10 shots on target this season and he’s the biggest scoring threat for the Borås team. In addition, he seems to have created a solid partnership with teammate Per Frick (8.3), who is playing the assister role at times. The budget forward can be an enabler for those who are looking to buy a defender with two games. He may have a difficult fixture away to Malmö but his explosiveness cannot be overlooked.

If you want to expand your research on Allsvenskan Fantasy, make sure you follow @FF_Meltens and @poohdini59 on Tweeter. Their content is simply top-notch.