Scout Notes May 19

Solskjaer and Bielsa on end-of-season rotation after Gameweek 37 matches

Man United 1-1 Fulham

  • Goals: Edinson Cavani (£8.0m) | Joe Bryan (£4.5m)
  • Assists: Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m) | Bobby De Cordova-Reid (£5.3m)
  • Bonus points: Cavani x3, Bryan x2, Alphonse Areola x1 (£4.5m)

Edinson Cavani (£8.0m) was the top-scoring player as Manchester United drew with Fulham on Tuesday evening.

Over the last six matches, his total of four attacking returns, made up of three goals and one assist, is the joint-most of any colleague.

The Uruguayan international is now level with Mason Greenwood (£7.3m) over the same period. And when the former PSG man has featured from the beginning, he has typically delivered though. His last eight starts have produced five goals and one assist.

Of course, whether or not he can be trusted for a Gameweek 38 trip to Wolves remains to be seen.

Over his last six appearances, Cavani can muster only two starts, although two of his last three goals have come from the substitutes’ bench.

Still, next week’s Europa League final will hang over Manchester United’s preparations for Gameweek 38, and given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tendency to manage Cavani’s minutes, he could be a risky option for the final Premier League match of the season.

Marcus Rashford (£9.6m) was the biggest name to miss out on the starting line-up against Fulham, coming on for a struggling Scott McTominay (£4.9m) in the second half.

“Unfortunately, Scott McTominay had to come off and Fred doesn’t look great while he’s walking now. But we’ve got eight days (until the Europa League final).” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Rashford or Greenwood could take Cavani’s place against Wolves on Sunday. Solskjaer did mention on Monday that Anthony Martial (£8.6m) could feature although he was unable to make it in time for the Fulham match.

In light of McTominay’s enforced substitution, Rashford could find himself back on the left-hand side of the attacking midfield again with Paul Pogba (£7.6m) likely having to drop into midfield to cover either one of McTominay or Fred (£5.3m).

Based on Solskjaer’s line-up for the Triple Gameweek 35 visit of Leicester, Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m) is arguably not safe from last-day-of-the-season rotation either, with Juan Mata (£5.8m) earning a start at number 10 against the Foxes.

Fernandes provided four points for his owners in Gameweek 37 after he was awarded the assist for Cavani’s first-half strike.

“Honestly, I don’t know (if I touched it). In the moment, I think I don’t touch the ball. I didn’t see the replay but the referee was saying I touched the ball and that was the point to make for the onside.” – Bruno Fernandes

Elsewhere, not even Manchester United’s goalkeeper is easy to predict for the Wolves game.

Prior to the Tuesday-evening meeting with Fulham, David de Gea (£5.3m) had only started against Leicester between Gameweeks 27 and 36.

And even as the Spaniard coming into the team for Gameweek 37, Solskjaer explained the competition for who would start the Europa League final was ongoing, suggesting Dean Henderson (£5.2m) could feature against Wolves.

“It’s still up for grabs. It will be decided in these last two league games.” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Shaw, Tuanzebe, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, McTominay (Rashford 62′); Pogba, B Fernandes, Greenwood (A Diallo 83′); Cavani (van de Beek 87′).

Fulham XI (4-2-2-2): Areola; J Bryan, Ream, Adarabioyo, Lemina; Reed (Andersen 32′), Anguissa; Lookman (Tete 89′), De Cordova-Reid; Cavaleiro, Carvalho (Loftus-Cheek 63′).

Southampton 0-2 Leeds United

  • Goals: Patrick Bamford (£6.5m), Tyler Roberts (£4.6m)
  • Assists: Rodrigo (£5.7m), Bamford
  • Bonus points: Bamford x3, Kika Casilla x2 (£4.1m), Luke Ayling x1 (£4.4m)

Patrick Bamford (£6.5m) allayed any fears of his season petering out as he produced a 12-point haul in Leeds’ 2-0 win over Southampton.

After a peripheral display against Burnley, the mid-priced forward registered a goal and assist in a textbook away-day performance from Marcelo Bielsa’s men, a display that went a long way to dispelling any theories about this side tiring towards the end of a campaign.

“Patrick had a very generous performance with a lot of effort. He has had a season in which he has shone. I’m sure he will be very positive about the campaign that he has had, be what may.” – Marcelo Bielsa

After a first half that consisted mostly of defending, Leeds ventured forth in the second period with Gaetano Berardi (£4.0m) and Pascal Struijk (£4.0m) replacing Kalvin Phillips (£4.9m) and Diego Llorente (£4.4m).

“Berardi is in an excellent state of form. Him coming on was very useful, he didn’t commit errors and he added a lot.” – Marcelo Bielsa

“It was not my influence, it was their profile of the individualities in the second half which changed the game.” – Marcelo Bielsa

Meanwhile, any Bamford owners worried about his place in the team were handed comfort in the form of Mateusz Klich‘s (£5.2m) early leave, which allowed the in-form Rodrigo (£5.7m) to come into the Leeds team without displacing the former Chelsea man, assisting his second-half goal.

The Spain international operated as a number 10 in an attacking-midfield trio including Jack Harrison (£5.5m) and Raphinha (£5.5m), a role he could realistically fulfil against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Tyler Roberts (£4.6m) may have his sights set on getting back into the Leeds team in Gameweek 38 after getting his first Premier League goal at Southampton.

“I was happy he scored, because he had played many games and he hadn’t managed to do it. And the team in the second half looked a lot more like the team it is. And just how we unlevelled the game in the second half, Southampton could have done the same in the first half.” – Marcelo Bielsa

Meanwhile, it would appear Illan Meslier‘s (£4.8m) season is over after Kika Casilla (£4.1m) came into the side against Southampton and looks set to feature on Sunday too.

“It’s a decision I have made. I want Casilla to finish the season in goal.” – Marcelo Bielsa

“(The two goalkeepers) are two professionals of a very high level. And, of course, the year was a lot more difficult for Kiko, but he was very generous and a very good teammate. The fact that Kiko played today and will play on Sunday is a decision that I decided to make concrete.” – Marcelo Bielsa

Finally, Che Adams (£5.7m) had to come off at half-time against Leeds and looks to be a doubt for a Gameweek 38 meeting with West Ham, which could mean a third successive start at centre-forward for Nathan Tella (£4.3m).

“(Adams) has a little bit of a groin problem. He gave us the signal that he could not go on. He was also tired. He played Saturday and Tuesday against two strong teams.” – Ralph Hasenhüttl

Southampton XI (4-4-2): McCarthy; Salisu, Vestergaard, J Stephens, Walker-Peters; Djenepo, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Walcott (I Diallo 78′); Tella (Redmond 70′), Adams (Ings 46′).

Leeds United XI (3-3-3-1): Casilla; Llorente (Berardi 46′), Cooper, Ayling; Alioski, K Phillips (Struijk 46′), Dallas; Harrison, Rodrigo (Roberts 78′), Raphinha; Bamford.

61 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Salarrivederci
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Are you guys also already toying with -8 and -12's going into the last GW? 😀
    Feel like many of my players are dreadful picks for the last GW.

    My team looks like this at the moment:

    Areola
    TAA - Dallas
    Salah (C) - Son - Foden
    Iheanacho

    (Martínez, Digne, Reguilón, Targett, Fernandes, Gündogan, Richarlison & Watkins)

    Open Controls
    1. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Strange things happen in GW38.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        Normally managers would give squad guys a run out but take Leeds at home with fans, does that mean lots of half time substitutions?

        Open Controls
        1. Salarrivederci
          • 5 Years
          23 mins ago

          Think Leeds players are fairly nailed for the Home match next GW 😉
          Don't trust OGS and Man U one tiny bit for next GW. I will probably be closer predicting the City lineup.

          Open Controls
          1. HammersXI
            • 8 Years
            19 mins ago

            There are several players who deserve runouts and will get so. Namely Berardi and Pablo Hernandez. Who they will replace is a big question mark honestly.

            Open Controls
          2. AC/DC AFC
            • 5 Years
            18 mins ago

            If I was a United fan I'd want the squad players to play.

            Martial, Mata etc too.

            Why else pay for a big squad when the league is done and there is a trophy to win against Villarreal in Gdansk, a week today.

            Open Controls
            1. HVT
              • 10 Years
              9 mins ago

              I disagree, that theory would be fine if they had some form, been awful of late, losing to Leicester/Liverpool & drawing to Fulham, that worries me going into a final, winning is a habit and needs maintenance

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • 5 Years
                8 mins ago

                They also travel to Poland.

                I'd have played the squad players yesterday, they would have probably won and the whole squad could have relaxed and been involved.

                Open Controls
                1. HVT
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Personally I don’t buy a lot of this rest/rotation stuff, these guys get paid to train and stay fit, 2-3 games a week is not excessive especially when it drops off at times.
                  Granted C-19 has compressed schedules but last night was Fulham, not City.
                  Fans demand more of a club like this, we should have finished the season at a canter not with a whimper.

                  Open Controls
    2. Salarrivederci
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      2 FT's and 0 ITB

      Guess something like:
      Digne, Fernandes, Gündogan & Watkins -> Rüdiger, Mané, Raphinha & Bamford/Antonio (-8) and bench Richarlison, Reguilón and Targett)

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      I took my hits already.

      Just benching United players and favouring Liverpool, Chelsea, Leeds, Leicester etc.

      Open Controls
      1. Salarrivederci
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Sounds good 🙂 !
        Though I'll wait making my transfers 😀

        Open Controls
    4. LegendMoon
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      I hoe everyone takes a hit that way I might get back into top 10k if I don’t !

      Open Controls
      1. Salarrivederci
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Fair enough 😉
        Though I feel pretty confident, that Mané, Raphinha, Rüdiger & Bamford/Antonio outscores Richarlison, Reguilón, Watkins and Fernandes by 8 points 🙂

        Open Controls
  2. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    Looks like I’ll be finishing with 0.0 ITB after Mane>Bruno is completed......strangely satisfying

    Open Controls
    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      Bruno>Mane

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      Nice

      Open Controls
    3. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Might be joining you on that move.

      Open Controls
    4. Cojones of Destiny
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      lets see how he plays tonight

      Open Controls
    5. Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Excellent

      Open Controls
  3. Babit1967
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Guys got BB to play and 2 ft, any moves u like, happy to play -4,8

    Sanchez Martinez
    Dias Taa Coufal Castagne Alonso
    Son Bruno Lingard Jota * Raphinha
    Kane DCL Bamford

    Thinking Dias won’t play som
    Dias to Dallas
    Jota to Torres

    Anything else?

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
        24 mins ago

        I doubt Alonso will play so would do Alonso to Dias and Jota to Torres.

        Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      Pick one please. For my GW38 H2H. Rival has Bruno and Dallas.

      A) DCL + Bruno to Bamford + Mane for -4
      B) Just DCL to Bamford. Play Bruno. El Ghazi first bench.
      C) DCL + Konsa to Bamford + Dallas for -4. Play Bruno. El Ghazi first bench.
      D) Bruno + El Ghazi to Mane + ESR for -4. Play DCL.

      Thanks a lot!

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        33 mins ago

        A or D.

        Open Controls
      2. BeWater
          26 mins ago

          D

          Open Controls
        • Cojones of Destiny
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      3. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        34 mins ago

        Anyone else think DCL could do well against city ?

        Open Controls
        1. BeWater
            26 mins ago

            He was a planned transfer to Wood or Bamford when I played WC36 but may just keep him now.

            Open Controls
          • Keeptrying
            • 7 Years
            17 mins ago

            Leaning towards keeping him instead of using a hit to transfer him out.

            Open Controls
          • Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            just now

            City will play their B team right before the final so yes he stays

            Open Controls
        2. cescpistols111
          • 5 Years
          31 mins ago

          1FT, 0.1 ITB. What changes would you suggest? Willing to take a -4 as well.

          Leno Forster
          TAA Dallas Coady Rudiger N.Williams
          Bruno Son Lingard JWP Willock
          Kane Aguero DCL

          Open Controls
        3. HVT
          • 10 Years
          30 mins ago

          2ft, 0.2itb, 9.5k Chasing a ML.

          Marti (Forster)
          TAA, Holding, Castagne, (Digne, *Shaw)
          Salah, Lindz, ESR *Bruno, (*Greenwood)
          Kane, Iheanacho, DCL

          What to do?
          A - Bruno/GW > Mane/Raphina
          B - Bruno/Digne > Mane/Dallas (has to be Digne for cash)
          C - Bruno/DCL > Mane/Bamford
          D - Take a hit as well
          E - Other?

          *I’m assuming that none of my United assets will play, or will they?

          Open Controls
          1. BeWater
              23 mins ago

              A or B looks good.

              Open Controls
            • Pompel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              13 mins ago

              Bruno to Mané for sure, think I'd do the GW to Mané move in addition

              Open Controls
              1. HVT
                • 10 Years
                just now

                I presume you mean Raphina?

                Open Controls
            • Cojones of Destiny
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              9 mins ago

              AB

              Open Controls
              1. HVT
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Raphina or Dallas so?

                Open Controls
          2. theodosios
            • 3 Years
            19 mins ago

            Why you didn't approve my comment? Because I said Man Utd players are playing only for money and don't care for fans? Btw, thank you Greenwood for amazing 2 pts vs "lost in time and space" Fulham.

            Open Controls
            1. Vertigo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              12 mins ago

              We're all whores, in our own way.

              Slaves to a system without meaning.

              Open Controls
              1. Salarrivederci
                • 5 Years
                just now

                That's deep man.

                Open Controls
          3. Cojones of Destiny
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            19 mins ago

            aiming for home matches, higher upside move:
            a. Son + Gundo -> Mane + ESR
            b. Gundo + DCl-> JLingz + Nacho

            Open Controls
          4. Pompel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            14 mins ago

            ML rival has Mané for GW38, but I can't get him. Thinking of moving Greenwood for hopefully a budget mid differential, so looking at

            A) Harrison
            B) Foden
            C) Torres
            D) Willock
            E) ASM
            F) Other?

            Open Controls
            1. HVT
              • 10 Years
              12 mins ago

              A for me

              Open Controls
            2. AC/DC AFC
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              Jack Harrison could haul again and the fixture is nice.

              But I'm still drawn to C and D depending on how you view the respective fixtures.

              Open Controls
              1. Keeptrying
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                While Harrison could haul, there is nothing in his FPL / PL history that suggests he will do.
                He had only three double-digit hauls with many gameweeks in between each of them.
                In my book he is more likely to not haul, than to haul.

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I agree, I was being nice about him.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Keeptrying
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Of course he will get a hattrick after what I wrote 🙂

                    Open Controls
          5. Cojones of Destiny
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            if you have Salah then no worries, I like A and C, consider ESR also

            Open Controls
            1. Cojones of Destiny
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              reply to Pompel

              Open Controls
          6. DavidBadWillie
              8 mins ago

              I think I'm doing Bruno > Aubamayang last game of the season and captaining.

              Don't think Bruno is playing

              Open Controls
              1. HVT
                • 10 Years
                7 mins ago

                Does Auba?

                Open Controls
              2. Salarrivederci
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                Auba (C) is a 'ballsy' move! Hope it works out for you, but the whole world is going to captain Salah. Liverpool need 3 points. At home with the YNWA crowd. Killed Palace last time away. Brighton just won against City, and will walk into the game with their heads high and ready to fight.

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Indeed.

                  Salah EO of 240%?

                  Plus all those waking up to using their TC as long as they haven't deployed free hit too.

                  Open Controls
            • Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              6 mins ago

              11k to 29k freefall in rank in the space of under a week... anyone do any better? Hate this luck driven game...

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Why play something you hate?

                Open Controls
            • Tomas_brolin
              • 2 Years
              6 mins ago

              Any chance Dallas gets rested on last day like Meslier/Koch/Klich? Based on Bielsa comments I don’t think so, especially as last game and at home but any thoughts?

              Open Controls
              1. Salarrivederci
                • 5 Years
                3 mins ago

                Wait for pressers. Hope he won't

                Open Controls
              2. Steve The Spud
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Surely not, been one of their best players no point resting him before he gets time off anyway

                Open Controls
            • Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              Really enjoyed multiple kick offs at one time last night

              The disappointed from checking the scores at half time to see half your team had blanked rather than just one player was quite something

              Open Controls
            • Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Everybody is talking about it but are we sure Bruno misses in GW38?

              Open Controls

