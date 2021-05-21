GW 8 Allsvenskan Fantasy – Ones to Watch

One more article before the summer break. I’ve selected five players with the potential to deliver big points in GW8. No clean sheets in GW7 has made me lean towards more attacking-minded players this time out.

Axel Björnström (5.8)

The Sirius left-back was a fantasy revelation last season having delivered 5 goals and 7 assists. This season he looked a bit lacklustre at the beginning of the season, but the underlying stats suggest he may hit form very soon. He’s created 7 chances in the last three matches and he played as a proper wingback against IFK Göteborg. He faces an Östersunds FK side that has the lowest xG in the league so he offers the prospect of returns at both ends of the pitch.

Jacob Ortmark (5.8)

New signing Ortmark has relatively gone under the radar this season. He’s among the top-scoring midfielders this season and he offers value for money. Yet he’s only owned by 11.9% of managers.

Ortmark has been more influential in away matches so far, which is a good sign ahead of his trip to Östersunds FK. He’s delivered 2 goals and 2 assists in 7 games. What’s more, he played a more advanced role versus IFK Göteborg and was unlucky not to be on the scoresheet after shooting from “close range” two times. If he keeps on playing so advanced, his potential will be further boosted, particularly because his GW8 opponents have failed to keep a clean sheet in the last 5 matches.

Veljko Birmancevic (8.0)

The former FK Cukaricki player is yet to show his real potential. His start to the season was curtailed by an injury that made him miss the first two opening games, but ever since he’s shown glimpses of his attacking threat. His underlying stats are not exactly impressive, but he’s managed to score 2 goals in just 279 minutes. There’s a caveat though: he’s been subbed off before the 60-minute mark in 3 of the 4 games he’s started.

Birmancevic sits in just under 4% per cent of squads, which bodes well for those who want to attack GW8 by picking differentials. He faces a trip to Örebro OSK, a side that has conceded 8 goals in his last 4 matches

Astrit Selmani (10.4)

The former Varbergs BoIS FC star had a very slow start to the season, but he has rediscovered some form of late. He scored his first goal of the season against fierce rivals Djurgårdens IF and his confidence is surely on a high. He’s delivered four assists so far and has accumulated 4 shots on target in the last three matches. He’s joint-top for big chances created among all players with 5. He faces a Kalmar side that, in spite of showing defensive solidity in the first GWs, was completely outplayed by Mälmo in GW7. His relatively hefty price tag may be a put-off for some managers, but given his creative role, more assists and goals are expected soon.

Marcus Antonsson (7.0)

Another player that has gone relatively under the radar this season is former Leeds United striker Antonsson, who is among the most in-form players in the game. Since the start of the season, he’s been involved in 57% of Halmstads BK’s goals; it is surprising he hasn’t gone up in price yet. He’s had 6 shots on target in his last 4 matches and there’s no doubt he’s the attacking talisman of his team. Even though he has a mixed bag of fixtures in the next five gameweeks, he’s definitely one of the most consistent strikers at the moment, so he can’t be overlooked. Next up is a home match against Degerfors IF, a team that has conceded only 7 goals this season despite some very poor defensive displays. Given the opposition, he is set to extend his fine form.

If you want to expand your research on Allsvenskan Fantasy, make sure you follow @FF_Meltens and @poohdini59 on Tweeter. Their content is simply top-notch.