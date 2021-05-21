427
Podcast May 21

Scoutcast Episode 380 – Final Gameweek decisions and differentials

Joe and Seb are joined by Karam to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 38.

It’s been a tough year, with the Covid-19 pandemic impacting on all walks of life. Top-flight football has been no exception, with fans unable to attend matches for much of the campaign and players forced to isolate for periods.

The season has been tricky for FPL managers to navigate, but it has also provided a welcome distraction for many.

Now, after 38 long, arduous weeks, the final set of fixtures is here and Joe, Karam and Seb are on hand to guide viewers and listeners over the last hurdle.

The Scoutcast crew take in the prospects for teams with something to play for, most notably a seat among Europe’s elite in the Champions League. Winning is vital and lots of goals will be needed for the likes of top captaincy candidate Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) and the rest of his Liverpool team-mates.

For other teams there is still pride to play for, as well as some extra cash for final league placings. Leeds’s first Premier League home game in front of fans for 17 years, against West Bromwich Albion, looks particularly enticing.

Meanwhile, West Ham United’s Michail Antonio (£6.6m) and Burnley striker Chris Wood (£6.5m) offer intriguing alternative options for FPL managers to consider.

More differentials are discussed when Joe looks at his ‘unfashionable players’ list once again to find more low-owned gems with strong points potential. Over the last few weeks, this list has correctly predicted strong returns from the likes of Manchester City’s recent hat-trick hero Ferran Torres (£7.0m) and Arsenal’s impressive youngster Gabriel Martinelli (£4.9m), who scored in midweek.

There are mixed fortunes for the community in the penultimate “Rough with the Smooth” round-up. This contrasts with Joe, Seb and Karam’s performance in Gameweek 37, as just a handful of points separated them.

This latest episode finishes off with the crew revealing their final transfer and captaincy plans of the campaign.

The Scoutcast will be back next week for the final show of the season to look at the lessons they’ve learned and their blueprints for FPL glory in 2021/22.

This episode was aired live via YouTube on Thursday 20 May. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to be notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

The Scout Squad’s best FPL players for Gameweek 38

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe"

  1. Sabina_S
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Best captain advice please.

    5 points behind Mini League leader.

    a) Salah (he will probably captain)
    b) Mane
    c) Bamford
    d) Antonio

    b or d would be free transfer, already have c. He can't afford Mane.

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      A - 5 points is nothing

      Open Controls
    2. Dreaming of glory
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Whoever u think will get the most points. To me that’s salah. U should be able to make 5 points up elsewhere no bother

      Open Controls
    3. Il Capitano
        33 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • FPL_Hazards
        • 8 Years
        31 mins ago

        B) Getting more chances than Salah

        Open Controls
      • Sarnab
        • 9 Years
        31 mins ago

        A
        5 point is nothing, can go either way!

        Good luck!

        Open Controls
        1. Sabina_S
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Thanks for your thoughts guys.

          Open Controls
      • Street Friend
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        5 points. Captain the same and rely on your differentials of owning Mane for example.

        Open Controls
      • DRIZ ✅
        • 9 Years
        just now

        d

        Open Controls
    4. vincentwsho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      Which option better?

      A) Play Shaw (Digne 1st defender sub)
      B) Play Digne (in case of a Shaw cameo)

      Open Controls
    5. Dammit_182
        44 mins ago

        Afternoon all. I want to bring an a defender this week to sit alongside Trent and robbo. Money is no object and currently thinking Chilwell, any other candidates I should consider???

        Open Controls
        1. CaptainKazuru
            3 mins ago

            Dallas 100%

            Open Controls
            1. Dammit_182
                1 min ago

                Very nice shout. Had overlooked him with raphina and bamford in the squad but yea. Home game vs a very poor team. That was easy!

                Open Controls
              • Il Capitano
                  just now

                  Yup, Dallas is your man

                  Open Controls
            2. CaptainKazuru
                44 mins ago

                Choose one vs Southampton;

                A) Coufal
                B) Cresswell

                Open Controls
                1. Hooky
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  B - set pieces

                  Open Controls
                2. Sarnab
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Cresswell

                  Open Controls
              • Keane There Dunne That
                • 8 Years
                40 mins ago

                A) Veltman -> Robertson
                B) Veltman + Vydra -> Dallas + Bamford -4

                Open Controls
                1. DRIZ ✅
                  • 9 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Thats easy, B

                  Open Controls
              • Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                39 mins ago

                Mount or Raphinha this GW?

                Open Controls
                1. DRIZ ✅
                  • 9 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
              • Street Friend
                • 9 Years
                39 mins ago

                Bruno out for KDB C sounds like fun to me.

                Winning one ML by 5 (doesn’t have salah)

                Losing another ML by 15 (has salah)

                Worth the risk of KDB Captain?

                Open Controls
                1. Wild Rover
                  • 10 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Could be, but I don't see him getting more than an hour

                  Open Controls
                2. beric
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Anyone else you can punt on?

                  Open Controls
              • Ch0udini
                  38 mins ago

                  Meslier and Forster owner.

                  Any chance of playing goalkeeper this weekend?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Wild Rover
                    • 10 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Meslier no, Forster yes

                    Open Controls
                    1. Harry Ball Bag™⚽⚽…
                      • 11 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      Is Forster defo starting ?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Wild Rover
                        • 10 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        No, but it would fit the recent pattern.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Wild Rover
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        Ralph's presser is at 1.30.

                        Open Controls
                  2. Gomolon
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Beilsa has said that Meslier will not play to give their second choice keeper some minutes

                    Open Controls
                    1. Ch0udini
                        1 min ago

                        So I would gamble on Forster. Not the best CS potential, but if he plays he's good enough to use FT somwhere else. Thanks!

                        Open Controls
                  3. HMC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    37 mins ago

                    Sell DCL or Ings to Bamford?

                    West Ham haven't kept a CS in 10 games which would suggest to keep Ings
                    Means not having any Hammers but can't own them all

                    Need to sell Greenwood as well if he's not starting - best mid under 6.6m. Already own Harrison (+Dallas)

                    Open Controls
                    1. Chandler Bing
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      DCL for sure

                      Open Controls
                  4. Chandler Bing
                    • 4 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    Is Vardy a better differential than Aubameyang?

                    Open Controls
                    1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
                      • 8 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      Don't like either to be honest.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Chandler Bing
                        • 4 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        Chasing 23 points while also trying to stop anyone from overtaking in my ML. Therefore, I have to go with someone who no one would bring in. What do we think about Rodrigo then?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Ch0udini
                            7 mins ago

                            Rodrigo decent option. Or try playing Pep roulette.

                            Open Controls
                          • HMC
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            7 mins ago

                            if you want to go rogue, then Mane or Nicholas Pepe

                            Open Controls
                          • DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
                            • 8 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            Chris wood could be a good option against Sheffield.. Rodrigo I guess but I wouldn't.

                            Open Controls
                      2. Ch0udini
                          8 mins ago

                          No way. Vardy has just 2 double digit hauls in 2nd half of the season. Aubameyang not so appealing either, to be honest.

                          Open Controls
                        • beric
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          Prefer Auba myself

                          Open Controls
                        • El Presidente
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          7 mins ago

                          Well Vardy has higher ownership but Auba has been horrible. I'de rather punt on Pepe if you want to target Arsenal...

                          Open Controls
                      3. beric
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        30 mins ago

                        Can I get a poll on who to bench?

                        A. Bale
                        B. Foden
                        C. Nacho
                        D. Lings

                        Open Controls
                        1. Miguel Sanchez
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          18 mins ago

                          A

                          Open Controls
                          1. Miguel Sanchez
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            7 mins ago

                            Actually no B

                            Open Controls
                            1. beric
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              I feel like its between then as well. I guess foden more likely to have 0 or 90, whereas bale might get 15 again. Which makes me lean to bale....but then bale just had a rest

                              Open Controls
                        2. Gizzachance
                          • 6 Years
                          17 mins ago

                          A if foden doesnt play, still have him off bench

                          Open Controls
                        3. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
                          • 8 Years
                          15 mins ago

                          A all day long.

                          Open Controls
                        4. HMC
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          i'm going to sell bale instead of benching
                          don't expect foden to start either
                          definitely play nacho

                          Open Controls
                          1. beric
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            just now

                            I wanna bring in a fwd with my transfer so dont want to sell

                            Open Controls
                        5. DRIZ ✅
                          • 9 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          D

                          Open Controls
                      4. Gizzachance
                        • 6 Years
                        30 mins ago

                        Missed klopp conference, any news on jota?
                        Thanks

                        Open Controls
                        1. Harry Ball Bag™⚽⚽…
                          • 11 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          He is out until next season

                          Open Controls
                          1. Gizzachance
                            • 6 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Thanks

                            Open Controls
                      5. Davidwes
                        • 1 Year
                        29 mins ago

                        What to do with this team?
                        Im 3 points of top 1k
                        Meslier
                        Dallas, TAA, Coufal
                        Salah, Mane, Lingard, Foden
                        Bamford, Kane, Antonio
                        Bench: Pickford, Stones, Digne, ESR

                        A) Meslier----> Casilla
                        B) Meslier,Foden-> Ederson,Raph -4
                        C) Your suggestion
                        Btw, already triple leeds so foden to raph for a free aint possible

                        Open Controls
                        1. beric
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          14 mins ago

                          Nice man, I reckon you get in with that team.

                          You sure foden doesn't start? Last chance to keep fitness before the final 6 days later.

                          Think I'd switch keepers and hope for the best with phil

                          Open Controls
                          1. Davidwes
                            • 1 Year
                            just now

                            Thank you! I might do that yeah. I believe there is a chance he playes but raphina really scares me tbh

                            Open Controls
                        2. Gomolon
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          Good luck on getting in top 1k! I agree targeting Meslier and Foden probably best, but as this is essentially a one week punt idk if Ederson is the best choice for clean sheet this week? What about Pope/Allison instead?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Davidwes
                            • 1 Year
                            just now

                            Thanks! Yeah i could go for any keeper. Dont know about popes fitness though and already on triple liverpool

                            Open Controls
                        3. dabber7
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          6 mins ago

                          Maybe just do Foden to Raph and play Pickford, without taking the hit?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Davidwes
                            • 1 Year
                            just now

                            Cant do that, triple leeds

                            Open Controls
                        4. DRIZ ✅
                          • 9 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          B definetly

                          Open Controls
                      6. Twisted Melon
                        • 6 Years
                        26 mins ago

                        Meslier to Casilla?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Gizzachance
                          • 6 Years
                          just now

                          If story about him is true, then yeah if you still want Leeds keeper

                          Open Controls
                      7. Gizzachance
                        • 6 Years
                        26 mins ago

                        Bench
                        A raph
                        B mahrez
                        Cheers

                        Open Controls
                        1. Miguel Sanchez
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          25 mins ago

                          B

                          Open Controls
                          1. Gizzachance
                            • 6 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Cheers

                            Open Controls
                        2. DRIZ ✅
                          • 9 Years
                          17 mins ago

                          A

                          Open Controls
                          1. Gizzachance
                            • 6 Years
                            just now

                            Cheers

                            Open Controls
                        3. Davidwes
                          • 1 Year
                          16 mins ago

                          Surely must be a better option to bench? Anyway i would bench mahrez

                          Open Controls
                          1. Gizzachance
                            • 6 Years
                            13 mins ago

                            Have salah son ling •jota
                            Kane Antonio nacho

                            Open Controls
                            1. Davidwes
                              • 1 Year
                              just now

                              I would play mahrez and raphina over nacho and jota. Cant see jota starting, possibly a cameo of the bench? Nacho and mahrez pretty similiar though

                              Open Controls
                        4. DycheDycheBaby
                          • 5 Years
                          16 mins ago

                          B!

                          Open Controls
                          1. Gizzachance
                            • 6 Years
                            just now

                            Thanks

                            Open Controls
                      8. LewanGOALski
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        24 mins ago

                        best 2 MIDs for GW38 to support Salah and Lingard in scoring points for me? 🙂

                        Mane?
                        Raphinha?
                        sb else..?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Gizzachance
                          • 6 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          Chel mid? Ziyech puli etc

                          Open Controls
                        2. DRIZ ✅
                          • 9 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Greenwod

                          Open Controls
                      9. drughi
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        16 mins ago

                        What to do here lads ? 1 Ft and 0.0 itb. Willing to take a hit

                        Mendy
                        TAA Digne Holding
                        Salah (C) Son Bale Lingard
                        DCL Bamford Kane

                        Forster ESR Shaw Konsa

                        Open Controls
                        1. Holmes
                          • 7 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          Dom to Ant/Wood

                          Open Controls
                          1. drughi
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            just now

                            cheers yeah DCL>Antonio is currently what I'm thinking.

                            Open Controls
                        2. DRIZ ✅
                          • 9 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          7/10 g2g this final week

                          Open Controls
                          1. drughi
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            just now

                            Thanks any transfer you would consider

                            Open Controls
                        3. Miguel Sanchez
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          No need for a hit - maybe lose Son or Bale for Raphinha

                          Open Controls
                          1. drughi
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            Bale>Raphinha looks good, DCL>Antonio for a hit aswell ?

                            Open Controls
                            1. Miguel Sanchez
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              I like DCL vs a slightly ropey recent City defence

                              Open Controls
                              1. drughi
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 11 Years
                                just now

                                cheers

                                Open Controls
                      10. Ajax Hamsterdam
                        • 6 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        A Harrison
                        B Bamford
                        C Antonio

                        Have dallas raphinha and lingard already

                        Tha k you

                        Open Controls
                        1. DRIZ ✅
                          • 9 Years
                          1 min ago

                          A

                          Open Controls
                        2. Miguel Sanchez
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          1 min ago

                          C

                          Open Controls
                        3. Holmes
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          B

                          We come

                          Open Controls
                      11. anish10
                        • 10 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        Which to play

                        A) JWP
                        B) Greenwood

                        Open Controls
                        1. drughi
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          1 min ago

                          B

                          Open Controls
                        2. Holmes
                          • 7 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Wardy

                          Open Controls
                        3. DycheDycheBaby
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          JWP. I don't think Greenwood will get many minutes and at least you know JWP should play the full 90.

                          Open Controls
                      12. Hazz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        With Jota, Digne, Shaw, Greenwood & Bale in my team, I can see a big hit coming to try and capitalise 😛

                        Question marks on the latter two, as may/will play but whether they'll get anything is another story.

                        Open Controls
                        1. gooberman
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          I have the first 4 of those plus Son but wont be taking any hits. Shaw, Digne and possibly Greenwood can be benched.

                          Open Controls
                      13. Rhodes your boat
                        • 4 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Suggestions please with 2ft 0.2itb

                        Martinez
                        Taa shaw coleman
                        Salah(c) Bruno son lingard raph
                        Kane bamford

                        Areola targett davis veltman

                        Open Controls
                        1. Traction Engine Foot
                          • 3 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          Coleman to Dallas and Maybe Bruno to Mane

                          Open Controls
                        2. Rains of Castamere
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          just now

                          Shaw, Coleman, Bruno to Dallas, Tierney, Mane (-4)

                          Play Areola.

                          Open Controls
                      14. gooberman
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        The final GW of the season has been historically bad for me. Even in my best ever season when I finished 353rd, I was in the top 200 going into the final week and then had my worst gameweek of the season. So even with my again good team on paper Im not hopeful.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Holmes
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          that's the spirit!

                          Open Controls
                      15. Traction Engine Foot
                        • 3 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Best move of these please?

                        A DCL, Greenwood to Rodrigo, Mane -4 (bench Pereira, play Castagne)
                        B Greenwood, Digne to Mane, Allioski -4 (bench DCL and Castagne, play Pereira)
                        C DCL to Antonio (bench Greenwood, play Castagne)

                        Open Controls
                        1. Holmes
                          • 7 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          B

                          Open Controls
                          1. Traction Engine Foot
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            Ta

                            Open Controls
                      16. Rains of Castamere
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        Midfield punt for GW38 - have 7.6m to spend:

                        A - Pepe (BHA)
                        B - Mount (avl)
                        C - Torres (EVE)
                        D - Anyone else?

                        Currently have Salah Son Raphinha Lingard Jota*

                        Open Controls
                        1. Traction Engine Foot
                          • 3 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          C

                          Open Controls
                          1. Rains of Castamere
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            just now

                            Just concerned City will be way understrength like the Leeds game... then the Torres option lacks service. Maybe I'll wait for a hint of team news.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Traction Engine Foot
                              • 3 Years
                              just now

                              Yeah, he carries the most risk. I like pepe too at the moment but I'm not sure we'll score many against Brighton

                              Open Controls
                      17. Tango74
                          5 mins ago

                          What to with Gundogan and mahrez ?

                          Also no playing keeper now but dcl on bench

                          2Ft what shall I do ?

                          Open Controls
                          1. gooberman
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            Is Gundogan injured?

                            Open Controls
                          2. The Ilfordian
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Pep speaking now. MEN reckons he’s unlikely to be risked despite substitution being precautionary

                            Open Controls
                            1. gooberman
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              just now

                              Men? Im hoping he wont start as my mini league rival has him.

                              Open Controls
                        • Tango74
                            1 min ago

                            I mean would you get them both out and have no keeper or change Gundogan and keeper ?

                            I

                            Open Controls
                            1. The Ilfordian
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              just now

                              Would think Mahrez might play? Whose your keeper? If Forster I thought it was his turn?

                              Open Controls
                          • Hryszko
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            HRYSZKO 3 Years4 hours, 55 mins ago
                            Mini leagues already won, currently at 14,317 OR & no matter what happens it’ll be my best finish ever, would LOVE to get into the top 10k, how’s my team looking? Have 1.0m in the bank & 1FT left.. any moves or g2g?

                            Mendy
                            Trent - Coufal - Rudiger
                            Salah (c) - Mane - Son - Lingard - Raphina
                            Kane - Bamford

                            Bench: Forster - Vydra - Coleman

                            Open Controls

                          You need to be logged in to post a comment.