Scoutcast Episode 380 – Final Gameweek decisions and differentials

Joe and Seb are joined by Karam to look at the key issues facing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Gameweek 38.

It’s been a tough year, with the Covid-19 pandemic impacting on all walks of life. Top-flight football has been no exception, with fans unable to attend matches for much of the campaign and players forced to isolate for periods.

The season has been tricky for FPL managers to navigate, but it has also provided a welcome distraction for many.

Now, after 38 long, arduous weeks, the final set of fixtures is here and Joe, Karam and Seb are on hand to guide viewers and listeners over the last hurdle.

The Scoutcast crew take in the prospects for teams with something to play for, most notably a seat among Europe’s elite in the Champions League. Winning is vital and lots of goals will be needed for the likes of top captaincy candidate Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) and the rest of his Liverpool team-mates.

For other teams there is still pride to play for, as well as some extra cash for final league placings. Leeds’s first Premier League home game in front of fans for 17 years, against West Bromwich Albion, looks particularly enticing.

Meanwhile, West Ham United’s Michail Antonio (£6.6m) and Burnley striker Chris Wood (£6.5m) offer intriguing alternative options for FPL managers to consider.

More differentials are discussed when Joe looks at his ‘unfashionable players’ list once again to find more low-owned gems with strong points potential. Over the last few weeks, this list has correctly predicted strong returns from the likes of Manchester City’s recent hat-trick hero Ferran Torres (£7.0m) and Arsenal’s impressive youngster Gabriel Martinelli (£4.9m), who scored in midweek.

There are mixed fortunes for the community in the penultimate “Rough with the Smooth” round-up. This contrasts with Joe, Seb and Karam’s performance in Gameweek 37, as just a handful of points separated them.

This latest episode finishes off with the crew revealing their final transfer and captaincy plans of the campaign.

The Scoutcast will be back next week for the final show of the season to look at the lessons they’ve learned and their blueprints for FPL glory in 2021/22.

This episode was aired live via YouTube on Thursday 20 May. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to be notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

