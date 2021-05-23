453
Scout Notes May 23

2020/21 campaign concludes with Aguero brace in FPL farewell for Man City

Sergio Aguero stole the show on the last day of the season as he scored a brace in his final Premier League match for Manchester City.

After a a recent injury and poor form had blighted his start to 2021, the Argentina international was named on the bench but came on for Riyad Mahrez in the 66th minute to get his goals.

Kevin De Bruyne also starred as he registered a goal and an assist in the first half while Ederson added a penalty save to his clean sheet.

The Gameweek’s favourite captain Mohamed Salah had to settle for an assist as Sadio Mané scored twice at Anfield, securing Champions League football for Liverpool.

Harry Kane secured the Golden Boot and set a new personal best for FPL attacking returns in as single season (37), scoring and assisting one of Gareth Bale’s two strikes in Spurs’ 4-2 win over Leicester City.

Bale’s total of 11 goals in 2020/21 was only beaten by four other FPL midfielders, despite the Welshman not making it to 1,000 minutes of pitch-time.

Son Heung-min also claimed an assist for Kasper Schmeichel’s own-goal.

Jamie Vardy had begun the season with two goals from the spot and ended it in the same manner, scoring twice from 12 yards having won both spot-kicks.

Cesar Azpilicueta will miss the first three matches of 2021/22 after being sent off for violent conduct in Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa.

Jack Grealish started again for the Villans but it was two of his fellow midfielders who did the damage, with Anwar El Ghazi scoring his fourth goal in seven matches when converting a first-half penalty.

Bertrand Traore was involved in both of Villa’s goals, first converting a Matt Targett corner to break the deadlock before winning the hosts’ spot-kicks.

Ben Chilwell scored a consolation for Chelsea, who lost goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to injury at half-time.

Gameweek 38’s most-bought player Patrick Bamford had something of a mixed afternoon, named on the bench to allow Pablo Hernández a farewell outing at Elland Road.

However, he emerged at half-time and dispatched a penalty won by Jack Harrison. Those invested in Stuart Dallas lost their clean sheet late on though as Hal Robson-Kanu punished a rare Kalvin Phillips error.

Joe Willock’s remarkable end  to 2020/21 ended in triumphant fashion as he scored for the seventh successive game.

Willock was transferred in by more Fantasy managers than all bar two players in the run-up to Gameweek 38 and his solo goal against Fulham provided instant reward for his new owners.

The Magpies’ win over the Cottagers was rounded off when the unlikely figure of Fabian Schar scored from the spot after Matt Ritchie had been fouled.

Newcastle scored 18 goals in their last nine games, ending the campaign as one of the division’s form attacks.

Vladimir Coufal banked his ninth assist of the season in West Ham United’s 3-0 win over Southampton.

Teammate Aaron Cresswell was the only defender to beat that tally among FPL defenders in 2020/21.

Jesse Lingard and Michail Antonio couldn’t get in on the act as the unheralded Pablo Fornals walked away from east London with the highest score of Gameweek 38, having scored twice and assisted Declan Rice’s late strike en route to a 19-point haul.

Nicolas Pepe made it five goals in three appearances with a brace in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, registering his second successive double-digit haul in the process.

Pepe ended the season second in FPL’s form table, which ranks players by their average score over the last 30 days.

The Gunners kept their fourth clean sheet in eight matches, with their defence the best in the division over that time.

Finally, Sheffield United secured another post-relegation win at Burnely’s expense while a heavily-rotated Manchester United side beat Wolves in Nuno Espirito Santo’s Molineux farewell.

Gameweek 38 Results

  • Arsenal 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea
  • Fulham 0-2 Newcastle United
  • Leeds United 3-1 West Bromwich Albion
  • Leicester City 2-4 Tottenham Hotspur
  • Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace
  • Manchester City 5-0 Everton
  • Sheffield United 1-0 Burnley
  • West Ham United 3-0 Southampton
  • Wolves 1-2 Manchester United

Written by David Munday and Neale Rigg

  1. robert1116336
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 7 hours ago

    I've played FPL for 13 seasons

    8 top 100k finishes

    1st top 10k finish this year.

    Might give it up now, or maybe not.

    1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      That's decent form. Keep at it.

    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      Good record & great finish in a difficult year, considering the obstacles and risks. See you next season 😉

      What brought you up the ranks this year?

      1. robert1116336
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Taking a few hits in the first half of the year to get ahead of others.

        Other years I've been obsessive about not taking hits.

    3. J0E
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      Tough season as well. Well done. Got my 13/13 top 100k . Hope to join you back in the top 10k next season!

      1. Pep bites Kun
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        That's a substantially consistent ranking. Don't mean to be obtrusive, but what's your style - safe/conservative?

        1. J0E
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          1 day, 6 hours ago

          Beige upside chaser

          1. Pep bites Kun
            • 4 Years
            1 day, 6 hours ago

            🙂 Yes, I know what you mean. Appreciate the insight.

        2. robert1116336
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 6 hours ago

          Too safe.

          1. J0E
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            1 day, 6 hours ago

            Sounds like you could have been safer those other five seasons

      2. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Very consistent joe. Well done and good to see you on here

    4. RECKLESS
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      I am giving up after a top 500 finish this season and 1111 before it. Winning it is out of qs I know for fact now and with covid behind I would spend next year travelling and just being out!

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Well done million dollar man. Might as well enjoy the lifestyle that brings

    5. ...al
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Keep going, you old vet

    6. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Just completed my 15th season. Ten top 50k's with two top 5k. We'll brush this one under the carpet!

  2. Mario Balofail
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 7 hours ago

    I would like to thank Mr. Aguero for the service in my FPL teams during those lovely years. And also for his farewell gift. Thank you, I will never forget you, Kun. Be well.
    Best regards, your dedicated FPL fan.

    1. Jonny HOW SON?
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      +1

    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      +1

  3. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 7 hours ago

    A very difficult season which I totally failed to negotiate with any degree of success. Oh well, there's always next season.

    1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      Always is.

    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      These last 2 seasons have been really tough. Maybe a bit more normal schedule next year

  4. Babelcopter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 7 hours ago

    Fudgy my FFS manager of the season

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 7 hours ago

      Where did he finish?

      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        His season was over before it started.

  5. Halftime Lemon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 7 hours ago

    Started the day with 8pt ML lead.
    Rival outscored me by 6.
    Baps put him 2 points ahead.
    Then I saw he made 2 transfers.
    Did he take a hit? Did he!?
    I'm in bits

    1. Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Wild day. I was 24 points behind before today and for a while after the game had no idea if I won or lost. Incredibly ended up tied! Crazy season!

  6. shuddahaddum
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 7 hours ago

    Never to early to think ahead
    G Sanchez. Bri. 4.5
    G. Foster Wat. 4.5
    D. T.A.A. Liv. 7.0
    D. Walker Peters Sou. 5.0
    D. Lamptey Bri. 5.0
    D. Coufal Whm. 5.5
    D. ? ? ? 4.0
    M. Salah Liv. 12.0
    M. Buendia. Nor. 7.0
    M. Raphina Lee. 7.5
    M. Smith Rowe Ars. 5.5
    M. ? ? ? 4.5
    F. Haaland? ? 12.0
    F. Bamford. Lee. 9.0
    F. Toney Brentford. 6.5
    Total 99.5

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Kane 13.0 Citee

  7. RECKLESS
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 7 hours ago

    Signing off FPL with Top 500 Finish 🙂
    Time to travel and basically be out as much as possible now in post covid world!

    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Be quick before the Indian variance causes another lockdown.

    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Congrats! Enjoy & safe travels. See you next season 😉

      1. RECKLESS
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Haha I am done. I think I did my best these 2 fpl seasons and cannot go up higher without luck so best to move on after a high

    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      See you next season! Enjoy the travelling

      1. RECKLESS
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Lol no I am done now. Getting married in September and now looking forward to next phase of my life. Covid has given me permanent lesson to cherish whatever time we have on the plant 🙂

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 day, 6 hours ago

          Congrats on the wedding. Hope you have a great day and keep doing those investments! All the best

          1. RECKLESS
            • 8 Years
            1 day, 6 hours ago

            Cheers Mate. Hope you win FPL next season 😉 Good as any guy to win it deservedly with your decent fpl history

  8. motit
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Which team won FPL?

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      This dude I think. https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/3010405/event/38

  9. Blue&White85
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Strangest season ever. Hated FPL for 13 weeks as much as I ever have at beginning but it’s actually turned out a very decent season.

    Wk 4 - 4.85m
    Wk 13 - 2.26m
    Wk 38 - 44k

    Biggest lesson: don’t gamble at start of season on new, unturned premier league players.

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Great result.

      1. Blue&White85
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Delighted given how it’s gone.

    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      1, 2 or even 3 gambles are ok and most importantly fun.
      You want to the manager who spots gems before everybody else does.

      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        *be

      2. Blue&White85
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Yeah, problem was I abandoned the likes of Salah. Some players just need to be in your team.

    3. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Totally agree. Kane, Son & DCL were my most obvious exclusions. Each new season brings something different .. Let's see 😉

  10. Forever In Our Shadow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Thank you Mane. Gave me a 33k rank rise. Finished 63k. Highest rank bar one week in gw27. Been a bloody tough season. Probably the toughest ever. Thanks to everyone who helped me out. Soon be August! 😉

    1. Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Well done!

      Very similar story for me, up 30k to 47k today thanks to Mane (c). Ended season in my highest rank.

  11. ...al
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    After a terrible season, actually managed to finish with the highest position all season. There was 3/4 transfer moves that cost me a top position that I can easily identify, - talking about 60+ total point swing, but that what happens when you're chasing, you gota take some risks.

    Final rank: 199,892

    Not bad considering I was around the million mark for a few weeks

    GG, let's never speak of this season again 🙂

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      August will be here before you know it and this season will be just a memory! The good thing is you know where it could have been improved. Some don’t even have that.

      1. ...al
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Yep, moving swiftly on!

  12. AA33
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    I won the FFScout Scout Pick Community Champion competition!

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Well done bud. I beat them in week 16 but no where near your massive win. Great job.

      1. AA33
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Thanks mate!

    2. Wild Rover
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Never in doubt. They should pay you interest on the prize they should’ve given at the time. 😉

      1. AA33
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Haha thanks mate!

    3. Yank Revolution
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Congrats

      1. AA33
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Thanks!

    4. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Hehey!! Well done mate!

      1. AA33
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Thanks mate!

    5. Pep bites Kun
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Post your team for a final victory lap 🙂

      1. AA33
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Martinez, Ayling, Dallas, Tierney, Mane, Rashford, Son, Willian, Calvert-Lewin, Lacazette (c), Jesus

        Total : 96pts (GW2)

  13. Van der Faart
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    71(-4) to sign off. 151k OR. Very meh sort of season failed to make any decent ground with chips as in previous seasons. Probably down to lack of time being able to read up on info and sit and watch games regularly. Might take a break next season. But I probably won't. Well done anyone who achieved their goals.

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Great score to finish. See you next season :-;

      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        😉

  14. HollywoodXI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    191k OR after a Mane captaincy success. I’ll take it after a dismal season. Glad it’s all over!

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Great finish, good call on mane

  15. AA33
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    I won the FFScout Scout Pick Community Champion competition!

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Lol. I’d repeat it over and over too. 😀

    2. Wild Rover
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Spammer alert 😛

      1. AA33
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Haha internet got jammed here 😀

    3. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Well done, AA33! Those Scout Squad lads know naff-all.

      1. Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        No but they know their team news. Best watch of the week!

        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          1 day, 6 hours ago

          Ah thank you! Appreciate that.

      2. AA33
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Haha thanks Skonto! I appreciate the work you do with the team news etc

        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 3 Years
          1 day, 6 hours ago

          My pleasure!

  16. DARE TO BISCAN
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    How do people know what position they've finished in already?

    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      livefpl

    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      https://www.livefpl.net/rank

      Brilliant website this

    3. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      https://www.livefpl.net/

    4. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Cheers guys. 149085. Been a tough year, generally. I'll take that, FPL-wise

  17. Pedersen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Thanks for this season everyone! May you all have a good summer and see you again after the break !

  18. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Finished with a few red arrows but 7k ish overall I’m happy with. My 5th top 10k finish

    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Impressive stuff

    2. Gentle_Turks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Congrats.

  19. aborg
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    76 points thanks to my Mane differential captain choice and ended season at 87k. Not bad considering everything. Although I could still not win my tough ML's, I came joint second in one of them.

    My biggest regret and what cost me at least one ML victory was Gundogan...single-handedly (I just hate the guy now). He was the greatest anomaly to me which I could not get to transfer in. When I finally did bring him in, his luck had dried out but kept captaining him for a while due to fear.

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Great end to the season. I think that’s one lesson I’ve learned is to jump on these guys early or not at all. For example son got 30% of his points in the first 6 gameweeks

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Good point but Mane was literally the template Bruno sub that returned this week.

        I don't often moan but I'd captained him week 1 over Salah!

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 day, 6 hours ago

          Yep mane killed me in a couple of mini leagues as well

        2. aborg
          • 4 Years
          1 day, 6 hours ago

          Me similar but I had not captained. I had brought him in week 1 instead of Salah....and we all know what happened ! So bit of a payback for me in the final week 🙂

      2. aborg
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Thanks. Yes you are right and it's something I have to remember. Lingard was another similar player I ignored for a while but at least I got him in for half his hauls...could have done better too as my rivals were faster than me in doing that transfer.

        I became so hard-headed trying to stick with my game-plan that I kept ignoring certain emerging players for too long !
        Similar story with you?

        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 day, 6 hours ago

          Mixed story but I def got on some players at the right time, the likes of gundogan and lingard worked out well for me. Selling son after gw1 still hurts and also didn’t show enough faith in guys like bamford

          1. aborg
            • 4 Years
            1 day, 6 hours ago

            Just saw your rank Pat. Very nice indeed and congrats for your overall rank. Wish I had your skill.
            Off for our next FPL season preparations now 🙂

  20. ThisTimeNxtYrRodney
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Well done Damien Dunnion (bielsas boys) on winning the "Great North League". I will be chasing you down next year after being the winner for the last 2 years. An impressive and convincing win.
    Marching on together.

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Leeds and......

  21. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Did Fudgy win his ML?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Did you come home as desired in your financial services competitions?

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Yeah that’s my old work league, easy work, I think I’ve actually been top of them since GW1 last season!

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 6 hours ago

          Nice work!

          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            1 day, 6 hours ago

            Cheers! Tbf I don’t think any of them play it religiously like me

  22. Rasping Drive
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    92 (-8) Brought in Mané (c) and Pepe, overhauled a 23pt deficit to win my minileague and sneaked into the top 20k. A happy ending to a really tough season.

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Nice work. Pepe was a gift I didn’t accept.

      1. Rasping Drive
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Thanks fella. Almost didn’t make the trade, pulled the trigger one minute before the deadline. Crazy good fortune.

  23. Mike2795647
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Well done to all, some great wins for people from the comments. How do you see your end rank though?

    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      https://www.livefpl.net/

      1. Mike2795647
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Cheers, quite pleased with just over 20k, slightly gutted to only be 27 off top 10k

        1. Forever In Our Shadow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 6 hours ago

          Don’t be. That’s is a great rank out of 8.2m thats a top 0.25%. Not bad at all.

  24. OleBall
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      4572 OR and 20th on Super6

      Decent season all in all.

    • AK_FC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Well, finished 3007 OR. Definitely my best season ever.

      Cracked the top 3K in GW 31 and briefly had aspirations of a top 1K finish. I learned though that when you get inside the 10k, it's very difficult to gain ground. All in all I'll take it. See you all next season.

