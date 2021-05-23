2020/21 campaign concludes with Aguero brace in FPL farewell for Man City

Sergio Aguero stole the show on the last day of the season as he scored a brace in his final Premier League match for Manchester City.

After a a recent injury and poor form had blighted his start to 2021, the Argentina international was named on the bench but came on for Riyad Mahrez in the 66th minute to get his goals.

Kevin De Bruyne also starred as he registered a goal and an assist in the first half while Ederson added a penalty save to his clean sheet.

The Gameweek’s favourite captain Mohamed Salah had to settle for an assist as Sadio Mané scored twice at Anfield, securing Champions League football for Liverpool.

Harry Kane secured the Golden Boot and set a new personal best for FPL attacking returns in as single season (37), scoring and assisting one of Gareth Bale’s two strikes in Spurs’ 4-2 win over Leicester City.

Bale’s total of 11 goals in 2020/21 was only beaten by four other FPL midfielders, despite the Welshman not making it to 1,000 minutes of pitch-time.

Son Heung-min also claimed an assist for Kasper Schmeichel’s own-goal.

Jamie Vardy had begun the season with two goals from the spot and ended it in the same manner, scoring twice from 12 yards having won both spot-kicks.

Cesar Azpilicueta will miss the first three matches of 2021/22 after being sent off for violent conduct in Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa.

Jack Grealish started again for the Villans but it was two of his fellow midfielders who did the damage, with Anwar El Ghazi scoring his fourth goal in seven matches when converting a first-half penalty.

Bertrand Traore was involved in both of Villa’s goals, first converting a Matt Targett corner to break the deadlock before winning the hosts’ spot-kicks.

Ben Chilwell scored a consolation for Chelsea, who lost goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to injury at half-time.

Gameweek 38’s most-bought player Patrick Bamford had something of a mixed afternoon, named on the bench to allow Pablo Hernández a farewell outing at Elland Road.

However, he emerged at half-time and dispatched a penalty won by Jack Harrison. Those invested in Stuart Dallas lost their clean sheet late on though as Hal Robson-Kanu punished a rare Kalvin Phillips error.

Joe Willock’s remarkable end to 2020/21 ended in triumphant fashion as he scored for the seventh successive game.

Willock was transferred in by more Fantasy managers than all bar two players in the run-up to Gameweek 38 and his solo goal against Fulham provided instant reward for his new owners.

The Magpies’ win over the Cottagers was rounded off when the unlikely figure of Fabian Schar scored from the spot after Matt Ritchie had been fouled.

Newcastle scored 18 goals in their last nine games, ending the campaign as one of the division’s form attacks.

Vladimir Coufal banked his ninth assist of the season in West Ham United’s 3-0 win over Southampton.

Teammate Aaron Cresswell was the only defender to beat that tally among FPL defenders in 2020/21.

Jesse Lingard and Michail Antonio couldn’t get in on the act as the unheralded Pablo Fornals walked away from east London with the highest score of Gameweek 38, having scored twice and assisted Declan Rice’s late strike en route to a 19-point haul.

Nicolas Pepe made it five goals in three appearances with a brace in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, registering his second successive double-digit haul in the process.

Pepe ended the season second in FPL’s form table, which ranks players by their average score over the last 30 days.

The Gunners kept their fourth clean sheet in eight matches, with their defence the best in the division over that time.

Finally, Sheffield United secured another post-relegation win at Burnely’s expense while a heavily-rotated Manchester United side beat Wolves in Nuno Espirito Santo’s Molineux farewell.

Gameweek 38 Results

Arsenal 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea

Fulham 0-2 Newcastle United

Leeds United 3-1 West Bromwich Albion

Leicester City 2-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace

Manchester City 5-0 Everton

Sheffield United 1-0 Burnley

West Ham United 3-0 Southampton

Wolves 1-2 Manchester United

Written by David Munday and Neale Rigg

