Chelsea v Man City: €30k to play for in FanTeam’s Champions League game

Chelsea v Manchester City: finally, a match involving the two clubs where we Fantasy managers don’t have to worry about Pep roulette or the equally impenetrable Tuchel tinkering.

The all-English UEFA Champions League final gets underway at 20:00 BST on Saturday night and with FanTeam’s Fantasy game for this humdinger, we can get to see the teamsheets before finalising our selections. Do you worst, Guardiola.

But the ability to see the starting XIs is not only the incentive: there is a prize pool of €30,000 on offer, with €10k going to the winner and money dished out to the leading 1,725 managers – and there are only 4,598 teams allowed in!

Not only that, entrants can simply check a box and duplicate their team to enter the Euro 2020 £1m Fantasy satellite, where there are 100 entry tickets up for grabs:

This Pursuit game is a five-a-side Fantasy tournament with a twist, where players are handicapped with plus/minus bonus points according to how good (or bad) a performance is expected from them.

For example, Ederson begins the final on -0.24 bonus points to reflect City’s favourite tag status and the Brazilian’s own uncanny ability to keep a clean sheet. His opposite number, the Blues’ Edouard Mendy, is, by contrast, handed a +0.52 start.

Entries cost €10/£9, with up to 30 teams allowed per person.

HOW TO PLAY: A BASIC GUIDE

Let’s boil it down to the basics: Fantasy managers need to pick five players in total, with no limitation on how many Chelsea or City assets you can select.

FanTeam managers can pick up to:

1 Goalkeeper

5 Defenders

5 Midfielders

3 Forwards

There are no player prices, so you can stock up on as many of the premium assets as you so wish – although the ‘better’ players with the more appealing fixtures tend to be the ones more heavily handicapped.

Captains get double playing and bonus points, while vice-captains are awarded 1.5 times their returns.

There are two other aspects worthy of mention at this point:

Stacking Penalty : If you decide to double up (or more!) on goalkeepers/defenders from the same team, you’ll receive one fewer clean sheet point for every extra player you select.

: If you decide to double up (or more!) on goalkeepers/defenders from the same team, you’ll receive one fewer clean sheet point for every extra player you select. Safety Net: There is no bench or autosubs in Pursuit mode. Instead, any selected player who fails to start will be replaced by a team-mate from the same club, in the same position, with an equal or cheaper price.

SCORING SYSTEM

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions – detailed in the graphic above.

