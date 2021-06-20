335
FPL June 20

First FPL player prices revealed for 2021/22 season

335 Comments
The first batch of Fantasy Premier League player prices were announced for the 2021/22 season on Sunday morning.

The official Twitter accounts for Arsenal, Burnley and Brighton and Hove Albion revealed the starting prices of four of their own players, with more now expected to follow throughout the day.

Of the headlines news, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.0m) is now a forward and has dropped in price by £2m. That may rekindle a bit of interest in the Gabon international after his worst FPL season ever for attacking returns.

Robert Sanchez being listed at £4.5m is an unexpected boon and he’ll surely have a high ownership come Gameweek 1, with the Seagulls near the top of our Season Ticker in the opening few months.

ARSENAL
The Fantasy Premier League prices revealed for 21/22: Aubameyang (10.0), Smith Rowe (5.5), Pepe (7.5) and Gabriel (5.0)

Aside from Aubameyang, Emile Smith Rowe (£5.5m) and Nicolas Pepe (£7.5m) have been perhaps kindly priced, too, given how strong a finish to the season both players had.

Smith Rowe was a regular starter from Boxing Day onwards, variously deployed in both a number 10 role and on the left flank.

The budget midfielder contributed two goals and five assists from Gameweeks 15-38.

Pepe was in superb form at the back-end of 2020/21, scoring on five occasions in his final three appearances.

A lack of assured game-time has been off-putting with the Ivorian but he was a more prominent part of Mikel Arteta’s plans towards the season’s end.

Gabriel has also been listed as a £5.0m defender.

READ MORE: The best Arsenal players for the 2021/22 FPL season

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION
Image

Sanchez’s £4.5m listing is surprising given that Albion finished the season as one of the division’s form defensive sides.

The Seagulls’ total of nine clean sheets from Gameweek 19 onwards was the third-best in the English top flight, while only Chelsea conceded fewer goals than their 17 over this period.

Elsewhere, Pascal Gross – the leading chance creator among FPL midfielders in 2021 – and Yves Bissouma have seen their starting prices frozen at £6.0m and £4.5m respectively.

Leandro Trossard is up half a million at £6.5m, however, having finished the campaign as Brighton’s highest-scoring FPL asset with 132 points.

BURNLEY
Image

The starting prices of Nick Pope (£5.5m) and Ben Mee (£5.0m) are unchanged, while James Tarkowski (£5.0m) has dropped half a million.

Chris Wood has been given a modest rise after his end-of-season burst of 11 attacking returns in eight appearances, up from £6.5m to £7.0m.

Pope remaining at £5.5m is a bit of a deterrent, especially as the Clarets finished the season in pretty dire form defensively: they kept just four clean sheets in their final 20 games.

Saying that, Pope’s points-per-match average of exactly 4.5 was almost identical to what it was in his previous campaign.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures

