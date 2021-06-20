The latest EURO 2020 injury updates and team news for Matchday 3

The third matchday for EURO 2020 fantasy begins this afternoon, starting with Group A fixtures Italy v Wales and Switzerland v Turkey at 5pm BST.

GROUP A

With no more 2pm kick-offs, Sunday begins the final round of group games. The impressive Italy are already through to the round of 16 but won’t be able to rotate too much, as opponents Wales could overtake them and top the group. Manager Roberto Mancini will not risk Giorgio Chiellini (€6m), withdrawn after 24 minutes against Switzerland with a hamstring problem. Giovanni Di Lorenzo (€5m) filled in for Alessandro Florenzi (€6m) at right-back.

Mancini has already confirmed one starter against Wales, with talented midfielder Marco Verratti (€6.5m) set to play his first minutes of the tournament following a knee injury.

“Marco needs to play. After so many days of training, he is fine. Let’s see how he is after the end of the first half.” – Mancini on Verratti

Owners of Domenico Berardi (€6m), Ciro Immobile (€10m) and Lorenzo Insigne (€8.5m) will be interested to see whether starts are given to Federico Chiesa (€7m) or Andrea Belotti (€8m). Switzerland and Wales named the same, unchanged line-up for both games and seemingly have no injury issues. The disappointing Turkey responded to their opening 3-0 defeat by replacing Merih Demiral (€5m) and Yusuf Yazici (€5.5m) with Kaan Ayhan (€5m) and Cengiz Under (€7m), although it didn’t stop them succumbing to Wales 2-0.

GROUP B

Roberto Martinez has been very open about his plans for Belgium’s clash with Finland. Two wins have secured their place in the next round, enabling Martinez to reveal he will start Kevin De Bruyne (€10.5m), Eden Hazard (€10m) and Axel Witsel (€5.5m) for the first time.

“It was essential they could be there to finish the game [against Denmark] and now I feel Eden, Axel and Kevin will start against Finland because we need to see how they are and how long they can play and it’s an opportunity for us to stretch their match fitness to a maximum level.” – Martinez on De Bruyne/Hazard/Witsel

Game time for defender Thomas Vermaelen (€5m) has also been confirmed, although it’s not yet clear who is preferred out of Jason Denayer (€4.5m) and Dedryck Boyata (€4.5m). Both have one appearance. At right wing-back, Timothy Castagne (€5.5m) has been ruled out for the tournament with a fractured eye socket.

Denmark must beat Russia to give themselves a chance of qualification, although the horrific events with Christian Eriksen (€9m) put real-life perspective on their dark horses predictions. Eriksen and Jonas Wind (€6m) were replaced by Jannik Vestergaard (€5m) and Mikkel Damsgaard (€6m) against Belgium, a tactical switch which initially worked but was eventually defeated by the brilliant De Bruyne cameo.

Mario Fernandes (€5.5m) was substituted after 26 minutes and taken to hospital with a suspected spine injury, although scan results have eased such fears.

“According to the scan results, Fernandes does not have a spinal injury. He is flying with the team to Moscow and will be under the supervision of the doctors of the Russian national team.” – The latest on Fernandes

Aleksei Miranchuk (€6.5m) was one of three changes against Finland, scoring the game’s only goal.

GROUP C

The Netherlands – with two wins – face a North Macedonia side with no points. Owners of popular assets like Memphis Depay (€10m), Denzel Dumfries (€5.5m) and Georginio Wijnaldum (€8m) may be disappointed, with this being a prime opportunity for Frank De Boer to rotate in Donyell Malen (€6m) or Ryan Gravenberch (€5m). The manager hasn’t yet confirmed his intentions.

North Macedonia manager Igor Angelovski doesn’t tend to change much, with limited squad depth and very little Fantasy Euro interest. They were undone by Ukraine’s Andriy Yarmolenko (€8.5m) and Roman Yaremchuk (€7.1m), both of whom have already accumulated two goals and an assist. Mykola Shaparenko (€5.5m) and Taras Stepanenko (€5.5m) were the two changes made, in for Serhiy Sydorchuk (€6m) and Oleksandr Zubkov (€6m).

Both Ukraine and Austria sit on three points, knowing the winner will likely take second place and a meeting with the top team of Group A. The Austrians made one change last time, a striker switch with Michael Gregoritsch (€5.5m) replacing Sasa Kalajdzic (€7.5m). Marko Arnautovic (€7m) was suspended against the Netherlands for his angry goal celebration against North Macedonia. Benched that afternoon, manager Franco Foda may give the former West Ham and Stoke man a start.

GROUP D

The English reaction to Friday’s dour 0-0 draw with Scotland may have calmed after seeing France, Portugal and Spain slip up the next day. Harry Maguire (€5.5m) was named on the bench but unused, as Gareth Southgate’s two changes were at full-back, brought Reece James (€5m) and Luke Shaw (€6m) in for Kyle Walker (€5.5m) and Kieran Trippier (€5m). There will certainly be media pressure on Southgate to start attacking talents like Jack Grealish (€7.5m) and Jadon Sancho (€9.5m) against the Czech Republic, although highly-selected Fantasy assets like Harry Kane (€11.5m), Mason Mount (€7m) and John Stones (€5.5m) should still keep their place.

Their opponents drew 1-1 with Croatia, Patrik Schick (€8.2m) scoring a penalty after being caught by Dejan Lovren’s (€5m) elbow.

“The good thing is that my nose is not broken, it’s just a bit swollen. I’m having a bit of trouble breathing.” – Patrick Schick

Croatia made two changes, replacing Duje Caleta-Car (€5m) and Marcelo Brozovic (€6.5m) with Lovren and Josip Brekalo (€7m). Left-back Borna Barisic (€4.5m) is still to play, having picked up a lower back injury. The World Cup runners-up need to beat a re-energised Scotland, who are injury-free and made four changes against England. Billy Gilmour (€5m) was excellent and Steve Clarke was also able to welcome back Kieran Tierney (€5m), Che Adams (€6.5m) and Callum McGregor (€5.5m).

GROUP E

Group E is seemingly where all the Covid-19 cases are based. Spain’s Sergio Busquets (€5.5m) has now recovered from it and is training with the team, although he is still to play any minutes. Mattias Svanberg (€5.5m) and Dejan Kulusevski (€7m) are also back with Sweden, with Slovakia’s Denis Vavro (€4.5m) also without game time due to the virus.

Spain have started slowly with two draws and need to defeat Slovakia on Wednesday. Gerard Moreno (€6.5m) was their only change against Poland and set up a goal, before missing his penalty and being substituted. The high stakes should ensure starts for Pau Torres (€4.5m), Jordi Alba (€6m) and Aymeric Laporte (€6m). Sweden were unchanged against the Slovaks and are yet to concede, although opponents Poland need to win. They made three changes for the 1-1 draw with Spain, seeing Karol Swiderski (€6m), Jakub Moder (€6m) and Tymoteusz Puchacz (€4m) coming in for Maciej Rybus (€5m), Karol Linetty (€6.6m) and the suspended Grzegorz Krychowiak (€6m).

GROUP F

Germany defeated Portugal in an entertaining Saturday evening encounter that split Group G wide open. Both sides were unchanged from Matchday 1, with the only new injuries being the muscle knocks for unused duo Joao Felix (€8.5m) and Nuno Mendes (€4.5m). The group is so tight that all four teams will need to name their strongest line-up on Wednesday night, suggesting further starts for Ruben Dias (€6m), Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.1m), Bruno Fernandes (€10.5m), Joshua Kimmich (€6m) and Robin Gosens (€5m).

France manager Didier Deschamps has indicated that Ousmane Dembele (€8.5m) will miss the rest of the competition. The 24-year-old was brought on as a 57th minute substitute but taken off in the 87th.

“He’s been hit on the tendon, behind the knee, it will be necessary to check. He continued for a bit, he wanted to cross and felt a fairly significant discomfort. I brought him out.” Deschamps on Dembele

Lucas Digne (€6m) replaced Lucas Hernandez (€6.5m) in their only change to the starting 11. Facing Portugal in the final match, Deschamps has such incredible squad depth that he can rotate several players without sacrificing quality.

“Maybe I will shake things up. A fresh pair of legs is sometimes an important element, and today, with the temperatures as high as they were, it was very difficult.” – Deschamps

Hungary were impressive in getting a 1-1 draw out of France. Marco Rossi took off striker Adam Szalai (€6m) after receiving a blow to the head “which made him dizzy”. He will undergo medical tests before a decision is made on his availability.

Group A: Turkey | Italy | Wales | Switzerland

Group B: Denmark | Finland | Belgium | Russia

Group C: Netherlands | Ukraine | Austria | North Macedonia

Group D: England | Croatia | Scotland | Czech Republic

Group E: Spain | Sweden | Poland | Slovakia

Group F: Hungary | Portugal | France | Germany

