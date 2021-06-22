FPL 2021/22 is officially open for sign-ups

Fantasy Premier League has opened its doors for the 2021/22 season and managers can now set their teams up for the new campaign.

The launch comes after two days of price reveals, in which the Fantasy community were treated to squad lists from Brentford, Brighton, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle, Norwich, Southampton, Watford, West Ham and Wolves.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Spurs are among the teams who teased a handful of prices but their full lists are now available on the FPL site for the new campaign.

Mason Mount (£7.5m) continues to offer a kind price at £7.5m while his colleague Kai Havertz (£8.5m) remains a midfielder despite playing up-front towards the back-end of 2020/21.

Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) and Cesar Azpilicueta (£6.0m) are the Blues’ most expensive defenders while there could be value in Tammy Abraham (£6.5m), who shares his price with Olivier Giroud (£6.5m), if he secures a loan deal.

Joao Cancelo (£6.0m) and Ruben Dias (£6.0m) are Manchester City’s most expensive defenders with all other options in that position £5.5m apart from Nathan Aké (£5.0m).

They also have Jack Harrison (£6.0m) listed as their midfielder after his loan deal with Leeds expires this summer. One to watch out for in the event that he is used for Pep Guardiola’s first team based on his impressive performances in 2020/21.

There have been some interesting price slashes at Spurs in defence and midfield. Dele Alli (£6.5m) can now be picked up for just £6.5m, a potentially bargain price if the club’s new manager intends to build the team around him as a number 10.

Meanwhile, 12 clean sheets in 2020/21 and a lot of rotation under José Mourinho mean we have some £4.5m assets in Spurs’ defence, Eric Dier (£4.5m) and Davinson Sánchez (£4.5m) perhaps the two most likely to be involved on a regular basis.

There remains a cheap route into Burnley’s defence with Matt Lowton (£4.5m) and Charlie Taylor (£4.5m) able to undercut Nick Pope (£5.5m), James Tarkowski (£5.0m) and Ben Mee (£5.0m).

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£5.5m) has reverted to a midfield after playing there for West Bromwich Albion last season, coming in as a £5.5m Arsenal asset now his loan deal is over.

CUSTOMISABLE PLAYER PRICE LIST

You can view all the revealed prices so far in our Pre-Season Minutes Spreadsheet created by TopMarx and David Munday.

Use the first sheet to sort and filter all players by position, price and club while the other 20 will help you keep an eye on how often each asset has been used by their club during pre-season, the process that helped us unearth Aaron Wan-Bissaka and John Lundstram.

Head to this link here and select ‘File>Make a Copy’ to start your own tinkering and sort by price, team and position.

