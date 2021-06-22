286
FPL June 22

FPL 2021/22 is officially open for sign-ups

286 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League has opened its doors for the 2021/22 season and managers can now set their teams up for the new campaign.

The launch comes after two days of price reveals, in which the Fantasy community were treated to squad lists from Brentford, Brighton, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle, Norwich, Southampton, Watford, West Ham and Wolves.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Spurs are among the teams who teased a handful of prices but their full lists are now available on the FPL site for the new campaign.

Mason Mount (£7.5m) continues to offer a kind price at £7.5m while his colleague Kai Havertz (£8.5m) remains a midfielder despite playing up-front towards the back-end of 2020/21.

Ben Chilwell (£6.0m) and Cesar Azpilicueta (£6.0m) are the Blues’ most expensive defenders while there could be value in Tammy Abraham (£6.5m), who shares his price with Olivier Giroud (£6.5m), if he secures a loan deal.

Joao Cancelo (£6.0m) and Ruben Dias (£6.0m) are Manchester City’s most expensive defenders with all other options in that position £5.5m apart from Nathan Aké (£5.0m).

They also have Jack Harrison (£6.0m) listed as their midfielder after his loan deal with Leeds expires this summer. One to watch out for in the event that he is used for Pep Guardiola’s first team based on his impressive performances in 2020/21.

There have been some interesting price slashes at Spurs in defence and midfield. Dele Alli (£6.5m) can now be picked up for just £6.5m, a potentially bargain price if the club’s new manager intends to build the team around him as a number 10.

Meanwhile, 12 clean sheets in 2020/21 and a lot of rotation under José Mourinho mean we have some £4.5m assets in Spurs’ defence, Eric Dier (£4.5m) and Davinson Sánchez (£4.5m) perhaps the two most likely to be involved on a regular basis.

There remains a cheap route into Burnley’s defence with Matt Lowton (£4.5m) and Charlie Taylor (£4.5m) able to undercut Nick Pope (£5.5m), James Tarkowski (£5.0m) and Ben Mee (£5.0m).

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£5.5m) has reverted to a midfield after playing there for West Bromwich Albion last season, coming in as a £5.5m Arsenal asset now his loan deal is over.

CUSTOMISABLE PLAYER PRICE LIST

You can view all the revealed prices so far in our Pre-Season Minutes Spreadsheet created by TopMarx and David Munday.

Use the first sheet to sort and filter all players by position, price and club while the other 20 will help you keep an eye on how often each asset has been used by their club during pre-season, the process that helped us unearth Aaron Wan-Bissaka and John Lundstram.

Head to this link here and select ‘File>Make a Copy’ to start your own tinkering and sort by price, team and position.

As you prepare for the new season, don’t forget to check out our long-reads focussed on some of the key decisions based on this week’s price reveals.

PREMIUM MEMBERS ANALYSIS

Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members have access to our long-read data analysis in conjunction with this season’s FPL price reveals.

Make sure you check these out today and get the edge over your mini-league rivals when planning your team for 2021/22.

Who are the best Brighton defenders for FPL 2021/22?
Assessing Callum Wilson’s FPL appeal as a £7.5m forward in 2021/22
Comparing Alexander-Arnold and Robertson’s FPL points potential for 2021/22
Can FPL managers trust Leeds defenders in 2021/22?
The best FPL players for Arsenal in 2021/22

THE FFSCOUT GUIDE TO FPL 2020/21

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Pre-season friendlies, data analysis and FPL strategy

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

286 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Zim0
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Robertson Shaw Coufal
    Bruno Salah Raphinha Buendia
    Watkins Bamford
    Foster Ayling Bissouma Obafemi

    Yup I like it

    Open Controls
  2. Who are all Lukakus
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    There is an "export team" button in the admin section, easy for RMT purpose.
    My auto pick team is:
    GKP: Martínez (Lloris)
    DEF: Castagne, Maguire, Mendy, Evans (Dias)
    MID: Bernardo, Maddison, James, Lingard (Zaha)
    FWD: Cavani, Lacazette (Werner)

    Open Controls
    1. Pedersen
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Where? Cant find it

      Open Controls
  3. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    First go at draft:

    Sanchez
    Trent - Shaw - Digne
    Salah - Bruno - Jota - Raphinha - Sarr
    DCL - Watkins

    Subs: Foster, Lamptey, K. Davis, B. 4.0 fodder

    Bench is a bit weak there but could switch DCL to Nacho to fund another 4.5 defender. Deleting the app now until a couple of days before game goes to live to prevent over-thinking (started last season without Mo!)

    Open Controls
  4. Flair
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Sanchez (Foster)
    TAA - Shaw - Digne (Fofana, Williams)
    Salah - Bruno - Raphinha - Sarr (Bissouma)
    Antonio - DCL - Watkins

    We move until Kane goes to City

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      That looks decent….*takes note*

      Open Controls
    2. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Same team bar Bissouma, I went for Moder. Strong template is already formed. My only dilemma is whether to go third striker for 7.5-8.0 or third mid for same price, i.e. Foden.

      Open Controls
  5. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Anyone got any RMTs to view?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      4 just above your head

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        😉 😛

        Open Controls
  6. The Pesci challenge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Why is no one going for kane, he’s set and forget for me?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      12.5, Spurs.

      Open Controls
      1. The Pesci challenge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        But he’ll be transferred before you know it

        Open Controls
    2. Werner Brothers
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      More likely forget for me

      Open Controls
      1. The Pesci challenge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Fair enough, he was top for assists and goals last season. He’s not playing for England every week

        Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      More points for less money with Salah & Bruno

      Kane will be popular again if he moves to City though, lone focal point on penalties in that city team would be disgusting

      Open Controls
    4. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      probably going to put him in my mc hammer team

      Open Controls
    5. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      1. Salah first game is Norwich
      2. Bruno has really nice opening fixtures.
      3. Kane not transferred yet, and could not be before the season starts, with saga dragging on (iirc the rule that all transfers must be done before the start of the season is abandoned)

      Open Controls
    6. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      If he gets the City move, it's a no brainer

      Open Controls
    7. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      58 mins ago

      Levy will 100% not transfer him till after their match with City if at all

      Open Controls
      1. The Pesci challenge
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This is the only doubt I have but it will be very difficult to get in once the season starts

        Open Controls
  7. St. Stephen XI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Tell me why I shouldn't like Emile Smith Rowe at 5.5 . . .

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Arsenal and their first 3 fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. St. Stephen XI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        26 mins ago

        Thanks for the perspective. Not too scared of Brentford away, and he's basically sharing the 11th spot in my lineup with Toney and (sometimes) Lamptey, so I can hide him from the two tough fixtures that follow.

        Is he going to continue to get minutes? Because it seems if he is that he's going to be in attacking positions with some credible talent around him.

        What's your thoughts on the best alternative at that price? I'm curious.

        Open Controls
        1. St. Stephen XI
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          25 mins ago

          I like Cantwell a lot, but his first four fixtures are brutal. Will probably make the switch at some point.

          Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          23 mins ago

          I would pay lil bit extra for Sarr or Raphinha or Beundia at start. But agree that he is a decent option if he is a regular starter. Fixtures from GW4 are decent as well.

          At same price point, Dallas can also work.

          Open Controls
          1. St. Stephen XI
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Thank you for your response.

            I also already have Raphinha and Buendia. ESR is my #5 MF. Easy enough to back down in value if I want to fundraise for an upgrade somewhere else, but I'm liking my balance at the moment.

            I didn't do the mental math to see what Dallas' "real" point total is with the switch from D to M, but I didn't love Leeds midfield enough to double up on Raphina there. Probably going to ride with ESR unless it's clear that he's not getting regular minutes . . . then it's a reunion with my old flame Eric Cantwell.

            Open Controls
  8. Inazuma X1
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Lacazette with the highest ownership...44.1%

    Open Controls
    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Autocomplete favors the mid price bracket.

      Open Controls
  9. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Alli at 6.5. No Bale so imagine a slot will appear. One to monitor for sure. Can’t see him not starting.

    B. Traore at 6.0m for Villa!! Steal.

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Don't think traore will be playing anymore. They signed Buendia

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Won’t he replace El Ghazi and if Grealish leaves they’ll look at a Smith-Rowe equivalent?

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • 2 Years
          11 mins ago

          Ah yes I was thinking with the assumption Grealish stays. Then yeah he could play

          Open Controls
          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            Even if Grealish stays it’s:

            Buendia Grealish Traore
            Watkins

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              I dunno. I just thought Traore played in the same position as Buendia that's why i said it. And grealish on the left. Did grealish start playing centrally when he came back from injury? I didn't watch those matches.

              Open Controls
              1. Athletic Nasherbo
                • 4 Years
                3 mins ago

                No they do. I think Traore can play either side. No way he gets dropped and El Ghazi plays that’s for sure.

                Open Controls
                1. Athletic Nasherbo
                  • 4 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Yeah Grealish was playing more centrally

                  Open Controls
                2. Zim0
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Okey dokey. Good to know I have another decent 6.0 option 🙂

                  Open Controls
    2. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Traore doesn't look that great if you compare him to Raphinha at 6.5 and even Sarr at 6.0

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I also have Sarr. Traore has better fixtures than Raphinha first three imo. Traore got 7G 7A. He’s decent.

        Open Controls
  10. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Another intriguing reality is the last of the champions Man City in many drafts. Could be a risk worth taking to get ahead of the curve early on!

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Lack of*

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Tough to pick Dias over 5.5 and 5m options.

      Kevin is 50-50. Trying to fit Mahrez though.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Mahrez is a no for me. In and out of the team!

        Stones exists. Cancelo also. But yeah Shaw, Digne etc lurking around. Don’t underestimate city tho!

        Open Controls
    3. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      Pondering either Foden or third striker for 7.5-8.0. Mahrez is probably the best bet, but 9.0 seems like awkward price point. Defense - with some nice attacking fullbacks at 5.5 like Digne and Shaw, with nice fixtures it is difficult to get Cancelo or Dias at 6.0, and even Stones at 5.5.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        I agree but City even with tough fixtures are a better defence than United and Everton. Those clean sheet points being underrated!

        Yeah imo someone strikes gold if they pick the right one of Foden/Mahrez. One will play early doors and the other on the bench I imagine. I’ll just go KDB I think.

        Open Controls
    4. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      If Kane doesn’t go to City, then I’ll probably have Foden.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Kane will be a popular pick. Kane will do well if he goes just I think it will take a few weeks I reckon to get up to speed with how city play.

        Open Controls
  11. St. Stephen XI
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour ago

    A little boring, but tried and true

    Sanchez, 4.0
    TAA, Shaw, Digne, Lamptey, Manquillo
    Salah, Bruno, Raphina, Buendia, Smith Rowe
    Watkins, Antonio, Toney

    The houses really do all start looking the same in the FPL neighborhood

    Open Controls
  12. ㅤRising
    • 2 Years
    59 mins ago

    Whats with "FFS H2H League - Entry"

    Ive been in it for 3 seasons now but have no idea where Im at or how to track progress

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/head-to-head-leagues/

      Open Controls
      1. ㅤRising
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. Looks like Im in League 6 Division 12

        Open Controls
  13. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    Most essential/must have:

    1. GK
    2. Def
    3. Mid
    4. Fwd

    One in each position please

    Open Controls
    1. Invincibles
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
      1. Invincibles
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Hattrick first GW

        Open Controls
  14. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    58 mins ago

    The more I stare at Raphinha at 6.5m the more silly it seems.

    He's on set pieces, nailed on for one of the most attacking teams in the league. I think 7.5m would still represent good value. At 6.5m he's auto-include regardless of fixtures or anything.

    Open Controls
    1. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      The first must-have I spotted. Silly value at that price

      Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Do you not expect a Leeds collapse this year

      Open Controls
      1. Invincibles
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        That would be delicious. For their haircuts, let alone their fans.

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Perhaps. But he's still one of the talismans of the team. I think you just pick him to start and if another value option emerges there you can jump ship if Leeds somehow fall off.

        Open Controls
    3. Lindelol
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Jota and Firmino prices baffles me too.

      Open Controls
    4. Invincibles
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Very rarely gives double digit hauls. I don’t favour that. Remind me of Maddison in that respect.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        The performances say otherwise. If anything, his underlying stats and eye test are closer to Grealish than Maddison. He's so involved in the attacking third.

        Open Controls
    5. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Only thing putting me off is fixtures, maybe from game week 5 .

      Open Controls
    6. Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      how many points did he get last season?

      Open Controls
      1. Invincibles
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        130ish

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          He didn't play any minutes until GW9 though.

          Open Controls
          1. Silent Friend
            • 9 Years
            just now

            hmm didnt notice that

            Open Controls
    7. lilmessipran
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      It's very rare that fpl get a price so horribly wrong for a player who has already shown great potential in the previous season. This seems to be one of those cases though.

      Open Controls
  15. Invincibles
    • 7 Years
    57 mins ago

    Not seen a single team with Harvey Barnes - assuming he’s fit again this makes me very happy.

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Have to see how Brendan sets up the team. Not sure how he gets Barnes and Iheanacho in a team.

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Love seeing ur players miss chances do ya?

      Open Controls
      1. Invincibles
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        9 goals, 5 assists in under 2000 mins

        Open Controls
    3. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      No way he just walks into that team and forces the change of system/formation after the form Ihenacho has shown playing with Vardy up top. With Pereira and Castagne as wingbacks too, I think Rodgers keeps the three at the back, at least for the start of the season.

      Open Controls
      1. Invincibles
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Handy considered but v good point esp as they’ve signed another ST in Daka

        Open Controls
  16. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    57 mins ago

    Any starters at 4.0m def or 4.5m mids?

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      I think there’s some decent 4.5 mids. Allan and Brownhill will always play I think. Of course Bissouma too.

      Open Controls
    2. Invincibles
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Williams if loaned. Probs dendoncker but haven’t even looked.

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Den donkey is 5.0 🙁

        Open Controls
    3. Soto Ayam
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Bissouma

      Open Controls
  17. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Anyone else feels its the best time of the season.

    Open Controls
  18. farmerfat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Joao Pedro anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
    2. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Best bet for budget striker, imo.

      Open Controls
  19. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    53 mins ago

    Any OOPs available?

    Open Controls
    1. Invincibles
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ritchie appaz

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Newcastle def?

        Who is Appaz?

        Open Controls
  20. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    48 mins ago

    Fixture Difficulty rating for City Defenders
    Liverpool (away) - 3
    Brighton (Away) - 3

    what?

    Open Controls
    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      I was shocked when I saw this for Chelsea
      Sun 22 Aug 17:30 2 ARS (A) 4
      Sat 28 Aug 18:30 3 LIV (A) 3

      Open Controls
      1. Lindelol
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        hahaha

        Open Controls
  21. Wild Rover
    • 10 Years
    48 mins ago

    Brain fart - How do I renew a family league? Can't find an option anywhere.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      It should be available at bottom after you click on that league.

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        The league isn't listed.

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          16 mins ago

          Are you the admin or someone else had created that league?

          Open Controls
          1. Wild Rover
            • 10 Years
            13 mins ago

            Yep, it was my league

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              Click on MORE --- > LEAGUES & CUPS ----> Renew your Leagues

              Open Controls
              1. Wild Rover
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Got it now cheers, I was clicking on 'create and join leagues' on the right hand hand side, rather than the tab at the top 🙂

                Open Controls
            2. Hamstergod
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Was it a Head to Head or Classic?

              Only Classic one's can be renewed.

              Open Controls
  22. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    45 mins ago

    So Which teams are you targetting? Liverpool seems obvious

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not overloading on teams. 2 from West Ham/Man Utd/Villa. One from other teams.

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Arsenal from GW4

      Open Controls
  23. Kabayan
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    4.5 / 4.0
    7.5 - 5.5 - 5 / 4.5 - 4.0
    12.5 - 12 - 8 - 6.5 / 4.5
    7.5 - 7.5 - 6.5

    Pretty sure it will change but locked for now 🙂

    Open Controls
  24. Zladan
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    A rough first draft:

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Konate Fofana Holgate Lamptey
    Salah (c) Bruno Buendia Pepe Hayden
    DCL Watkins Toney

    Not sure on Pepe just yet, will almost certainly switch. Will likely drop him a whole million. But 6.5 & 5.5 has nice price points.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.