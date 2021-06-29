216
Team Reveals June 29

How I managed to fit De Bruyne, Salah and Fernandes into my FPL draft

216 Comments
Fantasy Premier League opened its doors for the 2021/22 campaign, so in this, my first column of the new season, I thought I would jot down some initial thoughts on players that have caught my eye, and build a rough first draft based around that.

There is still just over six weeks to go before the season gets underway, and lots will change during that time, so I’m treating this as a kind pre-season Watchlist, which I can then develop in the coming weeks.

Also, it’s worth noting that I’ve purposefully avoided players from teams currently without a manager, as it’s hard to speculate on their potential without knowing who will be in charge. There is a huge difference, for example, between Nuno Espírito Santo and Christophe Galtier at Everton, so at least for now, I’m looking elsewhere.

THE GOALKEEPERS

I see real potential at Brighton and Hove Albion next season, and Robert Sánchez (£4.5m) stands out amongst the budget goalkeeper options.

Since the turn of the year, Albion kept nine clean sheets and conceded just 21 goals, and while it has been well documented just how much they underperformed against the quality of their performances last season, the numbers suggest they’ll finish far higher this time.

It’s also worth noting that the Seagulls play only two of last season’s top nine teams in the first eight Gameweeks.

Sánchez can be paired with Albion’s backup keeper, Jason Steele (£4.0m), providing Mathew Ryan (£4.5m) leaves the club, as expected, this summer.

THE DEFENDERS

Comparing Alexander-Arnold and Robertson's FPL points potential for 2021/22

Going into the season without a fully rested Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) would be a bold move, but the £4.5m defensive options look so good, selecting five of them feels like a viable enough strategy at this stage.

As a result, I can then push funds further forward.

There are some real bargains in the budget category, including Wesley Fofana (£4.5m). The 20-year-old feels under-priced compared to his team-mates at the back (see below), and takes on Wolverhampton Wanderers, Norwich City, Brighton, Burnley and Crystal Palace in the opening seven Gameweeks.

Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m) showed plenty of promise going forward last season, and while Lewis Dunk (£5.0m) remains Brighton’s main goal threat in defence, the young wing-back could be the value pick. 

Pairing him up with Leeds United’s Luke Ayling (£4.5m) gives you a nice rotation pairing too, if you’re into that kind of thing:

bur | WAT | bur | bre | new | cry | WAT | nor | WOL | nor | NEW

Issa Diop (£4.5m) and Conor Coady (£4.5m) take up the final spots at the back, but if I can push a bit more of my budget into defence, Kieran Tierney (£5.0m), Vladimír Coufal (£5.0m) and Matt Ritchie (£5.0m) all look like excellent options. 

The latter has been reclassified as a defender, and finished last season strongly. Between Gameweeks 30 and 38, he provided five assists in nine starts, and would have ranked second amongst defenders for successful crosses and big chances created during that period, only trailing Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold.

THE MIDFIELDERS

The current world number one answers your questions

In this setup, I can own three premium midfielders who all offer solid captaincy options in the opening weeks.

I’ve seen a few suggest Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) is over-priced, which is probably true based on last season’s output. However, his -3.26 expected goal (xG) delta, compared to +3.60 the one prior, highlights just how much variance there can be in a season, and it’s highly likely he’ll hit 200+ points providing he can stay fit.

The remaining spots go to Diogo Jota (£7.5m) and Raphinha (£6.5m), both of whom can offer real value.

THE FORWARDS

Ollie Watkins’ (£7.5m) 14 league goals and nine assists last term represented a good return, but he was perhaps unfortunate not to have done even better, given that he hit the woodwork a massive seven times. 

His appeal is further boosted by the arrival of Emiliano Buendía (£6.5m), who alongside Jack Grealish (£8.0m), will add more creativity to Villa’s midfield. 

Last season’s touch heatmaps suggest they should dovetail nicely, too:

Jack Grealish (top) and Emiliano Buendía’s (bottom) 2020/21 touch heatmaps, via Sofa Score.

Of the three promoted sides, the only team I’m interested in right now is Brentford, especially in attack. They have finished as the Championship’s top scorers in two successive campaigns, and while elements of their play will need to be adapted to top-flight football, I think, in time, they’ll become an efficient Premier League outfit.

Their opening run is fairly tough, but it’s that Gameweek 2 fixture against Crystal Palace I think we can target, and then move on if necessary.

Ivan Toney (£6.5m) is undeniably their chief goal threat, and hit 33 goals en route to promotion via the play-offs last season. 23 of those arrived from open-play, and the fact he contributed 10 assists too is encouraging. 

I may even double-up with Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m) in midfield, who I fancy as a real differential. He returned eight goals and 10 assists last season, and though I expect him to start the campaign as a winger, he has at times featured as a forward when manager Thomas Frank has opted for a two-striker system. 

Completing the squad is Michael Obafemi (£4.5m), but in fairness it could be any of the 4.5’s, as they’ll be firmly rooted to the third spot on my bench.

So, I know this first draft won’t be for everyone, but I hope having read this you can at least understand why I’ve selected the players I have, and if nothing else, it’ll be an interesting reference point to look back on in August.

I’ll update you on how it’s looking next time I check in, but for now, thanks for reading and best of luck if you are playing any of the Euro 2020 fantasy games.

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2021/22

Pre-season friendlies, data analysis and FPL strategy

  1. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 49 mins ago

    Would it not make sense to go Foden over KDB and use that 4m extra for the defence? Much more balance

    Open Controls
    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Maybe, but Foden, Mahrez, Sterling, Torres, possibly Grealish, all fighting it out sounds like a headache. KDB is there for the captaincy, too.

      Open Controls
    2. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      with Foden you are probably going to get 2 starts in 3. Early in the season KDB should be nailed.

      Open Controls
  2. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    Vierra at Palace? Time for The People's Roy to step back into the fray at WHL so....

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      He's on tomorrow's shortlist along with Allardyce and Warnock.

      Open Controls
  3. Silecro
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 46 mins ago

    Not seeing Gundogan in any drafts, any reason why? I mean..KDB's health is still susceptible, and he returned points even with him in lineup

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      Not seeing many players from the champions full stop. I think we're all waiting on firm news of Kane and Grealish.
      I was watching Ferran Torres score yesterday and thinking Torres/Mahez one side, Sterling/Foden the other, KDB, Grealish, Bilva, Gundo - where do they all go?

      Open Controls
    2. mg12
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Gundo was a great pick last year when KDB was out injured. Gundo was almost guaranteed to start, and with those starts came points. Once KDB returned, Pep started rotating his midfield more often, making Gundo questionable to start. You just never know what Pep is thinking. If Gundo becomes a consistent starter again, it will be a great pick.

      I'm not sure about everyone else, but I like to start my season with consistent starters and take more (calculated) risks as the season progresses. Gundo's a bit of an unknown commodity at this point.

      Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      City’s last 15 games weren’t pretty for him

      Didn’t play in 5 of them, and 7 blanks in the 10 he appeared in (7 starts, 3 subs)

      Why would you do it to yourself if City don’t have injuries?

      Open Controls
    4. I'm Gonna Git You Saka
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      If you look at Gundogan's historic performance, last year was definitely an outlier. Even before the potential the City will bring in someone like Grealish, it just seems wrong to spend 7.5 on an asset that is basically counting on someone else to be injured in order to be fantasy relevant at that price point.

      There have to be far safer and more attractive choices at that price point (I'd rather go with Maddison or Barnes and spend the extra 0.5 somewhere else), and you can switch to Gundy during the season if KDB goes down and it starts looking like Gundy is going to be the main beneficiary of the redistributed minutes.

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        This is exactly where City could easily destroy people next year

        Not in the odd big win vs palace or Norwich where big scores are landed by a random one or two of their 7 or 8 attacking options and one or two of their 7 or 8 defensive options…

        But in the hanging on to those options through the 1-2-0-1-2’s when Pep is merrily spinning the wheel

        Kane (if he signs) is the only real way it can be bypassed imo - even Grealish could get pretty frequently rotated in that pool of attackers

        Open Controls
        1. I'm Gonna Git You Saka
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          100% agree. Pep *could* conceivably play an additional attacking asset and play with Rodri or Fernie as a lone holding MF against weaker teams, or he could just rotate the crap out of his roster. In either case I don't see Gundogan retaining anything close to 7.5 in value.

          Even the decision to take on one credible City MF and have an option on your bench to come in if Pep rotates could blow up in your face when your City asset comes on as an 82nd minute sub.

          For me it's a hard pass on players who don't have a ticket to regular minutes. I'd rather be bringing in players who are getting surprising minutes than transferring out players who are unsurprisingly not getting minutes.

          Open Controls
    5. Arteta
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      There's plenty of midfielders we can choose from and I find it really hard to pick just "the best" 5.
      Of course Man City have amazing assets but we've learned a lot about Pep roulette as well. Wait and see at the beginning. I'm honestly just waiting for that final week and end of the transfer deadline to decide who gets the nod.

      Open Controls
  4. St. Joseph
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    Atm

    I've lost 36 pts differences with my ML leader..

    Should i change my mbappe captain to Forsberg (C)

    *He captained Benzema, wouldn't change, and he also have Forsberg

    Open Controls
    1. Indpush
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  5. No Professionals
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    article made me try something similar, and i like it (i know a lot will change between now and kick off)...

    Sanchez
    VVD Shaw Fofana Lamptey
    Salah KDB Fernandes Raphinha
    Watkins Toney

    Foster Ayling Bissouma Obafemi

    don't feel that it sacrifices too much other than VVD over TAA (could get TAA with Shaw to 4.5), and playing 442 which looks rubbish.

    Open Controls
    1. mg12
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Starting without TAA seems like a huge gamble. He will be highly owned and can bring in big points. He will also be more disruptive to bring in later (multiple transfers, point hits).

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        it's only 2 transfers, having 3 premiums makes everyone available in 2.

        Open Controls
  6. mg12
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    Curious what you think of this lineup.

    Schmeichel
    Dias, TAA, Digne, Coufal
    Fernandez, Grealish, Raphinha, Salah,
    Iheanacho, Toney

    Bench: Sanchez, Lamptey (or Fofana), Bissouma, Davis

    Will be watching Grealish. If he signs with Man City, I'll transfer him out for Jota.

    Open Controls
    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      It's a nice team, although I think I'd want to start with 3 forwards given the choice available in the 7.5 - 8.0M bracket.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        You say that, but we're spoilt for choice with mid-priced defenders and affordable midfielders too!

        Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      True, although with the exception of Raphinha, it's the defenders and forwards that really stand out for me.

      I really like the look of a 4-3-3 but will likely wuss out and go 3-4-3 in the end...

      Open Controls
  7. Rafa_is_a_geordie.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    If you had both Limitless and Wildcard left, which would you play first?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      LL since its a temporary team. WC in semis.

      Open Controls
  8. CONNERS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Anyone considering Cancelo as an option?

    I think he could be a good pick to cover a City slot, especially with the amount of decent cover available in the 4.5 defender bracket in case of a no-show.

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Just as liable to Peptation as the midfielders. I'd only have confidence in Ederson and Dias getting sufficient starts.

      Open Controls
    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      Yes, agree to an extent, except if I don't mind a defender subbing in for another defender.

      When your City mid doesn't play, it's a different story.

      Open Controls
    3. LSK
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      I did have him but then saw I can afford Robertson instead. Might bring him back if I decide to go with Jota over double Liverpool defence.

      Open Controls
  9. King Kohli
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team?

    Bachmann Foster
    Shaw Cresswell Fofana Lamptey Ayling
    Salah Son Sancho(9.5) Raphinha 4.5
    DCL Watkins Antonio

    1m ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Pretty good but Sancho could cost more than that.

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      Decent.
      That 4.5 midf has to be Bissouma.
      Sancho should be 9.5 max - you might have another 0.5 to invest.
      DCL should be the same whoever the manager is, but I'd hold off on a Spud until we know who's in charge.

      Open Controls
    3. mg12
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Sancho is worth keeping an eye on. 9.5 seems about right.

      Son's interesting, obviously depends on what Kane does. If Kane leaves, I'd assume Son is on PK's.

      DCL has always frustrated me as an owner. Watkins success seemed to hinge on Grealish in the lineup. At 31, Antonio's fitness will continue to be a concern. There just don't seem to be many stand-out striker options.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Nacho and Toney excite me in that bracket. There's Bamford too, although I'd save money and pick Raphinha and Harrison myself.

        Open Controls
  10. Arteta
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    England vs Germany predictions?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      2-1

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      0-0
      Then Never-ending penalties till the end of time

      Open Controls
    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      1-1. Germany to go through on penalties. Know your history 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        And Gareth Southgate will come on as a sub and be the one who misses

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 52 mins ago

          I've been thinking who this generation's Waddle/Southgate will be, and it came down to Jenderson.

          Open Controls
    4. LSK
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      3-1

      Open Controls
  11. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    I'm curious. Why do people think Jota will play more than he did last year? Didn't he only play when Salah or Mane were injured, had covid or just needed a rest?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      No, he's half-way to supplanting Bobby.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Is he really?

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 5 mins ago

          Don't you think Bobby was fading over the season? He seems less-than essential now, to me.

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 4 mins ago

            Hmm i kinda stopped watching after march

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              4 hours, 3 mins ago

              Good to know. I thought Jota wouldn't play. Another option woohoo!

              Open Controls
      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        Not sure on that dude… (Jota replacing Bobby)

        Bobby missed 2 games with a knee injury last season…

        Of the remaining 36, he started 33 of them! Including starting 7 of the final 8…

        If anything Jota is surely there to put pressure on Mane & Salah, Bobby kind of has the “selfless, defensive forward” role all to himself at this stage

        Open Controls
    2. mg12
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Jota looked great early in the season, was injured from Dec til March, then injured again in May. At 7.5, he will be a steal if he stays healthy.

      Open Controls
  12. Arteta
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Who are you most likely to select as your 4.5 goalkeeper(s)?

    Sanchez, Raya, Bachmann, Guaita, Dubravka, McCarthy, Krul.

    Open Controls
    1. Milkman Bruno
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Sanchez/Steele. I always get it wrong rotating keepers.

        Open Controls
      • Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        I’m torn on this, because I really want Martinez and Steer.

        I’m still sceptical about relying solely on Sanchez and £4.0m back up.

        But I understand that extra £1m goes a long way.

        Open Controls
    2. Milkman Bruno
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Not sure I’m gone on the 5x 4.5 defender option. Trent is the same price as Jota except nailed and has double the points than him last season in fpl when Liverpool were poor and without their best CB. Makes more sense to go TAA and a 4.5 mid imo and play 442.

        However, I do really like having all 3 of the premium mids.

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          I think TAA is essential really.

          Open Controls
          1. Milkman Bruno
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Agreed

              Open Controls
        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Kane of 6 months ago would have buried that.

          Open Controls
        3. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          How necessary is Bruno going forward?

          Open Controls

