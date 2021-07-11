217
  1. Thomas Magnum
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Turns out not tracking the player making a run into the back post isn't a good defensive game plan

    1. EmreCan Hustle
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Who knew.

    2. Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Wingers / inside forwards don't like tracking wing backs

    3. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Could have told you that as a QPR fan. We perfected that move the season we went down in 2013.

      Jose Bosingwa was the master of that particular defensive play.

  2. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Get Grealish on!

    1. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Here we go again!

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Guess who’s going to be my 2nd most integral player this season!

    2. Giggs Boson
      9 Years
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Imagine doubting Sir Gareth Southgate.

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Would be 3-0 and game over if he started

        1. Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          To Italy!

  3. Rainer
    4 Years
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Italy have more possession and more shots.

    Do they now deserve a penalty?

    1. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Only when their xG reaches 0.8

      1. Rainer
        4 Years
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Fair 😉

    2. Louis_Sans_Balls
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      only if they're diving game is on point

    3. Grounderz
      9 Years
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes but I feel those shots were squeezed out of desperation trying to salvage at least something out from the first half. I don’t think they’ve looked particularly convincing in creating good chances. England’s not done anything aggressive at opponent’s area either. Their early chances were to see some randomness and chaos and England got what they wanted.

      1. Rainer
        4 Years
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        I know, I know.

        Despite not having the ball or more shots Englard are in complete control here.

        1. Grounderz
          9 Years
          • 9 Years
          just now

          They seem happy with that. Would be interesting to see how Italy change their game plan.

  4. RogDog_jimmy
    8 mins ago
    8 mins ago

    Rice has made more attacking runs today than the rest of the tournament combined (2, plus 1 out of bounds)

    Total English dominance so far.

  5. Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Southgate for the Prime Minister if England wins this right?

    1. Rainer
      4 Years
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don't punish the man for such a great achievement.

    2. Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I just wanna know if we're actually getting an extra bank holiday

      1. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
        10 Years
        • 10 Years
        just now

        No way Boris will give this

    3. Deulofail
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I think we should abolish the royal family or otherwise instate Gareth as Queen.

      1. I am become Marvin
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I'm with you there, the royal family should have been abolished long ago.

    4. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      10 Years
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Arise Sir Southgate, Lord of Crawley, future PM

    5. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      If he wins the WC next year absolutely

    6. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Job swap with Boris?

