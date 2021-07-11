Gareth Southgate has decided to go with a back three for England’s clash with Italy in the EURO 2020 final.
The manager last used the formation for England’s 2-0 victory against Germany in the round of 16.
That means one change in personnel at Wembley as Kieran Trippier (€5.4m) comes in for Bukayo Saka (€6.6m).
Luke Shaw (€6.3m) will also operate as a wing-back on the opposite flank from Tripper, with that pair sandwiching midfielders Declan Rice (€5.6m) and Kalvin Phillips (€5.6m).
Harry Kane (€11.7m) will be flanked in attack by Raheem Sterling (€9.9m) and Mason Mount (€7.3m).
Jordan Pickford (€5.9m) lines up behind a three-man central defence consisting of Harry Maguire (€5.7m), John Stones (€5.9m) and Kyle Walker (€5.7m).
A foot injury means Phil Foden (€8.0m) is not part of the matchday squad.
Roberto Mancini has picked the same Italy XI that began the 1-1 draw against Spain in the semi-finals, where the Azzurri went through via penalty shootout.
Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.8m) is once again protected by a back four, with Emerson (€5.5m) continuing in place of the injured Leonardo Spinazzola.
Giorgio Chiellini (€6.0m), Leonardo Bonucci (€5.7m) and Giovanni Di Lorenzo (€5.2m) make up the rest of that quartet.
In midfield, Chelsea man Jorginho (€6.4m) is joined by Marco Verratti (€7.0m) and Nicolo Barella (€7.5m).
Lorenzo Insigne (€8.7m) and Federico Chiesa (€7.4m) will support Ciro Immobile (€10.2m) in attack.
Italy XI: (4-3-3) Donnarumma; Emerson, Chiellini, Bonucci, Di Lorenzo; Verratti, Jorginho, Barella; Insigne, Immobile, Chiesa.
England XI (3-4-3): Pickford: Maguire, Stones, Walker; Shaw, Rice, Phillips, Trippier; Sterling, Kane, Mount.
10 mins ago
Turns out not tracking the player making a run into the back post isn't a good defensive game plan