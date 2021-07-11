132
  1. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Enjoy your coffee virgin.

    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Thanks Stewie's Teddy, but I wanted an FPL article 😥

      I deleted my Euro team when FPL launched.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Yeah I can imagine. I’m not playing either.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Preseason is well underway. FFS haven't put out so much as a tweet about it. Not great really is it? :/

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Oh really? I barely use the site any more. Shame really, I used to enjoy it so much.

  2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    I stopped playing this fantasy Euros game since the last 16 made a right mess of my team!

  3. Nightrain_
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Afternoon lads,
    chasing Euro 2020 ML leader for 17 points, I reckon he'll go balance and lean on England so I think I need to go heavy on Italy, which one should be the best captain ?

    A. Jorginho (hoping for a 1-0 win and he got the penalty)
    B. Bonucci
    C. Emerson
    D. Di Lorenzo
    E. which one ?

    Thanks a lot

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      B

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Think I agree with you - A.

    3. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      C. All day long. I've not even thought twice. (Unless you're leading your mini leagues) Do or die.

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Expecting a clean sheet then for Italy?
        What if Sterling and Kane dives again.. they will.

        1. jayzico
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          RoR. Plus he plays very high like the new Spinazolla

        2. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Sterling and Kane meets A far better defence now, Think they’ll struggle to score

          1. jayzico
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Indeed. Still got Bon/Chel which is unreal.I swear those guys should be about 50odd now. Best defence in Euros. Just not a great fan of the keeper.But equally can't stand Pickford

    4. Nightrain_
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      3 different pick and I'm confused now lol but I think Emerson could be gold here

  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours ago

    On commentary duties for the BBC tonight will be Guy Mowbray and former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas. *** Groan ***

    Jenas is clearly getting the gig because he is on the one show not because of his (limited) footballing insight.

    Who is the worst second commentator in recent history do you think?

    1. The 12th Man
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Andy Townsend

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Townsend has a special place in my heart after the 2005 champions league final.

    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Jenas, Keown, Lee Hendrie, Chris Coleman

      All are poison to the ears

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Keown I agree with. He is only employed by the BBC because of his reaction to a missed penalty decades ago.

        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          You can really hear the media coaching with Jenas & Keown too - if you listen carefully they’ll often lapse from their newly found oxbridge style pronunciations to more of an “awight geeza” type vibe from time to time

          It’s quite jarring

          Chris Coleman’s habit of sniffing into the microphone every 5 seconds has almost resulted in me putting a blunt object through the television screen on several occasions

          GET A FCKING TISSUE CHRIS FOR FCK SAKE

          Lee Hendrie - I don’t think they even let him commentate any more after a game or two he was so out of his depth with actually having to speak English

    3. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      I was worried they'd chose Jenas, the BBC seem to love the guy for some reason.

      In that case, I'll watch ITV during the match, and BBC during the intervals. Avoids ads and Jenas.

    4. Ooh Ah Cantona
        2 mins ago

        I still haven't forgiven Phil Neville's commentary

      • Hairy Potter
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Robbie Savage

    5. jayzico
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Sticking with this mess for a while.

      Glaring errors anyone? Apart from Smith-Rowe. A pure gamble - or that chap from Brentford. Know NOWT about Brentford though:

      Sanchez 4
      Trent Robbo Coufal (Lampt/Williams)
      Salah Bruno E.S.R Harrison (Gilmour)
      DCL Watkins Nacho

      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Robbo, Harrison -> VVD, Raphinha?

        Like it overall though

        1. jayzico
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Robbo purely for his corners. VVD is a great aerial threat in the box. Yeah, possible though. I see Robbo/Harrison as an easy way into getting Son after Spurs' difficult start

      2. Milkman Bruno
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Brighton and Leeds rotate well, could go Ayling over Williams. I think your midfield is pretty light but it’s a strong draft.

          1. jayzico
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Thanks MB. Yeah, just sussed out their rotation last night (not bought my members pass yet so a lot of digging instead) which looks awesome

      3. Jacky boy
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Finally tonight all these euro fantasy things will be over.

        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Wonderful.

        2. jayzico
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          I know. Effing depressing

      4. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Shaw(c) good differential for tonight?

        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          There are no standout options imo, so why not.

      5. Milkman Bruno
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Liking this draft. Focusing on attacking the promoted teams to begin with. Saka is a placeholder for Raphina.

          Sanchez
          Robertson, Vvd, Lamptey
          Salah, Fernandes, Pepe, Buendia, Saka
          Watkins, Antonio

          Steele, Fofana, Ayling, Davis

          Saka to Sarr and Buendia to Barnes or Antonio to Dcl are other options I’m looking at. Would love some input.

          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            No Trent
            Double Arsenal attack

            Dont like it tbh mate

            1. Milkman Bruno
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                You don’t think Robertson and Vvd can keep pace with Trent to begin?

                1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  No

            2. boozybaz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              Pepe is a big NO

              1. The 12th Man
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                For you maybe.

            3. Milkman Bruno
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                Thanks for the feedback. Not sure I entirely agree but appreciated.

              • Ooh Ah Cantona
                  just now

                  Keep hold of Pepe he's a great pick and it feels like he should have a great second season with the Arsenal

              • Little Red Lacazette
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 52 mins ago

                How are people making the choice between AWB & Shaw?

                1. TheDragon
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 48 mins ago

                  Isn’t Shaw the obvious answer based on potential for attacking returns? Or does this relate to risk of him being eased in over first few games given the Euros?

                  1. Little Red Lacazette
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 43 mins ago

                    AWB gets some returns too. Seemed more nailed last season to me. Guess Shaw is just really in the limelight seeing how good he is doing at the Euros. But at PL level is he really the obvious choice of the 2?

                2. Milkman Bruno
                    1 hour, 47 mins ago

                    I’m going without to begin with.

                    1. Milkman Bruno
                        1 hour, 44 mins ago

                        If united sign another CB then I will re think it

                    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 47 mins ago

                      Not sure I want a Utd defender to be honest

                      Maguire was beyond a nightmare to own with his yellow card odyssey…

                      And at Utd’s defence conceded as many as Fulham at home, (and more than the likes of Southampton & even Sheffield United)

                      Maguire really needs two extremely defensive midfielders in front of him to stop him from getting exposed (and ideally a third centreback if possible) - which Utd only usually get away with in the bigger/crunch games - against smaller teams when the midfield is more forward thinking they have a vulnerability there which is often exploited

                      So not super hot on Shaw or AWB at the minute to be honest

                      Can easily see Leeds scoring GW1

                      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 44 mins ago

                        What if United signed Varane?

                        Leeds will score GW1 guaranteed.

                        1. Giggs Boson
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          1 hour, 27 mins ago

                          Bielsa talked of a Leeds "evolution" after the 0-0 draw against United, seeming to suggest a more pragmatic defensive approach against the big sides.
                          https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56790342

                      2. Little Red Lacazette
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 39 mins ago

                        Haa, I am guessing you are looking at a City premium def after TAA.

                        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                          • 11 Years
                          1 hour, 35 mins ago

                          Actually have zero interest in City or Chelsea as things stand - you couldn’t pay me to own any of their players while they’re all fit 🙂

                          If there’s an injury bottleneck (or a Harry Kane deal) that clearly signposts who is going to start for an extended period, then we can cross that bridge if we come to it…

                          But for now staying well, we’ll away from those two rotational maniacs

                          1. boozybaz
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            1 hour, 19 mins ago

                            I have James GW1 then change hime for Man City as they play Norwich. then i will change Watkins for Leeds Bamford after GW 3

                          2. Little Red Lacazette
                            • 4 Years
                            1 hour, 19 mins ago

                            As is, I have Dias in my draft, things could change. With TAA and Coufal making a back 3.

                          3. VincentVega
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            1 hour, 14 mins ago

                            I do think there is a structural problem with the game as it stands...it makes you avoid players from the bigger teams which seems frankly rubbish.

                      3. LegendMoon
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 39 mins ago

                        Great comments

                      4. The Red Devil
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 31 mins ago

                        Agree with lot of the points, but United is definitely buying a decent CB, dunno if it'll be Varane or kounde or someone else, lindelof, plus United were quite average at home, does it improve with fans back now, think Shaw is at a decent price point, can shift to digne/Cresswell easily

                      5. Baps hunter
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 28 mins ago

                        They both still had decent ppm last year and AWB was better in the latter part of the season. Leeds may score or not, we are not choosing team for one week only. I can see myself having even both of them, I don't know if Robbo for example is worth 1.5 million extra when money is tight. And I prefer both over Dunk and .5 million.

                    3. Thomas Magnum
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 31 mins ago

                      Most likely going with neither, Shaw like Digne are both overrated imo, and it's basically attacking return or bust. I prefer AWB of the two though due to him getting more minutes, similar attacking returns (without set pieces) and I believe more bonus points than Shaw last season

                      1. Baps hunter
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 22 mins ago

                        MU has decent fixtures in the beginning and they had 13 clean sheets last season. I haven't checked how many agains these teams, but I see no reason why they would/should be worse this season.

                        1. Thomas Magnum
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 15 mins ago

                          I will probably end up with AWB at some stage, especially if they start doing well from the get go as I also know United players do tend to normally catch a lot of price rises. But I just worry if they don't sign a good CB and the keeper situation is still a bit iffy then it'll be frustrating and CS or bust like it is with Digne, I will probably just look elsewhere to start off but lots of time to decide from here on out

                        2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                          • 11 Years
                          1 hour, 13 mins ago

                          Utd keep their cleansheets when you least expect it - in the tougher games where they are “allowed” to play more negatively which prevents Maguire being exposed

                          6 of their 13 cleansheets came against Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool & Arsenal

                          In the other 32 league games (i.e. against lesser/bottom half type teams teams where they are more attacking) they only kept 7 cleansheets

                          1. Zim0
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            1 hour, 1 min ago

                            I'm guessing Varane will help with that.

                    4. jayzico
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 11 mins ago

                      I go Cresswell plus 0.5ITB over both to be honest

                      1. jayzico
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 10 mins ago

                        My bad. Cresswell is 5.5. Jeez. Then Coufal/Dunk +0.5 over them

                  • TheDragon
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 50 mins ago

                    Which Italian defenders are most attacking?

                    Hard to even find 11 players I want for tonight’s game

                    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      1 hour, 30 mins ago

                      I’ve gone for Emerson hoping he goes of around 70 minutes again and it’s 0-0 and then England score after that and will 2-0 haha

                      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 30 mins ago

                        *goes off

                        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 30 mins ago

                          *and win 2-0

                      2. jayzico
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 2 mins ago

                        That's actually my thinking too. But more like he goes off around 60min mark and game end 1-1.Italy wins on pens

                  • The Red Devil
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 49 mins ago

                    I've thought of going 4 at the back to start with, so
                    TAA Shaw coufal lamptey Fofana
                    One of Fofana/lamptey on the bench.
                    Thoughts?

                    1. TheDragon
                      • 3 Years
                      49 mins ago

                      I always have these ideas at start of season and it never seems to work out for me.

                      Safest way to get a solid start is go with a template price structure as being able to move between players quickly early on I find is important.

                      How well do Lamptey and fofana’s fixtures rotate?

                      1. Milkman Bruno
                          48 mins ago

                          Not as good as Lamptey/Ayling

                          1. The Red Devil
                            • 6 Years
                            29 mins ago

                            True, just checked, Leeds Brighton rotate better

                          2. jayzico
                            • 10 Years
                            just now

                            Yup. Lamptey/Ayling check it out. Even better Dunk/Ayling but don't have the extra 0.5

                        • The Red Devil
                          • 6 Years
                          41 mins ago

                          True, I'm keeping 0.5 ITB for any sudden templates, but I don't see many good budget midfield or forward options tbh, raphinha is the best option at budget price, I mean would you have a 5.5 mid or a Shaw/digne/Cresswell?

                          1. jayzico
                            • 10 Years
                            just now

                            All depends on ESR. Could be gold

                      2. Milkman Bruno
                          49 mins ago

                          Seems a good back line

                      3. Arteta
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 46 mins ago

                        Here we go, butterfly effect strikes again: https://www.reddit.com/r/Gunners/comments/ohwo75/emi_is_goated_now/

                        Messi would (probably) never win an international trophy, if it wasn't for Maupay.

                        1. Thomas Magnum
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 10 mins ago

                          Imagine if Argentina had a serviceable defense/keeper for literally any tournament since 2010

                          1. Qaiss
                            • 5 Years
                            1 hour, 4 mins ago

                            They didn't when Maradona was playing and he won the WC 🙂

                            1. Thomas Magnum
                              • 5 Years
                              1 hour, 1 min ago

                              Haha that is true but they were on a mission from God that year

                      4. HollywoodXI
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 33 mins ago

                        FPL draft. Would play BB GW1 with this. What do you think?

                        Sanchez
                        Shaw Trent Digne Chilwell Cresswell
                        Dallas Raphina Salah Mount Grealish
                        Nacho Antonio Toney

                        Dubravka

                        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 23 mins ago

                          Lots of players still in the Euros - could miss GW1.
                          Dallas is not a good FPL asset as a mid imo.

                        2. Little Red Lacazette
                          • 4 Years
                          1 hour, 17 mins ago

                          I am not a fan of BB GW1.

                          1. Baps hunter
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 9 mins ago

                            BB gw1 is not generally good idea, but even worse after major international tournaments. That team is unlikely to have 15 starters. Yes, last season BB was nightmare for some, but all seasons are not brothers in that respect.

                            1. Little Red Lacazette
                              • 4 Years
                              1 hour, 2 mins ago

                              Exactly.

                        3. jayzico
                          • 10 Years
                          1 hour ago

                          Too mush wasted in defence. Trent + another big hitter then say 4.5s

                      5. RUUD!
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 33 mins ago

                        No love for Wan-Bissaka? 4th highest scoring defender, as nailed as they come, seems to be improving his attacking game and could link up well with Sancho.

                        Appreciate Shaw is the same price but had a full Euro's, is injury prone and Telles a threat to his minutes.

                        1. Rupert The Horse
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          52 mins ago

                          Feels like Shaws injury problems are behind him.

                        2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          50 mins ago

                          Looking at history, I have no idea why people prefer Shaw over AWB.

                          1. Thomas Magnum
                            • 5 Years
                            25 mins ago

                            Shaw just seems to be the flavor of the month apparently. Couldn't understand why he was more popular to end last season and will inevitably be more popular going into this one. I presume the fpl youtubers will have Shaw over AWB in their preseason vids which will also sway a lot of people

                            1. Baps hunter
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              just now

                              That results with higher ownership, and people make selections also by tsb% Not much between them tbh, probably pretty similar picks. AwB more nailed, Shaw has more set piece threat. MU needs back up for AwB and replacement for Lindelöf and someone like Kante to help CB:s imo.

                          2. Milkman Bruno
                              9 mins ago

                              The Shaw love is more likely due to his more recent progression. Definitely on an upwards trajectory, which is why “history” should be used as an indicator only really. Look at him in the euros, has 3 assists and created plenty. How fit he will be after the euros in comparison to AWB is another thing to consider mind. Awb is rested.

                              1. Zim0
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                He's just getting his preseason in now instead of later. 😉

                          3. Ginkapo FPL
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            28 mins ago

                            Isnt it as simple as Shaw attacks whilst AWB plays the reserved fullback role. If anything AWB is going to attack even less with Sancho unrestrained in front of him.

                            1. Baps hunter
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              9 mins ago

                              Well, AWB scored twice as many goals as Shaw and had .3 more points per match. He can pass to Sancho, if Sancho can dribble and score, he should get more "undeserved" assists. If Sancho is just going to pass the ball, your scenario is gona

                              1. Baps hunter
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                9 mins ago

                                ...happen.

                              2. Ginkapo FPL
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 9 Years
                                just now

                                "Had"

                                I am interested in

                                "Will have"

                        3. gogs67
                            1 hour, 32 mins ago

                            Mucking about with a lowish template 3-4-3
                            Sanchez / Steele
                            VVD Dias Cancelo / Ayling Thomas (LEICS if he starts)
                            Saka Barnes Salah Mahrez / Dallas
                            Bamford Watkins Nacho

                            Half million to spare Thomas could go to Fofana, and Dallas to Harrison or Willock if he goes to NEW
                            Bench needs to cover Pep rotation, but I think it'd be real bad luck for all 3 of them to miss the same game in the first few rounds, especially with mahrez being fresh .
                            This will be nothing like my 15 picks come the close of the transfer window lol

                          • Jacky boy
                            • 5 Years
                            1 hour, 24 mins ago

                            Why aren’t people doubling on pool defenders?

                            1. Zim0
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              28 mins ago

                              Last year trauma

                            2. Thomas Magnum
                              • 5 Years
                              27 mins ago

                              Can only guess due to price, better squad balance with only one and may be keeping a spot open for Jota if they already have one defender and Salah.
                              Haven't made a draft yet myself but would love a double up, specifically of the fullbacks.

                            3. bitm2007
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 7 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              Spreads the risk. Pool have good opening fixtures but that doesn't guarantee CS's especially at the start of the season which is notoriously unpredictable for them, and that's before you factor in that Pool have defenders returning from injury.

                          • The 12th Man
                            • 7 Years
                            1 hour, 19 mins ago

                            How does this look?
                            Schmeichel
                            TAA,Tierney,Coufal
                            Salah,Fernandes,Torres,Raphinia
                            DCL,Watkins,Toney

                            Ward,Gilmour,Reguilon,4.0

                            Reguilon will cover for a Torres no show and will also be starting 2 of Coufal,Tierney,Reguilon every week.

                            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              1 hour, 6 mins ago

                              Looks a little different and good.

                            2. jayzico
                              • 10 Years
                              55 mins ago

                              Lovely 12th Man. Personally I'd make reggie a 4.5 and upgrade this Tony dude

                              1. The 12th Man
                                • 7 Years
                                52 mins ago

                                Thanks, yeh that could be an option although im not keen on Wood or Adams.

                                1. jayzico
                                  • 10 Years
                                  41 mins ago

                                  Antonio I was thinking.Don't like those 2 either

                                  1. Baps hunter
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 3 Years
                                    32 mins ago

                                    Doesn't Whu play in Europe? Callum Wilson (7.5) is also an fwd option. Unpopular, but worth not forgetting.

                          • CaptainPrice
                              58 mins ago

                              Bruno(C) too risky?

                              I know it’s risky but I quite fancy it. Pen & set pieces + could start the season on fire

                              1. Chelsea91
                                • 2 Years
                                14 mins ago

                                Salah

                                1. CaptainPrice
                                    2 mins ago

                                    Thanks. Salah it is

                                  • CaptainPrice
                                      1 min ago

                                      Feels risky to back Bruno. Kinda torn between both

                                  • jayzico
                                    • 10 Years
                                    5 mins ago

                                    It be on Bruno if not Salah

                                    Open Controls
                                        2 mins ago

                                        Thanks

                                  • Chelsea91
                                    • 2 Years
                                    58 mins ago

                                    Ederson
                                    Taa,Shaw,Azp,Coufal
                                    Bruno,Sarr,Salah,Saka
                                    Toney,Watkins

                                    Forster Raphinha,Williams,Davies

                                    How the team looking?

                                    1. CaptainPrice
                                        54 mins ago

                                        Nice team. It’s quite different

                                        1. Chelsea91
                                          • 2 Years
                                          51 mins ago

                                          Thanks

                                      • jayzico
                                        • 10 Years
                                        46 mins ago

                                        Nice but hate not having 3 strikers

                                        1. Chelsea91
                                          • 2 Years
                                          just now

                                          Who you suggest to downgrade?

                                    2. Chelsea91
                                      • 2 Years
                                      55 mins ago

                                      Digne/Creswell or Azp/Coufal?

                                      1. CaptainPrice
                                          11 mins ago

                                          Cresswell, Azpi

                                          1. Chelsea91
                                            • 2 Years
                                            8 mins ago

                                            Thanks

                                          2. jayzico
                                            • 10 Years
                                            3 mins ago

                                            What the captain said

                                            1. jayzico
                                              • 10 Years
                                              3 mins ago

                                              Mind you Everton have a beautiful first few games

                                      2. AC
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 8 Years
                                        55 mins ago

                                        7 defenders on the pitch tonight for England 0-0 in 90 mins has to be a big runner

                                        https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/15559864/england-team-italy-final-euro-2020/

                                        1. Qaiss
                                          • 5 Years
                                          1 min ago

                                          Drops Saka and plays Mount, ugh.

                                      3. AC
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 8 Years
                                        50 mins ago

                                        I really thought saka would be able to get at Emerson

                                      4. son of city
                                          38 mins ago

                                          Did cr7 really stayed up all night just to watch Messi lift the cup?

                                          1. Ginkapo FPL
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 9 Years
                                            20 mins ago

                                            It might surprise you to learn that Ronaldo is pretty into football. Hardcore involved in the game

                                          2. Godfrey
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 2 Years
                                            2 mins ago

                                            Every 2 years they play this tournament with 10 teams. This had to happen, nothing special so I don't think CR7 stayed up all night

