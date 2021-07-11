The team news for today’s European Championship final is mercifully short and sweet for Fantasy managers.

Phil Foden is England’s only concern at the time of writing, with the Three Lions’ head coach Gareth Southgate saying on Saturday:

Phil has got a very slight foot injury which he felt after training. He didn’t train today – and I’d have to say he’s doubtful for tomorrow.

The other 25 members of the England squad trained as normal and all of the players have passed their coronavirus tests.

Barring any late fitness setbacks, the only real unanswered questions on the England front are over starting formation and who gets the nod on the opposite flank to the in-form Raheem Sterling.

Bukayo Saka has started three of the last four, missing only the win over Ukraine through injury. Jadon Sancho, who deputised in the quarter-finals, and Jack Grealish are the main alternatives out wide.

Southgate has opted for a 4-2-3-1 for much of the tournament although did switch to a wing-back system against Germany in the round of 16 and hasn’t named an unchanged team in over three years.

Tournament Line-Ups to Date Semi-final: England 2-1 Denmark

Starting line-up: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane Quarter-final: Ukraine 0-4 England

Starting line-up: Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Stones, Shaw; Rice, Phillips, Mount; Sancho, Kane, Sterling Round of 16: England 2-0 Germany

Starting line-up: Pickford; Walker, Maguire, Stones; Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Shaw; Saka, Kane, Sterling Matchday 3: Czech Republic 0-1 England

Starting line-up: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Saka, Grealish, Sterling; Kane Matchday 2: England 0-0 Scotland

Starting line-up: Pickford; James, Stones, Mings, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Foden, Mount, Sterling; Kane Matchday 1: England 1-0 Croatia

Starting line-up: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Trippier; Phillips, Rice; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane

Italy have no known fresh concerns, with Leonardo Spinnazola‘s tournament over after the impressive left-back suffered a serious Achilles injury a week ago.

Emerson Palmieri should continue in Spinazzola’s absence, with Giovanni di Lorenzo likely to be preferred over the fit-again Alessandro Florenzi on the opposite flank.

There are speculative reports in some Italian media suggesting that Andrea Belotti, Federico Bernardeschi or Lorenzo Insigne could be used instead of Ciro Immobile up top but they remain only conjecture at this point and anyone playing the official EURO 2020 Fantasy game will get to see the starting line-ups before finalising their teams anyway.

Tournament Line-ups to Date Semi-final: Italy 1-1 Spain (aet, 4-2 pens)

Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne Quarter-final: Belgium 1-2 Italy

Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne Round of 16: Italy 2-1 Austria (aet)

Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne Matchday 3: Italy 1-0 Wales

Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Tolói, Bonucci, Bastoni, Emerson; Pessina, Jorginho, Verratti; Chiesa, Belotti, Bernardeschi Matchday 2: Italy 3-0 Switzerland

Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne Matchday 1: Turkey 0-3 Italy

Starting line-up: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola; Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne

