FPL team guide 2021/22 – Manchester City: Best players, stats and more

Our team-by-team guide to the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season continues with this preview of Manchester City.

After a slow start to the 2020/21 campaign, the Citizens won the Premier League title at a canter and finished 14 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United.

City will undoubtedly finish in the upper echelons of the table this season too, though selecting their FPL assets that will gain the most minutes is a much trickier prediction.

The Gundo-wagon

Ilkay Gundogan (£7.5m) was one of last season’s most profitable bandwagons, having ended the campaign as City’s top league scorer (13).

He was pivotal to the run which smoothed City’s path to the title, as Guardiola’s outfit won 15 consecutive games from Gameweek 14.

That came after a 1-1 home draw with West Brom, in which the German midfielder also netted.

But Guardiola put the winning run that followed down to a return to Man City’s principles.

“After that game I had a feeling this isn’t a team I can recognise. I didn’t like what I saw. We could have won at Tottenham (GW9) and West Bromwich but I didn’t like [the way we played]. We talked with Juanma [Lillo], Rodolfo [Borrell], Manel [Estiarte], Txiki [Begiristain] and I said we have to come back to our first principle.

“We started to rebuild and reconstruct the team from that point. We had success in the past and [we had to] come back on our positional play, move the ball quicker, do more passes, stay more in position, run less with the ball.” – Guardiola speaking on February 12

Speaking to BT Sport in March, Guardiola added:

We adjusted something, to put more players in front of the box. But especially it was the day after the West Brom game (that we changed), when we drew 1-1 at home.

Those adjustments particularly benefitted Gundogan, who scored 10 times between Gameweek 14 and Gameweek 25.

However, another tactical tweak from Guardiola – along with a policy of heavy rotation – saw the Germany international become much less influential in the final third from Gameweek 26 onwards.

Above: a comparison of Gundogan’s xG shot maps

As can be seen from the above map comparison of the xG of Gundogan’s shots, the midfielder’s license to get into the box was somewhat revoked in the latter part of the season.

It must be said that he started all games in the first period (GW13 – GW25) versus six starts in the second period (GW26 – GW38).

With that in mind, Gundogan had 26 efforts in the box over those 13 starts while managing just six between GW26 and GW38. His xG also tailed off significantly, from 7.01 to 1.81.

Home alone

De Bruyne goes off with injury and Holeš emerges as budget enabler

This downturn in Gundogan’s numbers coincided with the return of Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) to the Man City XI.

That’s not to say that De Bruyne suddenly made his team-mate a bad Fantasy asset, it just saw Guardiola make another system change.

The Spaniard operated with a veritable ‘front four’ of De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez (£9.0m), Phil Foden (£8.0m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.0m), the Belgian occasionally operating as the nominal spearhead of the attack – something we may see more of in 2021/22 considering that Sergio Aguero has departed and a like-for-like replacement still hasn’t arrived.

That saw Gundogan move into a double-pivot midfield slot, alongside Rodri (£5.5m) or Fernandinho (£5.0m), rather than his previous position in Guardiola’s 4-3-3 – in which De Bruyne also featured before suffering a hamstring injury in late January.

Now £2.0m more expensive than last season’s starting price, Gundogan’s viability as an FPL pick will come down to Guardiola’s set-up once more.

Whether or not De Bruyne will be available for City’s Gameweek 1 opener at Spurs is anyone’s guess, after the Belgian admitted he played through torn ankle ligaments in his country’s EURO 2020 quarter-final defeat to Italy.

“For me personally it has been four or five weird weeks. But I especially want to thank the medical staff. It was a miracle that I played today because there was definitely damage to my ankle – a tear in my ligaments. But I felt responsibility to play for my country today. Too bad I couldn’t do more.” – De Bruyne speaking on July 2

His potential absence could also have knock-on effects for other City attackers. We can only hope for an official update ahead of Gameweek 1.

De Bruyne managed 18 attacking returns last season, in a campaign interrupted by injury and Champions League prioritisation.

That compared to a ludicrous 36 goals and assists combined in 2019/20, where the Belgian started at £9.5m before being hiked to £11.5m for 2020/21.

Despite a less than stellar Fantasy season, De Bruyne has earned another price increase to £12.0m this time around.

The underlying statistics, rather than the tangible FPL returns, point to the reason why: the premium midfielder had the best rate of both shots and chances created among Man City assets in 2020/21.

  1. hnmfm
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    I’m seeing Smith Rowe is a lot of teams, how nailed is he? I could really use a 5.5

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Depends if Arsenal sign Maddison

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        36 mins ago

        Yep even Aouar, Arteta could install a 4-3-3.

        Open Controls
      2. farmerfat
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        If Arsenal sign Maddison, ESR will probably still play on the left with Madders behind. When Odegaard was playing ESR was still in the squad. They not giving him the number 10 shirt for nothing!
        ESR Madders Pepe/Saka
        Auba

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          just now

          That could easily be ESR/Saka LWF and Arsenal linked with Abraham which could move Auba LWF as well. Did Arsenal give him the #10 shirt officially? I thought the photo was just his training/pre-season number

          Open Controls
    2. Boris Bodega
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Rumours are that ESR has been given the #10 shirt. Make of that what you will.

      Open Controls
    3. Ooh Ah Cantona
        34 mins ago

        There's zero chance Madders is leaving Leicester for Arsenal, who may sign Bissouma.

        Open Controls
      • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        31 mins ago

        He's towards the top of my watchlist

        Think he'll become a very popular player when the inevitable scramble to accomodate 3x big hitters instead of 2 starts

        Open Controls
      • ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        Great prospect - expecting a lot from him this season.

        Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      It's really boring, but here's the latest team I have.

      Sanchez Foster
      TAA Chilwell Digne Ayling Hoever
      Salah Bruno Raphinha Buendia Gilmour
      Iheanacho Watkins Toney

      If Sancho comes in very cheap I might lose Bruno to raise funds for Son in midfield who I think is very undervalued. He's going to be on all set pieces, nailed on, and if Kane leaves quite likely to be played up front.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        57 mins ago

        I've had similar thoughts. Son hasn't been mentioned enough but it is understandable as his price is a bit awkward. The appeal of him playing CF and possibly on pens looks really interesting.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          27 mins ago

          Looking at Liverpool's opening fixtures, are you not keen on taking advantage with a triple-up?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            26 mins ago

            No to the defenders since I like Chilwell more. But maybe Jota.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 2 Years
              23 mins ago

              Why do you like Chilwell more than Robbo?

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                19 mins ago

                Because he's cheaper and Chelsea are an unbelievably good defensive team. Plus Chilwell will be nailed if Alonso leaves which I think is fairly likely. He's also playing more advanced at wing-back.

                Remember this is a team with Jorginho and Kante protecting it...

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 2 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Rotation is the only reason that is putting me off Chilwell. I quite like James as he is nailed to start in either RCB or RWB.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Chilwell more nailed imo.

                    James could be dropped for 3 ATB Christensen, Silva, Rudi with Azpi RWB. The fact that the club captain shares your position(s) is not good.

                    Chilwell was clearly preferred over Alonso end of last season and was also a huge threat at the back post.

                    Open Controls
                2. POTATO
                  • 1 Year
                  13 mins ago

                  Agree with Chilwell pick, have him in my draft. Iheanacho deserved more assists last season but for poor finishing from colleagues.

                  Open Controls
      2. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        56 mins ago

        Honestly that's not too boring - Nacho and Chilwell are both standouts stats-wise who aren't in the majority of teams.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          26 mins ago

          I think it's the most hole-proof team I've put together.

          Iheanacho and Chilwell as you say are very supported by stats. Iheanacho especially is someone I think is very slept on due to a bit of uncertainty regarding starts. But look at how he finished last season... There's no way he doesn't start imo, and Leicester have had a fairly uninterrupted pre-season with not too many key internationals away.

          Nacho himself has had no International football basically.

          Open Controls
          1. Baines on Toast...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            22 mins ago

            My only concern with him is - will he go back into his shell with fans back. But if he's anything like last year, it's worth a go.

            Open Controls
          2. Gabbiadini
            • 4 Years
            19 mins ago

            The concern is rotation.
            Daka.

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              15 mins ago

              I don't think it's a risk. Daka is not that big of a deal. He's a 22-year-old forward coming from the Austrian league.

              Barnes might even be a bigger risk to the position. But I don't see it. Nacho will start imo. Maybe he won't keep his place for the whole season but it doesn't matter, those first few games are pretty good for Leicester so I think he can explode out the blocks.

              Open Controls
      3. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        45 mins ago

        Also don't you have 0.5 left on this team? So could have two keepers, or a second 4.5 DF.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          Maybe I'll do Sanchez > Henderson.

          I'm fine with weak bench covered by just 4.5m def. It has worked for a long time in non-COVID times. Last season was just weird.

          Open Controls
      4. farmerfat
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        39 mins ago

        This is pretty much the exact team I have been toying with. (Antonio over Nacho).

        Ended up going ESR over Raph and put in Jota over Toney.

        Will look at Leeds from GW5

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          15 mins ago

          Only 3 players are super nailed on in my team.

          Salah, Watkins and Raphinha.

          Not gonna deviate from those 3. No exceptions.

          Open Controls
          1. farmerfat
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            12 mins ago

            Fair enough. Raph is no doubt great value. I could keep Raph and upgrade Buendia to Jota but want to attack those first 3 fixtures. If Raph wasnt playing two of my defenders ( Shaw & Digne) in GW1 or 2 I may have reconsidered.

            Open Controls
      5. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        38 mins ago

        There’s a possibly intriguing option here

        Kane plus Sancho = Bruno plus Son

        Even if you don’t make that binary choice it does point up possible variations

        Son plus Sancho very much on my radar. Could be possible to squeeze Mahrez in there too.

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Sancho + Son is my preferred. Sancho's price will make a big difference. If he's less than 10m he's in. If he's at 10m it's borderline. If he's more than 10m it's a no from me when I can just go Bruno.

          Open Controls
      6. Lindelol
        • 3 Years
        23 mins ago

        Looking good but consider jota

        Open Controls
      7. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        20 mins ago

        Where you have (Sanchez, Chilwell, Watkins) I have (Meslier, Shaw, Bamford)

        Other that that and the bench change of me having Lamptey instead of your Ayling (due to my 3x Leeds) we're pretty much matched

        It's a good way to start GW1 imo - allows a lot of different reaction paths depending on what happens

        Open Controls
        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          17 mins ago

          I'm probably gonna upgrade Sanchez > Henderson pending confirmation that he starts or DDG gets sold.

          But yeah, very hard to argue against this fairly template-y start. I think it's quite possible Shaw doesn't start GW1. If he does I might have to ditch Digne for Shaw.

          I can already see Chilwell putting up 15 points week 1 and everyone scrambling to get him in. Can't wait!

          Open Controls
          1. Lindelol
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Seems defense heavy to me and I feel few CS at the start and you might need a hit if you need to get some attacking players if needed

            Open Controls
    5. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Sanchez | Foster
      TAA | Robbo | ... | Ayling | 4.0
      Salah | Fernandes | Raphinha | ... | 4.5
      ... | Watkins | Toney

      19.0 ITB

      a) Lamptey | Buendia | Bamford
      b) Shaw | 6.0 (Harrison) | 7.5 (Antonio/Wilson/etc)
      c) something else

      Cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        Lamptey, Buendia/Sarr and Antonio

        Open Controls
        1. Gabbiadini
          • 4 Years
          just now

          thanks for your thoughts.

          Open Controls
    6. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      58 mins ago

      In the whole article the only reference we can find to how badly City started the season is “ After a slow start to the 2020/21 campaign”

      Is this kind of glossing over the way they were hammered by Leciester in GW3, scored 6 goals in the following 6 gameweeks, before a false-flag 5-0 at home to Burnley, followed by 6 goals in their next 5 gameweeks?

      That was a period of almost half a season where either side of the Burnley game they scored just 13 goals in 12 gameweeks… they were just letting people down every week, as well as the dreaded front 3 rotation game

      They have this type of run in their locker - be interesting to see if it repeats this year & it takes them a few months to warm up

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        🙂

        It was a fair way into the season when they were not just close to level with Palace on points but also in a similar range for goals scored and 3 goal returns. That’s because of course Palace were actually really quite good then!!

        But it’s a point well made in general.

        Open Controls
      2. farmerfat
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        Rotation alone puts me off City for now, until we start seeing some players that are nailed on.

        Open Controls
      3. Flair
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        City also have an awful pre-season this time around, they are playing Preston on Tuesday and then Leicester in the Comm Shield on Aug 7 - that's it. Many players coming back very late from international tournaments too, it's concerning.

        Open Controls
      4. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        Leicester City has a twin of course in Spurs United.

        Every season is different naturally but I’m taking early fixture difficulty ratings with a very hefty pinch of salt.

        Forget how United Palace went 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          I'd 100% expect to see a reference to Utd's bad start last season too if the article was about Utd!

          From an FPL perspective Bruno just kept smashing through the sticky start though which was good

          (Double return vs. Seagulls game after palace, scored utd's goal in the spurs hammering, double return the game after that vs newcastle, followed by couple of blanks vs Arsnela & Chelsea then his mega haul 2g 1A vs everton - 5G 3A from his first 3 appearances & he just kept going!)

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            *Frist 6 apps obvs, not first 3 - he "only" got 2G 1A in his first 3 apps 🙂

            Open Controls
    7. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Bachmann (Foster)
      Trent Digne Castagne (Lamptey Ayling)
      Salah Son Rafa Buendia (Brownhill)
      Cavani Bamford Nacho

      Open Controls
      1. farmerfat
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        16 mins ago

        Looks nice, amazing what you can do with no Bruno.

        Open Controls
        1. Ooh Ah Cantona
            1 min ago

            Take out Salah too, it's liberating!

            Open Controls
        2. No Professionals
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          down with nicknames... took me a while that one, raphinha doesn't even have an f in it.

          Open Controls
      2. RedWolf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        37 mins ago

        Sorry all, another RMT

        I keep flip flopping between big at the back and upgrading my 5th midfielder. Any ideas welcome

        Sanchez Steele
        TAA Dias Shaw Ayling 4.0
        Salah Bruno Raphinha Buendia 4.5
        DCL Antonio Toney

        Open Controls
        1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          31 mins ago

          It's not worth stressing about if you are flip flopping at the moment - take a break for a couple weeks, and start again when transfers, injuries, charity shield bandwagons etc will mean everything likely has changed, and options may be clearer.

          Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          27 mins ago

          Dont think you will change much in this draft, just sit back and relax for now

          Open Controls
      3. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        Chris Wood has scored the winner for New Zealand against 2016-bronze-medalist South Korea in their Olympic group stage match.

        Open Controls
      4. Zlatan approves
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        Why does everybody prefer Raphinha over Harrison or Dallas ?

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          Harrison and Dallas 'owner' here.

          Open Controls
        2. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          just now

          apparently he is class

          Open Controls
      5. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        21 mins ago

        Would you pick Cavani over Bruno?

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 4 Years
          17 mins ago

          I wouldn't

          Open Controls
        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          17 mins ago

          Comparing apples to oranges.

          I am considering Cavani. But probably won't end up with him. Sancho or Bruno purely because Cavani is an awkward price and there's definitely better value for cheaper for more guaranteed minutes.

          Open Controls
          1. Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yeah there are other better strikers. It's just Cavani v/s Bruno for me. Their fixtures aren't that good after first six.

            Open Controls
          2. Inazuma X1
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Also Ole will implement 4-3-3 which means Bruno will not be very attacking I feel

            Open Controls
        3. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          No. Dreadful idea.

          Open Controls
        4. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Never

          Open Controls
      6. No Professionals
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        Have a number of lock ins (capitals), just playing round with the others...

        Sanchez
        TRENT SHAW Digne
        SALAH FERNANDES RAPHINHA Buendia
        Watkins Wilson Iheanacho

        Steele Fofana Brownhill Williams

        Do you prefer Toney and Jota to Iheanacho and Buendia?

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Prefer Antonio and Buendia.

          Open Controls
      7. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        We all know Cantwell will score come GW1 and ruin the Liverpool CS

        Open Controls

