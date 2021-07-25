FPL team guide 2021/22 – Southampton: Best players, stats and more

Our team-by-team guide to the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season continues with this preview of Southampton.

For a ten round spell after Gameweek 6 the Saints camped in and around the European places in the league table, even reaching the very top briefly, but consecutive defeats against Leeds United, Leicester City and Arsenal sent them back to lower mid-table where they remained throughout the second half of the campaign, dropping to 15th on the final day.

Co-incidentally, 15th is where Southampton are ranked on our Season Ticker from Gameweeks 1-6:

Can they outperform that fixture difficulty and make the same kind of start as last year?

The Main Man

Approaching a new season, especially after one where most of the wheels finished significantly loose if not actually detached, you’d hope that at least the chassis of the team would be in good shape. In the driving seat there is the reassuring figure of club captain James Ward-Prowse (£6.5m), the undisputed set-piece king of St Mary’s and a podium performer across the Premier League as a whole.

If he isn’t despatching a penalty or placing a dead-ball beyond any mortal goalkeeper’s reach he’s swinging in a threatening corner or laser-guiding a free-kick towards a gigantic centre-back.

Eight goals and seven assists combined with his record-breaking second consecutive ever-present season as a Premier-League midfielder reinforce why almost 10% of FPL managers currently have Ward-Prowse in their squads, but it’s at the sharp end of his pinpoint deliveries that Southampton’s problems begin to mount.

Picking Up The Set-Pieces

Both Jannik Vestergaard (£5.0m) and Danny Ings (£8.0m) are out of contract next summer and openly reviewing their options during this pre-season. Vestergaard will at the very least be late back to training after reaching the EURO 2020 semi-finals with Denmark and last season his head was on the end of 20 of the Saints’ set-pieces, almost as many as the rest of the squad combined. Ings was third on that list with seven and utility defender Jack Stephens (£4.5m), also with only a year to go on his contract, was fourth.

Saints Preserve Us?

If Vestergaard, who made 30 league appearances in the last campaign, were to move on that would leave Jan Bednarek (£4.5m) partnered with either Stephens or comparative newcomer Mohammed Salisu (£4.5m) in the middle of a defence that produced comfortably the worst deficit (-14.6) between expected and actual goals conceded of any Premier League side in 2020/21.

The club was also fourth worst for big chances conceded (85) ahead of only two relegated sides and Crystal Palace, which meant whoever was in goal already had a lot on their plate.

Unfortunately, both first-team custodians were unable to stem the tide with Alex McCarthy (£4.5m) letting through 57 attempts, exactly ten more than predicted by expected goals conceded, while his rival Fraser Forster (£4.5m) fared only slightly better when his figures are scaled up to match (about six more than predicted).

By the end of the season, manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was trying to explain a complicated rotation plan for his two main goalkeepers which doesn’t suggest he is brimming with confidence in either of them. This might give them food for thought as both of their contracts are also up next summer, as is that of 23 year-old understudy Harry Lewis, while Angus Gunn (£4.0m) has already been allowed to move to Championship winners Norwich City, the club Southampton pipped to his £13.5m signature three years ago.

Ings Clipped?

Things aren’t much more settled up front as last season’s leading league scorer, Danny Ings, features prominently in round-ups of likely Premier League transfer candidates.

Although Saints may strongly resist the overtures of Tottenham Hotspur, a projected fee of £20-25m for a proven goal scorer at this level like Ings, who seems to have overcome the worst of his injury worries, must surely be very tempting to many other suitors.

Che Adams (£7.0m) spent his summer establishing himself as a Scotland international and has shown that he can operate effectively, if not spectacularly, at club level either as a foil for Ings or as a lone frontman supported by an attacking midfielder like Stuart Armstrong (£6.0m), the mercurial Nathan Redmond (£6.0m) or the now permanently-returned Theo Walcott (£6.0m). Behind him at the moment there is only Shane Long and Michael Obafemi (£4.5m), two more with only twelve months left on their deals, and exciting prospect Nathan Tella (£5.0m), whom FPL classes as a midfielder. Dan N’Lundulu has been sent to Lincoln City to gain experience.

Wider Issues

Left-back Ryan Bertrand‘s (£5.0m) departure to join FA Cup winners Leicester was foreseen and covered quickly by the signing of widely-admired French under 21 international Romain Perraud (£5.0m). Across from him many FPL managers have previously put their faith for some attacking returns in Kyle Walker-Peters (£5.0m), though last season he and Bertrand combined for only chance created per match between them and only three big chances in total.

Southampton certainly face a lot of uncertainty ahead of the big kick-off in August. Some key, experienced players could well be on their way out. Potential replacements like Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong would, like Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) going from Brentford to Aston Villa last year, need time to settle in and, with the club having been effectively up for sale since 2019, money to upgrade contracts or bring in those new signings could be in short supply.

