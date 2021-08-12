Allsvenskan Fantasy Ones To Watch GW15

The transfer market has been busy and many managers have activated their WC. I’ve selected four players who are likely to deliver points in GW15. As is usually the case, I’ve gone for a couple of under-the-radar picks.

Jean Carlos (4.7)

Varbergs BoIS FC may have kept only 3 clean sheets this season, but the Brazilian left back is very different from his teammates from a fantasy football perspective. He’s produced 4 offensive bonus points in the last three games and he’s shown he’s capable of delivering even against the big sides, having assisted goals against the likes of Malmö and Hammarby. He’s created 6 chances in his last three games and offers value through and through. Next up is Örebro, a side that has found a new life after resigning Besara (8.7), but Jean Carlos has kept two back-to-back clean sheets at home and he can reward managers with both attacking and defensive returns. He’s owned by merely 7.7% of managers.

Elliot Käck (6.1)

Djurgårdens have sold Witry and they didn’t sign a replacement, but they have enough quality to maintain their defensive resilience. Käck had a very slow start to the season from a fantasy football point of view, but the underlying numbers show his potential for GW15. He’s created 9 chances in his last 4 games, having put in 21 crosses during the same period. He faces a Mjallby side in the next two games, a side that has scored only 2 goals in their last 4 home games. They haven’t found a suitable replacement for Ogbu yet, and, with Witry gone, he may have more offensive responsibilities given his crossing ability. Despite being one of the 5 highest scoring defenders this season, he’s owned by only 11.3% of managers.

Jonathan Ring (7.5)

The former Djurgårdens midfielder seems to have rediscovered his magic this season, as he’s about to equal his best season in terms of assists. Ring is relishing his role as an important player for Rydström’s side. He’s delivered 4 attacking returns in his last 7 matches. The underlying stats suggest he’s likely to score soon. Coming up is a tricky fixture versus Halmstads, but if Kalmar are to score, Ring is likely to be involved. He’s registered 10 shots in his last 5 games and more points are on the horizon as 2 of his 5 next games are against Östersunds and Degerfors, sides that are struggling defensively.

Daleho Irandust (8.9)

The highly-rated Häcken midfielder has only one year left in his contract at BK Häcken and chances are he will leave Allsvenskan at the end of the season, so he will want to leave his mark and help Häcken get a decent position. He’s created 4 chances in 3 games and he started the last game vs Östersunds having scored one goal assisted by Jeremjeff (9.4). Häcken is a very different offensive unit with Irandust in the side, as he’s the main source of creativity. He’s played only 183 minutes this season and yet he’s scored 2 goals and delivered one assist. He’s struggled with injuries in the past but as long as he’s fit, he should be taken into consideration. He faces a Degerfors side that has conceded 16 goals in their last 5 games. He sits in just 1.3% of registered squads, so if you’re looking for a punt, he can be the right man. A word of warning: he’s on 2 yellow cards already.