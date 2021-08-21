Late registration open for FanTeam’s £1m season game – start on 79 points in GW2

Sponsored by FanTeam

Missed the Gameweek 1 deadline for FanTeam‘s £1m FPL-style Fantasy game?

Fear not, as you have a second chance to enter ahead of this weekend’s action – and you won’t be starting from zero points!

Late registration is now open for FanTeam‘s season-long game, which carries a guaranteed prize pool of £1m.

And if you sign up for a Fantasy Football Scout annual Premium Membership for the 2021/22 season and a FanTeam £1m Premier League game ticket worth £20, you’ll get a refund or extension on your FFS Membership!

Finishing in the top 5,000 places ensures a cash prize, with £200,000 of the kitty going straight to the winner.

Weekly and monthly prizes are also awarded.

New teams registered before the next FanTeam deadline at 11am BST on Saturday morning will be handed a whopping 95% of the average Gameweek 1 score (which equates to 79 points), so will immediately have the edge over thousands Fantasy managers who were involved from the outset.

In case you needed more persuading, here’s how you can turn your late entry into an advantage.

UNLIMITED TRANSFERS

Those entering a new team in FanTeam‘s £1m FPL-style Fantasy game will get unlimited free transfers between now and the start of Gameweek 2.

While those who registered teams before 2021/22 got underway will only have one free transfer (and the precious Wildcard) in their locker, managers of newly entered teams will get to tweak their sides as much as they like until the next deadline.

GAMEWEEK 1 EYE TEST AND STATS

Picking a squad ahead of Gameweek 1 relies a lot on gut instinct, with the knowledge that last season’s performances and statistics may now be immaterial.

Fantasy managers entering a FanTeam squad ahead of Gameweek 1 will have the benefit of having seen all 20 Premier League clubs in action on the opening weekend of 2021/22, so will be armed with line-up information, eye test observations and up-to-date underlying stats when creating their teams from scratch.

QUARANTINING INTERNATIONALS

A number of Premier League players could be at risk of missing out in Gameweek 4/5. Armed with this knowledge, you can give yourself the best chance of having 11 players out on the field after the September international break – or at least preserve two transfers to negotiate that round of games.

18+. begambleaware.org. #ad

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT