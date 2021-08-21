331
FanTeam August 21

Late registration open for FanTeam’s £1m season game – start on 79 points in GW2

331 Comments
Sponsored by FanTeam

Missed the Gameweek 1 deadline for FanTeam‘s £1m FPL-style Fantasy game?

Fear not, as you have a second chance to enter ahead of this weekend’s action – and you won’t be starting from zero points!

Late registration is now open for FanTeam‘s season-long game, which carries a guaranteed prize pool of £1m.

And if you sign up for a Fantasy Football Scout annual Premium Membership for the 2021/22 season and a FanTeam £1m Premier League game ticket worth £20, you’ll get a refund or extension on your FFS Membership!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FANTEAM TICKET/SCOUT MEMBERSHIP OFFER

Finishing in the top 5,000 places ensures a cash prize, with £200,000 of the kitty going straight to the winner.

Weekly and monthly prizes are also awarded.

New teams registered before the next FanTeam deadline at 11am BST on Saturday morning will be handed a whopping 95% of the average Gameweek 1 score (which equates to 79 points), so will immediately have the edge over thousands Fantasy managers who were involved from the outset.

In case you needed more persuading, here’s how you can turn your late entry into an advantage.

Image

UNLIMITED TRANSFERS

Those entering a new team in FanTeam‘s £1m FPL-style Fantasy game will get unlimited free transfers between now and the start of Gameweek 2.

While those who registered teams before 2021/22 got underway will only have one free transfer (and the precious Wildcard) in their locker, managers of newly entered teams will get to tweak their sides as much as they like until the next deadline.

GAMEWEEK 1 EYE TEST AND STATS

Picking a squad ahead of Gameweek 1 relies a lot on gut instinct, with the knowledge that last season’s performances and statistics may now be immaterial.

Fantasy managers entering a FanTeam squad ahead of Gameweek 1 will have the benefit of having seen all 20 Premier League clubs in action on the opening weekend of 2021/22, so will be armed with line-up information, eye test observations and up-to-date underlying stats when creating their teams from scratch.

QUARANTINING INTERNATIONALS

A number of Premier League players could be at risk of missing out in Gameweek 4/5. Armed with this knowledge, you can give yourself the best chance of having 11 players out on the field after the September international break – or at least preserve two transfers to negotiate that round of games.

START PICKING YOUR TEAM FOR FANTEAM’S €1M PREMIER LEAGUE FANTASY GAME NOW

18+. begambleaware.org. #ad

  1. fricky_
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Need to bench one of these, who would you bench?
    TAA-Tsimikas-Shaw-Cancelo
    havertz-raphinha-barnes-gundogan-salah
    antonio-ings-toney

    fricky_
    1. Adetro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      Barnes

      Barnes
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        This

        This
  2. Conor1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    Trying to decide on my final player and who to bench. Bench one out of Ings, Toney, Raphinia ?

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Raphina

      Raphina
      1. Conor1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 47 mins ago

        Cheers, that’s my current thinking also

        Open Controls
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Dam that’s a toughie. Damn. Raph … but I’d be riddled with regret the whole day.

      Open Controls
      1. Conor1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 10 mins ago

        Cheers. Yeah, I am veering that way myself but just not 100% sure!!!

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          You must be happy with your team if you got those catch 22 choices to make in game week 2 …. Best of luck to you.

          Open Controls
          1. Conor1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 37 mins ago

            Happy enough mate but the problems may arise next week with no Son (as yet), Tsimikas and Amartey. Enjoy these challenges though.

            Open Controls
    3. jia you (The No BS League -…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Raphina

      Raphina
      1. Conor1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        Cheers.

        Cheers.
  3. FC Hakkebøf
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    A little help here? Busy with my last exams so barely had time to research

    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Tsimikas Ayling
    Salah (C) Bruno Greenwood
    Ings Antonio Toney
    ___
    Steele White Brownhill Gilmour

    2.5 itb

    A) Gilmour to Benrahma
    B) Gilmour to Gundogan/Torres (one week punt)
    C) Gwood to Mahrez (Mahrez to Son next)
    D) Save FT

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      D

      D
      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        B or C would be my choice but I can't guess who starts with P, good luck with the exams

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          P= pep roulette

          P= pep roulette
        2. FC Hakkebøf
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 51 mins ago

          Thanks!

          Thanks!
    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      D

      D
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Thanks!

        Thanks!
    3. Adetro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Greenwood could have a tasty game, so I wouldn't do that one. Probably B, if you can then still get Son the following week?

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Can't... Only option to get Son is C or D

        Open Controls
        1. Adetro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          I'd do D then

          I'd do D then
          1. FC Hakkebøf
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 50 mins ago

            Thanks

            Thanks
    4. fricky_
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Yeah just keep ft

      Yeah just keep ft
    5. jia you (The No BS League -…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 47 mins ago

      Definitely D out of those

      Open Controls
    6. chriscosta
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      me and you have the same team apart from white to veltman !!
      I have save as my plan was to get son for greenwood for gw3.

      Only option i have was veltman for another 4.5mil def

      Open Controls
  4. GoonerGirl
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Hi,

    My Team:
    Sanchez
    TAA Shaw Tsimikas Veltman
    Salah Fernandes Son Benrahma
    Ings Antonio
    Bench: Foster/White/Obafami/Brownhill

    What should I do about Veltman and White?
    A) Should I keep and save FT but Veltman won't play and White has Chelsea or
    B) Take White out for a 4.5 or 5.0? - If so who is best for this week?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Save FT

      Save FT
    2. fricky_
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      no point using FT, just use shaw taa and tsimikas in the defence

      Open Controls
      1. GoonerGirl
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        Thanks, who would you play when saving FT?
        A)White
        BVeltman
        C)Brownhill

        All awful choices lol

        Open Controls
  5. Weeb Kakashi
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA White Tsi
    Salah Bruno Son Barnes Benrahma
    Antonio Toney

    Bertrand (!) Veltman (!)

    1 FT 0 ITB

    Any suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. fricky_
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      gtg

      gtg
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      No great but who is C ?

      Open Controls
  6. Awakenings
    4 hours, 11 mins ago

    Any suggestions for my (probably useless) 4.5m attacker? Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. fricky_
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      bench?

      bench?
      1. Awakenings
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Yep. On WC, I just want to park him last on my bench.

        Open Controls
  7. jia you (The No BS League -…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Benching three way coin flip (currently benching Benrahma but it's a close one between the three I feel! Bench one:
    A. Benrahma
    B. Toney
    C. Tsimikas

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      A

      A
    2. Coming Rome
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      A

      A
  8. New Article
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/08/21/mark-sutherns-gameweek-2-thoughts-city-price-rises-gundogan-and-odegaard/

    Open Controls
  9. fricky_
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Yous think Havertz will start vs Arsenal?

    Open Controls

