Members August 21

Mark Sutherns’ Gameweek 2 thoughts: City, price rises, Gundogan and Odegaard

Share

Fantasy Football Scout’s very own Mark Sutherns has been discussing Gameweek 2 thoughts and his Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team over on our YouTube channel.

This is an exclusive for Premium Members – and there’ll be plenty more to come in 2021/22.

Mark will be filming one video just for subscribers every week throughout the upcoming campaign, so sign up via this link in order to see them.

In his latest video, the FPL BlackBox co-host is joined by video regular Andy.

Manchester City are on the agenda, as the pair discuss their line-up thoughts and ponder what to do with Ilkay Gundogan (£7.5m).

The arrival of Martin Odegaard (£5.5m) at Arsenal, and the potential impact on Emile Smith Rowe (£5.5m), is also cause for discussion.

Mark and Andy chat about price rises and their approach to them before captaincy and next week’s plans comes under the spotlight

Subscribers can view the embedded video below:

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 2: Tips, captaincy, team news and best players

1,261 Comments
  1. Gunneryank
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Decided to take the plunge on Bruno cap (Camzy convinced me). Sometimes you gotta risk it for the biscuit. The riskier play is a bit of a rush, which is fun. It's a game after all. GL, managers.

    Open Controls
    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      the highest scoring player from gw1 hardly a "plunge"

      Open Controls
      1. Gunneryank
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Lol fair point.

        Open Controls
    2. Khark
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Id agree in the second half of the season. Im happy to keep pace like a sheep at the moment. Good luck

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      You will soon learn that Camzy is unfairly dismissive of very valid arguments.

      Maybe not today. But eventually.

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        2 hours ago

        We can all be like that though, myself and yourself included! We butt heads sometimes, we talk football it's all good fun best thing to do is not hold onto one disagreement or let it linger into other discussions

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          I don't disagree. But you it's a bit silly to say "I don't get why people are captaining Salah". That's like saying you don't get why people captained Aguero, or Suarez.

          Open Controls
          1. Khark
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Suarez v Norwich was the GOAT of all Captains

            Open Controls
          2. mynameisq
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Of course but again we've probably all said off the cuff things like that, that if scrutinised just sounds dumb

            If it's me you mbp deulo camzy involved we can probably make any dumb thing we've said sound justified with enough posts and arguing 😛

            Open Controls
        2. St Pauli Walnuts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Well said

          Open Controls
      2. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Lol yeah will bring something up for days & days and at the last moment change it

        Open Controls
      3. Vertigo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Camzy changes his mind more often than his socks.

        Open Controls
        1. Vertigo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour ago

          Yet never admits talking bollix.

          Open Controls
    4. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I kind of think it was a 50/50 decision and neither choice is a bad decision

      Open Controls
    5. tokara
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Soton without captain, vice captain, ings and a proper center back

      Open Controls
      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        and a full house for the first time in 18 months

        Open Controls
        1. tokara
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          I am sure United enjoys the attention

          Open Controls
  2. Al Moon Yeah
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Nice to see my h2h opponent this week took a -16.

    Open Controls
    1. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Sounds like a quality player.

      Open Controls
      1. Al Moon Yeah
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Lol!

        Open Controls
    2. Khark
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      be interesting to monitor that. See who he took out, what they scored then add 16 and see what the replacements scored.

      Open Controls
      1. Al Moon Yeah
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Kane TAA zaha moutiho noble out Salah DCL gilmour pogba livramento in. Ha, this one's in the bag

        Open Controls
  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Chance of Salah's blank?

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      67%

      Open Controls
    2. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      67%

      Open Controls
    3. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I heard on the Friday FPL Scout podcast he has scored in 10 of his 12 12.30 kick offs

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Nice

        Open Controls
    4. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      50%, he either blanks or not.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Think that bookies do not measure it that way

        Open Controls
      2. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        The OP wrote “chance” which infers probability

        Open Controls
    5. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      50:50

      Open Controls
    6. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  4. AC Yew
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Too much to expect another Bruno hattrick this week

    Open Controls
    1. Dannyb
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Just want a return bigger than 3 points.

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Okay you can have 4 then

        Open Controls
    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      yes, of course it is

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Think he will get hattrick of assist for Greenwood, Sancho and Cavani

      Open Controls
    4. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      it ill be a close game United v Southampton

      Open Controls
  5. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    So we're selling Tsimikas? Best 4.0m defender? (nailed)

    Open Controls
    1. Dannyb
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      None are nailed.

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      After his second price rise.

      Open Controls
    3. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Keep eye on Livramento and Hoever

      Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours ago

      My eye on Livramento as he is (was) a blue and looks quality.

      But eyes on if Hoever keeps that spot for Wolves. Better immediate fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        I'm looking at Livramento for my WC further down the line, but you won't get points off a 4m defender for a while after Tsimi.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          Yeah. Fact is I should never really need my 4m defender - rest of my squad is playing (Brownhill, maybe only but-part). Not a priority.

          Open Controls
      2. tokara
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Hoever is more attacking

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Debatable. Livramento is the better player.

          Open Controls
    5. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Too early to tell if any have more than the first few games

      Open Controls
  6. Joey Tribbiani
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    green arrow from 8,6k to 7,8k before any games

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours ago

      hits?

      Open Controls
    2. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Just seen the same. I had a bad GW and moved 100k upwards.

      Open Controls
      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        maybe something is a amiss with the system cos a star just appeared on Parica in my squad!

        Open Controls
    3. petefa
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      That's interesting because LiveFPL gives me a red from 716k to 741k having made only one transfer.

      Open Controls
  7. The Train Driver
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    Pope 12 saves and CS.

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Time to switch FIFA off

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Brutal

      Open Controls
  8. Template tedium?
    CAVEAT KING
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    Just looked at my ML. 2 sides identical. I wonder if Andy has something to do with it? Shame. Not for content creators, the cheating sheep who follow him. Maybe it is time to put some rules in place. Eventually, it will rebound back to the content creators though.

    Open Controls
    1. devoncop
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Interestingly Andy in his etream this morning has also noticed this trend and has said he will no longer be confirming his transfers or wildcard teams prior to the deadline to avoid this happening.

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Risky. It’s his business now and the flock may move elsewhere.

        Open Controls
        1. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          In the long term people will leave due to the lack of entertainment and others going because they will think why bother.

          Open Controls
          1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            You have to hope and also expect that the same sheep who just copy transfers are the same people who will lose interest after 3 weeks. Surely it's better to have a go and fail massively than just login and make your weekly transfer that is identical to 100k others.

            Open Controls
          2. devoncop
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            I don't think that will happen to be honest.

            I find him one of the more self effacing and modest You Tubers and his discussions on the different options are what I am interested in rather that his actual choice of team. Maybe I am more easily pleased than some.

            Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      I got a massive 105 points. I came JOINT first in my ML with a rival who had one different player. Neither of us copied an 'influencer' - it's just the narrowness of the opening template.

      Open Controls
      1. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        If you want to think that it is fine mate. What are the chances the 2 in my ML are the same as Andy? I know you play your own game. Does your rival though?

        Open Controls
        1. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          I'm his rival and I do 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. CAVEAT KING
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Big Smile!

            Open Controls
      2. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Consciously you didnt, but you may have been influenced by Twitter/YouTube.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Yes, I was influenced by a myriad of tweets and youtubes as well as articles here. But no one person. That's how research before choosing your own squad is supposed to work. I think the initial pricing pushed us into a narrow range of good value picks. My point is it was logical to see similar squads without copying one 'expert'. I don't recall seeing the Important Andy's squad so I don't know how similar or different mine or my rival's is.
          But I have no doubt that these all-too-similar squads won't last for long. That's not to say I don't condemn people who lazily just copy 'Pro's squads - I do and I support measures to avoid revealing changes until after deadlines.

          Open Controls
          1. Twisted Saltergater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Until KdB, Lukaku and Kane haul, teams are going to look very similar.

            Open Controls
          2. CAVEAT KING
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Your last sentence will help IMO. Rockstar was the scratching of the surface.

            Open Controls
        2. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Of course, and from all of the group think discussions on here. But aren't we all?

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Ha! Hey mate, have you seen how I've trumped you this GW? 😉

            Open Controls
            1. fish&chips
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              Oh wow. BB is out. Good luck. I'm hoping for a Mahrez masterclass

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                Yup, heh. But yeh, Mahrez would destroy me if he does what he ought to do.

                Open Controls
                1. fish&chips
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  He tends to let me down so you might be in luck!

                  Open Controls
    3. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      There is a strong template for sure this year, people who in my work and friends leagues were more casual now have players they previously wouldn't have known existed, that said while I don't like everyone having the same teams I do like competition so I'm all for it. And it'll crumble soon anyway a low scoring week with both Salah and Bruno blanking will have people tearing up teams

      Open Controls
      1. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        For sure the template is strong. The Bruno Salah picks made a difference outside of anything else. But there are still at leat 25 players to choose from. Do the math and work out the variables on 25 chances over 15 players.

        Open Controls
    4. Make United Great Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Content creation. And a plethora of FPL Twitter accounts are definitely increasing the percentage of template teams. 😀

      We were really in the minority with this website. That edge is becoming thinner every year..

      Open Controls
      1. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        All true mate. I can't see a solution either which is sad. FPL can destroy itself eventually. a good idea to think of some rule changes. I don't know what though.

        Open Controls
        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 33 mins ago

          Careful I suggested a rule change yesterday to overcome this problem, and someone came to the conclusion that, quote, "I just want everybody to have a bad time"...

          Open Controls
          1. CAVEAT KING
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            There are those who get out of bed and complain all day. That we have to live with. (smile)

            Open Controls
        2. fish&chips
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Maybe make a rule to ban teams that publicly share their line up before the deadline? This would force the content creators hands. Hard to impliment though.

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            A bunch of them run this here site!

            Thing is, it's a free to play game with prizes not worth bothering with. I can't see why FPL Towers would get their knickers in a twist over it. It's only us who are bothered.

            Open Controls
            1. CAVEAT KING
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Interest is peaking now. If it halves in 2 years then they will react. Too Late!!

              Open Controls
          2. Elfozzie 42
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Interesting debate going on here.
            I totally take the point that there's more information out there than ever and maybe less 'edge' to a degree, but equally there's a lot of noise and competing viewpoints.
            I think we're early in the season now and there's a strong template, but it'll change sizeably from GW3 I think.
            Also, isn't part of the fun all the debate and discussion?

            Open Controls
            1. CAVEAT KING
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              28 mins ago

              I hear you clearly and your points are valid. You are debating and that is perfectly fine.

              Open Controls
    5. Lanley Staurel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I can never understand this argument. Aiming to have the players that score the most points is the object of this game. If non template losing is your thing then crack on.

      Open Controls
      1. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        30 mins ago

        It is not an argument. It is a discussion. If you are not aware that the subject is there for most to see then so be it. Its not about template it is about cheating. Read the initial post, take a deep breath and respond with something constructive.

        Open Controls
        1. On The Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          26 mins ago

          I agree that if the teams exactly the same then its skanky copying. But if you look at the elite 64 league,theres literally 10 teams with the same starting 11

          Open Controls
          1. CAVEAT KING
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I agree with your comment and the situation lends itself to this discussion. I just feel the situation is getting worse. It is what it is i suppose.

            Open Controls
        2. Lanley Staurel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          26 mins ago

          Calm yourself sonny. Go and hug someone you are very sensitive. This is for grown ups.

          Open Controls
          1. CAVEAT KING
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Expected

            Open Controls
    6. Trophé Mourinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      cant believe how sad and bad people would have to be to just copy someone elses team

      Open Controls
      1. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
    7. Lukakus Unit
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      IMO, the two main reasons for why there are so many template teams:

      1) While the pricing this year seems to be better, Salah and Fernandes are arguably underpriced (as evidenced by the fact that they’re in almost 60% of teams at their price). If they were priced at 15 and Mane were priced at 11, you could have Mane, Son and DCL for the price of Salah & Fernandes, which would bust a lot of teams up.

      2) the bonus points system is garbage. It rewards players that have already done well in a match. It would be better if it rewarded players who dominated the midfield defensively (ball recoveries, interceptions) like Kante or the players who ‘assisted the assister’. This would add a large random element to the game IMO.

      Open Controls
      1. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        This is a thought process I appreciate. The spread clearly has to be bigger. The points offered should be different. However, there are those who picked one of Salah/Bruno otherwise there would be 80% ownership plus. As I said I have no definitive solution. Maybe there isn't one.

        Open Controls
  9. Alexis Nonsense
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Jota throught the middle or wing?

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Goalkeeper

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Middle. Usually formation and lineup graphic suggest it.

      However Elliot has played a lot of RW so you could have a situation when Salah moves more CF (sharing or with Jota a bit deeper) during certain parts of possession.

      For the majority you'd expect it the same front 3 as the first 60 mins last week though.

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Middle

      Open Controls
  10. Jdpz
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Cash to:
    a) Coufal
    b) Reguilon

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Coufal

      Open Controls
  11. srvbhakat
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    https://madaboutepl.net/2021/08/predicted-man-city-lineup-vs-norwich-city/

    How's this City lineup looking? Any punters backing Sterling?

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      If he starts and continues euro form of course he's explosive

      Open Controls
    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      He’s been so ineffectual for City for well over a year now, combined with his price he’s a tricky sell for FPL

      15 single returns, one double return and two fantasy assists last season says it all - playing more like an 8.0 than an 11.0

      Open Controls
    3. St Pauli Walnuts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      He obviously can be explosive but his club form has been terrible for ages now. He never should have started in the CL final

      Open Controls
  12. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    How does a head to head league work?

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I think you just get a point or not for each game week you win against opponents

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Based on wins, draws and losses vs your league opponent.

      Open Controls
    3. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Mostly like a regular football league, you're playing against one of the rivals each week, whoever scores more (minus hits) gets 3 points, 1 point for draw etc. You can have a knock-out at the end of it when top four teams play like semifinals and final in the last two weeks of the season.

      Open Controls
  13. Mr. O'Connell
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Burnley lining up 4-4-2 with numbers 1-11. First time it's happened in over 20 years. Magical.

    Open Controls
    1. Chandler Bing
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      First time in PL history?

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Charlton did it last. 99/00 season. Great season that.

        Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      love it

      Open Controls
  14. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Anyone else find it funny how FPL Bhuna fell for fake news? Karma!

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      No, I don't laugh at others. Tis a sign of weakness.

      Open Controls
      1. Top Mark.S
        • 4 Years
        52 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
      2. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        52 mins ago

        never go to watch stand up then?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 7 Years
          51 mins ago

          Try again

          Open Controls
          1. Mambino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            50 mins ago

            No, that would be a sign of weakness

            Open Controls
  15. GreenAmberRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    +10/15kRank already.

    Crazy how many people who scored 100+ have taken 4 point hits...

    Open Controls
    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Could be the gameweek to be aggressive. We don’t know yet.

      Open Controls
    2. Make United Great Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Mental isn’t it. I’m up 18,500 places

      Open Controls
    3. Lingard’s Shin Guards
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      all the casuals got 100+ pts last gw

      Open Controls
    4. hullcityfan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Strange logic

      Open Controls
    5. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Many ways to skin a cat...

      Open Controls
  16. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    2 fts and nothing to do with them, doh

    Bachmann
    TAA Shaw Veltman White
    Salah Bruno Son
    Ings Antonio Toney

    Foster Brownhill Gilmour Tsimikas

    Open Controls
    1. GreenAmberRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      The gameweek has only just started. Patience...

      Open Controls
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Like your faith brother.

      Open Controls
    3. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      use one and roll the other other to next gw

      Open Controls
    4. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Careful what you wish for 🙂 Something tells me there might be a lot to do in 48 hours from now.

      Open Controls
  17. Sleepless in Settle FPL
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Where is Westwood, not even on the bench.

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Toe injury!

      Open Controls
      1. Sleepless in Settle FPL
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Goods news for salah, this burnley team is not a bus team, isnt it

        Open Controls
  18. Arvin-ation
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Anyone know what the Captaincy % numbers are?

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Tribbiani
      47 mins ago

      EO
      Salah 155%
      Bruno 133%

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 7 Years
        36 mins ago

        Wow

        Open Controls
  19. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Top10K starts on -2.2

    There's a lot of "imma win the week" teams in the Top10K...

    OR means little at the moment...

    Open Controls
  20. Nomar
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Cannot watch Liverpool game as QPR are on at the same time. 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      can you not watch one of the games on a laptop or something

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Too distracting!

        Open Controls
    2. Sleepless in Settle FPL
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      Watching about 4 games at same time everyweek

      Open Controls
  21. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Another crazy stat - Bruno is my biggest "threat" in terms of points against - and he's in my team....

    He scores, I drop in rank... He blanks, the rest of the world will catch me...

    Hmm...

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      52 mins ago

      Don't overthink it. Just lock him in and find your edge in other lower priced players.

      Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 12 Years
      28 mins ago

      I have gone without Bruno it depends which alternative you think is better value and results is a strong squad overall.
      I went for Vardy instead.

      Open Controls
  22. Khark
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Burnley fielding numbers 1-11.

    Things you love to see.

    Open Controls
  23. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Alternatively instead of subscribing and listening to Mark Suthern's thoughts on ESR and the impact of Odegaard- you could just do an internet search for free!

    https://www.msn.com/en-ie/sport/american-football/martin-odegaards-arsenal-role-and-what-it-means-for-emile-smith-rowe/ar-AANurP1

    "Which is good news for everyone in the red half of north London, of course, except perhaps for Emile Smith Rowe.

    It was only during the aftermath of Odegaard's departure that Smith Rowe put pen to paper on a new long-term contract.

    In doing so, Arsenal showed their faith in the Hale End academy graduate by handing him the coveted No.10 shirt - a moment that was not lost on Smith Rowe.

    The likelihood is that the pair will share the No.10 duties across the campaign, though more often than not it looks more certain that Odegaard will be given the nod, which despite Arteta's insistence, could well have an impact on Smith Rowe's effectiveness."

    Open Controls
  24. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    I feel so uniquely special with Mbuemo and Pukki in my team

    Open Controls
  25. potatoace
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Haven't seen Salah play this well in over a year , both gw1 and 2 he's been on it.

    Open Controls

