Community Tournament Strikers Keepers, Losers Weepers Build up to the MVP Draft

“Choose wisely you must”

The talk is almost over, the hype is building to a crescendo and Boris’ spreadsheet is still holding out under the strain. That’s right we are in the final stretch of the build up to this year’s Community Tournament – Strikers Keepers Loser Weepers.

However, before we kick off there are some key decisions to be made which could shape the outcome of this year’s competition, so heed the teachings of Master Yoda, as we come to the MVP draft.

If you want to catch up on what has happened so far then please have a look at this article which rather handily gives you all the links and information you will need. I’ll give you 10 minutes to get yourself up to speed. Right, ready? Then here we go.

What is the MVP draft?

The team captains have been busy over the last few weeks furiously recruiting for their squads, think of an overexcited Harry Redknapp after he’s been handed a blank cheque book by Roman Abramovich.

Yet, there are still some places left and the team captains have been told to save a space for an MVP, these are either some of the more prominent members of the FPL Community or unsigned registered managers with an impressive rank history over the last 3 seasons. Teams must sign at least one MVP and a maximum of two, depending on how much space they have in their squads.

Team captains will take it in turns to pick an FPL manager from the list provided, with the order determined by the individual performance of the Team captain in the first four weeks.

So, this weekend will be crucial in deciding who gets first pick, with Suvansh in pole position on 271 points after the initial three Gameweeks but look out for Speedy, Danelius and KIRAFPL who are all hot on his heels.

As a reminder to team captains, they must have confirmed their priority picks by 14th September following the release of the sheets on 11th.

Who are the MVPs?

There are 27 MVPs, all of whom have a wealth of experience and are only available to sign in the Drafts, see link below. Also, up for grabs will be the players valued at £70m and upwards that haven’t been snaffled up pre-draft once the deadline closes on Friday.

The current player list can be found here

There is a tremendous amount of FPL talent available with enviable rank history including the Scout Hall of Fame number 1 and 2, Fabio Borges and Tom Stephenson but also FPL Salah, FPL Editor and FPL Matthew should have you salivating at the potential points they can add to your team’s score.

There is also some chap called Magnus Carlsen, who gets the odd headline here or there plus the likes of FPL General, Tom Freeman, former FPL winner Simon March, Let’s Talk FPL Andy and of course that bloke who tripled captained Bale last season, Luke Williams.

I should point out here, that whilst most will be joining your team WhatsApp groups, there will be others who will be silent partners during the competition. As you can imagine Magnus’ chess schedule is a killer so you will just have to make do with his points rather than discussions about Chess opening strategies.

Finally, as a reminder any player who does not get placed due to a lack of bids will be included in the final draft as we look to fill all the remaining places in the squads.

And it’s LIVE….

The breaking news is that the results of the draft will be shared exclusively on FPL Blackbox on Wednesday 15th September so tune in to find out who will be first pick. I am sure there will be some friendly competition between Mark Sutherns and Az as to who gets drafted first?

Elsewhere, who out of the FPL Wire trio will be priority pick, Lateriser, Zophar or Big Man Bakar and will it be Joe Lepper or Andy North from the Scoutcast who will be the heavy hitter?

Scores on the Doors

A quick reminder before team captains start to pull together their draft lists on the scoring system for the tournament. Every match week, the team captain must choose a starting team of 14 from his 16 players’ squad. Within those 14 starters, one player should be selected to be the Striker, and a second to be the Goalkeeper.

These two players will play Head-to-Head against the opposition’s nominated players, Striker vs Goalkeeper. The name of the game here is to score goals. Should the Striker’s FPL score outscore his opposition’s Goalkeeper’s FPL score, he gets goals depending on the amount he outscores him by.

The rest of the starting squad combine their 12 FPL scores, and should they outdo their opposition’s 12 players FPL scores, they too will score one goal or more, depending on the amount they outscore them by.

All the goals get added up to reach a final match week score. The winners get 3 league points, draws will see each team get a single league point, and loss gets nil points

See this example below…

Final Thoughts

Well, that’s it for now folks, make sure to tune into BlackBox for the draft results and will be back next week with the talking points and to start the build up to the final draft before kick-off.

May your arrows be green, and fortune be not in your opponent’s favour!