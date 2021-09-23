Fantasy Football Scout’s free-to-play Sorare Academy tournament is now open

Sponsored by Sorare

Welcome to the Sorare Academy! This is a new, free-to-play game developed in partnership between Fantasy Football Scout and Sorare.

Our goal is to make getting started on your Sorare journey easier, faster and more fun than ever before.

Let’s quickly explain the basics of the game and get you straight into the beta test of our free-to-play league experience so you can check it out for yourself.

The Essentials

Sorare is about building a squad of players and competing against other managers. Imagine running a Fantasy Football team where you own the player cards for real! And you can trade directly with other managers to build your dream team.

Many of the world’s biggest clubs like Liverpool, AC Milan and Juventus officially licence Sorare player cards; you can’t find the genuine articles anywhere else. And more and more clubs are joining Sorare each month.

Sorare cards exist on the “blockchain” (more on that later). In practice, this means that when you add a player card to your collection, you become the certified owner of one of their very few official cards in existence.

Such scarcity means they have real-world value as managers strive to build their Fantasy squads. And elite, world-class players are very collectible in their own right. How much could an official one-of-a-kind Kylian Mbappé or Erling Haaland card be worth in years to come?

Each week you’ll pick your best team and enter the tournaments. And, if successful, you can win more cards to strengthen your squad and increase team value season after season.

Join Ignition – our free-to-play Sorare experience! And get your first free Limited edition card too.

To make trying out Sorare as easy as possible, we have created a unique free-to-play league experience.

You can select a team right now and enter it into the next tournament. It’s a chance to have some fun and get a feel for how the game works. And if you place near the top, you could win your first real cards and begin building a collection.

That’s it! Your team will be entered in the next Sorare Academy Ignition tournament and you can keep track of how your team are doing by logging in.

And, by joining through the Academy, you’ll qualify for a free Limited card if and when you pick up your fifth Limited card at auction. The auction is where you buy directly from the game, rather than from other managers.

Sorare rewards us for sending you their way at no cost to you, which is how we can afford to run the Academy.

For now, you might want to just enjoy Ignition and have some fun. Whenever you are ready, you can move on to our next guides to get a deeper understanding of the game.

We hope you enjoy competing in Ignition and getting started on your Sorare journey!

