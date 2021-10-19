Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 9?

Deputy Editor Tom joined Scoutcast regular Joe earlier today to look at the best captaincy candidates for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in Gameweek 9.

You can watch the video either embedded in this article below or on our YouTube channel.

Chelsea certainly have the most appealing fixture as they host Norwich City in Saturday’s early kick-off.

That’s why it is no surprise to see Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m) top of the latest poll. Even team-mate Timo Werner (£8.6m) makes a rare appearance in the current top five!

However, Mohamed Salah’s (£12.8m) form, paired with Manchester United’s recent defensive struggles, ensure that this week’s captaincy decision maybe isn’t quite as clear-cut as we first thought.

In our video, we also discuss some of the less considered options, such as Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m), Jamie Vardy (£10.6m), Son Heung-min (£10.1m) and Harry Kane (£12.1m), all of whom have under 3% backing in the poll.

You can cast your vote on the widget of our home page or below, and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future episodes.

Don’t forget to check back for our Captain Sensible article later in the week, which will delve into even more detail on the main runners and riders.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

