Podcast October 19

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 9?

Deputy Editor Tom joined Scoutcast regular Joe earlier today to look at the best captaincy candidates for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in Gameweek 9.

You can watch the video either embedded in this article below or on our YouTube channel.

Chelsea certainly have the most appealing fixture as they host Norwich City in Saturday’s early kick-off. 

That’s why it is no surprise to see Romelu Lukaku (£11.7m) top of the latest poll. Even team-mate Timo Werner (£8.6m) makes a rare appearance in the current top five!

However, Mohamed Salah’s (£12.8m) form, paired with Manchester United’s recent defensive struggles, ensure that this week’s captaincy decision maybe isn’t quite as clear-cut as we first thought.

In our video, we also discuss some of the less considered options, such as Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m), Jamie Vardy (£10.6m), Son Heung-min (£10.1m) and Harry Kane (£12.1m), all of whom have under 3% backing in the poll.

You can cast your vote on the widget of our home page or below, and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified of future episodes.

Don’t forget to check back for our Captain Sensible article later in the week, which will delve into even more detail on the main runners and riders.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

  1. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Premium keepers are having their time. First Mendy, then Ederson pulling off some decent saves, now Alisson to the rescue.

  2. Milkman Bruno
      9 mins ago

      Griezemann red card!!!

    • Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Griezmann Red

      1. Yank Revolution
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        What was Griez thinking?

        1. Don Van Vliet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          One less name for Simon Brotheyerton and Alan Smeith to butcher.

          1. Yank Revolution
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Im listening to it in Spanish (no choice!)

    • lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      Christensen Cancelo Dias Taa
      Salah Raph Foden
      Luka Antonio Jiminez

      Foster Livra Brownhill Luiz

      Would you start Livramento ahead of anyone from the starting ten this gw?

    • AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      On balance

      Man City squad most likely to win the Premier League. Despite Feran Torres injury and all in the team depth.

      With Liverpool attack and defence doing well, along with Chelsea 2nd and 3rd.

      Man Utd fighting it out for 4th place, along with a few decent clubs?

      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yep. 4th place the most uncertain.
        Watford, Norwich and Burnley to get relegated (though would love Newcastle to).

        1. ZimZalabim
          • 5 Years
          just now

          it would be absolutely hilarious if newcastle did get relegated.

          Lets see which manager they go for and who they buy in Jan but a couple bad decisions and they will go down

    • Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Jota to start next game

      1. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        I don't think he will. Next game is 5 days away. Klopp loves that front 3 so can't see how Jota starts. He will have a chance against Brighton though.

        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          2G, 2A for Firmino in his last 2 appearances vs. Man Utd too iirc

    • Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not a red ruining the game.

      1. JBG
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Harsh red imo.

        1. Yank Revolution
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          When your foot as at the face level of your nearby opponent, how is that harsh?

      2. F4L
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        hmm Firmino didn't duck down though, foot was just too high

      3. ZimZalabim
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        dangerous play

      4. Jimmers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Definite red. Reckless and dangerous play.

    • F4L
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      that's a red, but game ruined 🙁

      1. Milkman Bruno
          1 min ago

          Agreed. Pool were on the ropes. Lucky

      2. Bounce
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Who is the best FPL captain in FPL for FPL Gameweek 9... FPL?

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          FML

        2. Milkman Bruno
            2 mins ago

            Vvd, Taa, Dcl or Asm

          • ZimZalabim
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            whats FPL ?

          • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Just for clarity - we’re talking about FPL here, right?

        3. Milkman Bruno
            4 mins ago

            Dzeko done sweet f all in the first two matchdays and I sell and he gets a goal and assist. Benzema in the other hand has no involvement in his sides 3 goals ffs

          • AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            RB Leipzeig 2... 1 up away at PSG.

            1. F4L
              • 6 Years
              just now

              great for City

          • Ógie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Harsh enough,eyes on the ball all the way.

            Kinda reminds me of the red card Nani got against Real Madrid in the CL a few years ago.

            1. Yank Revolution
              • 10 Years
              just now

              The Nani RC was a criminally bad call, this wasn't.

          • Boss Hogg
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            Saka to Foden for -4?

            Yes or no?

            1. Salah’s Sonnet
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Yes to all hits, the only fun part about the game

          • Deer-in-headlights
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Which the better pair for WC? Thanks.
            A. Rudiger + Brownhill
            B. White + Gallagher
            Other defenders currently: TAA Chilwell Duffy Livramento

          • Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Jota about to come on

