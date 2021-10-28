478
Fantasy5 October 28

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 10

Even if you’re left cursing a disastrous score in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this weekend, winning a cool £10,000 will be a nice tonic come Sunday evening.

This is all thanks to the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

And best of all, it won’t cost you a penny to be in with a chance of landing the huge cash windfall or any of the prizes, which this month includes an Apple watch.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

£100 prize every month in Scout's Fantasy5 mini-league

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 10 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

  • Liverpool v Brighton
  • Watford v Southampton
  • Spurs v Man Utd
  • Norwich v Leeds
  • Aston Villa v West Ham

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

Ourselves and FPL Family’s Sam have selected our own picks for Gameweek 10, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday October 30.

ENTER YOUR FANTASY5 TEAM HERE

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 10 PICKS

With Trent Alexander-Arnold bringing home his third assist and ninth bonus point of the season during Liverpool’s 5-0 destruction of Manchester United, Andrew Robertson has had a quiet time at left-back. One assist has arrived from six appearances, compared to the 32 accumulated throughout the previous three campaigns. Surely his proven attacking threat is about to re-emerge and, although opponents Brighton and Hove Albion are strong defensively, they have conceded more crosses and chances down their right-hand side, suggesting this could be the game for Robertson.

Southampton have four points from their last pair of fixtures, partly due to the success of partnering Nathan Redmond up front with Armando Broja. Both games brought an assist, with a combined 14 FPL points for Redmond. He faces Watford – one of two sides yet to clean sheet.

Harry Kane is proven FPL gold, yet comes with a low 6.5 points target due to an underwhelming start to the season. His goals will come, possibly against Manchester United’s faltering defence that has conceded 11 from recent games againt Liverpool, Atalanta and Leicester City.

Norwich City vs Leeds United does not provide many stand-out options, especially if Patrick Bamford remains injured. Star man Raphinha is the obvious choice, despite missing Gameweek 8 due to international duty and limping off early during Gameweek 9. Norwich have only scored twice this season and their defence has conceded the most goals (23).

Wrapping up this week’s line-up is another no-brainer, as Michail Antonio is having a wonderful season and a points target of 6.5. At the other end of the field, Danny Ings has never scored against West Ham United from nine appearances, yet Antonio has four goal involvements from five matches against Aston Villa. In FPL, his six goals and four assists gives him the joint-second highest points total alongside Jamie Vardy.

FPL FAMILY SAM’S GAMEWEEK 10 PICKS

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 10 1

A points target of 11.5 would be daunting for most players but with Mohamed Salah in the form of his life and plundering four attacking returns last weekend, who would bet against the Egyptian again this weekend?

Armando Broja has two goals in as many matches for Southampton and, providing he is passed fit by Ralph Hasenhuttl today, he’ll have an excellent chance of continuing his scoring run when he comes up against a Watford side still without a clean sheet in 2021/22.

Tanguy Ndombele has moved to a more advanced number 10 role of late, registering eight shots in the last three Gameweeks – that’s even more than Son Heung-min has managed. He’ll be facing a Manchester United backline that have shipped nine goals in their last two league matches this weekend.

Rodrigo will presumably continue to lead the line in the absence of Patrick Bamford on Sunday so, up against the division’s worst defence for goals conceded and potentially on penalties while Bamford is out (Mateusz Klich might have a say if he’s on the pitch), two attacking returns isn’t out of the equation at Carrow Road.

West Ham have kept two clean sheets in as many Gameweeks, with the arrival of Kurt Zouma bolstering their backline. With the Hammers’ Gameweek 10 opponents, Aston Villa, struggling to defend set plays at present, the corner-taking Aaron Cresswell has a good chance of getting an attacking return to go with a clean sheet that would seem him over his points target.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Image

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

  1. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Considering the WC here to get on the likes of Foden, Son, Jota, Toney.
    Thoughts? Not sure if waiting longer is going to reap much reward!

    Current squad.
    Sanchez.
    TAA, Chilwell, Cancelo, Livramento, Rudiger.
    Salah, Raphinha,
    Vardy, Jimenez, Antonio.
    Bachmann, Gray, Benrahma, Bissouma.
    0ft, 1.1 ITB.

    WC squad (potential)
    Sanchez, Carson*.
    TAA, Chilwell, Cancelo, Livramento, James*.
    Salah, Son*, Foden*, Jota*, Kovacic*.
    Toney*, Broja*, Antonio.
    0.0m ITB

    Open Controls
    1. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      You don't need to WC

      Open Controls
    2. McSlu
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Your current team lokks pretty strong as well. Wait with WC until GW 15

      Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      I think the WC team is a lot worse

      Open Controls
    4. Mumfie
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Agree with the above, WC team is worse.

      Defence looks solid, midfield needs a little work. Nothing a few transfers won't sort out.

      Open Controls
  2. McSlu
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Play Livra or Sarr?

    Open Controls
    1. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Sarr

      Open Controls
    2. Mr Ozil
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Sarr

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Sarr. It's unlikely that Southampton will keep a CS against Watford away looking at how they just put 5 past Everton.

      Open Controls
  3. BigRedDog
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Figure this one out! How on earth do I get Chilwell or Foden in?! Thanks in advance

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Cancelo Livra (Coady Williams)
    Salah Son Raphinha Sarr (Allan)
    Vardy Antonio ASM
    1FT 0ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      You wait, and you pray.

      Open Controls
      1. BigRedDog
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Cheers. Maybe ASM to Broja this week so I'm more flexible next week?

        Open Controls
    2. Totalfootball
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Where has all the money gone?

      Open Controls
      1. BigRedDog
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Son and Vardy! 101.9 TV which isn't amazing but yeah

        Open Controls
    3. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      57 mins ago

      You would have to get rid of son to do that

      Open Controls
      1. BigRedDog
        • 4 Years
        49 mins ago

        I could do ASM to Broja this week followed by Sarr and Coady to Manquillo and Foden. Thinking that's the way

        Open Controls
  4. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    I brought Vardy in last week and i'm already bored with him. Wish I'd done something more exciting that also leaves some cash itb to change Gallagher into another exciting differential. Transfering him out this week would be madness wouldn't it?

    Open Controls
    1. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Yes madness. Keep!

      Open Controls
      1. Forza Papac
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        That's the right answer and the one I expected but not the one I wanted.

        Open Controls
      2. Fuddled FC
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        I agree and not liking Vardy now either, I think there'd competition for Leicester's striker spots now and they will share points. However I will most likely keep this week

        Open Controls
    2. McSlu
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    3. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      He has a great record against Arsenal................

      Open Controls
  5. abaalan
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    A) Azpi -> TAA
    B) Raph -> Foden (also have Grealish)
    C) Antonio -> max 10.3
    D) Save

    1 ft, 2.5 ITB. Have Livra 1st bench if Azpi/Raph dont play...

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Laurenzo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Probably save this week. Although TAA is a season keeper.

      Open Controls
    2. PLerix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  6. Mr Ozil
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    If Mbeumo is out, which is better?

    A- Mbeumo > ESR for free and bench Livra
    B- Save FT and start Livra

    Open Controls
    1. Fuddled FC
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      A is the definition of points chasing imo. If I had a FT I'd be wanting to do the opposite. B all day.

      Open Controls
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Fair point below. I'm just assuming he's fit.

        Open Controls
    3. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Depends how long he's out for

      Open Controls
  7. RamboRN
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA rudiger cancelo
    Salah son raphina mbeumo
    Vardy Antonio asm

    Subs foster livra bissouma manquilo
    0.8m itb. 1ft
    Save transfer or do raphina and asm to Foden and hwang?

    Open Controls
  8. Ohh1454
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Which ?
    A. Semedo > Trent (-4)
    B. Play livo

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Trent will make A worth it soon enough, if not this week.

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      can't you do both?

      Open Controls
  9. Aaa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Who to sort first? 0.9itb

    Alonso
    Sarr
    A.Armstrong

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Alonso to Chilwell or Armstrong to Toney

      Open Controls
      1. BigRedDog
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        This. First one

        Open Controls
    2. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      54 mins ago

      Alonso

      Open Controls
  10. Sturridge Wars
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Worth taking a hit to do Christensen > Chilwell.

    Won’t be able to get him next week if he rises again which he will do

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I would, but I like to take small risks like this to get the players I want.

      Open Controls
    2. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I would

      Open Controls
    3. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Definitely

      Open Controls
  11. KirkhamWesham
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Which one's better?

    A) Townsend for Hwang (free)
    B) Towsend for Smith Rowe (free)
    C) Townsend & Vardy for Foden & 9.6m
    D) Save ft

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo TAA Chilwell
    Raph Son Salah Townsend Mbeumo
    Vardy Toney

    Foster Mbeumo Jansson Davis

    1.3m itb

    Open Controls
    1. KirkhamWesham
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Livramento on bench, not Mbeumo

      Open Controls
    2. PascalCygan
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Hwang's a striker and you've got Mbeumo twice? Looks good for a hold there.

      Open Controls
      1. KirkhamWesham
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Balls up. I meant Davis for Hwang.

        Open Controls
        1. PascalCygan
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          I'd probably still save, but Davis to Hwang could work

          Open Controls
          1. KirkhamWesham
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Thanks.

            Open Controls
  12. PascalCygan
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Hello dudes.

    I'm going to do Ronaldo to Toney (now Vardy is fit). What else?

    A) Gallagher to Foden (-4)
    B) Marcal to Chilwell (-4)
    C) Both for -8

    I do think the -8 would pay off soon enough (if not this weekend) but there's always a risk taking hits, particularly for a defender. WC gone (disastrously) and not taken any hits yet this season.

    1FT 1.0ITB
    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger Livramento
    Salah Raphinha* Gray ESR
    Ronaldo Vardy

    Steele Marcal* Gallagher Street

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I like C haha

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        So do I! It's what I've been thinking of doing all week. Thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      in contrary, I don't fancy any hit anymore 😆

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Ha, fair enough!

        Open Controls
  13. Sarri-ball
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Rmwct
    Vardy/luis or broja/son

    Sanchez/foster
    Taa/chilwell/rudigar/cancelo/liv
    Salah/foden/mount/esr/luis
    Vardy/wilson/Toney

    Open Controls
    1. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      probably son

      Open Controls
  14. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Ndombele is an interesting one, could be a decent punt from GW12 ->

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I really like watching him but his fortunes seem to fluctuate pretty wildly at Spurs. I wouldn't do it myself but good to discuss something different!

      Open Controls
    2. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Way too inconsistent

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Interesting call for sure

      Spurs though are looking very dull and I'd need to see a more progressive approach before investing in someone like him.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        I think Son or Kane are a must from GW12

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          is*

          Open Controls
        2. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Think that's looking plausible anyway but not a must yet.

          Waiting on Everton this week first. I imagine they'll go all out Rafa defence and the Spurs game in 11 could turn out very dull with two teams sitting back. Nuno hasn't exactly been going for it after all.

          May yet prioritise Jota first.

          Open Controls
  15. KirkhamWesham
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    (Start again. Needs an edit button here!)

    Which one's better?

    A) Davis for Hwang (free)
    B) Towsend for Smith Rowe (free)
    C) Townsend & Vardy for Foden & 9.6m
    D) Save ft

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo TAA Chilwell
    Raph Son Salah Townsend Mbeumo
    Vardy Toney

    Foster Livramento Jansson Davis

    1.3m itb

    Open Controls
    1. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I'd save and play Livra over Townsend

      Open Controls
    2. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      D

      Open Controls
      1. KirkhamWesham
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Cheers, guys.

        Open Controls
  16. bw1892
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    GTG?

    sanchez
    livra TAA cancelo
    mount mane son salah zaha
    broja toney

    steele christensen gelhardt duffy

    Open Controls
    1. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Think so, don't see any issue there

      Open Controls
  17. Max City
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Which one would you do

    A) Saint-Maximin >> Toney
    B) Ronaldo + Gray/Townsend >> Toney + Son (-4)
    C) Gray/Townsend >> Kovacic
    D) Gray >> Mbeumo
    E) Save, and play all Ronaldo, Gray, Townsend, Saint-Maximin

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. bw1892
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      B probably

      Open Controls
    3. PascalCygan
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I like A or B.

      Open Controls
  18. jonnybhoy
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Hi guys what one?

    Foster
    Rudiger Azpil* Livra
    Salah Gallagher Gray Havertz
    Vardy Antonio Ronaldo

    Sanchez Tomiyasu McCarthy Manquillo

    2FT £1m ITB

    A) Tomiyasu + Ronaldo to TAA + Toney
    B) Add Gallagher to Foden for -4pts
    C) Add Azpil to Chillwell for -8pts

    Open Controls
    1. suddenorgan
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      just A, although would be tempted by Azpi -> TAA if it looks like he's out

      Open Controls
    2. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  19. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    feels like Mbeumo will be a hold even if he's out this week, they already said it's minor so assume even if he misses this week you can't really sell before Norwich

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Yea I agree mate!! I will keep most of the season probably, nice price and can bench him in the harder fixtures of need be

      Open Controls
    2. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      did they say that?

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        yes, just here

        Thomas Frank: "Bryan [Mbeumo] is a minor hamstring issue. It is not a big one because that would rule him out for the next couple of weeks. We took him off as it was the early stages so, hopefully, he can be available for Saturday."

        Open Controls
    3. PLerix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      I’ll bring him in next week, so hold for sure

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Yeh could be easy swap for raphinha next week

        Open Controls
  20. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Anything major to change here?

    Ramsdale
    Chilwell Rudiger Livramento
    Salah Greenwood Foden Gray Raphinha*
    Ronaldo Auba

    4.0* Semedo Duffy Scarlett*

    0.2 ITB & no hits taken

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Nope, maybe start Semedo over Gray

      Open Controls
    2. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      there isn't

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Slightly unfashionable double United there 🙂

      It'll be more troublesome next week than this likely. Can't see a minus 4 for this week alone to lose one of them. Argument for Toney perhaps and loads of cash to make a double move next time

      Open Controls
    4. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      Greenwood as I see him not being in the starting line up.

      Open Controls
  21. Stupendous
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Gray to Mbuemo for free or hold?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Hold

      Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Hold

      Open Controls
    3. suddenorgan
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      stick

      Open Controls
    4. Stupendous
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Thanks all

      Open Controls
  22. zon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Start:

    A) ESR
    B) Livramento

    1) Ramsdale
    2) Foster?

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      A2

      Open Controls
    2. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      B 2

      Open Controls
  23. suddenorgan
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA, Rudiger, Livra (White, Lowton)
    Salah, Havertz, Saka, Benrahma (Luiz)
    Vardy, Antonio, Toney

    1FT £3.4

    Saka/Benrahma to Foden? Or finally get Cancelo?

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Lowton > Cancelo isn’t a bad shout

      Open Controls
  24. C_G
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    pretty. happy with squad except for Benrahma.

    2.3 ITB. no FTs (did Alonso--> Rudi during the weekend)

    Sanchez

    TAA Rudi Livra

    Son Salah Benrahma Raph

    King Vardy Antonio

    Steele White Allan Williams

    Gonna do King---> Toney next week, anything worth a -4 though??

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Considering Benny out myself (see below). Feel like Toney might be a trap but good fixtures all the same.

      Open Controls
  25. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Anyone punting on Fernandez as Raya replacement?

    Open Controls
    1. suddenorgan
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      nice fixtures for sure, would probably marginally prefer Ramsdale

      Open Controls
  26. Bleh
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Any of these worth a -4? 4.6 ITB.

    Out:
    A. Jota
    B. Benrahma
    C. Gray

    In:
    1. Foden
    2. Mount
    3. Son

    Sanchez
    TAA, Cancelo, Chilwell, Livramento
    Salah, Jota, Benrahma, Gray
    Vardy, Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      c1

      Open Controls
      1. Bleh
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Gray out when he’s playing Wolves?

        Open Controls
  27. Kloppage Time
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Play:
    A) Ramsdale
    or
    B) Foster

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Kloppage Time
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        yea siding towards Foster, thanks

        Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  28. Cojones of Destiny
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    better prospect for gw 10 only:
    a. Chilly
    b. TAA

    Open Controls
    1. BigRedDog
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Trent

      Open Controls

