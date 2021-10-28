Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 10

Sponsored by Fantasy5

Even if you’re left cursing a disastrous score in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this weekend, winning a cool £10,000 will be a nice tonic come Sunday evening.

This is all thanks to the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

And best of all, it won’t cost you a penny to be in with a chance of landing the huge cash windfall or any of the prizes, which this month includes an Apple watch.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 10 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

Liverpool v Brighton

Watford v Southampton

Spurs v Man Utd

Norwich v Leeds

Aston Villa v West Ham

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

Ourselves and FPL Family’s Sam have selected our own picks for Gameweek 10, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday October 30.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 10 PICKS

With Trent Alexander-Arnold bringing home his third assist and ninth bonus point of the season during Liverpool’s 5-0 destruction of Manchester United, Andrew Robertson has had a quiet time at left-back. One assist has arrived from six appearances, compared to the 32 accumulated throughout the previous three campaigns. Surely his proven attacking threat is about to re-emerge and, although opponents Brighton and Hove Albion are strong defensively, they have conceded more crosses and chances down their right-hand side, suggesting this could be the game for Robertson.

Southampton have four points from their last pair of fixtures, partly due to the success of partnering Nathan Redmond up front with Armando Broja. Both games brought an assist, with a combined 14 FPL points for Redmond. He faces Watford – one of two sides yet to clean sheet.

Harry Kane is proven FPL gold, yet comes with a low 6.5 points target due to an underwhelming start to the season. His goals will come, possibly against Manchester United’s faltering defence that has conceded 11 from recent games againt Liverpool, Atalanta and Leicester City.

Norwich City vs Leeds United does not provide many stand-out options, especially if Patrick Bamford remains injured. Star man Raphinha is the obvious choice, despite missing Gameweek 8 due to international duty and limping off early during Gameweek 9. Norwich have only scored twice this season and their defence has conceded the most goals (23).

Wrapping up this week’s line-up is another no-brainer, as Michail Antonio is having a wonderful season and a points target of 6.5. At the other end of the field, Danny Ings has never scored against West Ham United from nine appearances, yet Antonio has four goal involvements from five matches against Aston Villa. In FPL, his six goals and four assists gives him the joint-second highest points total alongside Jamie Vardy.

FPL FAMILY SAM’S GAMEWEEK 10 PICKS

A points target of 11.5 would be daunting for most players but with Mohamed Salah in the form of his life and plundering four attacking returns last weekend, who would bet against the Egyptian again this weekend?

Armando Broja has two goals in as many matches for Southampton and, providing he is passed fit by Ralph Hasenhuttl today, he’ll have an excellent chance of continuing his scoring run when he comes up against a Watford side still without a clean sheet in 2021/22.

Tanguy Ndombele has moved to a more advanced number 10 role of late, registering eight shots in the last three Gameweeks – that’s even more than Son Heung-min has managed. He’ll be facing a Manchester United backline that have shipped nine goals in their last two league matches this weekend.

Rodrigo will presumably continue to lead the line in the absence of Patrick Bamford on Sunday so, up against the division’s worst defence for goals conceded and potentially on penalties while Bamford is out (Mateusz Klich might have a say if he’s on the pitch), two attacking returns isn’t out of the equation at Carrow Road.

West Ham have kept two clean sheets in as many Gameweeks, with the arrival of Kurt Zouma bolstering their backline. With the Hammers’ Gameweek 10 opponents, Aston Villa, struggling to defend set plays at present, the corner-taking Aaron Cresswell has a good chance of getting an attacking return to go with a clean sheet that would seem him over his points target.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

