Rashford and Greenwood benched as Solskjaer opts for a wing-back system

Two sides in woeful defensive form meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening.

Spurs v Manchester United kicks off at 17:30 BST.

The Lilywhites and the Red Devils didn’t keep a clean sheet between them in the six Gameweeks preceding this one, each conceding 13 goals in the process.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer has responded to the thrashing by Liverpool by opting for a more defensive set-up, bringing in a third centre-half in the shape of Raphael Varane alongside Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

Edinson Cavani is also recalled to the side, so United seem to be lining up in a 3-4-1-2 as both Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have dropped to the bench.

Paul Pogba serves the first match of a three-game suspension after his sending off last week.

After naming an unchanged team for three matches in a row, Nuno Espirito Santo has made two alterations for the teatime visit of Solskjaer’s troops.

Ben Davies is in for Sergio Reguilon at left-back, while Giovani Lo Celso replaces Tanguy Ndombele in midfield.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Ronaldo, Cavani.

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Dalot, Matic, Van de Beek, Sancho, Lingard, Rashford, Greenwood.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Emerson Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Moura, Lo Celso, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Reguilon, Sanchez, Rodon, Tanganga, Alli, Ndombele, Bergwijn.

