Dugout Discussion October 30

Rashford and Greenwood benched as Solskjaer opts for a wing-back system

Two sides in woeful defensive form meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening.

Spurs v Manchester United kicks off at 17:30 BST.

The Lilywhites and the Red Devils didn’t keep a clean sheet between them in the six Gameweeks preceding this one, each conceding 13 goals in the process.

Ole Gunner Solskjaer has responded to the thrashing by Liverpool by opting for a more defensive set-up, bringing in a third centre-half in the shape of Raphael Varane alongside Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire.

Edinson Cavani is also recalled to the side, so United seem to be lining up in a 3-4-1-2 as both Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood have dropped to the bench.

Paul Pogba serves the first match of a three-game suspension after his sending off last week.

After naming an unchanged team for three matches in a row, Nuno Espirito Santo has made two alterations for the teatime visit of Solskjaer’s troops.

Ben Davies is in for Sergio Reguilon at left-back, while Giovani Lo Celso replaces Tanguy Ndombele in midfield.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Ronaldo, Cavani.

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Dalot, Matic, Van de Beek, Sancho, Lingard, Rashford, Greenwood.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Emerson Royal, Romero, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Moura, Lo Celso, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Reguilon, Sanchez, Rodon, Tanganga, Alli, Ndombele, Bergwijn.

  1. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Aaron Wing Back not looking too shabby...

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Had him till GW8... Don't go there.

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Always bossing the bps until Utd concede.

      Open Controls
  2. ManofKent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is Gallagher an option again?

    Open Controls
    1. Bertonian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      Yes until next week

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good fixtures coming, hope Mili keeps missing out.

      Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Not until gameweek 29

      Open Controls
  3. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    CR7 goal ruled. out

    Open Controls
  4. Bertonian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 mins ago

    Is it worth keeping Kane for the good run as he looks totally busted!

    Open Controls
  5. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Wow...

    Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ronnie off

    Open Controls
  7. Thanos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    5 mins ago

    Offside... sit down CR7 fans 🙂

    Open Controls
  8. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    The lines aren't that thick, Ronnie...

    Open Controls
  9. TheBiffas
    4 mins ago

    Anyone considering Maxwell cornet? Looks a proper baller.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Spontaneous minutes are off-putting

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        1 min ago

        I reckon he's nailed now. 4 goals in 4 starts

        Open Controls
    2. Lethargio Alcantara
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      if only he was listed as a defender I'd go for him but imo there are many other options in midfield

      Open Controls
  10. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Son doing anything?

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      If they score he'll be involved

      Open Controls
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      For some weird reason every shot he hits isn't going in this season.

      Open Controls
    3. shiraz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Son look dangerous and pretty attacking too

      Open Controls
  11. Londongeezaa
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Levy really thought he was smart holding out for £150m

    Mid table finish followed by a cheeky £25m bid from City to top it off 🙂

    Open Controls
  12. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Put the flag up earlier ffs

    Open Controls
  13. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Spurs are horrible to watch

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Still planning to get Son for their run from GW12 ->

      Open Controls
  14. Lethargio Alcantara
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    awful lo celso

    Open Controls
  15. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Bring Ndombele on, then

    Open Controls
  16. Al
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    If you have any Spurs players in yout FPL. Delete your team right now. Nuno is AWFUL

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      just now

      Son scores his early sitter and people are ripping up their teams to get him in.

      Open Controls
  17. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Would you captain Aubamayang over Salah next GW if you had him?

    Open Controls

