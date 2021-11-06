Duffy and Lamptey start but Maupay benched as Brighton face Newcastle

Brighton and Hove Albion face Newcastle United in the final Premier League match of the day.

Kick-off at the Amex is at 17:30 GMT.

The visitors go into this match bottom of the table, following a win for Norwich City at Brentford earlier this afternoon.

Albion, despite not winning any of their last five league matches, will go fifth with a victory over the managerless Magpies.

The Seagulls have an excellent recent record against Newcastle, however, having not lost to today’s opponents in their last eight meetings. The hosts have conceded only one goal in those eight fixtures, beating Steve Bruce’s former side 3-0 on two occasions in 2020/21.

Graeme Jones will take temporary charge of Newcastle for very probably the final time this evening, with Eddie Howe in the director’s box at the Amex ahead of his imminent appointment.

Jones makes three changes to the side that began the 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, with the benched Javier Manquillo, Ryan Fraser and Sean Longstaff replaced by Jonjo Shelvey, Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron.

Graham Potter makes only one change to the side that started the Gameweek 11 draw at Anfield. Tariq Lamptey gets his first league start of the campaign, replacing Jakub Moder, but there is again no place in the starting XI for Neal Maupay.

Shane Duffy keeps his place at centre-half.

Duffy and Robert Sanchez are, by some distance, the most popular FPL players in tonight’s fixture. Both are owned by just under one in four FPL managers overall and just under 40% of the top 10,000 Fantasy bosses, while 11% of the top 10k own both of them.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella, Lamptey, Lallana, March, Bissouma, Mwepu, Trossard.

Subs: Steele, Webster, Maupay, MacAllister, Gross, Moder, Locadia, Richards, Sarmiento

Newcastle XI: Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Hayden, Almiron, Murphy, Wilson.

Subs: Dubravka, Schar, Joelinton, Lewis, Manquillo, Fraser, Willock, Gayle, S Longstaff

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT