Dugout Discussion November 6

Duffy and Lamptey start but Maupay benched as Brighton face Newcastle

Brighton and Hove Albion face Newcastle United in the final Premier League match of the day.

Kick-off at the Amex is at 17:30 GMT.

The visitors go into this match bottom of the table, following a win for Norwich City at Brentford earlier this afternoon.

Albion, despite not winning any of their last five league matches, will go fifth with a victory over the managerless Magpies.

The Seagulls have an excellent recent record against Newcastle, however, having not lost to today’s opponents in their last eight meetings. The hosts have conceded only one goal in those eight fixtures, beating Steve Bruce’s former side 3-0 on two occasions in 2020/21.

Graeme Jones will take temporary charge of Newcastle for very probably the final time this evening, with Eddie Howe in the director’s box at the Amex ahead of his imminent appointment.

Jones makes three changes to the side that began the 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, with the benched Javier Manquillo, Ryan Fraser and Sean Longstaff replaced by Jonjo Shelvey, Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron.

Graham Potter makes only one change to the side that started the Gameweek 11 draw at Anfield. Tariq Lamptey gets his first league start of the campaign, replacing Jakub Moder, but there is again no place in the starting XI for Neal Maupay.

Shane Duffy keeps his place at centre-half.

Duffy and Robert Sanchez are, by some distance, the most popular FPL players in tonight’s fixture. Both are owned by just under one in four FPL managers overall and just under 40% of the top 10,000 Fantasy bosses, while 11% of the top 10k own both of them.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella, Lamptey, Lallana, March, Bissouma, Mwepu, Trossard.

Subs: Steele, Webster, Maupay, MacAllister, Gross, Moder, Locadia, Richards, Sarmiento

Newcastle XI: Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Hayden, Almiron, Murphy, Wilson.

Subs: Dubravka, Schar, Joelinton, Lewis, Manquillo, Fraser, Willock, Gayle, S Longstaff

  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Norwich FC also stating that Farke is sacked. A more reliable source

    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Man just stopped most lethal forward in European football and gets a sack ?
      Life is brutal.

    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Board wanted to stay bottom

    3. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Wait what timing

  2. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    18 mins ago

    Looked at my team thinking 70-80 points easy this GW

    13 from 5

    Desperately need a hatty from Auba tomorrow

    1. Gunneryank
      12 mins ago

      I'd love that and i don't even own Auba. COYG.

      1. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 mins ago

        Big arsenal fan too, no reason why we can’t smash tomorrow

    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      I have 12 from 5.

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Who are the 5 that only got 13?!

  3. Wild Guus Chase
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    3 bps for Tross! Woop!

    1. Ode
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Perfect

    2. F4L
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      best player on the pitch today

    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Damn I was hoping he'd sneak back there, softens the Sanchez blow!

  4. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Early thoughts what could be done here? Who would you get rid of first?

    Rambo/Foster
    Cancelo/Chilwell/James/Livra/Duffy
    Salah/Son/Havertz/Raph/Mbeumo
    Vardy/Toney/4.4

    1. Gubby-Allen
      10 mins ago

      I would not tinker with it that much. Havertz out for ESR, Cornet, Kovacic or Doucore if he is back should free you up a couple of million for the third striker, ASM.

    2. Pep bites Kun
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      What 'could' be done? The gw is still in play!

    3. krawiecus
      9 mins ago

      Havertz/Vardy/Duffy. Think about either upgrading or downgrading Duffy or upgrading the 4.4 at some point

  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    will steele replace Sanchez?

  6. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Steele is number 2 right? The other guy doesn't make the bench for Prem games.

    1. Gunneryank
      just now

      Probably. The 3rd keeper has less time in training due to a long term injury.

  7. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Sanchez, double Chelsea defense, Mbeumo, Ronaldo in 11. Livra on bench. But then I read the Farke news.....

  8. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    Brighton playing like worldbeaters against Pool and then don't show up vs. Newc...

  9. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    I’m so sorry boys

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/11/06/duffy-and-lamptey-start-but-maupay-benched-as-brighton-face-newcastle/?hc_page=4&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_24346919

  10. Dthinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    As a non-owner, that Sanchez red really boosted my rank! Knocking on the door of 100k now!

    1. Salah’s Sonnet
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Ok

    2. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Gained me 0.5 pts!

      Open Controls
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    A) Havertz to Son, but no goalkeeper
    B) Sanchez to Guaita
    C) Both for a -4

    Open Controls
    1. Salah’s Sonnet
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’ll defo be taking a hit for the Sanchez > Guaita move, why not, game is in the bin

      Open Controls
      8 mins ago

      Wym no goalkeeper? Do you not have Steele or Foster on the bench? If you do, A
      If not, and Sanchez only 1 match ban, flip a coin
      If not, and Sanchez longer ban, B

      1. Ode
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I have the goat Scott Carson on the bench of course

        Open Controls
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Lmao! As if……..just saw my GK had a red card

    What is even the point of this game lol, it can go in the bin again this season

  13. Bollard
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    The timing of manager sackings is entirely predictable for poor performing teams. The board just looks at the fixture ticker and lines someone up to come in at the start of a great fixture run to give best chance of good results to make it look like a great decision. Have a look at the ticker and predict the week Ole gets the boot 🙂

    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      After the Arsenal game.

  14. Royal5
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Wait Sanchez got sent off? What happened!?

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Stripped off and danced like no one was watching. Never seen the like of it.

      1. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Lol

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Prof foul on Wilson …

    3. krawiecus
      7 mins ago

      Saved his team

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Should get 3 bonus for that really

    4. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Tripped Wilson when he was through

      1. Royal5
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Ffs >:(

    5. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Earned his team one point, well worth it.. not from an fpl perspective though

    6. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Denied me Wilson points with a brutal piledriver

    7. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      sanchez off ,just no benefit for newcastle ,he clearly would have scored,pass interference in the endzone puts the ball at the 1 ,in a situation like that maybe a penalty from say 15 yards or a free kick from 6 yards ,what happened is completely unfair to nufc...

  15. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    I guess at least Sanchez technically didn’t blank, meaning none of my 4 players so far have blanked

    1. Gunneryank
      5 mins ago

      Taking points from us is definitely not zero!

      😀

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        I’ll be happy if my remaining 7 all return lol

        Salah (C)
        Trent
        Kane
        Son
        Antonio
        Raphinha
        ESR

        1. krawiecus
          3 mins ago

          Youre in a great position

          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            just now

            We shall see

  16. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Dirty Sanchez...

    1. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Earned them a point though

  17. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    I reckon the Norwich players knew Farke was getting sacked and put in a performance for him.

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      I reckon Toney & Mbeumo did the same.

  18. PompeyUpNorth!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    With Sanchez getting sent off is Steele nailed to start next 3?

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Sanchez should only be out for 1 match.

    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      This so bad?
      Wtffffffffff, logged in to check my Sanchez clean sheet FFS

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        We’re DOOMED

        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          How the hell does this keep happening

    3. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Next one

    4. krawiecus
      4 mins ago

      Unless Scherpen makes it back to full fitness and leaps over Steele. Unlikely but not outside the range of possibilities with the IB. I'd give like 70% for Steele?

      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Ok thanks for the info

  19. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 mins ago

    Sanchez out for how long?

    1. PompeyUpNorth!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      3 games

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        1

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      1 match only.

      Only three games if it’s serious foul play.

      1. PompeyUpNorth!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Really?? Thoughts straight red was 3… nice one

        1. PompeyUpNorth!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Thanks for correcting me

        2. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Only if it’s endangering an opponent I think

          1. PompeyUpNorth!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Ah, cool. I’ll gamble that Steele plays next game then

  20. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    Sanchez red put me 220 k to 255 k. Idiot

    1. Salah’s Sonnet
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Diddums

    2. krawiecus
      just now

      Actually very smart. Like Valverde v Morata ifykyk. Saved his team a point.

  21. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Norwich saying Farke has left so could be voluntary

    1. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Seems weird after they got their first win today.

    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      And took all his staff with him? No

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Oh ok didn’t see that, just the statement that he had left and mention of sacking

    3. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe he’ll be replacing OGS lol

  22. Chrisitis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Wilson would have scored
    2 points loss then

  23. Malcolm Tucker for England …
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Warnock to Norwich, anyone? 😉

  24. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Which one guys?2ft
    a)Havertz+Antonio->Son+Wilson/Edouard
    b)Havertz+Rudiger->Son+Reguilon
    c)Havertz+Coady->Son+Manquillo

    1. Starskyb
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      A

  25. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ole running out of manager fodder to take the flying P45s … surely he’s next?

    1. Malcolm Tucker for England …
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      as long as he doesn't come back to Cardiff...

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 6 Years
      just now

      For all his bluster and ranting, even Keane wasn't calling for him to be replaced. Feels like they've missed a trick in getting Conte when he was available. Who is there now?

  26. Starskyb
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    More benching blunders this week! Anyone else with any? Chose veltman over cancelo! Felt like a good idea at the time... Just thought it would help to share my pain :-p

  27. Atletico Junior
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Why are people transfering out Raphinha? Great player + Livrsmento can easily cover for him next GW if rested.

