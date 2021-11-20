Liverpool v Arsenal team news: Tsimikas starts as Robertson misses out

Seven down, one to go: the final Premier League match of the day sees Liverpool play host to Arsenal at a rain-soaked Anfield.

Kick-off on Merseyside is at 17:30 GMT.

The Reds scored three goals home and away against Arsenal last season and have found the net on 28 occasions in their last eight home league meetings with the Gunners.

Mohamed Salah personally has six goals and four assists in eight fixtures against Arsenal since joining Liverpool in 2017, averaging 8.13 points per match.

The Egyptian is part of an unchanged front three this evening, taking his place alongside Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

Jurgen Klopp has been forced into two alterations elsewhere, however, with captain Jordan Henderson only fit enough to make the bench and Andrew Robertson absent entirely.

Thiago Alcantara and Konstantinos Tsimikas come in to replace them.

Mikel Arteta’s only change from the 1-0 win over Watford in Gameweek 11 is a predictable one: Thomas Partey returns from a muscle injury at the expense of Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also fit enough to feature despite some cryptic comments from his manager in Friday’s pre-match press conference.

GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Thiago, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Jota, Mane.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Beck, Bradley, Phillips, Morton, Henderson, Minamino, Gordon.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Saka, Sambi Lokonga, Partey, Smith Rowe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Subs: Leno, Tierney, Cedric Soares, Holding, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Odegaard, Martinelli.

