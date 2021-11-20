185
Dugout Discussion November 20

Liverpool v Arsenal team news: Tsimikas starts as Robertson misses out

185 Comments
Seven down, one to go: the final Premier League match of the day sees Liverpool play host to Arsenal at a rain-soaked Anfield.

Kick-off on Merseyside is at 17:30 GMT.

The Reds scored three goals home and away against Arsenal last season and have found the net on 28 occasions in their last eight home league meetings with the Gunners.

Mohamed Salah personally has six goals and four assists in eight fixtures against Arsenal since joining Liverpool in 2017, averaging 8.13 points per match.

The Egyptian is part of an unchanged front three this evening, taking his place alongside Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

Jurgen Klopp has been forced into two alterations elsewhere, however, with captain Jordan Henderson only fit enough to make the bench and Andrew Robertson absent entirely.

Thiago Alcantara and Konstantinos Tsimikas come in to replace them.

Mikel Arteta’s only change from the 1-0 win over Watford in Gameweek 11 is a predictable one: Thomas Partey returns from a muscle injury at the expense of Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also fit enough to feature despite some cryptic comments from his manager in Friday’s pre-match press conference.

GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Thiago, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Jota, Mane.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Beck, Bradley, Phillips, Morton, Henderson, Minamino, Gordon.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Saka, Sambi Lokonga, Partey, Smith Rowe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Subs: Leno, Tierney, Cedric Soares, Holding, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Odegaard, Martinelli.

  1. Lethargio Alcantara
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    mr lego hair crying like a baby lmao

    Open Controls
  2. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    What to do with Antonio?
    Since Antonio and Jimenez are such a similar price point the Antonio to Jimenez switch now and get Antonio back 3-4 weeks later looks ideal IMO.

    Open Controls
  3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    What a save

    Open Controls
  4. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Omg Rambo!

    Open Controls
  5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Bad miss too

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • 11 Years
      just now

      More this than a good save.

      Open Controls
  6. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Awful Salah

    Open Controls
  7. BeWater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Great. Another Ramsdale mega haul loading.

    Open Controls
  8. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    What is going on with Ramsdale? Making some ridiculous saves recently

    Open Controls
  9. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Im fine with captain blank and 9 saves,cs 3bonus for Ramsdale!

    Open Controls
  10. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Rambo record loading...

    Open Controls
  11. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Ramsdale on fire

    Open Controls
  12. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Trent has to be do better there.

    Open Controls
  13. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Super Ramsdale

    Open Controls

