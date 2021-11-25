221
Fantasy5 November 25

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 13

221 Comments
Even if you’re left cursing a disastrous score in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this weekend, winning a cool £10,000 would be a nice tonic come Sunday evening.

You have a chance to achieve precisely this if you can make five correct picks in the free-to-play Fantasy5 game, and there are also various other prizes (including an iPad this week) on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

£100 prize every month in Scout's Fantasy5 mini-league

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family – something we’ve done this week.

Fantasy Football Scout recently unveiled a nine-week battle that pits ten staff members and Pro Pundit experts against each other. To determine who truly has the best eye for a Fantasy player, the FFS Challenge mini-league will take place between Gameweeks 12 and 20.

A small prize is up for grabs but, more importantly, so are bragging rights. Below the ‘how to’, you can see which players the Scout crew have selected for Gameweek 13.

HOW DOES FANTASY 5 WORK?

Image

Fantasy5 is free to play and it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s as simple as this: pick a player from each of the five Gameweek 13 matches below and, if they all exceed their individual ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5), you’ll be in the money:

  • Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
  • Liverpool vs Southampton
  • Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United
  • Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur
  • Chelsea vs Manchester United

Anyone who manages to pick five successful outperformers will be in the money, with a £10,000 prize up for grabs!

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot – as seen in the image above.

Competition is limited to one entry per person per round. Full terms and conditions are here.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday November 27.

SCOUT’S PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 13 OF FANTASY5

The FFS Challenge got underway in earnest last week – and the current mini-league table is below.

It’s fair to say there’s been a strong showing from the FFS core team early doors. FFS Deputy Editor Tom Freeman is ruling the roost after a hat-trick of smart selections (and was very close to four), just one ahead of Editor Neale, FPL Family (and marketing manager) Sam and all-rounder COO Geoff who all picked two correctly.

El Statto did the best of the ‘guest’ managers, notching one correct selection, whilst Ted Talks, Nymfria, El Fozzie, Az and myself (Marc), fared slightly less well in the opener!

It is of course a marathon not a sprint, so there’s plenty of time to claw back with this week’s selections – and there’s quite a lot of differential picks on offer (as we can see below!)

Az

elFozzie

FPL_ElStatto

FPL Marc

FPL Nymfria

Geoff

Neale

Sam (FPL Family)

Ted Talks FPL

Tom

The most-selected players for each match are:

  • Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Benteke (3), Gallagher (2), Mings (2)
  • Liverpool vs Southampton: Mane (5), Adams (3), Alexander-Arnold (2)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United: Lamptey (6), Raphinha (3)
  • Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur: Kane (4), Reguilon (3), Son (2)
  • Chelsea vs Manchester United: James (5), Rudiger (2), Ronaldo (2)

Brighton’s flying wing-back Tariq Lamptey is the week’s most-chosen player, having impressed during his two starts since returning from injury. In both matches, his average position was extremely high up the pitch – higher than all teammates against Newcastle United. Last time out, he had a close-range shot at Villa Park and six competitors believe he can deliver against Leeds.

Sadio Mane is backed by five to fare well against former club Southampton, as three believe Che Adams can prevent a Liverpool clean sheet. The outstanding form of Reece James has understandably gained him five picks, with strong odds of producing at both ends against Man United. Burnley vs Spurs has more of a split, with all ten backing Antonio Conte’s side but some going for Sergio Reguilon rather than attacking pair Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

The match with most variation is Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa, where six players were selected amongst the ten. Christian Benteke is the one to receive three nominations, having only been beaten by Mohamed Salah for shots during the past five Gameweeks.

221 Comments Post a Comment
  1. balint84
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    A) Jota+Dennis
    B) Toney+Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      B vs Everton

      Open Controls
      1. balint84
        • 5 Years
        29 mins ago

        THanks!

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          22 mins ago

          2 more blanks likely.

          Open Controls
  2. Erez Avni
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Best option:

    A. Gallagher
    B. ESR

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      A.

      Open Controls
  3. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Oh bugger. Just seen Chilwell is injured. Transfer plans need to change.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      Wait what? Chilwell is injured?

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Alonso says hi.

      Open Controls
    3. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Who’s Chilwell?

      Open Controls
  4. Miami Monkey
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Sanchez Foster
    TAA Rudiger Alonso White Livramento
    Salah Foden* Jota Benrahma Brownhill
    Vardy Jimenez Antonio

    0 FT, 0.1 itb

    A) WC
    B) Leave
    C) ESR (-4)
    D) Gallagher (-4)

    Open Controls
  5. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Win for WH would be a huge deal. Locks in top spot - no need to play anyone of consequence in the last match.

    Solid solid first half.

    Open Controls
  6. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Why is Kane playing in this meaningless game?

    Open Controls
    1. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Probably trying to get him some confidence

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Glad I picked Son out of the two...

        Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      I guess to try and find some semblance of form.

      Open Controls
  7. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    The Conte effect sure takes its time to kick in

    Open Controls
    1. Tomerick
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      You can’t polish a turd.

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        When you try, you just get your rag all filthy.

        Open Controls
    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I’d usually give a couple of months at least.

      Open Controls
  8. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Sanchez
    James-TAA-Cancelo
    Mbeumo-Jota-Raphinha-Salah(c)
    Vardy(vc)-Antonio-Jimenez

    Foster-White-Gilmour-Livramento

    0,7m
    1 FT

    IYO, optimal 2nd move for GW13 for the above team?:

    A: White -> Reguilon
    B: Mbeumo -> Gallagher
    C: Do nothing and Save the other transfer for GW14

    Open Controls
  9. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    With a back line of White Livra Chilwell TAA Cancelo, would you simply do Chilwell to James?

    Open Controls
    1. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Ta

        Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Yezzir

      Open Controls
    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Yup

      Open Controls
  10. Tinneh
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Chances of james rise tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      98.9. He could sneak a rise tonight.

      Open Controls
    2. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      High

      Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Pretty likely.

      Open Controls
    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Extremely high.

      Open Controls
  11. DF Team
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    A) Raphina and Gelhardt (or another 4.5fw)
    B) Cornet and Broja
    C) Normann (or other 4.5mid) and Edouard

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 7 Years
      45 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  12. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Europa League isn’t the same without Arsenal

    Open Controls
  13. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Nice run and shot from Son

    Good save

    Open Controls
  14. MikeNash404
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Who should I transfer out this GW for Jota?

    - Raphinha BHA a
    - Mbuemo EVE h

    Will transfer the remaining player out next GW for B.Silva anyway.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      1 GW shootout, Mbeumo has very little FPL form.

      Open Controls
  15. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    Crazy to move Livramento to Alonso and play 5 at the back?

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Cancelo, James, Reguilon, Alonso
    Salah Foden Jota Mbuemo
    Kane

    Bench: Antonio, Normann, Gelhardt, Foster

    Open Controls
  16. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Kane goal

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      31 mins ago

      Nice chip.

      Open Controls
  17. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/11/25/the-scout-squads-best-fpl-players-for-gameweek-13/

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.