Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 13

Even if you’re left cursing a disastrous score in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this weekend, winning a cool £10,000 would be a nice tonic come Sunday evening.

You have a chance to achieve precisely this if you can make five correct picks in the free-to-play Fantasy5 game, and there are also various other prizes (including an iPad this week) on offer beyond the whopping jackpot.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family – something we’ve done this week.

Fantasy Football Scout recently unveiled a nine-week battle that pits ten staff members and Pro Pundit experts against each other. To determine who truly has the best eye for a Fantasy player, the FFS Challenge mini-league will take place between Gameweeks 12 and 20.

A small prize is up for grabs but, more importantly, so are bragging rights. Below the ‘how to’, you can see which players the Scout crew have selected for Gameweek 13.

HOW DOES FANTASY 5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is free to play and it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s as simple as this: pick a player from each of the five Gameweek 13 matches below and, if they all exceed their individual ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5), you’ll be in the money:

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Liverpool vs Southampton

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United

Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea vs Manchester United

Anyone who manages to pick five successful outperformers will be in the money, with a £10,000 prize up for grabs!

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot – as seen in the image above.

Competition is limited to one entry per person per round. Full terms and conditions are here.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday November 27.

SCOUT’S PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 13 OF FANTASY5

The FFS Challenge got underway in earnest last week – and the current mini-league table is below.

It’s fair to say there’s been a strong showing from the FFS core team early doors. FFS Deputy Editor Tom Freeman is ruling the roost after a hat-trick of smart selections (and was very close to four), just one ahead of Editor Neale, FPL Family (and marketing manager) Sam and all-rounder COO Geoff who all picked two correctly.

El Statto did the best of the ‘guest’ managers, notching one correct selection, whilst Ted Talks, Nymfria, El Fozzie, Az and myself (Marc), fared slightly less well in the opener!

It is of course a marathon not a sprint, so there’s plenty of time to claw back with this week’s selections – and there’s quite a lot of differential picks on offer (as we can see below!)



Az

elFozzie

FPL_ElStatto

FPL Marc

FPL Nymfria

Geoff

Neale

Sam (FPL Family)

Ted Talks FPL

Tom

The most-selected players for each match are:

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Benteke (3), Gallagher (2), Mings (2)

Benteke (3), Gallagher (2), Mings (2) Liverpool vs Southampton: Mane (5), Adams (3), Alexander-Arnold (2)

Mane (5), Adams (3), Alexander-Arnold (2) Brighton and Hove Albion vs Leeds United: Lamptey (6), Raphinha (3)

Lamptey (6), Raphinha (3) Burnley vs Tottenham Hotspur: Kane (4), Reguilon (3), Son (2)

Kane (4), Reguilon (3), Son (2) Chelsea vs Manchester United: James (5), Rudiger (2), Ronaldo (2)

Brighton’s flying wing-back Tariq Lamptey is the week’s most-chosen player, having impressed during his two starts since returning from injury. In both matches, his average position was extremely high up the pitch – higher than all teammates against Newcastle United. Last time out, he had a close-range shot at Villa Park and six competitors believe he can deliver against Leeds.

Sadio Mane is backed by five to fare well against former club Southampton, as three believe Che Adams can prevent a Liverpool clean sheet. The outstanding form of Reece James has understandably gained him five picks, with strong odds of producing at both ends against Man United. Burnley vs Spurs has more of a split, with all ten backing Antonio Conte’s side but some going for Sergio Reguilon rather than attacking pair Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

The match with most variation is Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa, where six players were selected amongst the ten. Christian Benteke is the one to receive three nominations, having only been beaten by Mohamed Salah for shots during the past five Gameweeks.

